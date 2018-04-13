Florence + The Machine – Sky Full Of Song: guarda il video (testo e traduzione)

Sky Full Of Song è il nuovo singolo dei Florence + The Machine, pubblicato il 12 aprile 2018 come primo estratto dal quarto album in studio High as Hope, che vedrà la luce il 29 giugno 2018.
Il brano è stato scritto e prodotto da Thomas Bartlett, Emile Haynie & Florence Welch, che ha detto a riguardo «a volte quando ti esibisci sei così in alto ed è difficile capire come tornare con i piedi per terra. C’è la sensazione che corri da tutti i lati e all’infinito e vorresti che qualcuno ti fermi, ti riporti in te stessa. È una sensazione incredibile, celestiale, ma che in qualche modo di trasmette un senso di solitidune, di abbandono».
E’ a parer mio niente male la canzone che segna il comeback del gruppo indie rock, ma giudicate voi ascoltandola.
Il video ufficiale è stato diretto da AG Rojas ed è possibile vederlo nel canale Youtube della band cliccando sull’immagine.
Sky Full Of Song traduzione
[Strofa 1]
Quanto stai dormendo profondamente o sei ancora sveglio?
Un buon amico mi ha detto che sei stato fuori fino a tardi
Stai attento, oh, amore mio, oh, stai attento al prezzo che potresti pagare
Da quello che ho visto finora, anche le migliori (relazioni) sembra finiscano sempre
E urlavo contro mio padre e tu contro di me
E potevo sentire la tua rabbia da lontano
E stavo baciando sconosciuti, stavo causando quella scenata
Oh, il cuore nasconde cose così inimmaginabili
[Pre-Ritornello]
Prendimi per le caviglie, ho volato troppo a lungo
Non potevo nascondermi dal tuono in un cielo pieno di canzoni
E ti desidero così tanto ma potresti essere chiunque
Non potevo nascondermi dal tuono in un cielo pieno di canzoni
[Ritornello]
Tirami giù, sono così stanca ora
Punta la tua freccia verso cielo
Portami giù, sono troppo stanca adesso
Lasciami dove posso starmene distesa
[Strofa 2]
E posso dire di essere nei guai quando quella musica inizia a suonare
In una città senza stagioni, continua a piovere a Los Angeles
Ho la sensazione di cadere, la stanza inizia a oscillare
E posso sentire le sirene ma non posso andarmene
[Pre-Ritornello]
Prendimi per le caviglie, ho volato troppo a lungo
Non potevo nascondermi dal tuono in un cielo pieno di canzoni
E ti desidero così tanto ma potresti essere chiunque
Non potevo nascondermi dal tuono in un cielo pieno di canzoni
[Ritornello]
Tirami giù, sono così stanca ora
Punta la tua freccia verso il cielo
Portami giù, sono troppo stanca adesso
Lasciami dove posso starmene distesa
[Ponte]
Pensavo di volare ma forse stasera morirò
Pensavo di volare ma forse stasera morirò
E pensavo di volare ma forse stasera morirò
E pensavo di volare ma forse stasera morirò
[Ritornello]
Tirami giù, sono così stanca ora
Punta la freccia verso il cielo (lanciala, lanciala, lanciala)
Portami giù, sono troppo stanca ora
Lasciami dove posso starmene distesa (lanciala)
Tirami giù, sono troppo stanca ora
Punta la freccia verso il cielo (lanciala, lanciala, lanciala)
E portami giù, sono troppo stanca ora
Lasciami dove menti (lanciala)
Testo Sky Full Of Song – Florence + The Machine
[Verse 1]
How deeply are you sleeping or are you still awake?
A good friend told me you’ve been staying out so late
Be careful, oh, my darling, oh, be careful what it takes
From what I’ve seen so far, the good ones always seem to break
And I was screaming at my father and you were screaming at me
And I can feel your anger from way across the sea
And I was kissing strangers, I was causing such a scene
Oh, the heart it hides such unimaginable things
[Pre-Chorus]
Grab me by my ankles, I’ve been flying for too long
I couldn’t hide from the thunder in a sky full of song
And I want you so badly but you could be anyone
I couldn’t hide from the thunder in a sky full of song
[Chorus]
Hold me down, I’m so tired now
Aim your arrow at the sky
Take me down, I’m too tired now
Leave me where I lie
[Verse 2]
And I can tell that I’m in trouble when that music starts to play
In a city without seasons, it keeps raining in LA
I feel like I’m about to fall, the room begins to sway
And I can hear the sirens but I cannot walk away
[Pre-Chorus]
Grab me by my ankles, I’ve been flying for too long
I couldn’t hide from the thunder in a sky full of song
And I want you so badly but you could be anyone
I couldn’t hide from the thunder in a sky full of song
[Chorus]
Hold me down, I’m so tired now
Aim your arrow at the sky
Take me down, I’m too tired now
Leave me where I lie
[Bridge]
I thought I was flying but maybe I’m dying tonight
I thought I was flying but maybe I’m dying tonight
And I thought I was flying but maybe I’m dying tonight
And I thought I was flying but maybe I’m dying tonight
[Chorus]
Hold me down, I’m so tired now
Aim your arrow at the sky (shoot, shoot, shoot)
Take me down, I’m too tired now
Leave me where I lie (Fire)
Hold me down, I’m too tired now
Aim your arrow at the sky (shoot, shoot, shoot)
And take me down, I’m too tired now
Leave me where I lie (Fire)