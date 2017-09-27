DJ Snake: ascolta il nuovo singolo A Different Way feat. Lauv (+ testo e traduzione)







In data 22 settembre 2017, il dj e produttore francese DJ Snake ha rilasciato il nuovo singolo che si intitola A Different Way.

Il testo della sua nuova produzione, la prima pubblicata dopo il debut album Encore, è stato firmato da Lindy Robbins, Ilsey Juber, Johnny McDaid, Steve Mac, lo stesso producer e niente meno che Ed Sheeran.





La bella voce della canzone, è del giovane cantante americano Ari Staprans Leff, artisticamente conosciuto come Lauv.

Per ascoltarla su Youtube cliccate sulla copertina in basso, dopo la quale accedete alla traduzione in italiano e alle parole in inglese che la compongono.

DJ Snake – A Different Way traduzione (Download)

[Strofa 1]

Credi che potrei essere diverso?

Farò la differenza, ti porterò in alto

E comprendo la tua esitazione

La nostra reputazione, non sorprende

[Pre-Ritornello]

Quindi permettimi di ridefinirti

E puoi vedere la marea spostarsi

Proprio come fanno le lacrime agli occhi

E quando ti sentirai sola

Oh, baby, sarò qui

Tra il mare e il silenzio

Così tornerai a respirare mia cara

Troverai la luce del sole sotto la pioggia

[Ritornello]

Mi precipiterò da te quando chiamerai il mio nome

Anche un cuore spezzato può tornare a battere

Dimentica quello che ha causato questo dolore

Giuro che ti amerò in un modo diverso

[Drop]

[Strofa 2]

So che l’amore è così impietoso

Troppe volte ne sei stata vittima

Ed io sarò l’amico, che ti terrà in piedi

Lo sarò per sempre, vuoi essere mia?

Link sponsorizzati









[Pre-Ritornello]

Quindi permettimi di ridefinirti

E puoi vedere la marea spostarsi

Proprio come fanno le lacrime agli occhi

E quando ti sentirai sola

Oh, baby, nuovecanzoni.com sarò qui

Tra il mare e il silenzio

Così tornerai a respirare mia cara

Troverai la luce del sole sotto la pioggia

[Ritornello]

Mi precipiterò da te quando chiamerai il mio nome

Anche un cuore spezzato può tornare a battere

Dimentica quello che ha causato questo dolore

Giuro che ti amerò in un modo diverso

[Post-Ritornello]

Hey Hey Hey

Giuro che ti amerò in un modo diverso

Hey Hey Hey

Giuro che ti amerò in un modo diverso

[Drop]

Powered by NuoveCanzoni.com

A Different Way testo – Dj Snake

[Verse 1]

Could you believe I could be different?

I’ll be the difference, I’ll lift you high

And I understand your hesitation

Our reputation, it’s no surprise

[Pre-Chorus]

So let me redefine you

And you can see the tide move

Just like tears in the eyes do

And when you’re feeling alone

Oh, baby, I’ll be right here

Between the sea and silence

So breathe easy my dear

You can find sunshine in the rain

[Chorus]

I will come running when you call my name

Even a broken heart can beat again

Forget about the one who caused you pain

I swear I’ll love you in a different way

[Drop]

[Verse 2]

I know that love is so unforgiving

You’ve been a victim too many times

And I’ll be the friend, hold you together

I’ll be forever, will you be mine?

[Pre-Chorus]

So let me redefine you

And you can see the tide move

Just like tears in the eyes do

And when you’re feeling alone

Oh, baby, I’ll be right here

Between the sea and silence

So breathe easy my dear

You can find sunshine in the rain

[Chorus]

I will come running when you call my name

Even a broken heart can beat again

Forget about the one who caused you pain

I swear I’ll love you in a different way

[Post-Chorus]

Hey, hey, hey

I swear I’ll love you in a different way

Hey, hey, hey

I swear I’ll love you in a different way

[Drop]

















LASCIA UN COMMENTO ALL' ARTICOLO

commenti complessivi