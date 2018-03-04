DJ Khaled – Top Off feat. JAY-Z, Future & Beyoncé: audio, testo e traduzione

Si intitola Top Off il nuovo singolo del deejay e producer statunitense DJ Khaled, pubblicato il 2 marzo 2018 come primo estratto dal futuro undicesimo album in studio “Father of Asahd”, che al momento in cui scrivo non ha ancora una data d’uscita.
Per l’occasione, l’artista torna a collaborare con JAY-Z, Future & Beyoncé. La prima volta che ha collaborato con i coniugi Beyoncé e JAY-Z è stata nel 2017 sulle note di “Shining”, primo estratto dall’ultima fatica discografica Grateful, mentre con Future e JAY-Z collaborò nel 2016 in “I Got the Keys”, secondo estratto dal precedente lavoro “Major Key”.
Top Off segna la prima collaborazione con questi tre celebri artisti messi tutti insieme. Il brano è stato firmato da loro con la collaborazione di Joe Zarillo, che l’ha anche prodotto con Khaled e la Knowles.
Nell’inedito, il trio si vanta della propria ricchezza e del lussuoso stile di vita, sintetizzato dal ritornello in cui viene continuamente nominata l’automobile Maybach Landaulet, ma nel brano si parla anche dei guai con la legge del rapper Meek Mill.
Nel video ufficiale che verrà rilasciato prossimamente (qui il trailer), vedremo anche il figlioletto di Khaled.
Appena dopo la cover, trovate i testi e il significato di alcune parti di questo nuovissimo pezzo.
Top Off traduzione
[Introduzione: JAY-Z e DJ Khaled]
Ah, anche quella mer*a è vera, ahhhh
Non mi fermerò
Vedo il …
Non mi fermerò
Non mi … haha
Noi la migliore musica*
[Pre-Ritornello: Future & DJ Khaled]
Ho tolto la cappotta della Maybach, ho tolto la cappotta
Un’altra
Ho tolto la cappotta della Maybach, ho tolto la cappotta
Io, ho tolto la cappotta della mia Maybach, amico
Ho tolto la cappotta della mia Maybach
DJ Khaled!
[Ritornello: Future]
Ho tolto la cappotta della Maybach
Ho tolto la cappotta della Maybach
Ho tolto la cappotta della Maybach
Ho tolto la cappotta della Maybach
Ho tolto la cappotta della Maybach, oh
Ho tolto la cappotta della Maybach, ah
Ho tolto la cappotta della Maybach, si
Ho tolto la cappotta della Maybach, si
[Refrain: Future & JAY-Z]
Sento che lo sbirro è dietro di me, woo, non mi fermerò (rrt, skrrt)
Vedo che il piedi piatti è dietro di me, non mi fermerò (skrrt, skrrt)
Vedo che il piedi piatti è dietro di me, rrt, non mi fermerò (rrt, skrrt)
Ho gettato la cappotta della Maybach, freghiamo questi poliziotti (rrt, rrt)
[Strofa 1: JAY-Z]
V12, ci si vede, 12 (ciao)**
Corro senza cintura di sicurezza
Urlando, “Libera il mio amico, Meek Mill”***
Gli amici non possono impennare in questo mondo libero***
Nel frattempo il peccatore Georgie Porgie**** ha iniziato a mandarmi minacce
Risparmia il fiato, non potresti battere una rampa di scale
Prova a farlo con un uomo adulto
Ucciderò quello stron*o con le mie stesse mani
E salterò nuovamente nella coupé (woo, woo)
Torniamo nel fango, salto fuori dalla zuppa
Risparmiamoci tutti quel guai
Lasciamo che siano i soldi a parlare, facciamo sparare a Uzi
Niente pietre preziose in questo Patek Philippe
È complicato, tre milioni a pezzo*****
Che roba, è così che guardiamo l’ora
Domaine Dujac in prima pagina, è così che facciamo il vino
91.000 dollari pagati per il vino
Sii onesto con te, quello era il conto di Juan
In tutta la mia equipe
Ognuno è una stella ma la palla è della squadra
’61 con la cappotta abbassata******
Io e Blue ci sfidiamo nel canto******
Quello è un berretto color lampone *******
Quel tipo che trovi solo nei negozi dell’usato*******
E’ un pezzo vintage*******
Quel tipo che fa rodere i nemici*******
Non puoi acquistarla nuova*******
Ho la Maybach 62, sai come sono fatto
Bicolore con il blu polvere
La più reale cosa per uscire dallo studio
Khaled è valido, ogni parola è vera
Cosa farebbero senza di noi questi n*gri, amico?
