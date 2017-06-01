E’ uscita Disco Radio Compilation 11.0: i titoli delle canzoni in scaletta nei 2 CD

In data 19 maggio 2017 è uscita Disco Radio Compilation 11.0, che in un doppio CD racchiude 40 piacevoli brani tutti da ballare.
L’undicesimo capitolo, disponibile anche in download digitale, è a mio parere forse il migliore fino ad ora uscito.
Alan Walker, Sia, The Chainsmokers, Martin Garrix & Dua Lipa, Kygo & Selena Gomez, Kungs, Robin Schulz & David Guetta, Alok & Bruno Martini, Jenn Morel, Bob Sinclar, Bakermat, Feder, Armin van Buuren, Willy William, Deorro, sono solamente alcuni degli importanti artisti protagonisti nella doppia compilation, che propone anche nomi forse meno altisonanti e brani meno celebri, ma non per questo meno interessanti.
Subito dopo la copertina frontale, trovate i titoli delle 40 canzoni nella scaletta di DiscoRadio Compilation 11.
Tracklist Disco Radio Compilation 11.0
CD 1
- Alone – Alan Walker 2:33
- Tuesday – Burak Yeter Feat. Danelle Sandoval 4:02
- The Greatest – Sia 3:25
- Hear Me Now – Alok & Bruno Martini feat. Zeeba 3:08
- Be Mine – Ofenbach 2:38
- Stand Up – Bob Sinclar 2:50
- Lordly – Feder feat. Alex Aiono 3:04
- We Light Forever Up – Benny Benassi X Lush & Simon feat. Frederick 3:36
- Hey Baby – Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike vs. Diplo feat. Deb’s Daughter 3:10
- Paris – The Chainsmokers 3:12
- Pónteme – Jenn Morel 2:28
- Other People (Rivaz Remix) LP 3:28
- Bitch (Radio Edit) – Nils van Zandt x Dave McCullen 2:33
- Shed a Light – Robin Schulz & David Guetta & Cheat Codes 3:04
- The Heat (I Wanna Dance With Somebody) – Ralph Felix & SDJM 3:36
- Belong – Axwell & Shapov 3:15
- Another Chance (Radio Edit) – Tom & Hills feat. JS16 3:19
- Make U Love Me – Tujamo 3:04
- Work – Stella Mwangi 3:05
- Be Somebody – Alex Mills 3:27
CD 2
- Sunset Skies – TW3LV 3:17
- Scared to Be Lonely – Martin Garrix & Dua Lipa 3:37
- Places – Martin Solveig feat. Ina Wroldsen 3:16
- I Feel so Bad – Kungs feat. Ephemerals 3:22
- Your Loving Arms – Cristian Marchi feat. Barbara O’Neil 2:52
- Call on Me – Starley (Ryan Riback Remix) 3:39
- La distancia – Luyanna feat. Bobby Kimball 3:02
- It Ain’t Me – Kygo & Selena Gomez 3:32
- Get What You Give – Felix Cartal 3:29
- Baby – Bakermat 2:33
- Just Hold On – Steve Aoki & Louis Tomlinson 3:13
- Lights Out (Too Drunk) (Hugel Remix) – DJ Katch feat. Hayley 3:28
- I Need You – Armin van Buuren & Garibay feat. Olaf Blackwood (Filatov & Karas Remix) 3:04
- Music Sounds Better with You – Vanrip 3:49
- Secrets – CID feat. Conrad Sewell 3:00
- Money – Riton feat. Kah-Lo, Mr Eazi & Davido 3:17
- Open Party (Moombathon) – Rickho 3:30
- Voodoo Song (Radio Edit) – Willy William 3:07
- Goin Up – Deorro feat. DyCy 2:40
- Children of a Miracle – Don Diablo feat. Mamik 3:05
