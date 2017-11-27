Craig David feat. Bastille – I Know You: audio, live video, testo e traduzione

Il 26 gennaio 2018 vedrà la luce il settimo album in studio del cantante britannico Craig David, interessante progetto comosto da 12 tracks (15 nell’edizione deluxe), anticipato da “Heartline“, “For the Gram” ed il brano in oggetto.
E’ a mio parere niente male la nuova canzone del cantautore inglese, impreziosita dalla collaborazione dei Bastille.
I Know You è stata firmata da Craig David, Helen Jane Culver, Dan Smith & Fraser T Smith, con produzione di quest’ultimo.
Cliccate sulla cover in basso per ascoltarla su Youtube.
Il punto di forza di questa mid-tempo pop, è senz’altro l’orecchiabile ritornello, decisamente radio friendly, ma comunque il brano, che amalgama piuttosto bene il timbro vocale di Craig all’inconfondibile stile della indie pop band londinese, è abbastanza convincente nella sua interezza.
Cliccando sull’immagine sottostante, accedete al live video in occasione del Sounds Like Friday Night, mentre a seguire alla traduzione in italiano e alle parole in inglese che compongono questo pezzo.
I Know You traduzione – Craig David feat. Bastille (Download)
[Introduzione]
Io ti conosco, ti conosco
Ti conosco, ti conosco
Ti conosco, ti conosco
[Strofa 1: Craig David]
Sarà una notte pesante
Sto bevendo davvero troppo per iniziarla
Le scuse non servono
Sappiamo già di essere tutt’altro che perfetti
Cado sul marciapiede
Ridi finché non fa male
Chi se ne frega siamo stati qui tante volte
[Pre-Ritornello: Craig David & Bastille]
Ma barcolliamo tutti durante la notte
Non ha importanza, siamo tutti insieme
E c’è il Paradiso nelle nostre teste
Cadiamo insieme, ci abbracciamo
Io ti conosco, anche tu mi conosci
Barcolliamo tutti durante la notte
Ma è il Paradiso nelle nostre teste
[Ritornello: Bastille]
Io ti conosco
Ti conosco
Barcollando, ti conosco
Ti conosco, ti conosco
Barcollando
[Strofa 2: Bastille]
Riesco a malapena a vedere davanti a me
Gli sconosciuti iniziano a sembrare facce amiche
Al centro, sono fermo in piedi (tu, tu, tu, tu)
E portare il peso del mondo è eccessivo
Cado sul marciapiede
Ridi finché non fa male
Chi se ne frega siamo stati qui tante volte
[Pre-Ritornello: Craig David & Bastille]
Ma barcolliamo tutti durante la notte
Non ha importanza, siamo tutti insieme
E c’è il Paradiso nelle nostre teste
Cadiamo insieme, ci abbracciamo
Io ti conosco, anche tu mi conosci
Barcolliamo tutti durante la notte
Ma è il Paradiso nelle nostre teste
[Ritornello: Bastille]
Io ti conosco
Ti conosco
Barcollando, ti conosco
Ti conosco, ti conosco
Barcollando
[Ponte: Craig David & Bastille]
Barcolliamo tutti durante la notte
Non ha importanza, siamo tutti insieme
E c’è il Paradiso nelle nostre teste
Cadiamo insieme, ci abbracciamo
Io ti conosco, anche tu mi conosci
Barcolliamo tutti durante la notte
Ma è il Paradiso nelle nostre teste
[Conclusione: Bastille]
Io ti conosco
Ti conosco
Barcollando, ti conosco
Ti conosco, ti conosco
Barcollando
Craig David feat. Bastille – I Know You testo
[Intro]
I know you, I know you
I know you, I know you
I know you, I know you
[Verse 1: Craig David]
This gonna be a heavy night
Way too many drinks for me to start it
Never need to apologize
We already know we’re far from perfect
I fall to the curb
You laugh ‘til it hurts
Who cares we’ve been here so many times
[Pre-Chorus: Craig David & Bastille]
But we’re all stumbling through the night
It doesn’t matter, we’re all together
And there’s paradise in our minds
Falling together, arms round each other
I know you, know me too
We’re all stumbling through the night
But it’s paradise in our minds
[Chorus: Bastille]
I know you
I know you
Stumbling, I know you
I know you, I know you
Stumbling
[Verse 2: Bastille]
I can barely see in front of me
Strangers start to look like friendly faces
In the middle, I’m steady on my feet (you, you, you, you)
And carrying the world is overrated
I fall to the curb
You laugh ‘til it hurts
Who cares we’ve been here so many times
[Pre-Chorus: Craig David & Bastille]
But we’re all stumbling through the night
It doesn’t matter, we’re all together
And there’s paradise in our minds
Falling together, arms round each other
I know you, know me too
We’re all stumbling through the night
But it’s paradise in our minds
[Chorus: Bastille]
I know you
I know you
Stumbling, I know you
I know you, I know you
Stumbling
[Bridge: Craig David & Bastille]
We’re all stumbling through the night
It doesn’t matter, we’re all together
And there’s paradise in our minds
Falling together, arms round each other
I know you, know me too
We’re all stumbling through the night
But it’s paradise in our minds
[Outro: Bastille]
I know you
I know you
Stumbling, I know you
I know you, I know you
Stumbling