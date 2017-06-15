Don Diablo & Marnik in “Children Of A Miracle”: video e traduzione del testo







Don Diablo & Marnikvi presentano la nuova produzione battezzata Children Of A Miracle, un bel pezzo pubblicato lo scorso marzo.

Il celebre DJ e producer olandese Don Pepijn Schipper, aka Don Diablo, collabora con i MARNIK, duo italiano composto da Alessandro Martello e Emanuele Longo, che in questi due anni si sta ritagliando un significativo spazio nella scena EDM mondiale.





I tre artisti hanno anche scritto il testo della canzone, con la collaborazione di Martijn van Sonderen e Mike Kintish.

Niente male questo singolo, descritto come un inno che vuole incoraggiare tutti noi a continuare ad aggrapparci ai sogni d’infanzia ed a lottare per in nostri “miracoli personali” e non importa quanto possa sembrare dura e tortuosa la strada davanti a noi.

Il brano è accompagnato dal video ufficiale diretto da Patrick Van Der Wal, a cui è possibile accedere cliccando sull’immagine sottostante, dopo la quale trovate il testo e la traduzione in italiano.

Children Of A Miracle testo

Link sponsorizzati









[Intro]

Miracle, miracle, miracle

Miracle, miracle, miracle, miracle

[Verse 1]

See your flames, taking hold

They're throwing oil on burning water

They raise the tides

We raise the boats

No, we won't be going under

[Chorus]

We are the children of a miracle

Running with the wolves through the valley tonight

We are the children of a miracle, miracle

We're shadows in the moonlight

Empires will fall, will fall, will fall before midnight

We are the children of a miracle, miracle

3, 2, 1

[Drop]

Miracle, miracle, miracle

Miracle, miracle, miracle

Miracle, miracle, miracle

Miracle, miracle

We are the children of a miracle

Miracle, miracle

Miracle, miracle, miracle

Miracle, miracle, miracle

Miracle, miracle, miracle

[Verse 2]

Bang the drums, I'll bring it out

And there's no one left to hear them

Take me home, yeah take me home

The only place that I believe in

[Chorus]

We are the children of a miracle

Running with the wolves through the valley tonight

We are the children of a miracle, miracle

We're shadows in the moonlight

Empires will fall, will fall, will fall before midnight

We are the children of a miracle, miracle

And we can fly with the cannonballs

We can fly between the lines

We are the children of a miracle, miracle

3, 2, 1

[Drop]

Miracle, miracle, miracle

Miracle, miracle, miracle

Miracle, miracle, miracle

Miracle, miracle

We are the children of a miracle

Miracle, miracle

Miracle, miracle, miracle

Miracle, miracle, miracle

Miracle, miracle, miracle

[Outro]

We are the children of a miracle

Running with the wolves through the valley tonight

We are the children of a miracle, miracle

Miracle, miracle, miracle

















LASCIA UN COMMENTO ALL'ARTICOLO

commenti complessivi