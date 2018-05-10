Eleni Foureira – Fuego: video e traduzione del testo (Cipro – Eurovision Song Contest 2018)

Si chiama Entela Fureraj, in arte Eleni Foureira, è albanese ma naturalizzata greca e rappresenta Cipro all’Eurovision Song Contest 2018 con la bella canzone Fuego. Lo scorso 8 maggio si è svolta la prima semifinale e Cipro è riuscita ad accedere alla finale con questa canzone, rilasciata lo scorso 9 marzo e che è possibile ascoltare su Spotify cliccando sulla cover in alto. Ecco il video della sua esibizione nella prima semifinale andata in scena lo scorso 8 maggio.
La cantante, attrice e ballerina, salirà quindi nuovamente sul palco dell’Altice Arena di Lisbona, sulle note di questo pezzo che, anche se mi sa di già sentito, è a parer mio tra i più interessanti e radio friendly.
Nel “bollente” video ufficiale, la cantante sfoggia tutta la sua bellezza e sensualità. Per vedere il filmato cliccate sull’immagine, mentre a seguire accedete ai testi.
Eleni Foureira – Fuego traduzione (Download)
[Strofa 1]
Immergiti nei miei occhi
Sì, gli occhi della leonessa
Senti la potenza, non mentono
Un’occhiatina, un piccolo tocco
Tu conosci la forza del silenzio
Sì continua così, continua così
[Pre-Ritornello]
Stavo cercando un po’ di sballo-sballo-sballo, sì
Finché non ho preso una tua dose
Mi hai fatto vola-vola-volare pellicano
[Ritornello]
Perché sono molto in alto e non andrò giù
Continua a portarmi più in alto
Ah yeah ah yeah ah yeah, yeah ah yeah ah yeah
Perché sto bruciando e non sbollirò
Sì, ho preso il fuoco
Ah yeah ah yeah ah yeah, yeah ah yeah ah yeah
[Drop]
Fuoco
Fuoco
Ah yeah ah yeah ah yeah, yeah ah yeah ah yeah
fuoco
[Strofa 2]
Portami dentro, fai un bel respiro
Non ho alcun doppio fine
Ciò che vedi è ciò che ottieni
[Pre-Ritornello]
Stavo cercando un po’ di sballo-sballo-sballo, sì
Finché non ho preso una tua dose
Mi hai fatto vola-vola-volare pellicano
[Ritornello]
Perché sono molto in alto e non andrò giù
Continua a portarmi più in alto
Ah yeah ah yeah ah yeah, yeah ah yeah ah yeah
Perché sto bruciando e non sbollirò
Sì, ho preso il fuoco
Ah yeah ah yeah ah yeah, yeah ah yeah ah yeah
[Drop]
Fuoco
Fuoco
Ah yeah ah yeah ah yeah, yeah ah yeah ah yeah
Fuoco
[Ponte]
Oh, il tuo amore è un fuoco selvaggio
Mi hai fatto vola-vola-volare pellicano
[Ritornello]
Perché sono molto in alto e non andrò giù
Continua a portarmi più in alto
Ah yeah ah yeah ah yeah, yeah ah yeah ah yeah
Perché sto bruciando e non sbollirò
Sì, ho preso il fuoco
Ah yeah ah yeah ah yeah, yeah ah yeah ah yeah
[Drop]
fuoco
fuoco
Ah sì sì sì sì sì, sì ah sì sì sì
Testo
[Verse 1]
Take a dive into my eyes
Yeah, the eyes of lioness
Feel the power, they ain’t lying
A little look, a little touch
You know the power of silence
Yeah keep it up, keep it up
[Pre-Chorus]
I was looking for some high-high-highs, yeah
‘Til I got a dose of you
You got me pelican fly-fly-flyin’
[Chorus]
‘Cause I’m way up and I ain’t comin’ down
Keep taking me higher
Ah yeah ah yeah ah yeah, yeah ah yeah ah yeah
‘Cause I’m burning up and I ain’t coolin’ down
Yeah I got the fire
Ah yeah ah yeah ah yeah, yeah ah yeah ah yeah
[Drop]
Fuego
Fuego
Ah yeah ah yeah ah yeah, yeah ah yeah ah yeah
Fuego
[Verse 2]
Take me in, take a breath
Ain’t no hidden agenda
What you see is what you get
[Pre-Chorus]
I was looking for some high-high-highs, yeah
‘Til I got a dose of you
You got me pelican fly-fly-flyin’
[Chorus]
‘Cause I’m way up and I ain’t comin’ down
Keep taking me higher
Ah yeah ah yeah ah yeah, yeah ah yeah ah yeah
‘Cause I’m burning up and I ain’t coolin’ down
Yeah I got the fire
Ah yeah ah yeah ah yeah, yeah ah yeah ah yeah
[Drop]
Fuego
Fuego
Ah yeah ah yeah ah yeah, yeah ah yeah ah yeah
Fuego
[Bridge]
Oh your love is like wild-wildfire
You got me pelican fly-fly-flyin’
[Chorus]
‘Cause I’m way up and I ain’t comin’ down
Keep taking me higher
Ah yeah ah yeah ah yeah, yeah ah yeah ah yeah
‘Cause I’m burning up and I ain’t coolin’ down
Yeah I got the fire
Ah yeah ah yeah ah yeah, yeah ah yeah ah yeah
[Drop]
Fuego
Fuego
Ah yeah ah yeah ah yeah, yeah ah yeah ah yeah