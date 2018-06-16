David Guetta & Showtek – Your Love: video, testo e traduzione

Gli Showtek, duo olandese Electro House, formato da due fratelli Sjoerd e Wouter Janssen (in arte Duro & Walt Jenssen) e il dj e produttore francese David Guetta, hanno unito le forze nel nuovo singolo Your Love, disponibile dal 15 giugno 2018.
Si tratta di una produzione principalmente strumentale, con vocal di Jaap Reesema, che a parer mio è niente male anche se non ci troviamo davanti a niente di eclatante, ma i supporters di questi artisti cono certo che apprezzeranno questa canzone, suonata per la prima volta dal vivo lo scorso 4 giugno ad Ibiza.
Per ascoltarla tramite il lyric video cliccate sull’immagine, mentre a seguire accedete ai testi che compongono questo pezzo.
Your Love testo e traduzione – David Guetta & Showtek (Download)
All I can speak is the truth
Anyone can see there’s a fire in you
Come let out your heart
If you wanna be free
Show me your love
Show me your love
Tutto quello che posso dire è la verità
Chiunque può vedere che c’è un fuoco dentro te
Vieni a liberare il tuo cuore
Se vuoi essere libero
Mostrami il tuo amore
Mostrami il tuo amore
