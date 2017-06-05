Fifth Harmony: ascolta il nuovo singolo Down feat. Gucci Mane (con testo e traduzione)

Terminata la seconda era discografica 7/27 (2016), le Fifth Harmony voltano pagina ed in data 2 giugno hanno rilasciato il nuovo singolo che si intitola Down, il primo pezzo ufficiale senza Camila Cabello, che come ben saprete, ha da poco iniziato l’avventura da solista.
Niente male la nuova canzone di quelle che potremmo ormai chiamare le “Fourth Harmony”, un bel pezzo inciso con la collaborazione del rapper Gucci Mane, primo assaggio del terzo album in studio, che al momento in cui scrivo non ha né un titolo e né una release date.
Down è stata scritta da Jude Demorest, lo stesso Radric Davis, aka Gucci Mane, al quale è stata affidata la terza strofa, Joshua Coleman (artisticamente conosciuto come Ammo) e DallasK. Gli ultimi due hanno anche prodotto il brano, che a mio parere potrebbe far bene nelle classifiche.
Siete curiosi di ascoltare la nuova canzone? E’ possibile farlo nelle principali piattaforme streaming come Spotify, cliccando sulla cover in basso, mentre a seguire trovate la traduzione in italiano e le parole in inglese che la compongono.
Down – Fifth Harmony – Traduzione (Download)
[Introduzione: Gucci Mane]
Gucci
Le Fifth Harmony
[Verso 1: Lauren]
Ho bisogno di qualcuno con un poò pazienza
Perché sai che ho un certo carattere
E yeah, tu hai una reputazione
Niente che un po’ d’amore non possa sistemare
Non c’è alcun tipo di situazione
Nella quale non non oltrepasserei il limite per te
Come un interrogatorio dell’FBI
Mi farei avanti e mentirei per te
[Pre-Ritornello: Dinah]
Quando le cose si mettono male (o “alla resa dei conti”)
Tu mi dimostri amore
Quando le cose si mettono male, si
[Ritornello: Lauren + Normani]
Finché mi stringerai
Continuerò ad amarti
Finché mi stringerai
Continuerò ad amarti
Continuerò ad amarti
[Verso 2: Normani]
Tu sei tipo per cui potrei cucinare (cucinare)
Perché baby, tu sai come prendere quel dolcetto
E io sono l’unica che aspetterai
Perché baby, sai che vale la pena aspettarmi
[Pre-Ritornello: Ally & (Lauren)]
Quando le cose si mettono male
Tu mi dimostri amore (o “mi dimostri amore”)
Quando le cose si mettono male, si
[Ritornello: Lauren + Normani]
Finché mi stringerai
Continuerò ad amarti
Finché mi stringerai
Continuerò ad amarti
Continuerò ad amarti
[Verso 3: Gucci Mane]
È come Bonnie e Clyde appena entrati (o “beccati”)
Un gangster e la sua sposa appena entrati
Siamo nella stessa squadra e abbiamo viviamo nella ricchezza
Mi hai fatto mostrare l’anello come se fossi Jordan
E ti abbraccerò come tu fai con me
E non dirò mai a nessuno ciò che mi hai detto
Quando ero seduto in cella quando mi hai fatto capire
Che devo avere carattere per accettare quello che ero
E’ per questo che gli altri ci vedono da lontano
E’ per questo che siamo alla partita seduti nei posti in prima fila
Il mio diamante che vedono da lontano
Vanno fuori di testa, ti senti come se avessi vinto un trofeo
[Ritornello: Lauren + {Normani} & Dinah]
Finché mi stringerai
Continuerò ad amarti
Finché mi stringerai
Continuerò ad amarti
Continuerò ad amarti (ad amarti)
Continuerò ad amarti
Finché mi stringerai
Continuerò ad amarti
Finché mi stringerai (Continuerò ad amarti)
Continuerò ad amarti (Finché mi stringerai baby)
Continuerò ad amarti
Powered by NuoveCanzoni.com
Fifth Harmony – Down testo
[Intro: Gucci Mane]
It’s Gucci
Fifth Harmony
[Verse 1: Lauren]
I need somebody with some patience
‘Cause you know I got a temperament
And yeah, you got a reputation
Nothin’ that a little love can’t fix
There ain’t no kind of situation
Where I wouldn’t cross a line for you
FBI interrogation
I would get up there and lie for you
[Pre-Chorus: Dinah]
When push come to shove
You show me love
When push come to shove, aye
[Chorus: Lauren + Normani]
Long as you’re holding me down, down, down
I’m gon’ keep lovin’ you down, down, down
Long as you’re holding me down, down, down
I’m gon’ keep lovin’ you down, down, down
I’m gon’ keep lovin’ you
[Verse 2: Normani]
You the type that I could bake for (bake for)
‘Cause baby, you know how to take that cake
And I’m the only one you wait for
‘Cause baby, you know that I’m worth the wait
[Pre-Chorus: Ally & (Lauren)]
When push come to shove
You show me love (you show me love)
When push come to shove, aye
[Chorus: Lauren + Normani]
Long as you’re holding me down, down, down
I’m gon’ keep lovin’ you down, down, down
Long as you’re holding me down, down, down
I’m gon’ keep lovin’ you down, down, down
I’m gon’ keep lovin’ you
[Verse 3: Gucci Mane]
It’s like Bonnie and Clyde just walked in
A gangster and his bride just walked in
We on the same team and we ballin’
Got me showin’ off my ring like I’m Jordan
And I’ma hold you down like you hold me
And I’ll never tell a soul what you told me
When I was sittin’ in the cells is when you showed me
It takes a real one to put up with the old me
That’s why you in the coupe with the low seat
That’s why we at the game on the floor seats
My diamond that they seein’ from the nosebleeds
You make ‘em mad, feel like you won a trophy
[Chorus: Lauren + {Normani} & Dinah]
Long as you’re holding me down, down, down
I’m gon’ keep lovin’ you down, down, down
Long as you’re holding me down, down, down
I’m gon’ keep lovin’ you down, down, down (love you down)
I’m gon’ keep lovin’ you down, down, down
Long as you’re holding me down, down, down
I’m gon’ keep lovin’ you down, down, down {down, down, down, down}
Long as you’re holding me down, down, down (I’m gon’ love you down)
I’m gon’ keep lovin’ you down, down, down (long as you’re lovin’ me, boy)
I’m gon’ keep lovin’ you