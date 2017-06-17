DJ Khaled, Rihanna & Bryson Tiller nel nuovo esplicito singolo Wild Thoughts: video, testo e traduzione







Il prossimo 23 giugno uscirà l’attesissimo decimo album in studio di DJ Khaled che si intitola Grateful, che sarà disponibile nel doppio CD (in pre-order) ed in digitale (in pre-order).

Nel progetto saranno incluse un totale di 23 nuove canzoni ed importantissimi ospiti come Beyoncé e Jay Z sulle note di Shining, primo singolo estratto, Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper e Lil Wayne in “I’m the One” (secondo estratto) e Drake in To The Max (terzo estratto).





Nel quarto pezzo estratto battezzato Wild Thoughts, c’è il rapper Bryson Tiller e soprattutto la star Rihanna.

Si tratta di una canzone a dir poco esplicita in quanto ricca di riferimenti sessuali. Wild Thoughts significa infatti pensieri selvaggi che ovviamente alludono al sesso.

Questo pezzo è stato scritto da PARTYNEXTDOOR, Asahd Tuck Khaled, Bryson Tiller, Rihanna & DJ Khaled, che ovviamente ha anche curato la produzione del duo DJ Nasty & LVM.

Wild Thoughts presenta campionamenti di Maria Maria del gruppo musicale latino americano Santana.

Il video ufficiale è stato girato lo scorso giugno a Little Haiti, quartiere residenziale nei pressi di Miami, Florida, è stato diretto da Colin Tilley ed è disponibile dal 16 giugno 2017.

Per gustarvi il filmato su Youtube cliccate sull’immagine sottostante, mentre a seguire trovate la traduzione in italiano e le parole in inglese.

Wild Thoughts – Rihanna – Traduzione (Download)

[Introduzione: DJ Khaled]

Un altro

Siamo la migliore musica

DJ Khaled

[Strofa 1: Rihanna]

Non so se lo reggi (o “non so se puoi prendertela”)

SO che vuoi vedermi nuda, nuda, nuda

Voglio essere il tuo tesoro, tesoro, tesoro

Centrifugata e bagnata proprio come se uscissi da Maytag*

Ragazza completamente ubriaca con quel liquore marrone

Quando mi sento così, non posso starti accanto

Sono troppo ubriaca per abbassare la cresta (o “per andarci piano”)

Perché dire alcune cose che vorrei fare

[Ritornello: Rihanna]

Selvaggi, selvaggi, selvaggi

Selvaggi, selvaggi, pensieri selvaggi

Selvaggi, selvaggi, selvaggi

Quando sono con te, non faccio altro che pensieri selvaggi

Selvaggi, selvaggi, selvaggi

Quando sono con te, non faccio altro che pensieri selvaggi

[Interludio: DJ Khaled]

Andiamo!

[Strofa 2: Rihanna]

Spero tu sappia che sono a portata di mano

Sai che questo biscotto è pronto per essere cucinato (ugh)

Micietto, gattino, tesoro fai riposare quel bestione

Perché lo fai battere come i New York Jets nel 1968

I diamanti non valgono nulla quando me la spasso con te

I diamanti non valgono nulla quando brillo con te

Basta tenerlo bianco e nero come se fossi tua sorella

Sono troppo riservata per andare in giro per la città qui con te**

[Ritornello: Rihanna]

Selvaggi, selvaggi, selvaggi

Selvaggi, selvaggi, pensieri selvaggi

Selvaggi, selvaggi, selvaggi

Quando sono con te, non faccio altro che pensieri selvaggi

Selvaggi, selvaggi, selvaggi

Quando sono con te, non faccio altro che pensieri selvaggi

[Strofa 3: Bryson Tiller]

Ayy, ho saputo che la tua fi*a vuole essere presa

Ho saputo che sta facendo impazzire un po’ tutti

Sì, ti tratto come una signora, signora

Faccio l’amore con te finché non sei cotta, cremata

Te la faccio bagnare, sì, Wu-Tang***

Scuoti quel bel fondoschiena, come una sposa butterebbe all’indietro un mazzo di fiori

Chiamami e posso renderlo succoso

Posso dirti che ti sei ubriacata con il D’Usse

Attenta tesoro attenta a quello che dici

Stai parlando con me come un nuovo amore

Ragazza, parlami come se stessi cercando di fare cose

Ora quel tubo che l’ha presa sta correndo come Usain Bolt, baby

Mi hai fatto annegare dentro, touche, baby

Ho addosso quell’acqua, Bobby Boucher, baby

Sai che ti sto massacrando come se fossi Jason****

APri le gambe, perché non ti senti sicura?

