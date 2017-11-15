Fall Out Boy: guarda il video del nuovo brano “Hold Me Tight Or Don’T” + testo e traduzione

Hold Me Tight Or Don’T è una nuova canzone dei Fall Out Boy, pubblicata il 15 novembre 2017 come quarto singolo estratto dall’atteso album M A N I A, il cui rilascio è fissato al 19 gennaio 2018.
Nel progetto (in pre-order nel CD, nel vinile e nella versione digitale) ci saranno dieci inediti, tra i quali i già conosciuti singoli “Young and Menace”, “Champion” e “The Last of the Real Ones”.
Il quarto tassello della settima era discografica del gruppo rock americano, è stato firmato da Joe Trohman, Pete Wentz, Patrick Stump & Andrew Hurley.
Questa volta nel video ufficiale diretto da Brendan Walter & Mel Soria, girato durante i Dia de los Muertos (il Diorno dei Morti) in Messico, non ci sono umani travestiti da lama ma…
Per accedere al filmato cliccate sull’immagine sottostante, dopo la quale trovate il testo e la relativa traduzione in italiano.
Hold Me Tight Or Don’T testo – Fall Out Boy (Download)
[Verse 1]
I never really feel a thing
I’m just kinda too froze
You were the only one
That even kinda came close
I just pinch myself
No longer comatose
I woke up, no luck
I woke up, no luck
[Pre-Chorus]
And when your stitch comes loose
I wanna sleep on every piece of fuzz
And stuffing that comes out of you, you
I took too many hits off this memory
I need to come down
[Chorus]
An-n-n-n-n-n-n-n-nother day goes by
So hold me tight
Hold me tight, or don’t
Oh n-n-no, no this isn’t how our story ends
So hold me tight
Hold me tight, or don’t
[Verse 2]
I got too high again
When I realized I can’t not be with you
Or be just your friend
I love you to death
But I just can’t, I just can’t pretend
We were lovers first
Confidants but never friends
Were we ever friends?
[Pre-Chorus]
But when your stitch comes loose
I wanna sleep on every piece of fuzz
And stuffing that comes out of you, you
I took too many hits off this memory
I need to come down
[Chorus]
An-n-n-n-n-n-n-n-nother day goes by
So hold me tight
Hold me tight, or don’t
Oh n-n-no, no this isn’t how our story ends
So hold me tight
Hold me tight, or don’t
Hold me tight, or don’t
[Bridge]
‘Cause I’m past the limits
The distance between us
It sharpens me like a knife
Past the limits
The distance between us
It sharpens me like a knife
[Chorus]
An-n-n-n-n-n-n-n-nother day goes by
So hold me tight
Hold me tight, or don’t
I’m pretty sure that this isn’t how the story ends
So hold me tight
Hold me tight
Hold me tight, or don’t
Fall Out Boy – Hold Me Tight Or Don’T traduzione
[Strofa 1]
Non ho mai davvero sentito nulla
Sono solo un po’ bloccato
Tu eri l’unica
Che ci era anche andata vicino
Mi sono appena dato un pizzicotto
Non sono più in coma
Mi sono svegliato, senza fortuna
Mi sono svegliato, senza fortuna
[Pre-Ritornello]
E quando il tuo punto si allenta
Voglio dormire su ogni capello
E il ripieno che esce dal tuo corpo
Ho preso troppi colpi con questa memoria
Ho bisogno di schiarirmi le idee
[Ritornello]
Un altro giorno è andato
Quindi stringimi forte
Stringimi forte, o no
Oh n-n-no, no non è così che la nostra storia finirà
Quindi, stringimi forte
Stringimi forte, oppure no
[Strofa 2]
Sono nuovamente troppo fatto
Quando ho capito che non riesco a non stare con te
O essere solo tuo amico
Ti amo da morire
Ma non posso, non posso fingere
Prima eravamo amanti
Confidenti ma mai amici
Siamo mai stati amici?
[Pre-Ritornello]
Ma quando il tuo punto si allenta
Voglio dormire su ogni capello
E il ripieno che esce dal tuo corpo
Ho preso troppi colpi con questa memoria
Bo bisogno di schiarirmi le idee
[Ritornello]
Un altro giorno è andato
Quindi stringimi forte
Stringimi forte, o no
Oh n-n-no, no non è così che la nostra storia finirà
Quindi, stringimi forte
Stringimi forte, oppure no
Stringimi forte, oppure no
[Ponte]
Perché ho superato i limiti
La distanza tra noi
Mi affila come una lama
Oltre i limiti
La distanza tra noi
Mi affila come una lama
[Ritornello]
Un altro giorno è andato
Quindi stringimi forte
Stringimi forte, o no
Sono sufficientemente sicuro che la storia non finirà così
Quindi stringimi forte
Stringimi forte
Stringimi forte, oppure no
