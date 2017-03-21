G-Eazy & Kehlani in “Good Life” dalla colonna sonora di Fast & Furious 8: video, testo e traduzione

Si intitola Good Life il terzo singolo estratto dalla colonna sonora di Fast & Furious 8, che vedrà la luce il 14 aprile 2017. La soundtrack è disponibile in pre-order nel formato CD ed in quello digitale.
Dopo i primi due estratti “Go Off” (di Lil Uzi Vert, Quavo e Travis Scott) e “Hey Ma” (di Pitbull e J Balvin featuring Camila Cabello), è il momento di questo brano, interpretato dal rapper G-Eazy e dalla cantautrice statunitense Kehlani, reduce dal successo di Gangsta per la colonna sonora di Suicide Squad.
Good Life è stata scritta dagli interpreti con la collaborazione di Benjamin Diehl, Marco Rodriguez, Infamous e Skylar Grey, mentre la produzione è stata affidata a Sermstyle, T-Collar, Pip Kembo e Yukon.
La canzone è tutta un vanto dei due artisti, di come sta andando la loro carriera e dei tantissimi soldi che stanno facendo con la loro musica.
E’ questo il concept del brano, significato che potete approfondire leggendo la mia traduzione in italiano che trovate scorrendo la pagina.
Cliccando sull’immagine sottostante, accedete invece al video ufficiale disponibile da venerdì 17 marzo 2017.
Good Life – G-Eazy e Kehlani – Traduzione (Download)
[Pre-Gancio: Kehlani]
Alza una coppa per tutti i miei giorni
Due dita medie per i rosiconi
La vita è solo ottenere il meglio
Dal nulla andiamo verso l’alto
Più in alto del grattacielo più alto
Nessun campionato minore, noi siamo importanti
La prova è sul giornale
[Gancio: Kehlani & G-Eazy]
Abbiamo messo il bene nel bene nella bella vita
Abbiamo messo il bene nel bene nella bella vita
Abbiamo messo alle spalle le cose negative, ora stiamo bene
Eazy
Ayy, ayy, ayy, ayy
Kehlani, ho ottenuto te
Ayy, sì
[Verso 1: G-Eazy]
Ed è una sensazione che non riesco a spiegare
Come c’è l’ hai fatta e anche il tuo gruppo è rimasto la stessa
E’ rimasto coi piedi per terra e non è mai cambiato
Amico, questo momento non lo scambierei mai, sì
Ho detto a mia madre di non stressarsi più
Ora vado al Bentley store e nessuna carta di credito in rosso, non più (Ti amo mamma)
Ho comprato la casa ed ora è bloccata
Quindi non dovrai mai più preoccupareti di come pagherai l’affitto
[Refrain: G-Eazy]
Ho messo in posizione il mio gruppo, ora stanno facendo parecchi soldi
Accumulando Rolex col quadrante blu fino al soffitto
Sono con loro a Las Vegas
A ordinare bottiglie di Champagne Ace
Finché non c’è abbastanza spazio sul tavolo
Vai avanti e
[Pre-Gancio: Kehlani]
Alza una coppa per tutti i miei giorni
Due dita medie per i rosiconi
La vita è solo ottenere il meglio
Dal nulla andiamo verso l’alto
Più in alto del grattacielo più alto
Nessun campionato minore, noi siamo importanti
La prova è sul giornale
[Gancio: Kehlani & G-Eazy]
Abbiamo messo il bene nel bene nella bella vita
La bella vita
Abbiamo messo il bene nel bene nella bella vita
Ho detto la bella vita
Abbiamo messo alle spalle le cose negative, ora stiamo bene
Stiamo bene
Ayy, ayy, ayy, ayy
Si si
Ayy, sì
[Verso 2: G-Eazy]
Versa nel bicchiere un po’ di Clicquot, facciamo un brindisi al successo
Non guardare indietro da adesso, non saremo più al verde e in difficoltà
Ho messo il cuore in questo lavoro (o “gioco” – “giro”) come se avessi aperto il petto
Preghiamo solo per ottenere più milioni, mentre tu speri per il meglio
Facciamo questi giochi, sto affinando questi assegni
Il tempo è scaduto per tutti, sto raccogliendo soldi
E giuro che questo champagne è più buono quando sono sul jet
Sto solo qui per essere un grande, amico, tutto questo è reale
[Refrain: G-Eazy]
Ho messo in posizione il mio gruppo, ora stanno facendo parecchi soldi
Accumulando Rolex col quadrante blu fino al soffitto
Sono con loro a Las Vegas
A ordinare bottiglie di Champagne Ace
Finché non c’è abbastanza spazio sul tavolo
Vai avanti e
[Pre-Hook: Kehlani & G-Eazy]
Alza una coppa per tutti i miei giorni
Due dita medie per i rosiconi
La vita è solo ottenere il meglio
Dal nulla andiamo verso l’alto
Sì, saliamo
Più in alto del grattacielo più alto
Nessun campionato minore, noi siamo importanti
si
La prova è sul giornale
Sai che
[Gancio: Kehlani & G-Eazy]
Abbiamo messo il bene nel bene nella bella vita
La bella vita
Abbiamo messo il bene nel bene nella bella vita
Ho detto la bella vita
