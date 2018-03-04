DJ Khaled – Top Off feat. JAY-Z, Future & Beyoncé: audio, testo e traduzione

Si intitola Top Off il nuovo singolo del deejay e producer statunitense DJ Khaled, pubblicato il 2 marzo 2018 come primo estratto dal futuro undicesimo album in studio “Father of Asahd”, che al momento in cui scrivo non ha ancora una data d’uscita.

Per l’occasione, l’artista torna a collaborare con JAY-Z, Future & Beyoncé. La prima volta che ha collaborato con i coniugi Beyoncé e JAY-Z è stata nel 2017 sulle note di “Shining”, primo estratto dall’ultima fatica discografica Grateful, mentre con Future e JAY-Z collaborò nel 2016 in “I Got the Keys”, secondo estratto dal precedente lavoro “Major Key”.

Top Off segna la prima collaborazione con questi tre celebri artisti messi tutti insieme. Il brano è stato firmato da loro con la collaborazione di Joe Zarillo, che l’ha anche prodotto con Khaled e la Knowles.

Nell’inedito, il trio si vanta della propria ricchezza e del lussuoso stile di vita, sintetizzato dal ritornello in cui viene continuamente nominata l’automobile Maybach Landaulet, ma nel brano si parla anche dei guai con la legge del rapper Meek Mill.

Nel video ufficiale che verrà rilasciato prossimamente (qui il trailer), vedremo anche il figlioletto di Khaled.

Appena dopo la cover, trovate i testi e il significato di alcune parti di questo nuovissimo pezzo.

* “We The Best Music Group” è l’etichetta fondata da Khaled nel 2008. ** “V12” è un motore solitamente riservato a veicoli di fascia alta, molto costosi e molto veloci. Per “12” si intende la polizia. *** Il rapper Meek Mill è stato condannato da due a quattro anni di prigione nel 2017 per aver violato la libertà vigilata. L’amico di vecchia data Jay-Z, ha da subito difeso la libertà di Meek gridando nei suoi concerti “Free Meek Mill”. **** Georgie Porgie è una popolare filastrocca inglese, che parla di un ragazzo codardo. Questo vigliacco sarebbe George Zimmerman, che nel 2012 uccise Trayvon Martin, uno studente di 17 anni. Per la cronaca è stato scagionato per legittima difesa . JAY-Z è stato produttore esecutivo di una serie di documentari in sei parti sull’omicidio. ***** JAY-Z è fanatico degli orologi, e il suo ultimo acquisto è un Patek Philippe “Grand Complications” 2017 pagato tre milioni di dollari. Questo “orologetto” è privo di pietre preziose. ****** Il 18 febbraio 2018 JAY-Z è stato fotografato mentre portava in giro per Los Angeles sua figlia Blue Ivy nella sua ’61 Chevrolet Corvette cabrio. ******* riferimento al ritornello del brano di Prince del 1985 “Raspberry Beret”. La decapottabile Chevrolet Corvette vintage del ’61 ha un tetto rosso rimovibile, vale a dire un “Raspberry Beret”. Essendo un’autovettura d’epoca è possibile acquistarla solo di seconda mano per un massimo di $ 80.000. ******** In molti casi, la moglie di Beyoncé ha ricevuto il titolo FLOTUS ovvero la First Lady degli Stati Uniti (la moglie del presidente), Ad esempio Kendrick Lamar gridava “Jay for President” alla fine del suo discorso ai Grammy. Per “Landaulet” il riferimento è alla decappottabile Mercedes-Maybach Landaulet in commercio dal 2008 al 2012.

[Strofa 1: JAY-Z] V12, ci si vede, 12 (ciao)** Corro senza cintura di sicurezza Urlando, “Libera il mio amico, Meek Mill”*** Gli amici non possono impennare in questo mondo libero*** Nel frattempo il peccatore Georgie Porgie**** ha iniziato a mandarmi minacce Risparmia il fiato, non potresti battere una rampa di scale Prova a farlo con un uomo adulto Ucciderò quello stron*o con le mie stesse mani E salterò nuovamente nella coupé (woo, woo) Torniamo nel fango, salto fuori dalla zuppa Risparmiamoci tutti quel guai Lasciamo che siano i soldi a parlare, facciamo sparare a Uzi Niente pietre preziose in questo Patek Philippe È complicato, tre milioni a pezzo***** Che roba, è così che guardiamo l’ora Domaine Dujac in prima pagina, è così che facciamo il vino 91.000 dollari pagati per il vino Sii onesto con te, quello era il conto di Juan In tutta la mia equipe Ognuno è una stella ma la palla è della squadra ’61 con la cappotta abbassata****** Io e Blue ci sfidiamo nel canto****** Quello è un berretto color lampone ******* Quel tipo che trovi solo nei negozi dell’usato******* E’ un pezzo vintage******* Quel tipo che fa rodere i nemici******* Non puoi acquistarla nuova******* Ho la Maybach 62, sai come sono fatto Bicolore con il blu polvere La più reale cosa per uscire dallo studio Khaled è valido, ogni parola è vera Cosa farebbero senza di noi questi n*gri, amico?

