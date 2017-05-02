Dean Lewis: guarda il video del singolo d’esordio Waves + traduzione del testo







Ci hanno segnalato un singolo molto bello di un artista che ancora nella penisola non è molto conosciuto: il brano si intitola Waves e viene interpretato da Dean Lewis, emergente cantautore australiano.

Si tratta del primo singolo in carriera, al quale ha fatto seguito il più recente Need You Now (audio – download), altro interessante pezzo pubblicato lo scorso 7 aprile.





Entrambe le canzoni saranno incluse nell’EP d’esordio battezzato Same Kind Of Different, out il prossimo 12 maggio.

Pubblicato il 30 settembre 2016, Waves è pura poesia, un brano molto bello che vi invito ad ascoltare, anche nella più recente versione acustica, rilasciata il 3 febbraio 2017.

La canzone è stata scritta dall’interprete ed è accompagnata dal video ufficiale diretto da Mick Jones, a cui è possibile accedere cliccando sull’immagine in basso.

A seguire trovate la mia traduzione in italiano e le parole in inglese che compongono questo pezzo.

Dean Lewis – Waves traduzione (Download – Versione Acustica)

[Verso 1]

C’è una tempesta senza precedenti

E sono intrappolato nel bel mezzo

E ha preso il controllo

Della persona che pensavo di essere

Del ragazzo che conoscevo

Ma c’è una luce

Nell’oscurità

E sento il suo calore

Nelle mie mani

Nel mio cuore

Perché non posso resistere?

[Pre-Ritornello]

Va e viene ad ondate

Come sempre

Come sempre

Noi vediamo come i nostri cuori giovani svaniscono

Nel diluvio (o “nell’inondazione”)

Nel diluvio

[Ritornello]

E la libertà

E la caduta

Il sentimento che pensavo fosse scolpito nella roccia

Scivola tra le mie dita

Provando duramente a staccarsi

Va e viene ad ondate

Va e viene ad ondate

E ci porta via

[Verso 2]

Attraverso il vento

Nel posto in cui andavamo a stenderci quando eravamo piccoli

Ricordi di un posto trafugato

Intrappolato nel silenzio

Un eco perso nello spazio

[Pre-Ritornello]

Va e viene ad ondate

Come sempre

Come sempre

Noi vediamo come i nostri cuori giovani svaniscono

Nel diluvio (o “nell’inondazione”)

Nel diluvio

[Ritornello]

E la libertà

E la caduta

Il sentimento che pensavo fosse scolpito nella roccia

Scivola tra le mie dita

Provando duramente a staccarsi

Va e viene ad ondate

Va e viene ad ondate

E ci porta via

[Ponte]

Ho visto il mio giovane mondo sparirmi davanti agli occhi

Momenti di magia e meraviglia

Sembra così difficile ritrovarli

Torneranno mai?

Torneranno mai?

Riportami a quando sentivo che

Tutto si lasciava trovare

[Pre-Ritornello 2]

Va e viene ad ondate

Come sempre

Come sempre

[Ritornello]

E la libertà

E la caduta

Il sentimento che pensavo fosse scolpito nella roccia

Scivola tra le mie dita

Provando duramente a staccarsi

Va e viene ad ondate

Va e viene ad ondate

E ci porta via

Waves – Dean Lewis – Testo

[Verse 1]

There is a swelling storm

And I’m caught up in the middle of it all

And it takes control

Of the person that I thought I was

The boy I used to know

But there is a light

In the dark

And I feel its warmth

In my hands

In my heart

Why can’t I hold on

[Pre-Chorus]

It comes and goes in waves

It always does

It always does

We watch as our young hearts fade

Into the flood

Into the flood

[Chorus]

And freedom

And falling

The feeling I thought was set in stone

It slips through my fingers

Trying hard to let go

It comes and goes in waves

It comes and goes in waves

And carries us away

[Verse 2]

Through the wind

Down to the place we used to lay when we were kids

Memories of a stolen place

Caught in the silence

An echo lost in space

[Pre-Chorus]

It comes and goes in waves

It always does

It always does

We watch as our young hearts fade

Into the flood

Into the flood

[Chorus]

And freedom

And falling

The feeling I thought was set in stone

It slips through my fingers

Trying hard to let go

It comes and goes in waves

It comes and goes in waves

And carries us away

[Bridge]

I watched my world youth disappear in front of my eyes

Moments of magic and wonder

It seems so hard to find

Is it ever coming back again

Is it ever coming back again

Take me back to the feeling when

Everything was left to find

[Pre-Chorus 2]

It comes and goes in waves

It always does

It always does

And freedom

And falling

The feeling I thought was set in stone

It slips through my fingers

Trying hard to let go

It comes and goes in waves

It comes and goes in waves

And carries us away

