[Ritornello: Future]
Ho tolto la cappottina della Maybach
Ho tolto la cappottina della Maybach
Ho tolto la cappottina della Maybach
Ho tolto la cappottina della Maybach, rrt
Ho, ho tolto la cappottina della mia Maybach, amico
Ho tolto la cappottina della mia Maybach.
[Strofa 2: JAY-Z]********
Ho tagliato la parte superiore, hai notato
In giro per la città con la First Lady
1.5 per la Landaulet
Bey, informa questi stron*i (informa questi stron*i)
[Strofa 3: Beyoncé]
Sono l’unica donna qui, ancora la più vera nella stanza
Spacco su internet, top due e io non sono la numero due
Il mio corpo, i miei diamanti, i miei soldi, tutto vero, sono una tripla minaccia
Mando tutto a pu**ane e poi parto, torno, mando tutto a pu**ane e parto nuovamente
Chiudo la coupé e sembra Freaknik
Nel quartiere urlo “Meek libero”
Due profondi, siamo solo io e JAY
Nei loro posti a sedere a bordo campo
Woo! sono come in attesa
Woo! potrei rimboccarmi
Se cercano feste con la regina
Dovranno firmare un accordo di non divulgazione, ayy
[Ritornello: Beyoncé & Future]
Ho tolto la cappotta della Maybach, si
Ho tolto la cappotta della Maybach (non mi fermerò)
Ho tolto la cappotta della Maybach (rah)
Ho tolto la cappotta della Maybach (woo, woo)
Ayy, tolto la cappotta della mia Maybach
Ho tolto la cappotta della mia Maybach
Ho tolto la cappotta della Maybach
Ho tolto la cappotta della Maybach
Ho tolto la cappotta della Maybach
Ho tolto la cappotta della Maybach
[Ponte: Future]
Ooh-ooh, ooh, è luccicante, scintillante
Ooh-ooh, è costosa, costosa
Ooh-ooh, 1.5
Ooh-ooh, sono folle, sono folle
[Refrain: Future]
Sento che lo sbirro è dietro di me, woo, non mi fermerò (rrt, skrrt)
Vedo che il piedi piatti è dietro di me, rrt, non mi fermerò (skrrt, skrrt)
Vedo che il piedi piatti è dietro di me, rrt, non mi fermerò (rrt, skrrt)
Ho gettato la cappotta della Maybach, freghiamo questi poliziotti (rrt, rrt)
Ho lasciato cadere la parte superiore del Maybach, rrt, cazzo questi poliziotti (rrt, rrt, rrt, rrt)
[Conclusione: DJ Khaled & Future]
Noi la migliore musica
Ho tolto la cappotta, ho tolto la cappotta
Ho tolto la cappotta, ho tolto la cappotta
Roc Nation
Ho tolto la cappotta, ho tolto la cappotta
Ho tolto la cappotta, ho tolto la cappotta, ooh-ooh
Spiegazioni di alcune parti
* “We The Best Music Group” è l’etichetta fondata da Khaled nel 2008.
** “V12” è un motore solitamente riservato a veicoli di fascia alta, molto costosi e molto veloci. Per “12” si intende la polizia.
*** Il rapper Meek Mill è stato condannato da due a quattro anni di prigione nel 2017 per aver violato la libertà vigilata. L’amico di vecchia data Jay-Z, ha da subito difeso la libertà di Meek gridando nei suoi concerti “Free Meek Mill”.
**** Georgie Porgie è una popolare filastrocca inglese, che parla di un ragazzo codardo. Questo vigliacco sarebbe George Zimmerman, che nel 2012 uccise Trayvon Martin, uno studente di 17 anni. Per la cronaca è stato scagionato per legittima difesa. JAY-Z è stato produttore esecutivo di una serie di documentari in sei parti sull’omicidio.
***** JAY-Z è fanatico degli orologi, e il suo ultimo acquisto è un Patek Philippe “Grand Complications” 2017 pagato tre milioni di dollari. Questo “orologetto” è privo di pietre preziose.
****** Il 18 febbraio 2018 JAY-Z è stato fotografato mentre portava in giro per Los Angeles sua figlia Blue Ivy nella sua ’61 Chevrolet Corvette cabrio.
******* riferimento al ritornello del brano di Prince del 1985 “Raspberry Beret”. La decapottabile Chevrolet Corvette vintage del ’61 ha un tetto rosso rimovibile, vale a dire un “Raspberry Beret”. Essendo un’autovettura d’epoca è possibile acquistarla solo di seconda mano per un massimo di $ 80.000.
******** In molti casi, la moglie di Beyoncé ha ricevuto il titolo FLOTUS ovvero la First Lady degli Stati Uniti (la moglie del presidente), Ad esempio Kendrick Lamar gridava “Jay for President” alla fine del suo discorso ai Grammy. Per “Landaulet” il riferimento è alla decappottabile Mercedes-Maybach Landaulet in commercio dal 2008 al 2012.
