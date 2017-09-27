DJ Snake: ascolta il nuovo singolo A Different Way feat. Lauv (+ testo e traduzione)

In data 22 settembre 2017, il dj e produttore francese DJ Snake ha rilasciato il nuovo singolo che si intitola A Different Way.
Il testo della sua nuova produzione, la prima pubblicata dopo il debut album Encore, è stato firmato da Lindy Robbins, Ilsey Juber, Johnny McDaid, Steve Mac, lo stesso producer e niente meno che Ed Sheeran.
La bella voce della canzone, è del giovane cantante americano Ari Staprans Leff, artisticamente conosciuto come Lauv.
Per ascoltarla su Youtube cliccate sulla copertina in basso, dopo la quale accedete alla traduzione in italiano e alle parole in inglese che la compongono.
DJ Snake – A Different Way traduzione (Download)
[Strofa 1]
Credi che potrei essere diverso?
Farò la differenza, ti porterò in alto
E comprendo la tua esitazione
La nostra reputazione, non sorprende
[Pre-Ritornello]
Quindi permettimi di ridefinirti
E puoi vedere la marea spostarsi
Proprio come fanno le lacrime agli occhi
E quando ti sentirai sola
Oh, baby, sarò qui
Tra il mare e il silenzio
Così tornerai a respirare mia cara
Troverai la luce del sole sotto la pioggia
[Ritornello]
Mi precipiterò da te quando chiamerai il mio nome
Anche un cuore spezzato può tornare a battere
Dimentica quello che ha causato questo dolore
Giuro che ti amerò in un modo diverso
[Drop]
[Strofa 2]
So che l’amore è così impietoso
Troppe volte ne sei stata vittima
Ed io sarò l’amico, che ti terrà in piedi
Lo sarò per sempre, vuoi essere mia?
[Pre-Ritornello]
Quindi permettimi di ridefinirti
E puoi vedere la marea spostarsi
Proprio come fanno le lacrime agli occhi
E quando ti sentirai sola
Oh, baby, nuovecanzoni.com sarò qui
Tra il mare e il silenzio
Così tornerai a respirare mia cara
Troverai la luce del sole sotto la pioggia
[Ritornello]
Mi precipiterò da te quando chiamerai il mio nome
Anche un cuore spezzato può tornare a battere
Dimentica quello che ha causato questo dolore
Giuro che ti amerò in un modo diverso
[Post-Ritornello]
Hey Hey Hey
Giuro che ti amerò in un modo diverso
Hey Hey Hey
Giuro che ti amerò in un modo diverso
[Drop]
Powered by NuoveCanzoni.com
A Different Way testo – Dj Snake
[Verse 1]
Could you believe I could be different?
I’ll be the difference, I’ll lift you high
And I understand your hesitation
Our reputation, it’s no surprise
[Pre-Chorus]
So let me redefine you
And you can see the tide move
Just like tears in the eyes do
And when you’re feeling alone
Oh, baby, I’ll be right here
Between the sea and silence
So breathe easy my dear
You can find sunshine in the rain
[Chorus]
I will come running when you call my name
Even a broken heart can beat again
Forget about the one who caused you pain
I swear I’ll love you in a different way
[Drop]
[Verse 2]
I know that love is so unforgiving
You’ve been a victim too many times
And I’ll be the friend, hold you together
I’ll be forever, will you be mine?
[Pre-Chorus]
So let me redefine you
And you can see the tide move
Just like tears in the eyes do
And when you’re feeling alone
Oh, baby, I’ll be right here
Between the sea and silence
So breathe easy my dear
You can find sunshine in the rain
[Chorus]
I will come running when you call my name
Even a broken heart can beat again
Forget about the one who caused you pain
I swear I’ll love you in a different way
[Post-Chorus]
Hey, hey, hey
I swear I’ll love you in a different way
Hey, hey, hey
I swear I’ll love you in a different way
[Drop]