Fall Out Boy: guarda il video del nuovo singolo The Last Of The Real Ones + testo e traduzione

Si intitola The Last Of The Real Ones il nuovo brano dei Fall Out Boy, pubblicato come terzo singolo estratto dall’atteso settimo album in studio MANIA, che vedrà la luce il 19 gennaio 2018. Il disco è disponibile in pre-order su iTunes e su Amazon (CD – Vinile – Download Digitale).
Dopo “Champion” e “Young and Menace”, la rock band americana torna a promuovere il progetto sulle note di questo bel pezzo, scritto da Andrew Hurley, Joe Trohman, Pete Wentz & Patrick Stump.
Per quel che concerne il significato, la canzone è una sorta di inno d’amore rivolto alla persona amata, al centro della vita del protagonista, che metaforicamente etichetta come un sole: il sole della sua esistenza.
Il video ufficiale è stato diretto da Justus Meyer e come di consueto, i protagonisti sono una coppia personaggi travestiti da lama, che hanno tutt’altro che buone intenzioni. Nel portabagagli della loro auto si trova infatti…
Preferisco non togliervi la sorpresa ma sconsiglio la visione del filmato a coloro i quali si impressionano. Non c’è sangue o immagini splatter, ma è facilmente intuibile cosa queste due persone stiano facendo, quindi se siete facilmente impressionabili evitate la visione della clip, che tra l’altro, non ha nulla a che vedere con il testo della canzone.
A seguire potete leggere la traduzione in italiano e le parole in inglese che compongono questo nuovissimo pezzo.
Fall Out Boy – The Last Of The Real Ones traduzione (Download)
[Strofa 1]
Ero solo un figlio dell’universo
Ma poi ho incontrato te
Ma poi ho incontrato
Tu sei il sole ed io solo i pianeti
Che girano intorno a te
Girano intorno a te
Eri (o “sei”) troppo bella per essere vera
Placcata d’oro
Ma cosa c’è dentro di te
Ma cosa c’è dentro di te
So che tutta questa dannata città pensa di aver bisogno di te
Ma non tanto quanto me
Quanto ti amo, sì
[Ritornello]
Perché sei l’ultima di una razza in via d’estinzione
Scrivo i nostri nomi nel cemento fresco
Mi chiedo se il tuo terapeuta sappia tutto di me
Sono qui alla ricerca della tua gloria
Ci sono stati milioni prima di me
Quell’immenso tipo di amore
Da cui non ti allontaneresti mai
Sei proprio l’ultima delle persone vere
Sei proprio l’ultima delle persone vere
Sei proprio l’ultima delle persone vere
(Sei proprio l’ultima delle persone vere)
Sei proprio l’ultima delle persone vere
(Sei proprio l’ultima delle persone vere)
Sei proprio l’ultima delle persone vere
[Strofa 2]
Sono una stella in fase di collasso con la visione limitata
Ma solo per te
Ma solo per te
La mia testa è rovinata proprio come una vite che è stata stretta troppe volte
Quando penso a te
Quando penso a te
Ti proteggerò dalle onde
Se ti dovessero trovare
Ti proteggerò
Ti proteggerò
Dimmi solo, dimmi, dimmi che
Io sono l’unico
Anche se non è la verità
Anche se non è vero, sì
[Ritornello]
Perché sei l’ultima di una razza che sta scomparendo
Scrivo i nostri nomi nel cemento fresco
Mi chiedo se il tuo terapeuta sappia tutto di me
Sono qui alla ricerca della tua gloria
Ci sono stati milioni prima di me
Quell’immenso tipo di amore
Da cui non ti allontaneresti mai
Sei proprio l’ultima delle persone vere
Sei proprio l’ultima delle persone vere
Sei proprio l’ultima delle persone vere
(Sei proprio l’ultima delle persone vere)
Sei proprio l’ultima delle persone vere
(Sei proprio l’ultima delle persone vere)
Sei proprio l’ultima delle persone vere
[Ponte]
Sono qui all’inizio della fine
Oh, la fine dell’infinito con te
Sono qui all’inizio della fine
Oh, la fine dell’infinito con te
Ho chiuso coi sogni
La cosa in cui credo è che
Oh, mi togli tutte le paure di dosso
Ho chiuso coi sogni
La cosa in cui credo è che
Mi togli tutte le paure di dosso
[Ritornello]
Perché sei l’ultima di una razza che sta scomparendo
Scrivo i nostri nomi nel cemento fresco
Mi chiedo se il tuo terapeuta sappia tutto di me
Sono qui alla ricerca della tua gloria
Ci sono stati milioni prima di me
Quell’immenso tipo di amore
Da cui non ti allontaneresti mai
Sei proprio l’ultima delle persone vere
Sei proprio l’ultima delle persone vere
Sei proprio l’ultima delle persone vere
(Sei proprio l’ultima delle persone vere)
Sei proprio l’ultima delle persone vere
(Sei proprio l’ultima delle persone vere)
Sei proprio l’ultima delle persone vere
The Last Of The Real Ones – Fall Out Boy – Testo
[Verse 1]
I was just an only child of the universe
And then I found you
And then I found you
You are the sun and I am just the planets
Spinning around you
Spinning around you
You were too good to be true
Gold plated
But what’s inside you
But what’s inside you
I know this whole damn city thinks it needs you
But not as much as I do
As much as I do, yeah
[Chorus]
‘Cause you’re the last of a dying breed
Write our names in the wet concrete
I wonder if your therapist knows everything about me
I’m here in search of your glory
There’s been a million before me
That ultra-kind of love
You never walk away from
You’re just the last of the real ones
You’re just the last of the real ones
You’re just the last of the real ones
(You’re just the last of the real ones)
You’re just the last of the real ones
(You’re just the last of the real ones)
You’re just the last of the real ones
[Verse 2]
I am a collapsing star with tunnel vision
But only for you
But only for you
My head is stripped just like a screw that’s been tightened too many times
When I think of you
When I think of you
I will shield you from the waves
If they find you
I will protect you
I will protect you
Just tell me, tell me, tell me
I, I am the only one
Even if it’s not true
Even if it’s not true, yeah
[Chorus]
‘Cause you’re the last of a dying breed
Write our names in the wet concrete
I wonder if your therapist knows everything about me
I’m here in search of your glory
There’s been a million before me
That ultra-kind of love
You never walk away from
You’re just the last of the real ones
You’re just the last of the real ones
You’re just the last of the real ones
(You’re just the last of the real ones)
You’re just the last of the real ones
(You’re just the last of the real ones)
You’re just the last of the real ones
[Bridge]
I’m here at the beginning of the end
Oh, the end of infinity with you
I’m here at the beginning of the end
Oh, the end of infinity with you
I’m done with having dreams
The thing that I believe
Oh, you drain all the fear from me
I’m done with having dreams
The thing that I believe
You drain the fear from me
[Chorus]
‘Cause you’re the last of a dying breed
Write our names in the wet concrete
I wonder if your therapist knows everything about me
I’m here in search of your glory
There’s been a million before me
That ultra-kind of love
You never walk away from
You’re just the last of the real ones
You’re just the last of the real ones
You’re just the last of the real ones
(You’re just the last of the real ones)
You’re just the last of the real ones
(You’re just the last of the real ones)
You’re just the last of the real ones