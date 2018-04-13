Florence + The Machine – Sky Full Of Song: guarda il video (testo e traduzione)

Sky Full Of Song è il nuovo singolo dei Florence + The Machine, pubblicato il 12 aprile 2018 come primo estratto dal quarto album in studio High as Hope, che vedrà la luce il 29 giugno 2018.

Il brano è stato scritto e prodotto da Thomas Bartlett, Emile Haynie & Florence Welch, che ha detto a riguardo «a volte quando ti esibisci sei così in alto ed è difficile capire come tornare con i piedi per terra. C’è la sensazione che corri da tutti i lati e all’infinito e vorresti che qualcuno ti fermi, ti riporti in te stessa. È una sensazione incredibile, celestiale, ma che in qualche modo di trasmette un senso di solitidune, di abbandono».

E’ a parer mio niente male la canzone che segna il comeback del gruppo indie rock, ma giudicate voi ascoltandola.

Il video ufficiale è stato diretto da AG Rojas ed è possibile vederlo nel canale Youtube della band cliccando sull’immagine.

Testo Sky Full Of Song – Florence + The Machine

[Verse 1]

How deeply are you sleeping or are you still awake?

A good friend told me you’ve been staying out so late

Be careful, oh, my darling, oh, be careful what it takes

From what I’ve seen so far, the good ones always seem to break

And I was screaming at my father and you were screaming at me

And I can feel your anger from way across the sea

And I was kissing strangers, I was causing such a scene

Oh, the heart it hides such unimaginable things

[Pre-Chorus]

Grab me by my ankles, I’ve been flying for too long

I couldn’t hide from the thunder in a sky full of song

And I want you so badly but you could be anyone

I couldn’t hide from the thunder in a sky full of song

[Chorus]

Hold me down, I’m so tired now

Aim your arrow at the sky

Take me down, I’m too tired now

Leave me where I lie

[Verse 2]

And I can tell that I’m in trouble when that music starts to play

In a city without seasons, it keeps raining in LA

I feel like I’m about to fall, the room begins to sway

And I can hear the sirens but I cannot walk away

[Pre-Chorus]

Grab me by my ankles, I’ve been flying for too long

I couldn’t hide from the thunder in a sky full of song

And I want you so badly but you could be anyone

I couldn’t hide from the thunder in a sky full of song

[Chorus]

Hold me down, I’m so tired now

Aim your arrow at the sky

Take me down, I’m too tired now

Leave me where I lie

[Bridge]

I thought I was flying but maybe I’m dying tonight

I thought I was flying but maybe I’m dying tonight

And I thought I was flying but maybe I’m dying tonight

And I thought I was flying but maybe I’m dying tonight

[Chorus]

Hold me down, I’m so tired now

Aim your arrow at the sky (shoot, shoot, shoot)

Take me down, I’m too tired now

Leave me where I lie (Fire)

Hold me down, I’m too tired now

Aim your arrow at the sky (shoot, shoot, shoot)

And take me down, I’m too tired now

Leave me where I lie (Fire)



