Demi Lovato: ascolta il nuovo singolo Sorry Not Sorry + testo e traduzione







Dall’11 luglio 2017 è disponibile in streaming e negli store digitali il nuovo singolo di Demi Lovato battezzato Sorry Not Sorry.

Questa canzone è stata scritta da Zaire Koalo, Trevor Brown, Warren “Oak” Felder, Sean Douglas & Demi Lovato, mentre la produzione è opera di Warren “Oak” Felder.

Sorry Not Sorry è un energico brano dedicato agli haters: nel singolo anche la Lovato è una hater e si rivolge a coloro i quali la offendono, soprattutto sui social network.

Niente male la nuova canzone, che prossimamente sarà accompagnata dal video ufficiale descritto come allegro e totalmente privo di rabbia. Nel filmato vi saranno anche Paris Hilton e Jamie Foxx, che hanno confermato le loro apparizioni.

Nell’attesa è possibile accedere all’audio integrale cliccando sulla cover in basso, mentre di seguito trovate la traduzione in italiano e le parole in inglese che compongono l’inedito, il primo pubblicato da Demi nel 2017.

Sorry Not Sorry – Demi Lovato – Traduzione (Download)

[Introduzione]

La vendetta è una brutta str*nza

E baby, sono la peggiore

[Strofa 1]

Ora sono qui cercando di vendicarmi

Mi sento come un 10, non sono mai stata meglio

E sì, so quanto deve far male

Vedermi così, ma non finisce qui [o “ma sarà sempre peggio”] (aspetta un attimo)

Ora che sei qui sembri pentito

Non sei troppo orgoglioso per implorare, la seconda opportunità che non avrai mai

E sì, so quanto deve far male

Vedermi così, ma non finisce qui (aspetta un attimo)

[Pre-Ritornello]

Ora la vendetta è una brutta str*nza

E baby, sono la peggiore

Tu prendi per i fondelli una selvaggia

Non posso sopportarlo, non posso sopportarlo (ah)

E sarebbe carino da parte mia andarci piano con te, ma nah

[Ritornello]

Baby, mi spiace (non me ne pento)

Baby, mi spiace (non me ne pento)

Essere così cattiva mi fa sentire molto bene

Sapevo che metterti in imbarazzo mi avrebbe fatto sentire così

Baby, mi spiace (non me ne pento)

Baby, mi spiace (non me ne pento)

Mi sento ispirata perché la situazione si è capovolta

Sì, vado alla grande e so che ti brucia

[Strofa 2]

Baby, la finezza è il modo per uccidere

Dimmi come ci si sente, scommetto che è un boccone amaro

E sì, lo so che credevi di avere in serbo qualcosa di più grosso e rilevante

Scommetto proprio adesso che fa male (aspetta un attimo)

Perché sotto i miei piedi l’erba è più verde

Brillante come technicolor, si capisce che riesci a vederlo

E sì, so quanto deve far male

Vedermi così, ma non finisce qui (aspetta un attimo)

[Pre-Ritornello]

Ora la vendetta è una brutta str*nza

E baby, sono la peggiore

Tu prendi per i fondelli una selvaggia

Non posso sopportarlo, non posso sopportarlo (ah)

E sarebbe carino da parte mia andarci piano con te, ma nah

[Ritornello]

Baby, mi spiace (non me ne pento)

Baby, mi spiace (non me ne pento)

Essere così cattiva mi fa sentire molto bene

Sapevo che metterti in imbarazzo mi avrebbe fatto sentire così

Baby, mi spiace (non me ne pento)

Baby, mi spiace (non me ne pento)

Mi sento ispirata perché la situazione si è capovolta

Sì, vado alla grande e so che ti brucia

[Ponte]

Torna a fare quel discorso, baby

Faresti meglio ad andartene, meglio se lo fai, baby

Se vuoi tornare a fare quel discorso, baby

Faresti meglio ad andartene, meglio se lo fai, baby

Oh si

Torna a fare quel discorso, baby

Faresti meglio ad andartene, meglio se lo fai, baby

Se vuoi tornare a fare quel discorso, baby

Faresti meglio ad andartene, meglio se lo fai, baby

[Ritornello]

Baby, mi spiace (non me ne pento)

Baby, mi spiace (non me ne pento)

Essere così cattiva mi fa sentire molto bene

Sapevo che metterti in imbarazzo mi avrebbe fatto sentire così

Baby, mi spiace (non me ne pento)

Baby, mi spiace (non me ne pento)

Mi sento ispirata perché la situazione si è capovolta

Sì, vado alla grande e so che ti brucia

[Conclusione]

La vendetta è una brutta str*nza

E baby, sono la peggiore

Sono la peggiore, sono la peggiore

Demi Lovato – Sorry Not Sorry testo

[Intro]

Payback is a bad bitch

And baby, I’m the baddest

[Verse 1]

Now I’m out here looking like revenge

Feelin’ like a 10, the best I ever been

And yeah, I know how bad it must hurt

To see me like this, but it gets worse (wait a minute)

Now you’re out here looking like regret

Ain’t too proud to beg, second chance you’ll never get

And yeah, I know how bad it must hurt to see me like this

But it gets worse (wait a minute)

[Pre-Chorus]

Now payback is a bad bitch

And baby, I’m the baddest

You fuckin’ with a savage

Can’t have this, can’t have this (ah)

And it’d be nice of me to take it easy on ya, but nah

[Chorus]

Baby, I’m sorry (I’m not sorry)

Baby, I’m sorry (I’m not sorry)

Being so bad got me feelin’ so good

Showing you up like I knew that I would

Baby, I’m sorry (I’m not sorry)

Baby, I’m sorry (I’m not sorry)

Feeling inspired ‘cause the tables have turned

Yeah, I’m on fire and I know that it burns

[Verse 2]

Baby, fineness is the way to kill

Tell me how it feel, bet it’s such a bitter pill

And yeah, I know you thought you had bigger, better things

Bet right now this stings (wait a minute)

‘Cause the grass is greener under me

Bright as technicolor, I can tell that you can see

And yeah, I know how bad it must hurt to see me like this

But it gets worse (wait a minute)

[Pre-Chorus]

Now payback is a bad bitch

And baby, I’m the baddest

You fuckin’ with a savage

Can’t have this, can’t have this (ah)

And it’d be nice of me to take it easy on ya, but nah

[Chorus]

Baby, I’m sorry (I’m not sorry)

Baby, I’m sorry (I’m not sorry)

Being so bad got me feelin’ so good

Showing you up like I knew that I would

Baby, I’m sorry (I’m not sorry)

Baby, I’m sorry (I’m not sorry)

Feeling inspired ‘cause the tables have turned

Yeah, I’m on fire and I know that it burns

[Bridge]

Talk that talk, baby

Better walk, better walk that walk, baby

If you talk, if you talk that talk, baby

Better walk, better walk that walk, baby

Oh yeah

Talk that talk, baby

Better walk, better walk that walk, baby

If you talk, if you talk that talk, baby

Better walk, better walk that walk, baby

[Chorus]

Baby, I’m sorry (I’m not sorry)

Baby, I’m sorry (I’m not sorry)

Being so bad got me feelin’ so good

Showing you up like I knew that I would

Baby, I’m sorry (I’m not sorry)

Baby, I’m sorry (I’m not sorry)

Feeling inspired ‘cause the tables have turned

Yeah, I’m on fire and I know that it burns

[Outro]

Payback is a bad bitch

And baby, I’m the baddest

I’m the baddest, I’m the baddest

















