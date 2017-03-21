G-Eazy & Kehlani in “Good Life” dalla colonna sonora di Fast & Furious 8: video, testo e traduzione







Si intitola Good Life il terzo singolo estratto dalla colonna sonora di Fast & Furious 8, che vedrà la luce il 14 aprile 2017. La soundtrack è disponibile in pre-order nel formato CD ed in quello digitale.

Dopo i primi due estratti “Go Off” (di Lil Uzi Vert, Quavo e Travis Scott) e “Hey Ma” (di Pitbull e J Balvin featuring Camila Cabello), è il momento di questo brano, interpretato dal rapper G-Eazy e dalla cantautrice statunitense Kehlani, reduce dal successo di Gangsta per la colonna sonora di Suicide Squad.





Good Life è stata scritta dagli interpreti con la collaborazione di Benjamin Diehl, Marco Rodriguez, Infamous e Skylar Grey, mentre la produzione è stata affidata a Sermstyle, T-Collar, Pip Kembo e Yukon.

La canzone è tutta un vanto dei due artisti, di come sta andando la loro carriera e dei tantissimi soldi che stanno facendo con la loro musica.

E’ questo il concept del brano, significato che potete approfondire leggendo la mia traduzione in italiano che trovate scorrendo la pagina.

Cliccando sull’immagine sottostante, accedete invece al video ufficiale disponibile da venerdì 17 marzo 2017.

Good Life – G-Eazy e Kehlani – Traduzione (Download)

[Pre-Gancio: Kehlani]

Alza una coppa per tutti i miei giorni

Due dita medie per i rosiconi

La vita è solo ottenere il meglio

Dal nulla andiamo verso l’alto

Più in alto del grattacielo più alto

Nessun campionato minore, noi siamo importanti

La prova è sul giornale

[Gancio: Kehlani & G-Eazy]

Abbiamo messo il bene nel bene nella bella vita

Abbiamo messo il bene nel bene nella bella vita

Abbiamo messo alle spalle le cose negative, ora stiamo bene

Eazy

Ayy, ayy, ayy, ayy

Kehlani, ho ottenuto te

Ayy, sì

[Verso 1: G-Eazy]

Ed è una sensazione che non riesco a spiegare

Come c’è l’ hai fatta e anche il tuo gruppo è rimasto la stessa

E’ rimasto coi piedi per terra e non è mai cambiato

Amico, questo momento non lo scambierei mai, sì

Ho detto a mia madre di non stressarsi più

Ora vado al Bentley store e nessuna carta di credito in rosso, non più (Ti amo mamma)

Ho comprato la casa ed ora è bloccata

Quindi non dovrai mai più preoccupareti di come pagherai l’affitto

[Refrain: G-Eazy]

Ho messo in posizione il mio gruppo, ora stanno facendo parecchi soldi

Accumulando Rolex col quadrante blu fino al soffitto

Sono con loro a Las Vegas

A ordinare bottiglie di Champagne Ace

Finché non c’è abbastanza spazio sul tavolo

Vai avanti e

[Pre-Gancio: Kehlani]

Alza una coppa per tutti i miei giorni

Due dita medie per i rosiconi

La vita è solo ottenere il meglio

Dal nulla andiamo verso l’alto

Più in alto del grattacielo più alto

Nessun campionato minore, noi siamo importanti

La prova è sul giornale

[Gancio: Kehlani & G-Eazy]

Abbiamo messo il bene nel bene nella bella vita

La bella vita

Abbiamo messo il bene nel bene nella bella vita

Ho detto la bella vita

Abbiamo messo alle spalle le cose negative, ora stiamo bene

Stiamo bene

Ayy, ayy, ayy, ayy

Si si

Ayy, sì

[Verso 2: G-Eazy]

Versa nel bicchiere un po’ di Clicquot, facciamo un brindisi al successo

Non guardare indietro da adesso, non saremo più al verde e in difficoltà

Ho messo il cuore in questo lavoro (o “gioco” – “giro”) come se avessi aperto il petto

Preghiamo solo per ottenere più milioni, mentre tu speri per il meglio

Facciamo questi giochi, sto affinando questi assegni

Il tempo è scaduto per tutti, sto raccogliendo soldi

E giuro che questo champagne è più buono quando sono sul jet

Sto solo qui per essere un grande, amico, tutto questo è reale

[Refrain: G-Eazy]

Ho messo in posizione il mio gruppo, ora stanno facendo parecchi soldi

Accumulando Rolex col quadrante blu fino al soffitto

Sono con loro a Las Vegas

A ordinare bottiglie di Champagne Ace

Finché non c’è abbastanza spazio sul tavolo

Vai avanti e

[Pre-Hook: Kehlani & G-Eazy]

Alza una coppa per tutti i miei giorni

Due dita medie per i rosiconi

La vita è solo ottenere il meglio

Dal nulla andiamo verso l’alto

Sì, saliamo

Più in alto del grattacielo più alto

Nessun campionato minore, noi siamo importanti

si

La prova è sul giornale

Sai che

[Gancio: Kehlani & G-Eazy]

