Fall Out Boy: guarda il video del nuovo brano “Hold Me Tight Or Don’T” + testo e traduzione







Hold Me Tight Or Don’T è una nuova canzone dei Fall Out Boy, pubblicata il 15 novembre 2017 come quarto singolo estratto dall’atteso album M A N I A, il cui rilascio è fissato al 19 gennaio 2018.

Nel progetto (in pre-order nel CD, nel vinile e nella versione digitale) ci saranno dieci inediti, tra i quali i già conosciuti singoli “Young and Menace”, “Champion” e “The Last of the Real Ones”.





Il quarto tassello della settima era discografica del gruppo rock americano, è stato firmato da Joe Trohman, Pete Wentz, Patrick Stump & Andrew Hurley.

Questa volta nel video ufficiale diretto da Brendan Walter & Mel Soria, girato durante i Dia de los Muertos (il Diorno dei Morti) in Messico, non ci sono umani travestiti da lama ma…

Per accedere al filmato cliccate sull’immagine sottostante, dopo la quale trovate il testo e la relativa traduzione in italiano.

Hold Me Tight Or Don’T testo – Fall Out Boy (Download)

[Verse 1]

I never really feel a thing

I’m just kinda too froze

You were the only one

That even kinda came close

I just pinch myself

No longer comatose

I woke up, no luck

I woke up, no luck

[Pre-Chorus]

And when your stitch comes loose

I wanna sleep on every piece of fuzz

And stuffing that comes out of you, you

I took too many hits off this memory

I need to come down

[Chorus]

An-n-n-n-n-n-n-n-nother day goes by

So hold me tight

Hold me tight, or don’t

Oh n-n-no, no this isn’t how our story ends

So hold me tight

Hold me tight, or don’t

[Verse 2]

I got too high again

When I realized I can’t not be with you

Or be just your friend

I love you to death

But I just can’t, I just can’t pretend

We were lovers first

Confidants but never friends

Were we ever friends?

[Pre-Chorus]

But when your stitch comes loose

I wanna sleep on every piece of fuzz

And stuffing that comes out of you, you

I took too many hits off this memory

I need to come down

[Chorus]

An-n-n-n-n-n-n-n-nother day goes by

So hold me tight

Hold me tight, or don’t

Oh n-n-no, no this isn’t how our story ends

So hold me tight

Hold me tight, or don’t

Hold me tight, or don’t

[Bridge]

‘Cause I’m past the limits

The distance between us

It sharpens me like a knife

Past the limits

The distance between us

It sharpens me like a knife

[Chorus]

An-n-n-n-n-n-n-n-nother day goes by

So hold me tight

Hold me tight, or don’t

I’m pretty sure that this isn’t how the story ends

So hold me tight

Hold me tight

Hold me tight, or don’t





Fall Out Boy – Hold Me Tight Or Don’T traduzione

[Strofa 1]

Non ho mai davvero sentito nulla

Sono solo un po’ bloccato

Tu eri l’unica

Che ci era anche andata vicino

Mi sono appena dato un pizzicotto

Non sono più in coma

Mi sono svegliato, senza fortuna

Mi sono svegliato, senza fortuna

[Pre-Ritornello]

E quando il tuo punto si allenta

Voglio dormire su ogni capello

E il ripieno che esce dal tuo corpo

Ho preso troppi colpi con questa memoria

Ho bisogno di schiarirmi le idee

[Ritornello]

Un altro giorno è andato

Quindi stringimi forte

Stringimi forte, o no

Oh n-n-no, no non è così che la nostra storia finirà

Quindi, stringimi forte

Stringimi forte, oppure no

[Strofa 2]

Sono nuovamente troppo fatto

Quando ho capito che non riesco a non stare con te

O essere solo tuo amico

Ti amo da morire

Ma non posso, non posso fingere

Prima eravamo amanti

Confidenti ma mai amici

Siamo mai stati amici?

[Pre-Ritornello]

Ma quando il tuo punto si allenta

Voglio dormire su ogni capello

E il ripieno che esce dal tuo corpo

Ho preso troppi colpi con questa memoria

Bo bisogno di schiarirmi le idee

[Ritornello]

Un altro giorno è andato

Quindi stringimi forte

Stringimi forte, o no

Oh n-n-no, no non è così che la nostra storia finirà

Quindi, stringimi forte

Stringimi forte, oppure no

Stringimi forte, oppure no

[Ponte]

Perché ho superato i limiti

La distanza tra noi

Mi affila come una lama

Oltre i limiti

La distanza tra noi

Mi affila come una lama

[Ritornello]

Un altro giorno è andato

Quindi stringimi forte

Stringimi forte, o no

Sono sufficientemente sicuro che la storia non finirà così

Quindi stringimi forte

Stringimi forte

Stringimi forte, oppure no















