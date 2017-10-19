Demi Lovato – Hitchhiker: video, testo e traduzione







La cantautrice americana Demi Lovato ha reso disponibile il lyric video di Hitchhiker, dodicesima ed ultima traccia inclusa nella versione standard del sesto album in studio Tell Me You Love Me, pubblicato a fine settembre.

Il brano è stato scritto dalla cantante con la collaborazione di Adam Tressler, Jimmy Burney, Dayyon Alexander, Winston Howard e Jeff Shum, con produzione di Rush Hr., Mitch Allan & Scott Robinson.





“Hitchhiker” è una canzone lenta e romantica molto gradevole e non è chiaro se si tratti del nuovo singolo.

A seguire la traduzione in italiano e le parole in inglese che compongono la nuova canzone.

A seguire la traduzione in italiano e le parole in inglese che compongono la nuova canzone.

Demi Lovato – Hitchhiker traduzione (Download)

[Strofa 1]

Ooh, yeah

Non riesco a dare una spiegazione a quello che sta succedendo

Quando sei arrivato tu è successo qualcosa, ohhh

Che mi sta facendo impazzire, impazzire

Mi stai portando in posti nuovi

E faccio finta di non essere ansiosa, ma ohhh

Mi stai facendo impazzire, impazzire

[Pre-Ritornello]

Stavo camminando lungo questa strada interrotta

Ero rimasta bloccata, ero sola

Ho sempre agito con prudenza in campo sentimentale

Finché non sei arrivato tu e mi hai portata via

[Ritornello]

Sono rimasta ad aspettare tutta notte, cercando i tuoi fari

So che non ci conosciamo, ma rinuncerò a tutto per te

Andiamo ovunque tu voglia

Non mi importa sapere, se il mio cuore è in pericolo

Perché finché tu sei l’autista

Io sono la tua autostoppista, sì

Io sono la tua autostoppista, sì, sì mmm …

[Strofa 2]

Non sappiamo nemmeno dove stiamo andando

Mi fai vivere alla giornata, ohhh, ohhh

Continua a guidarci, baby

[Pre-Ritornello]

Stavo camminando lungo questa strada interrotta

Ero rimasta bloccata, ero sola

Ho sempre agito con prudenza in campo sentimentale

Finché non sei arrivato tu e mi hai portata via

[Ritornello]

Sono rimasta ad aspettare tutta notte, cercando i tuoi fari

So che non ci conosciamo, ma rinuncerò a tutto per te (è proprio così)

Andiamo ovunque nuovecanzoni.com tu voglia

Non mi importa sapere, se il mio cuore è in pericolo

Perché finché tu sei l’autista

Io sono la tua autostoppista, sì

[Ponte]

Portami dove ti pare (baby)

Finché tu sei l’autista, io sono la tua autostoppista

[Ritornello]

Sono rimasta ad aspettare tutta notte, cercando i tuoi fari (Sono rimasta ad aspettare)

So che non ci conosciamo, ma rinuncerò a tutto per te (lascerò tutto alle spalle per te)

Andiamo ovunque tu voglia

Non mi importa sapere, se il mio cuore è in pericolo (pericolo)

Perché finché tu sei l’autista

Io sono la tua autostoppista, sì

Io sono la tua autostoppista, sì, sì.

Hitchhiker testo

[Verse 1]

Ooh, yeah

I can’t explain what’s going on

Something happened when you came along, ohhh

It’s driving me crazy, crazy

You’re taking me to new places

And I pretend I’m not anxious, but ohhh

You’re driving me crazy, crazy

[Pre-Chorus]

I was walking down this broken road

I was stranded, I was all alone

Always played it safe when it came to love

Until you came and picked me up

[Chorus]

I’ve been waiting all night, looking for your headlights

I know that we’re strangers, but I’ll leave it all for you

Go anywhere you wanna go

I don’t really need to know, if my heart is in danger

‘Cause as long as you’re the driver

I’m your hitchhiker, yeah

I’m your hitchhiker, yeah, yeah mmm…

[Verse 2]

Don’t even know where we’re going

You make me live in the moment, ohhh, ohhh

Keep driving us, baby

[Pre-Chorus]

I was walking down this broken road

I was stranded, I was all alone

Always played it safe when it came to love

Until you came and picked me up

[Chorus]

I’ve been waiting all night, looking for your headlights

I know that we’re strangers, but I’ll leave it all for you (yes I will)

Go anywhere you wanna go

I don’t really need to know, if my heart is in danger

‘Cause as long as you’re the driver

I’m your hitchhiker, yeah

[Bridge]

Take me where you wanna go (baby)

As long as you’re the driver, I’m your hitchhiker

[Chorus]

I’ve been waiting all night, looking for your headlights (I’ve been waiting)

I know that we’re strangers, but I’ll leave it all for you (but I’ll leave behind it all for you)

Go anywhere you wanna go

I don’t really need to know, if my heart is in danger (danger)

‘Cause as long as you’re the driver

I’m your hitchhiker, yeah

I’m your hitchhiker, yeah, yeah

















