David Guetta & Showtek – Your Love: video, testo e traduzione





Gli Showtek, duo olandese Electro House, formato da due fratelli Sjoerd e Wouter Janssen (in arte Duro & Walt Jenssen) e il dj e produttore francese David Guetta, hanno unito le forze nel nuovo singolo Your Love, disponibile dal 15 giugno 2018.

Si tratta di una produzione principalmente strumentale, con vocal di Jaap Reesema, che a parer mio è niente male anche se non ci troviamo davanti a niente di eclatante, ma i supporters di questi artisti cono certo che apprezzeranno questa canzone, suonata per la prima volta dal vivo lo scorso 4 giugno ad Ibiza.

Per ascoltarla tramite il lyric video cliccate sull’immagine, mentre a seguire accedete ai testi che compongono questo pezzo.

Your Love testo e traduzione – David Guetta & Showtek (Download)

All I can speak is the truth

Anyone can see there’s a fire in you

Come let out your heart

If you wanna be free

Show me your love

Show me your love

Tutto quello che posso dire è la verità

Chiunque può vedere che c’è un fuoco dentro te

Vieni a liberare il tuo cuore

Se vuoi essere libero

Mostrami il tuo amore

Mostrami il tuo amore





All I can speak is the truth

Anyone can see there’s a fire in you

Come let out your heart

If you wanna be free

Show me your love

Show me your love

Show me your love

Show me your love

Show me your love

Show me your love





All I can speak is the truth

Anyone can see there’s a fire in you

Come let out your heart

If you wanna be free

Show me your love

Show me your love

Show me, show me your love

Show me, show me your love

Show me, show me your love

Show me your love

Show me your love

Show me your love

Show me your love

Show me your love

All I can speak is the truth

Anyone can see there’s a fire in you

Come let out your heart

If you wanna be free

Show me your love

Show me your love



