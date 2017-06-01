E’ uscita Disco Radio Compilation 11.0: i titoli delle canzoni in scaletta nei 2 CD







In data 19 maggio 2017 è uscita Disco Radio Compilation 11.0, che in un doppio CD racchiude 40 piacevoli brani tutti da ballare.

L’undicesimo capitolo, disponibile anche in download digitale, è a mio parere forse il migliore fino ad ora uscito.





Alan Walker, Sia, The Chainsmokers, Martin Garrix & Dua Lipa, Kygo & Selena Gomez, Kungs, Robin Schulz & David Guetta, Alok & Bruno Martini, Jenn Morel, Bob Sinclar, Bakermat, Feder, Armin van Buuren, Willy William, Deorro, sono solamente alcuni degli importanti artisti protagonisti nella doppia compilation, che propone anche nomi forse meno altisonanti e brani meno celebri, ma non per questo meno interessanti.

Subito dopo la copertina frontale, trovate i titoli delle 40 canzoni nella scaletta di DiscoRadio Compilation 11.

Tracklist Disco Radio Compilation 11.0 (Reperibile su Amazon nei formati Audio CD e Download Digitale)

CD 1

CD 2