Abbiamo messo il bene nel bene nella bella vita

La bella vita

Abbiamo messo il bene nel bene nella bella vita

Ho detto la bella vita

Abbiamo messo alle spalle le cose negative, ora stiamo bene

Stiamo bene

Ayy, ayy, ayy, ayy

Si si

Ayy, sì

[Ponte: Kehlani]

Puoi dirlo forte, ci alziamo dal basso

Così in alto adesso ora copriamo le luci del cielo

Stiamo costruendo un impero

Dobbiamo tutto a noi stessi

Consideraci ora come dei predestinati

Stiamo davvero bene ora, siamo leggendari

Puesto è per te e per me

Solleviamoli al cielo

[Gancio: Kehlani & G-Eazy]

Abbiamo messo il bene nel bene nella bella vita

si

Abbiamo messo il bene nel bene nella bella vita

si

Abbiamo messo alle spalle le cose negative, ora stiamo bene

Si, lo sai, uh

Abbiamo messo il bene nel bene nella bella vita

La bella vita

Abbiamo messo il bene nel bene nella vita buona

Ho detto la bella vita

Abbiamo messo alle spalle le cose negative, ora stiamo bene

Stiamo bene

Ayy, ayy, ayy, ayy

uh

Ayy, sì

[Conclusione: G-Eazy]

Uh, la bella vita

G-Eazy & Kehlani – Good Life testo

[Pre-Hook: Kehlani]

Raise up a cup up for all my day ones

Two middle fingers for the haters

Life’s only getting greater

Straight up from nothing we go

Higher than the highest skyscraper

No Little League, we major

The proof is in the paper

[Hook: Kehlani & G-Eazy]

We put the good in the good in the good life

We put the good in the good in the good life

We put the bad in the past, now we alright

Eazy

Ayy, ayy, ayy, ayy

Kehlani, I got you

Ayy, yeah

[Verse 1: G-Eazy]

And it’s a feelin’ that I can’t explain

How you make it and your team still stay the same

Stay down from the jump and they never change

Man, this a moment I could never trade, yeah

I told my moms not to stress no more

Go hit the Bentley store and no credit card debts no more (Love you mom)

I bought the crib and it’s in escrow now

So you don’t ever have to worry about how you gon’ pay rent no more

[Refrain: G-Eazy]

I put my team in position, now they makin’ a killin’

Stackin’ blue faces straight to the ceilin’

Out in Vegas I’m with ‘em

Orderin’ bottles of that Ace when they s ‘em

‘Til there ain’t enough space up on the table to fit ‘em

Go ahead and

[Pre-Hook: Kehlani]

Raise up a cup up for all my day ones

Two middle fingers for the haters

Life’s only getting greater

Straight up from nothing we go

Higher than the highest skyscraper

No Little League, we major

The proof is in the paper

[Hook: Kehlani & G-Eazy]

We put the good in the good in the good life

The good life

We put the good in the good in the good life

I said the good life

We put the bad in the past, now we alright

We alright

Ayy, ayy, ayy, ayy

Yeah, yeah

Ayy, yeah

[Verse 2: G-Eazy]

Pour some Clicquot in the glass, have a toast to success

No lookin’ back from here, no more bein’ broke and distressed

I put my heart into this game like I opened my chest

We only pray for more M’s while you hope for the best

We make these plays, man I’m finessin’ these checks

Time’s up for everybody, I’m collectin’ on debts

And I swear this champagne just tastes better on jets

I’m just out here bein’ great, man, this as real as it gets

[Refrain: G-Eazy]

I put my team in position, now they makin’ a killin’

Stackin’ blue faces straight to the ceilin’

Out in Vegas I’m with ‘em

Orderin’ bottles of that Ace when they sit ‘em

‘Til there ain’t enough space up on the table to fit ‘em

Go ahead and

[Pre-Hook: Kehlani & G-Eazy]

Raise up a cup up for all my day ones

Two middle fingers for the haters

Life’s only getting greater

Straight up from nothing we go

Yeah, go up

Higher than the highest skyscraper

No Little League, we major

Yeah

The proof is in the paper

You know

[Hook: Kehlani & G-Eazy]

We put the good in the good in the good life

The good life

We put the good in the good in the good life

I said the good life

We put the bad in the past, now we alright

We alright

Ayy, ayy, ayy, ayy

Yeah, yeah

Ayy, yeah

[Bridge: Kehlani]

Damn right, from the bottom we rise

So high, now we cover sky lights

We’re building an empire

We owe it all to each other

Just look at us right now, destined

We’re so good right now, legend

Here’s to you and I

Raise ‘em to the sky

[Hook: Kehlani & G-Eazy]

We put the good in the good in the good life

Yeah

We put the good in the good in the good life

Yeah

We put the bad in the past, now we alright

Yeah, you know, uh

We put the good in the good in the good life

The good life

We put the good in the good in the good life

I said the good life

We put the bad in the past, now we alright

We alright

Ayy, ayy, ayy, ayy

Uh

Ayy, yeah

[Outro: G-Eazy]

Uh, the good life

















