Fifth Harmony: ascolta il nuovo singolo Down feat. Gucci Mane (con testo e traduzione)







Terminata la seconda era discografica 7/27 (2016), le Fifth Harmony voltano pagina ed in data 2 giugno hanno rilasciato il nuovo singolo che si intitola Down, il primo pezzo ufficiale senza Camila Cabello, che come ben saprete, ha da poco iniziato l’avventura da solista.

Niente male la nuova canzone di quelle che potremmo ormai chiamare le “Fourth Harmony”, un bel pezzo inciso con la collaborazione del rapper Gucci Mane, primo assaggio del terzo album in studio, che al momento in cui scrivo non ha né un titolo e né una release date.





Down è stata scritta da Jude Demorest, lo stesso Radric Davis, aka Gucci Mane, al quale è stata affidata la terza strofa, Joshua Coleman (artisticamente conosciuto come Ammo) e DallasK. Gli ultimi due hanno anche prodotto il brano, che a mio parere potrebbe far bene nelle classifiche.

Siete curiosi di ascoltare la nuova canzone? E’ possibile farlo nelle principali piattaforme streaming come Spotify, cliccando sulla cover in basso, mentre a seguire trovate la traduzione in italiano e le parole in inglese che la compongono.

Down – Fifth Harmony – Traduzione (Download)

[Introduzione: Gucci Mane]

Gucci

Le Fifth Harmony

[Verso 1: Lauren]

Ho bisogno di qualcuno con un poò pazienza

Perché sai che ho un certo carattere

E yeah, tu hai una reputazione

Niente che un po’ d’amore non possa sistemare

Non c’è alcun tipo di situazione

Nella quale non non oltrepasserei il limite per te

Come un interrogatorio dell’FBI

Mi farei avanti e mentirei per te

[Pre-Ritornello: Dinah]

Quando le cose si mettono male (o “alla resa dei conti”)

Tu mi dimostri amore

Quando le cose si mettono male, si

[Ritornello: Lauren + Normani]

Finché mi stringerai

Continuerò ad amarti

Finché mi stringerai

Continuerò ad amarti

Continuerò ad amarti

[Verso 2: Normani]

Tu sei tipo per cui potrei cucinare (cucinare)

Perché baby, tu sai come prendere quel dolcetto

E io sono l’unica che aspetterai

Perché baby, sai che vale la pena aspettarmi

[Pre-Ritornello: Ally & (Lauren)]

Quando le cose si mettono male

Tu mi dimostri amore (o “mi dimostri amore”)

Quando le cose si mettono male, si

[Ritornello: Lauren + Normani]

Finché mi stringerai

Continuerò ad amarti

Finché mi stringerai

Continuerò ad amarti

Continuerò ad amarti

[Verso 3: Gucci Mane]

È come Bonnie e Clyde appena entrati (o “beccati”)

Un gangster e la sua sposa appena entrati

Siamo nella stessa squadra e abbiamo viviamo nella ricchezza

Mi hai fatto mostrare l’anello come se fossi Jordan

E ti abbraccerò come tu fai con me

E non dirò mai a nessuno ciò che mi hai detto

Quando ero seduto in cella quando mi hai fatto capire

Che devo avere carattere per accettare quello che ero

E’ per questo che gli altri ci vedono da lontano

E’ per questo che siamo alla partita seduti nei posti in prima fila

Il mio diamante che vedono da lontano

Vanno fuori di testa, ti senti come se avessi vinto un trofeo

[Ritornello: Lauren + {Normani} & Dinah]

Finché mi stringerai

Continuerò ad amarti

Finché mi stringerai

Continuerò ad amarti

Continuerò ad amarti (ad amarti)

Continuerò ad amarti

Finché mi stringerai

Continuerò ad amarti

Finché mi stringerai (Continuerò ad amarti)

Continuerò ad amarti (Finché mi stringerai baby)

Continuerò ad amarti

Fifth Harmony – Down testo

[Intro: Gucci Mane]

It’s Gucci

Fifth Harmony

[Verse 1: Lauren]

I need somebody with some patience

‘Cause you know I got a temperament

And yeah, you got a reputation

Nothin’ that a little love can’t fix

There ain’t no kind of situation

Where I wouldn’t cross a line for you

FBI interrogation

I would get up there and lie for you

[Pre-Chorus: Dinah]

When push come to shove

You show me love

When push come to shove, aye

[Chorus: Lauren + Normani]

Long as you’re holding me down, down, down

I’m gon’ keep lovin’ you down, down, down

Long as you’re holding me down, down, down

I’m gon’ keep lovin’ you down, down, down

I’m gon’ keep lovin’ you

[Verse 2: Normani]

You the type that I could bake for (bake for)

‘Cause baby, you know how to take that cake

And I’m the only one you wait for

‘Cause baby, you know that I’m worth the wait

[Pre-Chorus: Ally & (Lauren)]

When push come to shove

You show me love (you show me love)

When push come to shove, aye

[Chorus: Lauren + Normani]

Long as you’re holding me down, down, down

I’m gon’ keep lovin’ you down, down, down

Long as you’re holding me down, down, down

I’m gon’ keep lovin’ you down, down, down

I’m gon’ keep lovin’ you

[Verse 3: Gucci Mane]

It’s like Bonnie and Clyde just walked in

A gangster and his bride just walked in

We on the same team and we ballin’

Got me showin’ off my ring like I’m Jordan

And I’ma hold you down like you hold me

And I’ll never tell a soul what you told me

When I was sittin’ in the cells is when you showed me

It takes a real one to put up with the old me

That’s why you in the coupe with the low seat

That’s why we at the game on the floor seats

My diamond that they seein’ from the nosebleeds

You make ‘em mad, feel like you won a trophy

[Chorus: Lauren + {Normani} & Dinah]

Long as you’re holding me down, down, down

I’m gon’ keep lovin’ you down, down, down

Long as you’re holding me down, down, down

I’m gon’ keep lovin’ you down, down, down (love you down)

I’m gon’ keep lovin’ you down, down, down

Long as you’re holding me down, down, down

I’m gon’ keep lovin’ you down, down, down {down, down, down, down}

Long as you’re holding me down, down, down (I’m gon’ love you down)

I’m gon’ keep lovin’ you down, down, down (long as you’re lovin’ me, boy)

I’m gon’ keep lovin’ you

















