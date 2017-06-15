Don Diablo & Marnik in “Children Of A Miracle”: video e traduzione del testo

Don Diablo & Marnikvi presentano la nuova produzione battezzata Children Of A Miracle, un bel pezzo pubblicato lo scorso marzo.
Il celebre DJ e producer olandese Don Pepijn Schipper, aka Don Diablo, collabora con i MARNIK, duo italiano composto da Alessandro Martello e Emanuele Longo, che in questi due anni si sta ritagliando un significativo spazio nella scena EDM mondiale.
I tre artisti hanno anche scritto il testo della canzone, con la collaborazione di Martijn van Sonderen e Mike Kintish.
Niente male questo singolo, descritto come un inno che vuole incoraggiare tutti noi a continuare ad aggrapparci ai sogni d’infanzia ed a lottare per in nostri “miracoli personali” e non importa quanto possa sembrare dura e tortuosa la strada davanti a noi.
Il brano è accompagnato dal video ufficiale diretto da Patrick Van Der Wal, a cui è possibile accedere cliccando sull’immagine sottostante, dopo la quale trovate il testo e la traduzione in italiano.
Children Of A Miracle testo
[Intro]
Miracle, miracle, miracle
Miracle, miracle, miracle, miracle
[Verse 1]
See your flames, taking hold
They're throwing oil on burning water
They raise the tides
We raise the boats
No, we won't be going under
[Chorus]
We are the children of a miracle
Running with the wolves through the valley tonight
We are the children of a miracle, miracle
We're shadows in the moonlight
Empires will fall, will fall, will fall before midnight
We are the children of a miracle, miracle
3, 2, 1
[Drop]
Miracle, miracle, miracle
Miracle, miracle, miracle
Miracle, miracle, miracle
Miracle, miracle
We are the children of a miracle
Miracle, miracle
Miracle, miracle, miracle
Miracle, miracle, miracle
Miracle, miracle, miracle
[Verse 2]
Bang the drums, I'll bring it out
And there's no one left to hear them
Take me home, yeah take me home
The only place that I believe in
[Chorus]
We are the children of a miracle
Running with the wolves through the valley tonight
We are the children of a miracle, miracle
We're shadows in the moonlight
Empires will fall, will fall, will fall before midnight
We are the children of a miracle, miracle
And we can fly with the cannonballs
We can fly between the lines
We are the children of a miracle, miracle
3, 2, 1
[Drop]
Miracle, miracle, miracle
Miracle, miracle, miracle
Miracle, miracle, miracle
Miracle, miracle
We are the children of a miracle
Miracle, miracle
Miracle, miracle, miracle
Miracle, miracle, miracle
Miracle, miracle, miracle
[Outro]
We are the children of a miracle
Running with the wolves through the valley tonight
We are the children of a miracle, miracle
Miracle, miracle, miracle