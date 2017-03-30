Frenship – ascolta 1000 Nights: video e traduzione del testo

Lo scorso settembre, James Sunderland e Brett Hite, artisticamente conosciuto come Frenship, hanno pubblicato l’EP d’esordio battezzato Truce, interessante mini-progetto composto da cinque canzoni, che è possibile ascoltare su Spotify.
Nella scaletta dell’EP del duo di musica elettronica statunitense, il bel singolo 1000 Nights, che arriva dopo il successo del precedente estratto Capsize ft. Emily Warren.
Si tratta di una track synth-pop con sonorità decisamente differenti da quelle che caratterizzavano la precedente citata hit.
1000 Nights è in rotazione radiofonica nazionale dal 31 marzo 2017 ed è accompagnata dal lyric video a cui è possibile accedere cliccando sull’immagine in basso.
A seguire trovate la mia traduzione in italiano e le parole in inglese che compongono questo pezzo.
1000 Nights – Frenship – Traduzione
[Verso 1]
Quando la febbre è passata
E la strada è in polvere
Tocco terra la Domenica
Per risolvere le faccende in sospeso
Con una tasca piena di
Quella roba da gitani
Ti ho sentito chiamarmi, chiamarmi, chiamarmi
Attraverso la dissonanza
Mi è capitato di correre
Solo per sentire l’adrenalina
Ma il sole morente
Fa così tanta luce
[Pre-Ritornello]
E’ difficile vedere oltre quel che è in vista
Ma quando la luce si inclina capisco che
[Ritornello]
Per 1000 notti
Sono stato un’anima inquieta
Solo una perdita di tempo
A dissotterrare falsi tesori (o “oro per gli stolti”)
Ci ho messo 1000 vite
Stando da solo
Perché lo trovassi
Era solo oro per gli stolti
[Post-Ritornello]
(Senza)
Te-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh
Te-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh
[Verso 2]
Ho sentito la febbre
Ma non potevo assaggiare il frutto
C’è un legame a prova di proiettile
Tra il senso (o “significato”) e te
[Pre-Ritornello]
E’ difficile vedere oltre quel che è in vista
Ma quando la luce si inclina capisco che
[Ritornello]
Per 1000 notti
Sono stato un’anima inquieta
Solo una perdita di tempo
A dissotterrare falsi tesori
Ci ho messo 1000 vite
Stando da solo
Perché lo trovassi
Era solo oro per gli stolti
[Post-Ritornello]
(Senza)
Te-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh
Te-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh
(Senza)
Te-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh
Te-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh
Ooh ooh
[Ponte]
Era tutto un vicolo cieco, Dio lo sa
Era tutto un vicolo cieco, Dio lo sa
[Pre-Ritornello]
E ‘difficile vedere oltre ciò che è in vista
O quando si inclina la luce mi rendo conto
[Ritornello]
Per 1000 notti
Sono stato un’anima inquieta
Basta perdere tempo
Scavando oro falso
Ci sono voluti più di 1000 vite
Essendo da solo
Per me trovare
E ‘stato l’oro di tutto lo sciocco
[Post-Ritornello]
(Senza)
Te-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh
Te-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh
(Senza)
Te-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh
Te-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh
Ooh ooh
[Conclusione]
Ooh ooh ooh ooh ooh ooh ooh ooh ooh ooh
Ooh ooh ooh ooh ooh ooh ooh ooh ooh ooh
Frenship – 1000 Nights testo
[Verse 1]
When the fever’s gone
And the road’s to dust
I touch down Sunday
To tie the loose ends up
With a pocket full of
That gypsy stuff
I heard you calling me, calling me, calling me
Through the dissonance
I’ve been known to run
Just to feel the rush
But the dying sun
Illuminates so much
[Pre-Chorus]
It’s hard to see beyond what’s in sight
But when you tilt the light I realize
[Chorus]
For 1000 nights
I’ve been a restless soul
Just wasting time
Digging up fool’s gold
It took 1000 lives
Being on my own
For me to find
It was all fool’s gold
[Post-Chorus]
(Without)
You-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh
You-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh
[Verse 2]
I’ve felt the fever on
But couldn’t taste the fruit
There’s a bulletproof-bond
Between meaning and you
[Pre-Chorus]
It’s hard to see beyond what’s in sight
But when you tilt the light I realize
[Chorus]
For 1000 nights
I’ve been a restless soul
Just wasting time
Digging up fool’s gold
It took a 1000 lives
Being on my own
For me to find
It was all fool’s gold
[Post-Chorus]
(Without)
You-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh
You-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh
(Without)
You-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh
You-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh
Ooh ooh
[Bridge]
It was all dead end roads, heaven knows
It was all dead end roads, heaven knows
[Pre-Chorus]
It’s hard to see beyond what’s in sight
Or when you tilt the light I realize
[Chorus]
For 1000 nights
I’ve been a restless soul
Just wasting time
Digging up fool’s gold
It took a 1000 lives
Being on my own
For me to find
It was all fool’s gold
[Post-Chorus]
(Without)
You-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh
You-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh
(Without)
You-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh
You-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh
Ooh ooh
[Outro]
Ooh ooh ooh ooh ooh ooh ooh ooh ooh ooh
Ooh ooh ooh ooh ooh ooh ooh ooh ooh ooh