Drake: ascolta il nuovo singolo God’s Plan dall’EP Scary Hours (testo e traduzione)

Lo scorso 20 gennaio, il rapper statunitense Drake ha rilasciato il nuovo EP battezzato Scary Hours, mini-progetto che racchiude due tracce: Diplomatic Immunity, un pezzo più rappato e meno melodico del brano in oggetto God’s Plan. Si tratta quindi di due tracce completamente differenti.
La nuova canzone è stata scritta dall’interprete con la collaborazione di Noah “40” Shebib, Boi-1da, Cardo & Yung Exclusive; 40, Yung Boi-1da & Cardo hanno curato la produzione di questo pezzo, che parla del futuro del rapper di Toronto e delle persone che vorrebbero che fallisse.
I due singoli sono stati accolti molto bene dal pubblico, divenendo da subito decisamente virali.
Cliccando sulla cover in basso, potete ascoltare entrambe le tracks su Spotify mentre a seguire, trovate la traduzione in italiano e le parole in inglese che compongono l’inedito.
Drake – God’s Plan traduzione (Download)
[Introduzione]
Sì, augurano e augurano e augurano e augurano
Mi augurano, yuh
[Strofa 1]
Sono stato calmo, non iniziare nessun problema con me
Cercare di rimanere tranquillo è una battaglia per me
Non farti vedere alle 6 del mattino per farti coccolare da me
Sai come mi piace quando facciamo sesso
Non voglio morire per far sentire loro la mia mancanza
Forse vedo le cose che desiderano da me
Spero di avere fratelli che vivano più di me
Devono raccontare la storia, le cose erano differenti con me
[Ritornello 1]
Il progetto di Dio, il disegno di Dio
Mi trattengo, a volte non voglio, yuh
Sto bene, a volte no, ayy, no
Sono stato evasivo (o “ci sono andato leggero”) a Weston Road, ayy, evasivo
Potrebbe scendere un D.I.O., sì, aspetta
Ci do dentro a Southside G, eh, aspetta
Mi assicuro che il North Side si sfami
[Ponte]
E ancora
Cose brutte
Un sacco di cose brutte
Che augurano e augurano e augurano e augurano
Augurano a me
Cose brutte
Tante cose brutte
Che augurano e augurano e augurano e augurano
Augurano a me
Yuh, ayy, ayy
[Strofa 2]
Lei dice: “Mi ami?” Le dico “Solo parzialmente”
Amo solo il mio letto e mia mamma, mi dispiace
Fifty dub, ce l’ho anche tatuato addosso*
81, porteranno i cecchini alla festa
E tu mi conosci
Trasformo la O2 (Arena di Londra) in O3, cane
Senza 40 e Oli, non si sarebbe parlato di me**
Immagina se non avessi mai incontrato i broskies
[Ritornello 2]
Il progetto di Dio, il disegno di Dio
Non posso farlo da solo, ayy, no, ayy
Qualcuno sta guardando questa mer*a da vicino, sì, da vicino
Sono stato me stesso si, da quando vivevo aScarlett Road, ayy, road, ayy
Potrei essere ricordato come D.I.O, sì, aspetta
Ci do dentro a Southside G, eh, aspetta
Mi assicuro che il North Side si sfami
[Ponte]
E ancora
Cose brutte
Un sacco di cose brutte
Che augurano e augurano e augurano e augurano
Augurano a me
Si si
Cose brutte
Un sacco di cose brutte
Che augurano e augurano e augurano e augurano
Augurano a me
si
* Il rapper si riferisce all’amico e membro del suo entourage, Fif, che è stato assassinato a Toronto nel settembre 2017. Per commemorare la sua scomparsa, Drake si è fatto tatuare il volto di Fif.
** Noah “40” Shebib è membro della famiglia OVO, e principale partner musicale di Drake come produttore e ingegnere. Oliver, al secolo Oliver El-Khatib, è invece il manager di Drake, co-fondatore di OVO. Senza di loro, Drake non sarebbe l’artista che è oggi.
Powered by NuoveCanzoni.com
Testo God’s Plan – Drake
[Intro]
Yeah, they wishin’ and wishin’ and wishin’ and wishin’
They wishin’ on me, yuh
[Verse 1]
I been movin’ calm, don’t start no trouble with me
Tryna keep it peaceful is a struggle for me
Don’t pull up at 6 AM to cuddle with me
You know how I like it when you lovin’ on me
I don’t wanna die for them to miss me
Guess I see the things that they wishin’ on me
Hope I got some brothers that outlive me
They gon’ tell the story, shit was different with me
[Chorus 1]
God’s plan, God’s plan
I hold back, sometimes I won’t, yuh
I feel good, sometimes I don’t, ayy, don’t
I finessed down Weston Road, ayy, ‘nessed
Might go down a G.O.D., yeah, wait
I go hard on Southside G, yuh, wait
I make sure that north-side eat
[Bridge]
And still
Bad things
It’s a lot of bad things
That they wishin’ and wishin’ and wishin’ and wishin’
They wishin’ on me
Bad things
It’s a lot of bad things
That they wishin’ and wishin’ and wishin’ and wishin’
They wishin’ on me
Yuh, ayy, ayy
[Verse 2]
She say, “Do you love me?” I tell her, “Only partly”
I only love my bed and my momma, I’m sorry
Fifty dub, I even got it tatted on me
81, they’ll bring the crashers to the party
And you know me
Turn the O2 into the O3, dog
Without 40, Oli, there would be no me
Imagine if I never met the broskies
[Chorus 2]
God’s plan, God’s plan
I can’t do this on my own, ayy, no, ayy
Someone watchin’ this shit close, yep, close
I’ve been me since Scarlett Road, ayy, road, ayy
Might go down as G.O.D., yeah, wait
I go hard on Southside G, ay, wait
I make sure that north-side eat, yuh
[Bridge]
And still
Bad things
It’s a lot of bad things
That they wishin’ and wishin’ and wishin’ and wishin’
They wishin’ on me
Yeah, yeah
Bad things
It’s a lot of bad things
That they wishin’ and wishin’ and wishin’ and wishin’
They wishin’ on me
Yeah