DJ Khaled, Rihanna & Bryson Tiller nel nuovo esplicito singolo Wild Thoughts: video, testo e traduzione

Il prossimo 23 giugno uscirà l’attesissimo decimo album in studio di DJ Khaled che si intitola Grateful, che sarà disponibile nel doppio CD (in pre-order) ed in digitale (in pre-order).
Nel progetto saranno incluse un totale di 23 nuove canzoni ed importantissimi ospiti come Beyoncé e Jay Z sulle note di Shining, primo singolo estratto, Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper e Lil Wayne in “I’m the One” (secondo estratto) e Drake in To The Max (terzo estratto).
Nel quarto pezzo estratto battezzato Wild Thoughts, c’è il rapper Bryson Tiller e soprattutto la star Rihanna.
Si tratta di una canzone a dir poco esplicita in quanto ricca di riferimenti sessuali. Wild Thoughts significa infatti pensieri selvaggi che ovviamente alludono al sesso.
Questo pezzo è stato scritto da PARTYNEXTDOOR, Asahd Tuck Khaled, Bryson Tiller, Rihanna & DJ Khaled, che ovviamente ha anche curato la produzione del duo DJ Nasty & LVM.
Wild Thoughts presenta campionamenti di Maria Maria del gruppo musicale latino americano Santana.
Il video ufficiale è stato girato lo scorso giugno a Little Haiti, quartiere residenziale nei pressi di Miami, Florida, è stato diretto da Colin Tilley ed è disponibile dal 16 giugno 2017.
Il video ufficiale è stato girato lo scorso giugno a Little Haiti, quartiere residenziale nei pressi di Miami, Florida, è stato diretto da Colin Tilley ed è disponibile dal 16 giugno 2017.
Wild Thoughts – Rihanna – Traduzione (Download)
[Introduzione: DJ Khaled]
Un altro
Siamo la migliore musica
DJ Khaled
[Strofa 1: Rihanna]
Non so se lo reggi (o “non so se puoi prendertela”)
SO che vuoi vedermi nuda, nuda, nuda
Voglio essere il tuo tesoro, tesoro, tesoro
Centrifugata e bagnata proprio come se uscissi da Maytag*
Ragazza completamente ubriaca con quel liquore marrone
Quando mi sento così, non posso starti accanto
Sono troppo ubriaca per abbassare la cresta (o “per andarci piano”)
Perché dire alcune cose che vorrei fare
[Ritornello: Rihanna]
Selvaggi, selvaggi, selvaggi
Selvaggi, selvaggi, pensieri selvaggi
Selvaggi, selvaggi, selvaggi
Quando sono con te, non faccio altro che pensieri selvaggi
Selvaggi, selvaggi, selvaggi
Quando sono con te, non faccio altro che pensieri selvaggi
[Interludio: DJ Khaled]
Andiamo!
[Strofa 2: Rihanna]
Spero tu sappia che sono a portata di mano
Sai che questo biscotto è pronto per essere cucinato (ugh)
Micietto, gattino, tesoro fai riposare quel bestione
Perché lo fai battere come i New York Jets nel 1968
I diamanti non valgono nulla quando me la spasso con te
I diamanti non valgono nulla quando brillo con te
Basta tenerlo bianco e nero come se fossi tua sorella
Sono troppo riservata per andare in giro per la città qui con te**
[Ritornello: Rihanna]
Selvaggi, selvaggi, selvaggi
Selvaggi, selvaggi, pensieri selvaggi
Selvaggi, selvaggi, selvaggi
Quando sono con te, non faccio altro che pensieri selvaggi
Selvaggi, selvaggi, selvaggi
Quando sono con te, non faccio altro che pensieri selvaggi
[Strofa 3: Bryson Tiller]
Ayy, ho saputo che la tua fi*a vuole essere presa
Ho saputo che sta facendo impazzire un po’ tutti
Sì, ti tratto come una signora, signora
Faccio l’amore con te finché non sei cotta, cremata
Te la faccio bagnare, sì, Wu-Tang***
Scuoti quel bel fondoschiena, come una sposa butterebbe all’indietro un mazzo di fiori
Chiamami e posso renderlo succoso
Posso dirti che ti sei ubriacata con il D’Usse
Attenta tesoro attenta a quello che dici
Stai parlando con me come un nuovo amore
Ragazza, parlami come se stessi cercando di fare cose
Ora quel tubo che l’ha presa sta correndo come Usain Bolt, baby
Mi hai fatto annegare dentro, touche, baby
Ho addosso quell’acqua, Bobby Boucher, baby
Sai che ti sto massacrando come se fossi Jason****
APri le gambe, perché non ti senti sicura?
