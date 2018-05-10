Eleni Foureira – Fuego: video e traduzione del testo (Cipro – Eurovision Song Contest 2018)

Si chiama Entela Fureraj, in arte Eleni Foureira, è albanese ma naturalizzata greca e rappresenta Cipro all’Eurovision Song Contest 2018 con la bella canzone Fuego. Lo scorso 8 maggio si è svolta la prima semifinale e Cipro è riuscita ad accedere alla finale con questa canzone, rilasciata lo scorso 9 marzo e che è possibile ascoltare su Spotify cliccando sulla cover in alto. Ecco il video della sua esibizione nella prima semifinale andata in scena lo scorso 8 maggio.

La cantante, attrice e ballerina, salirà quindi nuovamente sul palco dell’Altice Arena di Lisbona, sulle note di questo pezzo che, anche se mi sa di già sentito, è a parer mio tra i più interessanti e radio friendly.

Nel “bollente” video ufficiale, la cantante sfoggia tutta la sua bellezza e sensualità. Per vedere il filmato cliccate sull’immagine, mentre a seguire accedete ai testi.

[Ritornello] Perché sono molto in alto e non andrò giù Continua a portarmi più in alto Ah yeah ah yeah ah yeah, yeah ah yeah ah yeah Perché sto bruciando e non sbollirò Sì, ho preso il fuoco Ah yeah ah yeah ah yeah, yeah ah yeah ah yeah

Testo

[Verse 1]

Take a dive into my eyes

Yeah, the eyes of lioness

Feel the power, they ain’t lying

A little look, a little touch

You know the power of silence

Yeah keep it up, keep it up

[Pre-Chorus]

I was looking for some high-high-highs, yeah

‘Til I got a dose of you

You got me pelican fly-fly-flyin’





[Chorus]

‘Cause I’m way up and I ain’t comin’ down

Keep taking me higher

Ah yeah ah yeah ah yeah, yeah ah yeah ah yeah

‘Cause I’m burning up and I ain’t coolin’ down

Yeah I got the fire

Ah yeah ah yeah ah yeah, yeah ah yeah ah yeah

[Drop]

Fuego

Fuego

Ah yeah ah yeah ah yeah, yeah ah yeah ah yeah

Fuego

[Verse 2]

Take me in, take a breath

Ain’t no hidden agenda

What you see is what you get

[Pre-Chorus]

I was looking for some high-high-highs, yeah

‘Til I got a dose of you

You got me pelican fly-fly-flyin’

[Chorus]

‘Cause I’m way up and I ain’t comin’ down

Keep taking me higher

Ah yeah ah yeah ah yeah, yeah ah yeah ah yeah

‘Cause I’m burning up and I ain’t coolin’ down

Yeah I got the fire

Ah yeah ah yeah ah yeah, yeah ah yeah ah yeah

[Drop]

Fuego

Fuego

Ah yeah ah yeah ah yeah, yeah ah yeah ah yeah

Fuego

[Bridge]

Oh your love is like wild-wildfire

You got me pelican fly-fly-flyin’

[Chorus]

‘Cause I’m way up and I ain’t comin’ down

Keep taking me higher

Ah yeah ah yeah ah yeah, yeah ah yeah ah yeah

‘Cause I’m burning up and I ain’t coolin’ down

Yeah I got the fire

Ah yeah ah yeah ah yeah, yeah ah yeah ah yeah

[Drop]

Fuego

Fuego

Ah yeah ah yeah ah yeah, yeah ah yeah ah yeah



