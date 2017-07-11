Demi Lovato: ascolta il nuovo singolo Sorry Not Sorry + testo e traduzione

Dall’11 luglio 2017 è disponibile in streaming e negli store digitali il nuovo singolo di Demi Lovato battezzato Sorry Not Sorry.
Questa canzone è stata scritta da Zaire Koalo, Trevor Brown, Warren “Oak” Felder, Sean Douglas & Demi Lovato, mentre la produzione è opera di Warren “Oak” Felder.
Sorry Not Sorry è un energico brano dedicato agli haters: nel singolo anche la Lovato è una hater e si rivolge a coloro i quali la offendono, soprattutto sui social network.
Niente male la nuova canzone, che prossimamente sarà accompagnata dal video ufficiale descritto come allegro e totalmente privo di rabbia. Nel filmato vi saranno anche Paris Hilton e Jamie Foxx, che hanno confermato le loro apparizioni.
Nell’attesa è possibile accedere all’audio integrale cliccando sulla cover in basso, mentre di seguito trovate la traduzione in italiano e le parole in inglese che compongono l’inedito, il primo pubblicato da Demi nel 2017.
Sorry Not Sorry – Demi Lovato – Traduzione (Download)
[Introduzione]
La vendetta è una brutta str*nza
E baby, sono la peggiore
[Strofa 1]
Ora sono qui cercando di vendicarmi
Mi sento come un 10, non sono mai stata meglio
E sì, so quanto deve far male
Vedermi così, ma non finisce qui [o “ma sarà sempre peggio”] (aspetta un attimo)
Ora che sei qui sembri pentito
Non sei troppo orgoglioso per implorare, la seconda opportunità che non avrai mai
E sì, so quanto deve far male
Vedermi così, ma non finisce qui (aspetta un attimo)
[Pre-Ritornello]
Ora la vendetta è una brutta str*nza
E baby, sono la peggiore
Tu prendi per i fondelli una selvaggia
Non posso sopportarlo, non posso sopportarlo (ah)
E sarebbe carino da parte mia andarci piano con te, ma nah
[Ritornello]
Baby, mi spiace (non me ne pento)
Baby, mi spiace (non me ne pento)
Essere così cattiva mi fa sentire molto bene
Sapevo che metterti in imbarazzo mi avrebbe fatto sentire così
Baby, mi spiace (non me ne pento)
Baby, mi spiace (non me ne pento)
Mi sento ispirata perché la situazione si è capovolta
Sì, vado alla grande e so che ti brucia
[Strofa 2]
Baby, la finezza è il modo per uccidere
Dimmi come ci si sente, scommetto che è un boccone amaro
E sì, lo so che credevi di avere in serbo qualcosa di più grosso e rilevante
Scommetto proprio adesso che fa male (aspetta un attimo)
Perché sotto i miei piedi l’erba è più verde
Brillante come technicolor, si capisce che riesci a vederlo
E sì, so quanto deve far male
Vedermi così, ma non finisce qui (aspetta un attimo)
[Pre-Ritornello]
Ora la vendetta è una brutta str*nza
E baby, sono la peggiore
Tu prendi per i fondelli una selvaggia
Non posso sopportarlo, non posso sopportarlo (ah)
E sarebbe carino da parte mia andarci piano con te, ma nah
[Ritornello]
Baby, mi spiace (non me ne pento)
Baby, mi spiace (non me ne pento)
Essere così cattiva mi fa sentire molto bene
Sapevo che metterti in imbarazzo mi avrebbe fatto sentire così
Baby, mi spiace (non me ne pento)
Baby, mi spiace (non me ne pento)
Mi sento ispirata perché la situazione si è capovolta
Sì, vado alla grande e so che ti brucia
[Ponte]
Torna a fare quel discorso, baby
Faresti meglio ad andartene, meglio se lo fai, baby
Se vuoi tornare a fare quel discorso, baby
Faresti meglio ad andartene, meglio se lo fai, baby
Oh si
Torna a fare quel discorso, baby
Faresti meglio ad andartene, meglio se lo fai, baby
Se vuoi tornare a fare quel discorso, baby
Faresti meglio ad andartene, meglio se lo fai, baby
[Ritornello]
Baby, mi spiace (non me ne pento)
Baby, mi spiace (non me ne pento)
Essere così cattiva mi fa sentire molto bene
Sapevo che metterti in imbarazzo mi avrebbe fatto sentire così
Baby, mi spiace (non me ne pento)
Baby, mi spiace (non me ne pento)
Mi sento ispirata perché la situazione si è capovolta
Sì, vado alla grande e so che ti brucia
[Conclusione]
La vendetta è una brutta str*nza
E baby, sono la peggiore
Sono la peggiore, sono la peggiore
Powered by NuoveCanzoni.com
Demi Lovato – Sorry Not Sorry testo
[Intro]
Payback is a bad bitch
And baby, I’m the baddest
[Verse 1]
Now I’m out here looking like revenge
Feelin’ like a 10, the best I ever been
And yeah, I know how bad it must hurt
To see me like this, but it gets worse (wait a minute)
Now you’re out here looking like regret
Ain’t too proud to beg, second chance you’ll never get
And yeah, I know how bad it must hurt to see me like this
But it gets worse (wait a minute)
[Pre-Chorus]
Now payback is a bad bitch
And baby, I’m the baddest
You fuckin’ with a savage
Can’t have this, can’t have this (ah)
And it’d be nice of me to take it easy on ya, but nah
[Chorus]
Baby, I’m sorry (I’m not sorry)
Baby, I’m sorry (I’m not sorry)
Being so bad got me feelin’ so good
Showing you up like I knew that I would
Baby, I’m sorry (I’m not sorry)
Baby, I’m sorry (I’m not sorry)
Feeling inspired ‘cause the tables have turned
Yeah, I’m on fire and I know that it burns
[Verse 2]
Baby, fineness is the way to kill
Tell me how it feel, bet it’s such a bitter pill
And yeah, I know you thought you had bigger, better things
Bet right now this stings (wait a minute)
‘Cause the grass is greener under me
Bright as technicolor, I can tell that you can see
And yeah, I know how bad it must hurt to see me like this
But it gets worse (wait a minute)
[Pre-Chorus]
Now payback is a bad bitch
And baby, I’m the baddest
You fuckin’ with a savage
Can’t have this, can’t have this (ah)
And it’d be nice of me to take it easy on ya, but nah
[Chorus]
Baby, I’m sorry (I’m not sorry)
Baby, I’m sorry (I’m not sorry)
Being so bad got me feelin’ so good
Showing you up like I knew that I would
Baby, I’m sorry (I’m not sorry)
Baby, I’m sorry (I’m not sorry)
Feeling inspired ‘cause the tables have turned
Yeah, I’m on fire and I know that it burns
[Bridge]
Talk that talk, baby
Better walk, better walk that walk, baby
If you talk, if you talk that talk, baby
Better walk, better walk that walk, baby
Oh yeah
Talk that talk, baby
Better walk, better walk that walk, baby
If you talk, if you talk that talk, baby
Better walk, better walk that walk, baby
[Chorus]
Baby, I’m sorry (I’m not sorry)
Baby, I’m sorry (I’m not sorry)
Being so bad got me feelin’ so good
Showing you up like I knew that I would
Baby, I’m sorry (I’m not sorry)
Baby, I’m sorry (I’m not sorry)
Feeling inspired ‘cause the tables have turned
Yeah, I’m on fire and I know that it burns
[Outro]
Payback is a bad bitch
And baby, I’m the baddest
I’m the baddest, I’m the baddest