Ragazza completamente ubriaca con quel liquore marrone

Probabilmente non dovrei starti accanto

Perché diventi selvaggia, selvaggia, selvaggia

Mi guardi come se non c’è nulla che non farai

Ayy, tesoro è allora che te l’ho detto

Link sponsorizzati









[Ritornello: Rihanna]

Selvaggi, selvaggi, selvaggi

Selvaggi, selvaggi, pensieri selvaggi

Selvaggi, selvaggi, selvaggi

Quando sono con te, non faccio altro che pensieri selvaggi

Selvaggi, selvaggi, selvaggi

Quando sono con te, non faccio altro che pensieri selvaggi

[Conclusione: DJ Khaled & Rihanna]

DJ Khaled!

Selvaggi, selvaggi, selvaggi

Selvaggi, selvaggi, selvaggi

Quando sono con te, non faccio altro che pensieri selvaggi

* The Maytag Corporation è un brand americano di proprietà di Whirlpool che produce prodotti come lavatrici e asciugatrici.

** intende dire che: mentre fare sesso con liu non le dispiace allo stesso tempo non vuole che lo si sappia.

*** il brano è ricco di doppi sensi: pre cream intende il la lubrificazione vaginale che segue la preparazione istintiva per il sesso. “C.R.E.A.M” è anche la canzone più nota dei Wu-Tang Clan, collettivo hardcore rap newyorkese.

**** Jason Voorhees è il personaggio principale del famoso horror venerdì 13. Jason è l’uomo mascherato che massacra i malcapitati.

Powered by NuoveCanzoni.com

DJ Khaled, Rihanna & Bryson Tiller – Wild Thoughts testo

[Intro: DJ Khaled]

Another one

We The Best music

DJ Khaled

[Verse 1: Rihanna]

I don’t know if you could take it

Know you wanna see me nakey, nakey, naked

I wanna be your baby, baby, baby

Spinning and it’s wet just like it came from Maytag

White girl wasted on that brown liquor

When I get like this I can’t be around you

I’m too lit to dim down a notch

‘Cause I could name some thangs that I’m gon’ do

[Chorus: Rihanna]

Wild, wild, wild

Wild, wild, wild thoughts

Wild, wild, wild

When I’m with you, all I get is wild thoughts

Wild, wild, wild

When I’m with you, all I get is wild thoughts

[Interlude: DJ Khaled]

Let’s go!

[Verse 2: Rihanna]

I hope you know I’m for the takin’

You know this cookie is for the baking (ugh)

Kitty, kitty, baby give that thing some rest

‘Cause you done beat it like the ’68 Jets

Diamonds ain’t nothing when I’m rockin’ with ya

Diamonds ain’t nothing when I’m shinin’ with ya

Just keep it white and black as if I’m ya sista

I’m too hip to hop around town out here with ya

[Chorus: Rihanna]

Wild, wild, wild

Wild, wild, wild thoughts

Wild, wild, wild

When I’m with you, all I get is wild thoughts

Wild, wild, wild

When I’m with you, all I get is wild thoughts

[Verse 3: Bryson Tiller]

Ayy, I heard that pussy for the taking

I heard it got these other niggas goin’ crazy

Yeah I treat you like a lady, lady

Fuck you ‘til you’re burned out, cremation

Make it cream, yeah, Wu-Tang

Throw that ass back, bouquet

Call me and I can get it juicy

I can tell you’re gone off the D’usse

Careful mama watch what you say

You talking to me like ya new bae

Girl, talking to me like you tryna do things

Now that pipe got her running like she Usain, baby

You made me drown in it, touche, baby

I’m carrying that water, Bobby Boucher, baby

You know I’ma slaughter like I’m Jason

Bust it, why you got it on safety?

White girl wasted on brown liquor

I probably shouldn’t be around you

‘Cause you get wild, wild, wild

You looking like there’s nothing that you won’t do

Ayy, girl that’s when I told you

[Chorus: Rihanna]

Wild, wild, wild

Wild, wild, wild thoughts

Wild, wild, wild

When I’m with you, all I get is wild thoughts

Wild, wild, wild

When I’m with you, all I get is wild thoughts

[Outro: DJ Khaled & Rihanna]

DJ Khaled!

Wild, wild, wild

Wild, wild, wild

When I’m with you, all I get is wild thoughts

















LASCIA UN COMMENTO ALL'ARTICOLO

commenti complessivi