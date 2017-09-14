Fall Out Boy: guarda il video del nuovo singolo The Last Of The Real Ones + testo e traduzione







Si intitola The Last Of The Real Ones il nuovo brano dei Fall Out Boy, pubblicato come terzo singolo estratto dall’atteso settimo album in studio MANIA, che vedrà la luce il 19 gennaio 2018. Il disco è disponibile in pre-order su iTunes e su Amazon (CD – Vinile – Download Digitale).

Dopo “Champion” e “Young and Menace”, la rock band americana torna a promuovere il progetto sulle note di questo bel pezzo, scritto da Andrew Hurley, Joe Trohman, Pete Wentz & Patrick Stump.





Per quel che concerne il significato, la canzone è una sorta di inno d’amore rivolto alla persona amata, al centro della vita del protagonista, che metaforicamente etichetta come un sole: il sole della sua esistenza.

Il video ufficiale è stato diretto da Justus Meyer e come di consueto, i protagonisti sono una coppia personaggi travestiti da lama, che hanno tutt’altro che buone intenzioni. Nel portabagagli della loro auto si trova infatti…

Preferisco non togliervi la sorpresa ma sconsiglio la visione del filmato a coloro i quali si impressionano. Non c’è sangue o immagini splatter, ma è facilmente intuibile cosa queste due persone stiano facendo, quindi se siete facilmente impressionabili evitate la visione della clip, che tra l’altro, non ha nulla a che vedere con il testo della canzone.

A seguire potete leggere la traduzione in italiano e le parole in inglese che compongono questo nuovissimo pezzo.

Fall Out Boy – The Last Of The Real Ones traduzione (Download)

[Strofa 1]

Ero solo un figlio dell’universo

Ma poi ho incontrato te

Ma poi ho incontrato

Tu sei il sole ed io solo i pianeti

Che girano intorno a te

Girano intorno a te

Eri (o “sei”) troppo bella per essere vera

Placcata d’oro

Ma cosa c’è dentro di te

Ma cosa c’è dentro di te

So che tutta questa dannata città pensa di aver bisogno di te

Ma non tanto quanto me

Quanto ti amo, sì

[Ritornello]

Perché sei l’ultima di una razza in via d’estinzione

Scrivo i nostri nomi nel cemento fresco

Mi chiedo se il tuo terapeuta sappia tutto di me

Sono qui alla ricerca della tua gloria

Ci sono stati milioni prima di me

Quell’immenso tipo di amore

Da cui non ti allontaneresti mai

Sei proprio l’ultima delle persone vere

Sei proprio l’ultima delle persone vere

Sei proprio l’ultima delle persone vere

(Sei proprio l’ultima delle persone vere)

Sei proprio l’ultima delle persone vere

(Sei proprio l’ultima delle persone vere)

Sei proprio l’ultima delle persone vere

[Strofa 2]

Sono una stella in fase di collasso con la visione limitata

Ma solo per te

Ma solo per te

La mia testa è rovinata proprio come una vite che è stata stretta troppe volte

Quando penso a te

Quando penso a te

Ti proteggerò dalle onde

Se ti dovessero trovare

Ti proteggerò

Ti proteggerò

Dimmi solo, dimmi, dimmi che

Io sono l’unico

Anche se non è la verità

Anche se non è vero, sì

[Ritornello]

Perché sei l’ultima di una razza che sta scomparendo

Scrivo i nostri nomi nel cemento fresco

Mi chiedo se il tuo terapeuta sappia tutto di me

Sono qui alla ricerca della tua gloria

Ci sono stati milioni prima di me

Quell’immenso tipo di amore

Da cui non ti allontaneresti mai

Sei proprio l’ultima delle persone vere

Sei proprio l’ultima delle persone vere

Sei proprio l’ultima delle persone vere

(Sei proprio l’ultima delle persone vere)

Sei proprio l’ultima delle persone vere

(Sei proprio l’ultima delle persone vere)

Sei proprio l’ultima delle persone vere

[Ponte]

Sono qui all’inizio della fine

Oh, la fine dell’infinito con te

Sono qui all’inizio della fine

Oh, la fine dell’infinito con te

Ho chiuso coi sogni

La cosa in cui credo è che

Oh, mi togli tutte le paure di dosso

Ho chiuso coi sogni

La cosa in cui credo è che

Mi togli tutte le paure di dosso

[Ritornello]

Perché sei l’ultima di una razza che sta scomparendo

Scrivo i nostri nomi nel cemento fresco

Mi chiedo se il tuo terapeuta sappia tutto di me

Sono qui alla ricerca della tua gloria

Ci sono stati milioni prima di me

Quell’immenso tipo di amore

Da cui non ti allontaneresti mai

Sei proprio l’ultima delle persone vere

Sei proprio l’ultima delle persone vere

Sei proprio l’ultima delle persone vere

(Sei proprio l’ultima delle persone vere)

Sei proprio l’ultima delle persone vere

(Sei proprio l’ultima delle persone vere)

Sei proprio l’ultima delle persone vere

The Last Of The Real Ones – Fall Out Boy – Testo

[Verse 1]

I was just an only child of the universe

And then I found you

And then I found you

You are the sun and I am just the planets

Spinning around you

Spinning around you

You were too good to be true

Gold plated

But what’s inside you

But what’s inside you

I know this whole damn city thinks it needs you

But not as much as I do

As much as I do, yeah

[Chorus]

‘Cause you’re the last of a dying breed

Write our names in the wet concrete

I wonder if your therapist knows everything about me

I’m here in search of your glory

There’s been a million before me

That ultra-kind of love

You never walk away from

You’re just the last of the real ones

You’re just the last of the real ones

You’re just the last of the real ones

(You’re just the last of the real ones)

You’re just the last of the real ones

(You’re just the last of the real ones)

You’re just the last of the real ones

[Verse 2]

I am a collapsing star with tunnel vision

But only for you

But only for you

My head is stripped just like a screw that’s been tightened too many times

When I think of you

When I think of you

I will shield you from the waves

If they find you

I will protect you

I will protect you

Just tell me, tell me, tell me

I, I am the only one

Even if it’s not true

Even if it’s not true, yeah

[Chorus]

‘Cause you’re the last of a dying breed

Write our names in the wet concrete

I wonder if your therapist knows everything about me

I’m here in search of your glory

There’s been a million before me

That ultra-kind of love

You never walk away from

You’re just the last of the real ones

You’re just the last of the real ones

You’re just the last of the real ones

(You’re just the last of the real ones)

You’re just the last of the real ones

(You’re just the last of the real ones)

You’re just the last of the real ones

[Bridge]

I’m here at the beginning of the end

Oh, the end of infinity with you

I’m here at the beginning of the end

Oh, the end of infinity with you

I’m done with having dreams

The thing that I believe

Oh, you drain all the fear from me

I’m done with having dreams

The thing that I believe

You drain the fear from me

[Chorus]

‘Cause you’re the last of a dying breed

Write our names in the wet concrete

I wonder if your therapist knows everything about me

I’m here in search of your glory

There’s been a million before me

That ultra-kind of love

You never walk away from

You’re just the last of the real ones

You’re just the last of the real ones

You’re just the last of the real ones

(You’re just the last of the real ones)

You’re just the last of the real ones

(You’re just the last of the real ones)

You’re just the last of the real ones

















