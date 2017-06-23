I Fall Out Boy e il nuovo singolo Champion: video, testo e traduzione







In data 23 giugno i Fall Out Boy hanno rilasciato Champion, secondo singolo estratto dall’album M A N I A (qui in pre-order), che vedrà la luce il 15 settembre 2017.

Dopo Young and Menage, la rock band americana capitanata da Patrick Stump ha reso disponibile il secondo tassello della settima era discografica, che i supporters del gruppo apprezzeranno.

Se in Young And Menace sembrava che la band si muovesse in una direzione più elettronica, Champion è un pezzo più vicino allo stile dei Fall Out Boy: una canzone alternative pop con testi potenti.

Il Visualizer video è stato diretto da SCANTRON, come del resto il precedente filmato relativo al primo singolo, ed ancora una volta i protagonisti sono personaggi travestiti da lama.

Per accedere cliccate sull’immagine in basso, mentre a seguire potete leggere la traduzione in italiano e le parole in inglese che compongono questo pezzo.

Fall Out Boy – Champion traduzione (Download)

[Introduzione]

Campione, campione

[Verso 1]

Ti sto chiamando dal futuro

Per farti sapere che abbiamo commesso un errore

E c’è una nebbia dal passato lontano che mi sta facendo, mi sta facendo venire un gran mal di testa

E sono tornato con una follia

Sono il paladino (o “campione”) del popolo che non crede nei paladini (o “campioni”)

Dentro di me non ho altro che sogni, non ho nient’altro che sogni

[Pre-Ritornello]

Sono abbastanza giovane per continuare a credere, continuare a credere

Ma abbastanza giovane da non sapere in cosa credere

Giovane abbastanza da non sapere in cosa credere, sì

[Ritornello]

Se posso sopravvivere a questo

Se posso sopravvivere a questo

Se posso sopravvivere a questo

Posso fare qualsiasi cosa

Se posso sopravvivere a questo

Se posso sopravvivere a questo

Se posso sopravvivere a questo

Posso fare qualsiasi cosa

[Ponte 1]

Campione, campione

Campione, campione

[Versetto 2]

HO rabbia ogni giorno, dentro

L’unica cosa che faccio è aspettare e ammazzare il tempo

Sto cercando di spegnere la fiamma pilota

Sto cercando di spegnere la fiamma

[Pre-Ritornello]

Sono abbastanza giovane per continuare a credere, continuare a credere

Ma abbastanza giovane da non sapere in cosa credere

Giovane abbastanza da non sapere in cosa credere, sì

[Ritornello]

Se posso sopravvivere a questo

Se posso sopravvivere a questo

Se posso sopravvivere a questo

Posso fare qualsiasi cosa

Se posso sopravvivere a questo

Se posso sopravvivere a questo

Se posso sopravvivere a questo

Posso fare qualsiasi cosa

[Ponte 2]

Campione, campione

Posso fare qualsiasi cosa

Campione, campione

E posso fare qualsiasi cosa

Link sponsorizzati









Campione, campione

E posso fare qualsiasi cosa

Campione, campione

Posso fare qualsiasi cosa!

[Ritornello]

Se posso sopravvivere a questo

Se posso sopravvivere a questo

Se posso sopravvivere a questo

E posso fare qualsiasi cosa

Se posso sopravvivere a questo

Se posso sopravvivere a questo

Se posso sopravvivere a questo

Posso fare qualsiasi cosa

[Ritornello esteso]

Se posso sopravvivere a questo

Se posso sopravvivere a questo

Se posso sopravvivere a questo

Se posso sopravvivere a questo, posso fare qualsiasi cosa

Se posso sopravvivere a questo

Se posso sopravvivere a questo

Se posso sopravvivere a questo

Se posso sopravvivere a questo

Posso fare qualsiasi cosa

Posso fare qualsiasi cosa

Posso fare qualsiasi cosa

Posso fare qualsiasi cosa!

[Conclusione]

Campione, campione

Powered by NuoveCanzoni.com

Champion – Fall Out Boy – Testo

[Intro]

Champion, champion

[Verse 1]

I’m calling you from the future

To let you know we made a mistake

And there’s a fog from the past that’s giving me, giving me such a headache

And I’m back with a madness

I’m a champion of the people that don’t believe in champions

I’ve got nothing but dreams inside, I’ve got nothing but dreams

[Pre-Chorus]

I’m just young enough to still believe, still believe

But young enough not to know what to believe in

Young enough not to know what to believe in, yeah

[Chorus]

If I can live through this

If I can live through this

If I can live through this

I can do anything

If I can live through this

If I can live through this

If I can live through this

I can do anything

[Bridge 1]

Champion, champion

Champion, champion

[Verse 2]

I got rage everyday , on the inside

The only thing I do is sit around and kill time

I’m trying to blow out the pilot light

I’m trying to blow out the light

[Pre-Chorus]

I’m just young enough to still believe, still believe

But young enough not to know what to believe in

Young enough not to know what to believe in, yeah

[Chorus]

If I can live through this

If I can live through this

If I can live through this

I can do anything

If I can live through this

If I can live through this

If I can live through this

I can do anything

[Bridge 2]

Champion, champion

I can do anything

Champion, champion

And I can do anything

Champion, champion

And I can do anything

Champion, champion

I can do anything!

[Chorus]

If I can live through this

If I can live through this

If I can live through this

And I can do anything

If I can live through this

If I can live through this

If I can live through this

I can do anything

[Extended Chorus]

If I can live through this

If I can live through this

If I can live through this

If I can live through this, I can do anything

If I can live through this

If I can live through this

If I can live through this

If I can live through this

I can do anything

I can do anything

I can do anything

I can do anything!

[Outro]

Champion, champion

















LASCIA UN COMMENTO ALL' ARTICOLO

commenti complessivi