Drake: ascolta il nuovo singolo God’s Plan dall’EP Scary Hours (testo e traduzione)







Lo scorso 20 gennaio, il rapper statunitense Drake ha rilasciato il nuovo EP battezzato Scary Hours, mini-progetto che racchiude due tracce: Diplomatic Immunity, un pezzo più rappato e meno melodico del brano in oggetto God’s Plan. Si tratta quindi di due tracce completamente differenti.

La nuova canzone è stata scritta dall’interprete con la collaborazione di Noah “40” Shebib, Boi-1da, Cardo & Yung Exclusive; 40, Yung Boi-1da & Cardo hanno curato la produzione di questo pezzo, che parla del futuro del rapper di Toronto e delle persone che vorrebbero che fallisse.









I due singoli sono stati accolti molto bene dal pubblico, divenendo da subito decisamente virali.

Cliccando sulla cover in basso, potete ascoltare entrambe le tracks su Spotify mentre a seguire, trovate la traduzione in italiano e le parole in inglese che compongono l’inedito.

Drake – God’s Plan traduzione (Download)

[Introduzione]

Sì, augurano e augurano e augurano e augurano

Mi augurano, yuh

[Strofa 1]

Sono stato calmo, non iniziare nessun problema con me

Cercare di rimanere tranquillo è una battaglia per me

Non farti vedere alle 6 del mattino per farti coccolare da me

Sai come mi piace quando facciamo sesso

Non voglio morire per far sentire loro la mia mancanza

Forse vedo le cose che desiderano da me

Spero di avere fratelli che vivano più di me

Devono raccontare la storia, le cose erano differenti con me

[Ritornello 1]

Il progetto di Dio, il disegno di Dio

Mi trattengo, a volte non voglio, yuh

Sto bene, a volte no, ayy, no

Sono stato evasivo (o “ci sono andato leggero”) a Weston Road, ayy, evasivo

Potrebbe scendere un D.I.O., sì, aspetta

Ci do dentro a Southside G, eh, aspetta

Mi assicuro che il North Side si sfami

[Ponte]

E ancora

Cose brutte

Un sacco di cose brutte

Che augurano e augurano e augurano e augurano

Augurano a me

Cose brutte

Tante cose brutte

Che augurano e augurano e augurano e augurano

Augurano a me

Yuh, ayy, ayy

[Strofa 2]

Lei dice: “Mi ami?” Le dico “Solo parzialmente”

Amo solo il mio letto e mia mamma, mi dispiace

Fifty dub, ce l’ho anche tatuato addosso*

81, porteranno i cecchini alla festa

E tu mi conosci

Trasformo la O2 (Arena di Londra) in O3, cane

Senza 40 e Oli, non si sarebbe parlato di me**

Immagina se non avessi mai incontrato i broskies

Link sponsorizzati









[Ritornello 2]

Il progetto di Dio, il disegno di Dio

Non posso farlo da solo, ayy, no, ayy

Qualcuno sta guardando questa mer*a da vicino, sì, da vicino

Sono stato me stesso si, da quando vivevo aScarlett Road, ayy, road, ayy

Potrei essere ricordato come D.I.O, sì, aspetta

Ci do dentro a Southside G, eh, aspetta

Mi assicuro che il North Side si sfami

[Ponte]

E ancora

Cose brutte

Un sacco di cose brutte

Che augurano e augurano e augurano e augurano

Augurano a me

Si si

Cose brutte

Un sacco di cose brutte

Che augurano e augurano e augurano e augurano

Augurano a me

si

* Il rapper si riferisce all’amico e membro del suo entourage, Fif, che è stato assassinato a Toronto nel settembre 2017. Per commemorare la sua scomparsa, Drake si è fatto tatuare il volto di Fif.

** Noah “40” Shebib è membro della famiglia OVO, e principale partner musicale di Drake come produttore e ingegnere. Oliver, al secolo Oliver El-Khatib, è invece il manager di Drake, co-fondatore di OVO. Senza di loro, Drake non sarebbe l’artista che è oggi.

Powered by NuoveCanzoni.com

Testo God’s Plan – Drake

[Intro]

Yeah, they wishin’ and wishin’ and wishin’ and wishin’

They wishin’ on me, yuh

[Verse 1]

I been movin’ calm, don’t start no trouble with me

Tryna keep it peaceful is a struggle for me

Don’t pull up at 6 AM to cuddle with me

You know how I like it when you lovin’ on me

I don’t wanna die for them to miss me

Guess I see the things that they wishin’ on me

Hope I got some brothers that outlive me

They gon’ tell the story, shit was different with me

[Chorus 1]

God’s plan, God’s plan

I hold back, sometimes I won’t, yuh

I feel good, sometimes I don’t, ayy, don’t

I finessed down Weston Road, ayy, ‘nessed

Might go down a G.O.D., yeah, wait

I go hard on Southside G, yuh, wait

I make sure that north-side eat

[Bridge]

And still

Bad things

It’s a lot of bad things

That they wishin’ and wishin’ and wishin’ and wishin’

They wishin’ on me

Bad things

It’s a lot of bad things

That they wishin’ and wishin’ and wishin’ and wishin’

They wishin’ on me

Yuh, ayy, ayy

[Verse 2]

She say, “Do you love me?” I tell her, “Only partly”

I only love my bed and my momma, I’m sorry

Fifty dub, I even got it tatted on me

81, they’ll bring the crashers to the party

And you know me

Turn the O2 into the O3, dog

Without 40, Oli, there would be no me

Imagine if I never met the broskies

[Chorus 2]

God’s plan, God’s plan

I can’t do this on my own, ayy, no, ayy

Someone watchin’ this shit close, yep, close

I’ve been me since Scarlett Road, ayy, road, ayy

Might go down as G.O.D., yeah, wait

I go hard on Southside G, ay, wait

I make sure that north-side eat, yuh

[Bridge]

And still

Bad things

It’s a lot of bad things

That they wishin’ and wishin’ and wishin’ and wishin’

They wishin’ on me

Yeah, yeah

Bad things

It’s a lot of bad things

That they wishin’ and wishin’ and wishin’ and wishin’

They wishin’ on me

Yeah













LASCIA UN COMMENTO ALL' ARTICOLO

commenti complessivi