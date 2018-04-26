Don Diablo – Give Me Love ft. Calum Scott: guarda il video (testo e traduzione)





Give Me Love è il nuovo singolo del deejay e produttore olandese Don Diablo, estratto dal secondo album in studio Future, pubblicato lo scorso febbraio.

Si tratta di un piacevole brano, la cui voce protagonista è quella del 29enne cantautore britannico Calum Scott, artista che Diablo stima molto.

Come da titolo, nella canzone Scott chiede a una persona di cui si è innamorato, se sarebbe disposta a dargli amore.

Il video ufficiale è stato diretto da Patrick Van Der Wal ed è possibile vederlo direttamente su Youtube cliccando sull’immagine sottostante.

Give Me Love testo e traduzione – Don Diablo (Download)

[Verse 1]

When the lights come on, the party’s over

And I ain’t got no car to drive you home

Would the night be too cold for me to hold ya?

Would you stay or would you leave me all alone?

[Strofa 1]

Quando le luci si accendono, la festa è finita

E non ho una macchina per portarti a casa

La notte sarebbe troppo fredda per abbracciarti?

Resteresti o mi lasceresti tutto solo?

[Pre-Chorus]

‘Cos all the money in the world won’t mean a thing

With a hole in my heart it won’t beat again

It’s true, oh, without you

Oh, I’ve been layin’ in the dark, been outta my mind

I’ve fallin’ from the highs and I’m crashing through the lows

Now I need to know

[Pre-Ritornello]

Perché tutti i soldi nel mondo non significano nulla

Con un vuoto nel cuore che non batterà ancora

È la verità, oh, senza di te

Oh, me ne sto disteso nel buio, fuori di me

Sono passato dall’euforia all’aver infranto i minimi storici

Ora ho bisogno di sapere

[Chorus]

Can you give me love? Give me love?

When I’m standing here with nothing

Would you show me I’m worth something?

Give me love, give me love

When it feels like it’s all over

Would you stay and pull me closer?

[Ritornello]

Puoi darmi amore? Darmi affetto?

Quando sono qui senza niente

Potresti farmi vedere che valgo qualcosa?

Dammi amore, dammi affetto

Quando sembra che sia tutto finito

Rimarresti e mi avvicineresti a te?

[Post-Chorus]

Give me love

Give me love

[Post-Ritornello]

Dammi amore

Dammi amore





[Verse 2]

If it rained in the middle of summer

Would you lay in the grass like we used to do?

Would you run? Would you leave or change your number?

If someone gave u the things I couldn’t give to you

[Strofa 2]

Se piovesse in piena estate

Ti sdraieresti sul prato come facevamo un tempo?

Correresti? Lasceresti o cambieresti il tuo numero?

Se qualcuno ti desse le cose che non potrei darti

[Pre-Chorus]

‘Cos all the money in the world won’t mean a thing

With a hole in my heart it won’t beat again

It’s true, oh, without you

Oh, I’ve been layin’ in the dark, been outta my mind

I’ve fallin’ from the highs and I’m crashing through the lows

Now I need to know

[Pre-Ritornello]

Perché tutti i soldi nel mondo sono inutili

Con un vuoto nel cuore che non batterà ancora

È la verità, oh, senza di te

Oh, me ne sto disteso nel buio, fuori di me

Sono passato dall’euforia all’aver infranto i minimi storici

Ora ho bisogno di sapere

[Chorus]

Can you give me love? Give me love?

When I’m standing here with nothing

Would you show me I’m worth something?

Give me love, give me love

When it feels like it’s all over

Would you stay and pull me closer?





[Ritornello]

Puoi darmi amore? Darmi affetto?

Quando sono qui senza niente

Potresti farmi vedere che valgo qualcosa?

Dammi amore, dammi affetto

Quando sembra che sia tutto finito

Rimarresti e mi avvicineresti a te?

[Post-Chorus]

Give me love

Give me love

[Post-Ritornello]

Dammi amore

Dammi amore

[Bridge]

I’ll give you all my love

I’ll give you all my love

I’ll give you all my love

I’ll give it up, I’ll give it up

I’ll give you all my love

I’ll give you all my love

I’ll give you all my love

I’ll give it up

[Ponte]

Ti darò tutto il mio amore

Ti darò tutto il mio amore

Ti darò tutto il mio amore

Lo cederò, lo cederò

Ti darò tutto il mio amore

Ti darò tutto il mio amore

Ti darò tutto il mio amore

Lo cederò

[Chorus]

Can you give me love? (I’ll give you all my love) Give me love?

(I’ll give you all my love)

When I’m standing here with nothing

Would you show me I’m worth something?

Give me love, (I’ll give you all my love) give me love

(I’ll give you all my love)

When it feels like it’s all over

Would you stay and pull me closer?

[Ritornello]

Puoi darmi amore? (Ti darò tutto il mio amore) Dammi amore

(Ti darò tutto il mio amore)

Quando sono qui senza nulla

Potresti farmi vedere che valgo qualcosa?

Dammi amore, (ti darò tutto il mio amore) dammi amore

(Ti darò tutto il mio amore)

Quando sembra che sia tutto finito

Rimarresti e mi avvicineresti a te?

[Post-Chorus]

I’ll give you all my love

I’ll give it up, I’ll give it up

I’ll give you all my love

I’ll give it up, I’ll give it up

I’ll give you all my love

I’ll give it up, I’ll give it up

[Post-Ritornello]

Ti darò tutto il mio amore

Lo cederò, lo cederò

Ti darò tutto il mio amore

Lo cederò, lo cederò

Ti darò tutto il mio amore

Lo cederò, lo cederò



