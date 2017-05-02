Dean Lewis: guarda il video del singolo d’esordio Waves + traduzione del testo

Ci hanno segnalato un singolo molto bello di un artista che ancora nella penisola non è molto conosciuto: il brano si intitola Waves e viene interpretato da Dean Lewis, emergente cantautore australiano.
Si tratta del primo singolo in carriera, al quale ha fatto seguito il più recente Need You Now (audio – download), altro interessante pezzo pubblicato lo scorso 7 aprile.
Entrambe le canzoni saranno incluse nell’EP d’esordio battezzato Same Kind Of Different, out il prossimo 12 maggio.
Pubblicato il 30 settembre 2016, Waves è pura poesia, un brano molto bello che vi invito ad ascoltare, anche nella più recente versione acustica, rilasciata il 3 febbraio 2017.
La canzone è stata scritta dall’interprete ed è accompagnata dal video ufficiale diretto da Mick Jones, a cui è possibile accedere cliccando sull’immagine in basso.
A seguire trovate la mia traduzione in italiano e le parole in inglese che compongono questo pezzo.
Dean Lewis – Waves traduzione (Download – Versione Acustica)
[Verso 1]
C’è una tempesta senza precedenti
E sono intrappolato nel bel mezzo
E ha preso il controllo
Della persona che pensavo di essere
Del ragazzo che conoscevo
Ma c’è una luce
Nell’oscurità
E sento il suo calore
Nelle mie mani
Nel mio cuore
Perché non posso resistere?
[Pre-Ritornello]
Va e viene ad ondate
Come sempre
Come sempre
Noi vediamo come i nostri cuori giovani svaniscono
Nel diluvio (o “nell’inondazione”)
Nel diluvio
[Ritornello]
E la libertà
E la caduta
Il sentimento che pensavo fosse scolpito nella roccia
Scivola tra le mie dita
Provando duramente a staccarsi
Va e viene ad ondate
Va e viene ad ondate
E ci porta via
[Verso 2]
Attraverso il vento
Nel posto in cui andavamo a stenderci quando eravamo piccoli
Ricordi di un posto trafugato
Intrappolato nel silenzio
Un eco perso nello spazio
[Pre-Ritornello]
Va e viene ad ondate
Come sempre
Come sempre
Noi vediamo come i nostri cuori giovani svaniscono
Nel diluvio (o “nell’inondazione”)
Nel diluvio
[Ritornello]
E la libertà
E la caduta
Il sentimento che pensavo fosse scolpito nella roccia
Scivola tra le mie dita
Provando duramente a staccarsi
Va e viene ad ondate
Va e viene ad ondate
E ci porta via
[Ponte]
Ho visto il mio giovane mondo sparirmi davanti agli occhi
Momenti di magia e meraviglia
Sembra così difficile ritrovarli
Torneranno mai?
Torneranno mai?
Riportami a quando sentivo che
Tutto si lasciava trovare
[Pre-Ritornello 2]
Va e viene ad ondate
Come sempre
Come sempre
[Ritornello]
E la libertà
E la caduta
Il sentimento che pensavo fosse scolpito nella roccia
Scivola tra le mie dita
Provando duramente a staccarsi
Va e viene ad ondate
Va e viene ad ondate
E ci porta via
Waves – Dean Lewis – Testo
[Verse 1]
There is a swelling storm
And I’m caught up in the middle of it all
And it takes control
Of the person that I thought I was
The boy I used to know
But there is a light
In the dark
And I feel its warmth
In my hands
In my heart
Why can’t I hold on
[Pre-Chorus]
It comes and goes in waves
It always does
It always does
We watch as our young hearts fade
Into the flood
Into the flood
[Chorus]
And freedom
And falling
The feeling I thought was set in stone
It slips through my fingers
Trying hard to let go
It comes and goes in waves
It comes and goes in waves
And carries us away
[Verse 2]
Through the wind
Down to the place we used to lay when we were kids
Memories of a stolen place
Caught in the silence
An echo lost in space
[Pre-Chorus]
It comes and goes in waves
It always does
It always does
We watch as our young hearts fade
Into the flood
Into the flood
[Chorus]
And freedom
And falling
The feeling I thought was set in stone
It slips through my fingers
Trying hard to let go
It comes and goes in waves
It comes and goes in waves
And carries us away
[Bridge]
I watched my world youth disappear in front of my eyes
Moments of magic and wonder
It seems so hard to find
Is it ever coming back again
Is it ever coming back again
Take me back to the feeling when
Everything was left to find
[Pre-Chorus 2]
It comes and goes in waves
It always does
It always does
And freedom
And falling
The feeling I thought was set in stone
It slips through my fingers
Trying hard to let go
It comes and goes in waves
It comes and goes in waves
And carries us away