Abbiamo messo alle spalle le cose negative, ora stiamo bene
Stiamo bene
Ayy, ayy, ayy, ayy
Si si
Ayy, sì
[Ponte: Kehlani]
Puoi dirlo forte, ci alziamo dal basso
Così in alto adesso ora copriamo le luci del cielo
Stiamo costruendo un impero
Dobbiamo tutto a noi stessi
Consideraci ora come dei predestinati
Stiamo davvero bene ora, siamo leggendari
Puesto è per te e per me
Solleviamoli al cielo
[Gancio: Kehlani & G-Eazy]
Abbiamo messo il bene nel bene nella bella vita
si
Abbiamo messo il bene nel bene nella bella vita
si
Abbiamo messo alle spalle le cose negative, ora stiamo bene
Si, lo sai, uh
Abbiamo messo il bene nel bene nella bella vita
La bella vita
Abbiamo messo il bene nel bene nella vita buona
Ho detto la bella vita
Abbiamo messo alle spalle le cose negative, ora stiamo bene
Stiamo bene
Ayy, ayy, ayy, ayy
uh
Ayy, sì
[Conclusione: G-Eazy]
Uh, la bella vita
G-Eazy & Kehlani – Good Life testo
[Pre-Hook: Kehlani]
Raise up a cup up for all my day ones
Two middle fingers for the haters
Life’s only getting greater
Straight up from nothing we go
Higher than the highest skyscraper
No Little League, we major
The proof is in the paper
[Hook: Kehlani & G-Eazy]
We put the good in the good in the good life
We put the good in the good in the good life
We put the bad in the past, now we alright
Eazy
Ayy, ayy, ayy, ayy
Kehlani, I got you
Ayy, yeah
[Verse 1: G-Eazy]
And it’s a feelin’ that I can’t explain
How you make it and your team still stay the same
Stay down from the jump and they never change
Man, this a moment I could never trade, yeah
I told my moms not to stress no more
Go hit the Bentley store and no credit card debts no more (Love you mom)
I bought the crib and it’s in escrow now
So you don’t ever have to worry about how you gon’ pay rent no more
[Refrain: G-Eazy]
I put my team in position, now they makin’ a killin’
Stackin’ blue faces straight to the ceilin’
Out in Vegas I’m with ‘em
Orderin’ bottles of that Ace when they s ‘em
‘Til there ain’t enough space up on the table to fit ‘em
Go ahead and
[Pre-Hook: Kehlani]
Raise up a cup up for all my day ones
Two middle fingers for the haters
Life’s only getting greater
Straight up from nothing we go
Higher than the highest skyscraper
No Little League, we major
The proof is in the paper
[Hook: Kehlani & G-Eazy]
We put the good in the good in the good life
The good life
We put the good in the good in the good life
I said the good life
We put the bad in the past, now we alright
We alright
Ayy, ayy, ayy, ayy
Yeah, yeah
Ayy, yeah
[Verse 2: G-Eazy]
Pour some Clicquot in the glass, have a toast to success
No lookin’ back from here, no more bein’ broke and distressed
I put my heart into this game like I opened my chest
We only pray for more M’s while you hope for the best
We make these plays, man I’m finessin’ these checks
Time’s up for everybody, I’m collectin’ on debts
And I swear this champagne just tastes better on jets
I’m just out here bein’ great, man, this as real as it gets
[Refrain: G-Eazy]
I put my team in position, now they makin’ a killin’
Stackin’ blue faces straight to the ceilin’
Out in Vegas I’m with ‘em
Orderin’ bottles of that Ace when they sit ‘em
‘Til there ain’t enough space up on the table to fit ‘em
Go ahead and
[Pre-Hook: Kehlani & G-Eazy]
Raise up a cup up for all my day ones
Two middle fingers for the haters
Life’s only getting greater
Straight up from nothing we go
Yeah, go up
Higher than the highest skyscraper
No Little League, we major
Yeah
The proof is in the paper
You know
[Hook: Kehlani & G-Eazy]
We put the good in the good in the good life
The good life
We put the good in the good in the good life
I said the good life
We put the bad in the past, now we alright
We alright
Ayy, ayy, ayy, ayy
Yeah, yeah
Ayy, yeah
[Bridge: Kehlani]
Damn right, from the bottom we rise
So high, now we cover sky lights
We’re building an empire
We owe it all to each other
Just look at us right now, destined
We’re so good right now, legend
Here’s to you and I
Raise ‘em to the sky
[Hook: Kehlani & G-Eazy]
We put the good in the good in the good life
Yeah
We put the good in the good in the good life
Yeah
We put the bad in the past, now we alright
Yeah, you know, uh
We put the good in the good in the good life
The good life
We put the good in the good in the good life
I said the good life
We put the bad in the past, now we alright
We alright
Ayy, ayy, ayy, ayy
Uh
Ayy, yeah
[Outro: G-Eazy]
Uh, the good life