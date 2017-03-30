Frenship – ascolta 1000 Nights: video e traduzione del testo







Lo scorso settembre, James Sunderland e Brett Hite, artisticamente conosciuto come Frenship, hanno pubblicato l’EP d’esordio battezzato Truce, interessante mini-progetto composto da cinque canzoni, che è possibile ascoltare su Spotify.

Nella scaletta dell’EP del duo di musica elettronica statunitense, il bel singolo 1000 Nights, che arriva dopo il successo del precedente estratto Capsize ft. Emily Warren.





Si tratta di una track synth-pop con sonorità decisamente differenti da quelle che caratterizzavano la precedente citata hit.

1000 Nights è in rotazione radiofonica nazionale dal 31 marzo 2017 ed è accompagnata dal lyric video a cui è possibile accedere cliccando sull’immagine in basso.

A seguire trovate la mia traduzione in italiano e le parole in inglese che compongono questo pezzo.

1000 Nights – Frenship – Traduzione (Download)

[Verso 1]

Quando la febbre è passata

E la strada è in polvere

Tocco terra la Domenica

Per risolvere le faccende in sospeso

Con una tasca piena di

Quella roba da gitani

Ti ho sentito chiamarmi, chiamarmi, chiamarmi

Attraverso la dissonanza

Mi è capitato di correre

Solo per sentire l’adrenalina

Ma il sole morente

Fa così tanta luce

[Pre-Ritornello]

E’ difficile vedere oltre quel che è in vista

Ma quando la luce si inclina capisco che

[Ritornello]

Per 1000 notti

Sono stato un’anima inquieta

Solo una perdita di tempo

A dissotterrare falsi tesori (o “oro per gli stolti”)

Ci ho messo 1000 vite

Stando da solo

Perché lo trovassi

Era solo oro per gli stolti

[Post-Ritornello]

(Senza)

Te-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

Te-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

[Verso 2]

Ho sentito la febbre

Ma non potevo assaggiare il frutto

C’è un legame a prova di proiettile

Tra il senso (o “significato”) e te

[Pre-Ritornello]

E’ difficile vedere oltre quel che è in vista

Ma quando la luce si inclina capisco che

[Ritornello]

Per 1000 notti

Sono stato un’anima inquieta

Solo una perdita di tempo

A dissotterrare falsi tesori

Ci ho messo 1000 vite

Stando da solo

Perché lo trovassi

Era solo oro per gli stolti

[Post-Ritornello]

(Senza)

Te-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

Te-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

(Senza)

Te-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

Te-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

Ooh ooh

[Ponte]

Era tutto un vicolo cieco, Dio lo sa

Era tutto un vicolo cieco, Dio lo sa

[Pre-Ritornello]

E ‘difficile vedere oltre ciò che è in vista

O quando si inclina la luce mi rendo conto

[Ritornello]

Per 1000 notti

Sono stato un’anima inquieta

Basta perdere tempo

Scavando oro falso

Ci sono voluti più di 1000 vite

Essendo da solo

Per me trovare

E ‘stato l’oro di tutto lo sciocco

[Post-Ritornello]

(Senza)

Te-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

Te-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

(Senza)

Te-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

Te-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

Ooh ooh

[Conclusione]

Ooh ooh ooh ooh ooh ooh ooh ooh ooh ooh

Ooh ooh ooh ooh ooh ooh ooh ooh ooh ooh

Frenship – 1000 Nights testo

[Verse 1]

When the fever’s gone

And the road’s to dust

I touch down Sunday

To tie the loose ends up

With a pocket full of

That gypsy stuff

I heard you calling me, calling me, calling me

Through the dissonance

I’ve been known to run

Just to feel the rush

But the dying sun

Illuminates so much

[Pre-Chorus]

It’s hard to see beyond what’s in sight

But when you tilt the light I realize

[Chorus]

For 1000 nights

I’ve been a restless soul

Just wasting time

Digging up fool’s gold

It took 1000 lives

Being on my own

For me to find

It was all fool’s gold

[Post-Chorus]

(Without)

You-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

You-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

[Verse 2]

I’ve felt the fever on

But couldn’t taste the fruit

There’s a bulletproof-bond

Between meaning and you

[Pre-Chorus]

It’s hard to see beyond what’s in sight

But when you tilt the light I realize

[Chorus]

For 1000 nights

I’ve been a restless soul

Just wasting time

Digging up fool’s gold

It took a 1000 lives

Being on my own

For me to find

It was all fool’s gold

[Post-Chorus]

(Without)

You-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

You-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

(Without)

You-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

You-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

Ooh ooh

[Bridge]

It was all dead end roads, heaven knows

It was all dead end roads, heaven knows

[Pre-Chorus]

It’s hard to see beyond what’s in sight

Or when you tilt the light I realize

[Chorus]

For 1000 nights

I’ve been a restless soul

Just wasting time

Digging up fool’s gold

It took a 1000 lives

Being on my own

For me to find

It was all fool’s gold

[Post-Chorus]

(Without)

You-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

You-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

(Without)

You-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

You-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

Ooh ooh

[Outro]

Ooh ooh ooh ooh ooh ooh ooh ooh ooh ooh

Ooh ooh ooh ooh ooh ooh ooh ooh ooh ooh

