Ragazza completamente ubriaca con quel liquore marrone
Probabilmente non dovrei starti accanto
Perché diventi selvaggia, selvaggia, selvaggia
Mi guardi come se non c’è nulla che non farai
Ayy, tesoro è allora che te l’ho detto
[Ritornello: Rihanna]
Selvaggi, selvaggi, selvaggi
Selvaggi, selvaggi, pensieri selvaggi
Selvaggi, selvaggi, selvaggi
Quando sono con te, non faccio altro che pensieri selvaggi
Selvaggi, selvaggi, selvaggi
Quando sono con te, non faccio altro che pensieri selvaggi
[Conclusione: DJ Khaled & Rihanna]
DJ Khaled!
Selvaggi, selvaggi, selvaggi
Selvaggi, selvaggi, selvaggi
Quando sono con te, non faccio altro che pensieri selvaggi
* The Maytag Corporation è un brand americano di proprietà di Whirlpool che produce prodotti come lavatrici e asciugatrici.
** intende dire che: mentre fare sesso con liu non le dispiace allo stesso tempo non vuole che lo si sappia.
*** il brano è ricco di doppi sensi: pre cream intende il la lubrificazione vaginale che segue la preparazione istintiva per il sesso. “C.R.E.A.M” è anche la canzone più nota dei Wu-Tang Clan, collettivo hardcore rap newyorkese.
**** Jason Voorhees è il personaggio principale del famoso horror venerdì 13. Jason è l’uomo mascherato che massacra i malcapitati.
DJ Khaled, Rihanna & Bryson Tiller – Wild Thoughts testo
[Intro: DJ Khaled]
Another one
We The Best music
DJ Khaled
[Verse 1: Rihanna]
I don’t know if you could take it
Know you wanna see me nakey, nakey, naked
I wanna be your baby, baby, baby
Spinning and it’s wet just like it came from Maytag
White girl wasted on that brown liquor
When I get like this I can’t be around you
I’m too lit to dim down a notch
‘Cause I could name some thangs that I’m gon’ do
[Chorus: Rihanna]
Wild, wild, wild
Wild, wild, wild thoughts
Wild, wild, wild
When I’m with you, all I get is wild thoughts
Wild, wild, wild
When I’m with you, all I get is wild thoughts
[Interlude: DJ Khaled]
Let’s go!
[Verse 2: Rihanna]
I hope you know I’m for the takin’
You know this cookie is for the baking (ugh)
Kitty, kitty, baby give that thing some rest
‘Cause you done beat it like the ’68 Jets
Diamonds ain’t nothing when I’m rockin’ with ya
Diamonds ain’t nothing when I’m shinin’ with ya
Just keep it white and black as if I’m ya sista
I’m too hip to hop around town out here with ya
[Chorus: Rihanna]
Wild, wild, wild
Wild, wild, wild thoughts
Wild, wild, wild
When I’m with you, all I get is wild thoughts
Wild, wild, wild
When I’m with you, all I get is wild thoughts
[Verse 3: Bryson Tiller]
Ayy, I heard that pussy for the taking
I heard it got these other niggas goin’ crazy
Yeah I treat you like a lady, lady
Fuck you ‘til you’re burned out, cremation
Make it cream, yeah, Wu-Tang
Throw that ass back, bouquet
Call me and I can get it juicy
I can tell you’re gone off the D’usse
Careful mama watch what you say
You talking to me like ya new bae
Girl, talking to me like you tryna do things
Now that pipe got her running like she Usain, baby
You made me drown in it, touche, baby
I’m carrying that water, Bobby Boucher, baby
You know I’ma slaughter like I’m Jason
Bust it, why you got it on safety?
White girl wasted on brown liquor
I probably shouldn’t be around you
‘Cause you get wild, wild, wild
You looking like there’s nothing that you won’t do
Ayy, girl that’s when I told you
[Chorus: Rihanna]
Wild, wild, wild
Wild, wild, wild thoughts
Wild, wild, wild
When I’m with you, all I get is wild thoughts
Wild, wild, wild
When I’m with you, all I get is wild thoughts
[Outro: DJ Khaled & Rihanna]
DJ Khaled!
Wild, wild, wild
Wild, wild, wild
When I’m with you, all I get is wild thoughts