Don Diablo – Give Me Love ft. Calum Scott: guarda il video (testo e traduzione)

Give Me Love è il nuovo singolo del deejay e produttore olandese Don Diablo, estratto dal secondo album in studio Future, pubblicato lo scorso febbraio.
Si tratta di un piacevole brano, la cui voce protagonista è quella del 29enne cantautore britannico Calum Scott, artista che Diablo stima molto.
Come da titolo, nella canzone Scott chiede a una persona di cui si è innamorato, se sarebbe disposta a dargli amore.
Il video ufficiale è stato diretto da Patrick Van Der Wal ed è possibile vederlo direttamente su Youtube cliccando sull’immagine sottostante.
Give Me Love testo e traduzione – Don Diablo (Download)
[Verse 1]
When the lights come on, the party’s over
And I ain’t got no car to drive you home
Would the night be too cold for me to hold ya?
Would you stay or would you leave me all alone?
[Strofa 1]
Quando le luci si accendono, la festa è finita
E non ho una macchina per portarti a casa
La notte sarebbe troppo fredda per abbracciarti?
Resteresti o mi lasceresti tutto solo?
[Pre-Chorus]
‘Cos all the money in the world won’t mean a thing
With a hole in my heart it won’t beat again
It’s true, oh, without you
Oh, I’ve been layin’ in the dark, been outta my mind
I’ve fallin’ from the highs and I’m crashing through the lows
Now I need to know
[Pre-Ritornello]
Perché tutti i soldi nel mondo non significano nulla
Con un vuoto nel cuore che non batterà ancora
È la verità, oh, senza di te
Oh, me ne sto disteso nel buio, fuori di me
Sono passato dall’euforia all’aver infranto i minimi storici
Ora ho bisogno di sapere
[Chorus]
Can you give me love? Give me love?
When I’m standing here with nothing
Would you show me I’m worth something?
Give me love, give me love
When it feels like it’s all over
Would you stay and pull me closer?
[Ritornello]
Puoi darmi amore? Darmi affetto?
Quando sono qui senza niente
Potresti farmi vedere che valgo qualcosa?
Dammi amore, dammi affetto
Quando sembra che sia tutto finito
Rimarresti e mi avvicineresti a te?
[Post-Chorus]
Give me love
Give me love
[Post-Ritornello]
Dammi amore
Dammi amore
[Verse 2]
If it rained in the middle of summer
Would you lay in the grass like we used to do?
Would you run? Would you leave or change your number?
If someone gave u the things I couldn’t give to you
[Strofa 2]
Se piovesse in piena estate
Ti sdraieresti sul prato come facevamo un tempo?
Correresti? Lasceresti o cambieresti il tuo numero?
Se qualcuno ti desse le cose che non potrei darti
[Pre-Chorus]
‘Cos all the money in the world won’t mean a thing
With a hole in my heart it won’t beat again
It’s true, oh, without you
Oh, I’ve been layin’ in the dark, been outta my mind
I’ve fallin’ from the highs and I’m crashing through the lows
Now I need to know
[Pre-Ritornello]
Perché tutti i soldi nel mondo sono inutili
Con un vuoto nel cuore che non batterà ancora
È la verità, oh, senza di te
Oh, me ne sto disteso nel buio, fuori di me
Sono passato dall’euforia all’aver infranto i minimi storici
Ora ho bisogno di sapere
[Chorus]
Can you give me love? Give me love?
When I’m standing here with nothing
Would you show me I’m worth something?
Give me love, give me love
When it feels like it’s all over
Would you stay and pull me closer?
[Ritornello]
Puoi darmi amore? Darmi affetto?
Quando sono qui senza niente
Potresti farmi vedere che valgo qualcosa?
Dammi amore, dammi affetto
Quando sembra che sia tutto finito
Rimarresti e mi avvicineresti a te?
[Post-Chorus]
Give me love
Give me love
[Post-Ritornello]
Dammi amore
Dammi amore
[Bridge]
I’ll give you all my love
I’ll give you all my love
I’ll give you all my love
I’ll give it up, I’ll give it up
I’ll give you all my love
I’ll give you all my love
I’ll give you all my love
I’ll give it up
[Ponte]
Ti darò tutto il mio amore
Ti darò tutto il mio amore
Ti darò tutto il mio amore
Lo cederò, lo cederò
Ti darò tutto il mio amore
Ti darò tutto il mio amore
Ti darò tutto il mio amore
Lo cederò
[Chorus]
Can you give me love? (I’ll give you all my love) Give me love?
(I’ll give you all my love)
When I’m standing here with nothing
Would you show me I’m worth something?
Give me love, (I’ll give you all my love) give me love
(I’ll give you all my love)
When it feels like it’s all over
Would you stay and pull me closer?
[Ritornello]
Puoi darmi amore? (Ti darò tutto il mio amore) Dammi amore
(Ti darò tutto il mio amore)
Quando sono qui senza nulla
Potresti farmi vedere che valgo qualcosa?
Dammi amore, (ti darò tutto il mio amore) dammi amore
(Ti darò tutto il mio amore)
Quando sembra che sia tutto finito
Rimarresti e mi avvicineresti a te?
[Post-Chorus]
I’ll give you all my love
I’ll give it up, I’ll give it up
I’ll give you all my love
I’ll give it up, I’ll give it up
I’ll give you all my love
I’ll give it up, I’ll give it up
[Post-Ritornello]
Ti darò tutto il mio amore
Lo cederò, lo cederò
Ti darò tutto il mio amore
Lo cederò, lo cederò
Ti darò tutto il mio amore
Lo cederò, lo cederò