Testo Top Off
[Intro: JAY-Z & DJ Khaled]
Ah, all that shit real too, ahhhh
I ain’t gon’ stop
I see the…
I’m ain’t gon’ stop
I’m ain’t… haha
We The Best Music
[Pre-Chorus: Future & DJ Khaled]
I took the top off the Maybach, I took the top off
Another one
I took the top off the Maybach, I took the top off
I, I took the top off my Maybach, nigga
I took the top off my Maybach
DJ Khaled!
[Chorus: Future]
I took the top off the Maybach
I took the top off the Maybach
I took the top off the Maybach
I took the top off the Maybach
I took the top off the Maybach, oh
I took the top off the Maybach, ah
I took the top off the Maybach, yeah
I took the top off the Maybach, yeah
[Refrain: Future & JAY-Z]
I hear the po-po behind me, woo, ain’t gon’ stop (rrt, skrrt)
I see the po-po behind me, I ain’t gon’ stop (skrrt, skrrt)
I see the po-po behind me, rrt, ain’t gon’ stop (rrt, skrrt)
I dropped the top off the Maybach, fuck these cops (rrt, rrt)
[Verse 1: JAY-Z]
V12, see ya, 12 (bye)
I do the whole dash with no seatbelt
Screamin’, “Free my nigga, Meek Mill”
Niggas can’t wheelie in this free world
Meanwhile Georgie Porgie sinnin’ and sendin’ me threats
Save your breath, you couldn’t beat a flight of steps
Try that shit with a grown man
I’ll kill that fuckboy with my own hand
And hop back in the coupe (woo, woo)
Let’s go back to the mud, I hop right out the soup
Save all that woopty woop
Let’s let the money talk, let the Uzi shoot
No jewels in this Patek Philippe
It’s complicated, three million apiece
Sheesh, that’s how we do time
Dujac by the mag, that’s how we do wine
$91,000 for a wine bill
Keep it real with you, that was Juan’s bill
My whole team ball
Everybody’s a star but the team ball
’61 with the thing off
Me and Blue havin’ a sing off
That’s a raspberry beret
The kind you find in a second-hand store
That’s a vintage piece
Kind that make haters kiss their teeth, you can’t buy this new
I had the ‘Bach-bach-bach you know how I do
Two-tone with the powder blue (woo)
Realest shit to come out the stu’
Khaled is valid, every word is true
What these niggas gon’ do without us, dude?
[Chorus: Future]
I took the top off the Maybach
I took the top off the Maybach
I took the top off the Maybach
I took the top off the Maybach, rrt
I, I took the top off my Maybach, nigga
I took the top off my Maybach
[Verse 2: JAY-Z]
I chopped the top off, you notice
Ridin’ ‘round town with the FLOTUS
1.5 for the Landaulet
Bey, put these fuckboys on notice (fuckboys on notice)
[Verse 3: Beyoncé]
I’m the only lady here, still the realest nigga in the room
I break the internet, top two and I ain’t number two
My body, my ice, my cash, all real, I’m a triple threat
Fuck it up and then leave, come back, fuck it up and leave again
Top off the coupe and it look like Freaknik
In the hood, hollerin’, “Free Meek”
Two deep, it’s just me and JAY
Just posted in them courtside seats
Woo! I’m like “hol’ up”
Woo! I might roll up
If they’re tryna party with the queen
They gon’ have to sign a non-disclosure, ayy
[Chorus: Beyoncé & Future]
I took the top off the Maybach, yeah
I took the top off the Maybach (ain’t gon’ stop)
I took the top off the Maybach (rah)
I took the top off the Maybach (woo, woo)
Ayy, I took the top off of my Maybach, bitch
I took the top off of my Maybach, bitch
I took the top off the Maybach
I took the top off the Maybach
I took the top off the Maybach
I took the top off the Maybach
[Bridge: Future]
Ooh-ooh, ooh, it’s glittery, glittery
Ooh-ooh, it’s pricy, pricy
Ooh-ooh, 1.5
Ooh-ooh, I’m hyphy, I’m hyphy
[Refrain: Future]
I hear the po-po behind me, woo, ain’t gon’ stop (rrt, skrrt)
I see the po-po behind me, rrt, ain’t gon’ stop (skrrt, skrrt)
I see the po-po behind me, rrt, ain’t gon’ stop (rrt, skrrt)
I dropped the top off the Maybach, rrt, fuck these cops (rrt, rrt, rrt, rrt)
[Outro: DJ Khaled & Future]
We The Best Music
I took the top off, I took the top off
I took the top off, I took the top off
Roc Nation
I took the top off, I took the top off
I took the top off, I took the top off, ooh-ooh