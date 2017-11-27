Craig David feat. Bastille – I Know You: audio, live video, testo e traduzione







Il 26 gennaio 2018 vedrà la luce il settimo album in studio del cantante britannico Craig David, interessante progetto comosto da 12 tracks (15 nell’edizione deluxe), anticipato da “Heartline“, “For the Gram” ed il brano in oggetto.

E’ a mio parere niente male la nuova canzone del cantautore inglese, impreziosita dalla collaborazione dei Bastille.





I Know You è stata firmata da Craig David, Helen Jane Culver, Dan Smith & Fraser T Smith, con produzione di quest’ultimo.

Cliccate sulla cover in basso per ascoltarla su Youtube.

Il punto di forza di questa mid-tempo pop, è senz’altro l’orecchiabile ritornello, decisamente radio friendly, ma comunque il brano, che amalgama piuttosto bene il timbro vocale di Craig all’inconfondibile stile della indie pop band londinese, è abbastanza convincente nella sua interezza.

Cliccando sull’immagine sottostante, accedete al live video in occasione del Sounds Like Friday Night, mentre a seguire alla traduzione in italiano e alle parole in inglese che compongono questo pezzo.

I Know You traduzione – Craig David feat. Bastille (Download)

[Introduzione]

Io ti conosco, ti conosco

Ti conosco, ti conosco

Ti conosco, ti conosco

[Strofa 1: Craig David]

Sarà una notte pesante

Sto bevendo davvero troppo per iniziarla

Le scuse non servono

Sappiamo già di essere tutt’altro che perfetti

Cado sul marciapiede

Ridi finché non fa male

Chi se ne frega siamo stati qui tante volte

[Pre-Ritornello: Craig David & Bastille]

Ma barcolliamo tutti durante la notte

Non ha importanza, siamo tutti insieme

E c’è il Paradiso nelle nostre teste

Cadiamo insieme, ci abbracciamo

Io ti conosco, anche tu mi conosci

Barcolliamo tutti durante la notte

Ma è il Paradiso nelle nostre teste

[Ritornello: Bastille]

Io ti conosco

Ti conosco

Barcollando, ti conosco

Ti conosco, ti conosco

Barcollando

[Strofa 2: Bastille]

Riesco a malapena a vedere davanti a me

Gli sconosciuti iniziano a sembrare facce amiche

Al centro, sono fermo in piedi (tu, tu, tu, tu)

E portare il peso del mondo è eccessivo

Cado sul marciapiede

Ridi finché non fa male

Chi se ne frega siamo stati qui tante volte

[Pre-Ritornello: Craig David & Bastille]

Ma barcolliamo tutti durante la notte

Non ha importanza, siamo tutti insieme

E c’è il Paradiso nelle nostre teste

Cadiamo insieme, ci abbracciamo

Io ti conosco, anche tu mi conosci

Barcolliamo tutti durante la notte

Ma è il Paradiso nelle nostre teste

[Ritornello: Bastille]

Io ti conosco

Ti conosco

Barcollando, ti conosco

Ti conosco, ti conosco

Barcollando

[Ponte: Craig David & Bastille]

Barcolliamo tutti durante la notte

Non ha importanza, siamo tutti insieme

E c’è il Paradiso nelle nostre teste

Cadiamo insieme, ci abbracciamo

Io ti conosco, anche tu mi conosci

Barcolliamo tutti durante la notte

Ma è il Paradiso nelle nostre teste

[Conclusione: Bastille]

Io ti conosco

Ti conosco

Barcollando, ti conosco

Ti conosco, ti conosco

Barcollando

Craig David feat. Bastille – I Know You testo

[Intro]

I know you, I know you

I know you, I know you

I know you, I know you

[Verse 1: Craig David]

This gonna be a heavy night

Way too many drinks for me to start it

Never need to apologize

We already know we’re far from perfect

I fall to the curb

You laugh ‘til it hurts

Who cares we’ve been here so many times

[Pre-Chorus: Craig David & Bastille]

But we’re all stumbling through the night

It doesn’t matter, we’re all together

And there’s paradise in our minds

Falling together, arms round each other

I know you, know me too

We’re all stumbling through the night

But it’s paradise in our minds

[Chorus: Bastille]

I know you

I know you

Stumbling, I know you

I know you, I know you

Stumbling

[Verse 2: Bastille]

I can barely see in front of me

Strangers start to look like friendly faces

In the middle, I’m steady on my feet (you, you, you, you)

And carrying the world is overrated

I fall to the curb

You laugh ‘til it hurts

Who cares we’ve been here so many times

[Pre-Chorus: Craig David & Bastille]

But we’re all stumbling through the night

It doesn’t matter, we’re all together

And there’s paradise in our minds

Falling together, arms round each other

I know you, know me too

We’re all stumbling through the night

But it’s paradise in our minds

[Chorus: Bastille]

I know you

I know you

Stumbling, I know you

I know you, I know you

Stumbling

[Bridge: Craig David & Bastille]

We’re all stumbling through the night

It doesn’t matter, we’re all together

And there’s paradise in our minds

Falling together, arms round each other

I know you, know me too

We’re all stumbling through the night

But it’s paradise in our minds

[Outro: Bastille]

I know you

I know you

Stumbling, I know you

I know you, I know you

Stumbling

