Testo Top Off

[Intro: JAY-Z & DJ Khaled]

Ah, all that shit real too, ahhhh

I ain’t gon’ stop

I see the…

I’m ain’t gon’ stop

I’m ain’t… haha

We The Best Music

[Pre-Chorus: Future & DJ Khaled]

I took the top off the Maybach, I took the top off

Another one

I took the top off the Maybach, I took the top off

I, I took the top off my Maybach, nigga

I took the top off my Maybach

DJ Khaled!

[Chorus: Future]

I took the top off the Maybach

I took the top off the Maybach

I took the top off the Maybach

I took the top off the Maybach

I took the top off the Maybach, oh

I took the top off the Maybach, ah

I took the top off the Maybach, yeah

I took the top off the Maybach, yeah

[Refrain: Future & JAY-Z]

I hear the po-po behind me, woo, ain’t gon’ stop (rrt, skrrt)

I see the po-po behind me, I ain’t gon’ stop (skrrt, skrrt)

I see the po-po behind me, rrt, ain’t gon’ stop (rrt, skrrt)

I dropped the top off the Maybach, fuck these cops (rrt, rrt)

[Verse 1: JAY-Z]

V12, see ya, 12 (bye)

I do the whole dash with no seatbelt

Screamin’, “Free my nigga, Meek Mill”

Niggas can’t wheelie in this free world

Meanwhile Georgie Porgie sinnin’ and sendin’ me threats

Save your breath, you couldn’t beat a flight of steps

Try that shit with a grown man

I’ll kill that fuckboy with my own hand

And hop back in the coupe (woo, woo)

Let’s go back to the mud, I hop right out the soup

Save all that woopty woop

Let’s let the money talk, let the Uzi shoot

No jewels in this Patek Philippe

It’s complicated, three million apiece

Sheesh, that’s how we do time

Dujac by the mag, that’s how we do wine

$91,000 for a wine bill

Keep it real with you, that was Juan’s bill

My whole team ball

Everybody’s a star but the team ball

’61 with the thing off

Me and Blue havin’ a sing off

That’s a raspberry beret

The kind you find in a second-hand store

That’s a vintage piece

Kind that make haters kiss their teeth, you can’t buy this new

I had the ‘Bach-bach-bach you know how I do

Two-tone with the powder blue (woo)

Realest shit to come out the stu’

Khaled is valid, every word is true

What these niggas gon’ do without us, dude?

[Chorus: Future]

I took the top off the Maybach

I took the top off the Maybach

I took the top off the Maybach

I took the top off the Maybach, rrt

I, I took the top off my Maybach, nigga

I took the top off my Maybach

[Verse 2: JAY-Z]

I chopped the top off, you notice

Ridin’ ‘round town with the FLOTUS

1.5 for the Landaulet

Bey, put these fuckboys on notice (fuckboys on notice)

[Verse 3: Beyoncé]

I’m the only lady here, still the realest nigga in the room

I break the internet, top two and I ain’t number two

My body, my ice, my cash, all real, I’m a triple threat

Fuck it up and then leave, come back, fuck it up and leave again

Top off the coupe and it look like Freaknik

In the hood, hollerin’, “Free Meek”

Two deep, it’s just me and JAY

Just posted in them courtside seats

Woo! I’m like “hol’ up”

Woo! I might roll up

If they’re tryna party with the queen

They gon’ have to sign a non-disclosure, ayy

[Chorus: Beyoncé & Future]

I took the top off the Maybach, yeah

I took the top off the Maybach (ain’t gon’ stop)

I took the top off the Maybach (rah)

I took the top off the Maybach (woo, woo)

Ayy, I took the top off of my Maybach, bitch

I took the top off of my Maybach, bitch

I took the top off the Maybach

I took the top off the Maybach

I took the top off the Maybach

I took the top off the Maybach

[Bridge: Future]

Ooh-ooh, ooh, it’s glittery, glittery

Ooh-ooh, it’s pricy, pricy

Ooh-ooh, 1.5

Ooh-ooh, I’m hyphy, I’m hyphy

[Refrain: Future]

I hear the po-po behind me, woo, ain’t gon’ stop (rrt, skrrt)

I see the po-po behind me, rrt, ain’t gon’ stop (skrrt, skrrt)

I see the po-po behind me, rrt, ain’t gon’ stop (rrt, skrrt)

I dropped the top off the Maybach, rrt, fuck these cops (rrt, rrt, rrt, rrt)

[Outro: DJ Khaled & Future]

We The Best Music

I took the top off, I took the top off

I took the top off, I took the top off

Roc Nation

I took the top off, I took the top off

I took the top off, I took the top off, ooh-ooh



