Kings Of Leon: guarda il video di Find Me (testo e traduzione)







Find Me è il terzo singolo estratto da Walls, settimo album in studio dei Kings Of Leon rilasciato lo scorso 14 ottobre.

Dopo “Waste a Moment” e la title track “WALLS”, la rock band americana ci propone la quarta traccia inclusa nel nuovo fortunato disco, che ha ottenuto la prima posizione in Irlanda, Austria, Canada, Nuova Zelanda, Scozia, UK e negli Stati Uniti, ma in termini di vendite, è andato forte in tanti altri paesi come in Svizzera, Belgio e Olanda (seconda piazza) Australia e Svezia (terza posizione) e tante top ten.

Questa canzone è stata scritta da Caleb Followill, Nathan Followill, Jared Followill e Matthew Followill, come del resto anche le altre nove incluse nel progetto.

Poche ore fa è uscito il video ufficiale che accompagna il brano, sequel del filmato relativo a “Waste a Moment”.

Il videoclip inizia con alcune immagini della band agli albori, per poi tornare nella scena del crimine di quel paesino della provincia americana, visto già in Waste a Moment. Si continua quindi ad indagare sulla sparizione di alcuni liceali.

Per accedere al cortometraggio cliccate sull’immagine in basso, mentre a seguire potete leggere la mia traduzione in italiano e le parole in inglese che compongono questo pezzo.

Kings Of Leon – Find Me traduzione (Digital Download)

[Verso 1]

Ci vediamo nel cielo occidentale

Nella migliore delle notti

Fuori al buio

Sembra che tu riesca sempre a venire da me

Vieni a prendere la tua forma

Lassù tra le stelle

Voglio davvero sapere il tuo nome

Vedere la tua faccia

Sapere chi sei, chi sei

[Ritornello]

Come hai fatto a trovarmi

Come mi hai trovato

Cosa stai cercando, cercando

Come hai fatto a trovarmi

Come mi hai trovato

Vedo la tua ombra bussare alla mia porta

[Verso 2]

In attesa che il fumo passi da dietro i tuoi occhi

Portami via

Seguimi nella natura selvaggis

Con un sorriso contorto

Non posso fuggire

E ora ti ho portato dalla mia parte

Tutta la mia vita

Giorno dopo giorno

Diventeranno grigi

[Ritornello]

Come hai fatto a trovarmi

Come mi hai trovato

Cosa stai cercando, cercando

Come hai fatto a trovarmi

Come mi hai trovato

Sento la tua ombra bussare alla mia porta

[Ponte]

Ci vediamo nel cielo occidentale

Dietro i tuoi occhi

Non posso fuggire

Dal grigio

[Ritornello]

Come hai fatto a trovarmi

Come mi hai trovato

Cosa stai cercando, cercando

Come hai fatto a trovarmi

Come mi hai trovato

Sento la tua ombra

Cosa sta cercando

[Conclusione]

Come hai fatto a trovarmi

Come hai fatto a trovarmi

Find Me – Kings Of Leon – Testo

[Verse 1]

See you in the Western sky

On the best of nights

Out in the dark

You always seem to come my way

Come and take your shape

Out in the stars

I really wanna know your name

See your face

Know who you are, who you are

[Chorus]

How did ya find me

How did ya find me

What are you looking for, are you looking for

How did ya find me

How did ya find me

I see your shadow knocking at my door

[Verse 2]

Waiting on the smoke to rise from behind your eyes

Take me away

Follow me into the wild

With a twisted smile

I can’t escape

And now I got you by my side

All my life

Day after day

Turn to gray

[Chorus]

How did ya find me

How did ya find me

What are you looking for, are you looking for

How did ya find me

How did ya find me

I feel your shadow knocking at my door

[Bridge]

See you in the western sky

Behind your eyes

I can’t escape

From the gray

[Chorus]

How did ya find me

How did ya find me

What are you looking for, are you looking for

How did ya find me

How did ya find me

I feel your shadow

What are you looking for

[Outro]

How did ya find me

How did ya find me

















