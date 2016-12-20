Kings Of Leon: guarda il video di Find Me (testo e traduzione)

Find Me è il terzo singolo estratto da Walls, settimo album in studio dei Kings Of Leon rilasciato lo scorso 14 ottobre.
Dopo “Waste a Moment” e la title track “WALLS”, la rock band americana ci propone la quarta traccia inclusa nel nuovo fortunato disco, che ha ottenuto la prima posizione in Irlanda, Austria, Canada, Nuova Zelanda, Scozia, UK e negli Stati Uniti, ma in termini di vendite, è andato forte in tanti altri paesi come in Svizzera, Belgio e Olanda (seconda piazza) Australia e Svezia (terza posizione) e tante top ten.
Questa canzone è stata scritta da Caleb Followill, Nathan Followill, Jared Followill e Matthew Followill, come del resto anche le altre nove incluse nel progetto.
Poche ore fa è uscito il video ufficiale che accompagna il brano, sequel del filmato relativo a “Waste a Moment”.
Il videoclip inizia con alcune immagini della band agli albori, per poi tornare nella scena del crimine di quel paesino della provincia americana, visto già in Waste a Moment. Si continua quindi ad indagare sulla sparizione di alcuni liceali.
Per accedere al cortometraggio cliccate sull’immagine in basso, mentre a seguire potete leggere la mia traduzione in italiano e le parole in inglese che compongono questo pezzo.
Kings Of Leon – Find Me traduzione (Digital Download)
[Verso 1]
Ci vediamo nel cielo occidentale
Nella migliore delle notti
Fuori al buio
Sembra che tu riesca sempre a venire da me
Vieni a prendere la tua forma
Lassù tra le stelle
Voglio davvero sapere il tuo nome
Vedere la tua faccia
Sapere chi sei, chi sei
[Ritornello]
Come hai fatto a trovarmi
Come mi hai trovato
Cosa stai cercando, cercando
Come hai fatto a trovarmi
Come mi hai trovato
Vedo la tua ombra bussare alla mia porta
[Verso 2]
In attesa che il fumo passi da dietro i tuoi occhi
Portami via
Seguimi nella natura selvaggis
Con un sorriso contorto
Non posso fuggire
E ora ti ho portato dalla mia parte
Tutta la mia vita
Giorno dopo giorno
Diventeranno grigi
[Ritornello]
Come hai fatto a trovarmi
Come mi hai trovato
Cosa stai cercando, cercando
Come hai fatto a trovarmi
Come mi hai trovato
Sento la tua ombra bussare alla mia porta
[Ponte]
Ci vediamo nel cielo occidentale
Dietro i tuoi occhi
Non posso fuggire
Dal grigio
[Ritornello]
Come hai fatto a trovarmi
Come mi hai trovato
Cosa stai cercando, cercando
Come hai fatto a trovarmi
Come mi hai trovato
Sento la tua ombra
Cosa sta cercando
[Conclusione]
Come hai fatto a trovarmi
Come hai fatto a trovarmi
Find Me – Kings Of Leon – Testo
[Verse 1]
See you in the Western sky
On the best of nights
Out in the dark
You always seem to come my way
Come and take your shape
Out in the stars
I really wanna know your name
See your face
Know who you are, who you are
[Chorus]
How did ya find me
How did ya find me
What are you looking for, are you looking for
How did ya find me
How did ya find me
I see your shadow knocking at my door
[Verse 2]
Waiting on the smoke to rise from behind your eyes
Take me away
Follow me into the wild
With a twisted smile
I can’t escape
And now I got you by my side
All my life
Day after day
Turn to gray
[Chorus]
How did ya find me
How did ya find me
What are you looking for, are you looking for
How did ya find me
How did ya find me
I feel your shadow knocking at my door
[Bridge]
See you in the western sky
Behind your eyes
I can’t escape
From the gray
[Chorus]
How did ya find me
How did ya find me
What are you looking for, are you looking for
How did ya find me
How did ya find me
I feel your shadow
What are you looking for
[Outro]
How did ya find me
How did ya find me