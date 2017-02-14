Maroon 5: ascolta il nuovo singolo “Cold” feat. Future + testo e traduzione







Si intitola Cold il nuovo singolo dei Maroon 5, un bel pezzo inciso con la collaborazione del rapper statunitense Nayvadius DeMun Wilburn, in arte Future, disponibile nei negozi digitali dal 14 febbraio 2017.

Dopo il grande successo Don’t Wanna Know feat. di Kendrick Lamar, la pop-rock band americana torna alla ribalta con questa canzone, scritta da Adam Levine, Future, Ilya Salmanzadeh, Benjamin Levin, Sam Farrar e Steve Mac, che l’ha anche prodotta insieme a Benny Blanco.

Cold è il secondo tassello della sesta era discografica che, anche se non è ufficiale, dovrebbe intitolarsi proprio Cold.

Niente male il nuovo brano del gruppo californiano, il cui titolo significa “freddo”, nella fattispecie “fredda”. Perché?

In Cold, Levine si rivolge alla donna che ama, la quale è tuttavia cambiata nei suoi confronti e lui si chiede il perché sia diventata così fredda, da cosa scaturisce questo suo comportamento, a parer suo incomprensibile.

E’ sinteticamente questo il concept della canzone, significato che potete approfondire leggendo la mia traduzione in italiano che trovate insieme al testo appena dopo la cover in basso.

Cliccando sulla copertina, potete ascoltare questo pezzo direttamente nel canale Youtube del gruppo.

Maroon 5 – Cold traduzione (Digital Download)

[Ritornello: Adam Levine]

Abbastanza fredda per raffreddare le mie ossa

Non ti riconosco più

Non capisco perché sei così fredda con me

In ogni tuo respiro

Capisco che sta succedendo qualcosa

Non capisco perché sei così fredda

[Verso 1: Adam Levine]

Stiamo prendendo una pausa o si tratta di una punizione?

Non posso prendere una via di mezzo

Mi chiedi spazio qui a casa mia

Tu sai come fregarmi

Ti comporti come se non stessimo insieme

Dopo tutto quello che abbiamo passato

Dormi sotto le coperte

Com’è possibile che io sia così lontano da te?

[Pre-Ritornello: Adam Levine]

Distante quando ci baciamo

Ti sento così diversa

Piccola, dimmi come hai fatto a diventare così …

[Ritornello: Adam Levine]

Abbastanza fredda per raffreddare le mie ossa

Non ti riconosco più

Non capisco perché sei così fredda con me

In ogni tuo respiro

Capisco che sta succedendo qualcosa

Non capisco perché sei così fredda, sì

[Post-Ritornello: Adam Levine]

Woah yeah

Woah yeah

Non capisco perché sei così fredda

[Verso 2: Adam Levine]

Cos’è che ti blocca?

Se vuoi andartene fallo pure

E’ per questo che non parli?

Il silenzio mi sta uccidendo

Ti comporti come se non stessimo insieme

Se non vuoi questo, allora a cosa serve?

Dormi sotto le coperte

Com’è possibile che io sia così lontano da te?

[Pre-Ritornello: Adam Levine]

Distante (oh) quando ci baciamo (già)

Ti sento così diversa (già)

Piccola, dimmi come hai fatto a diventare così …

[Ritornello: Adam Levine]

Abbastanza fredda per raffreddare le mie ossa

Non ti riconosco più

Non capisco perché sei così fredda con me

In ogni tuo respiro

Capisco che sta succedendo qualcosa

Non capisco perché sei così fredda, sì

[Post-Ritornello: Adam Levine & Future]

Woah yeah

Woah yeah

Non capisco perché sei così fredda, sì

Freddissima è ancora peggio

Woah yeah

Freddissima è ancora peggio

Woah yeah

Freddissima è ancora peggio

Non capisco perché sei così fredda

[Verso 3: Future] (questa parte è da correggere)

Non avrei mai pensato che tu fossi così

Ho preso l’etichetta più costosa

Ho appena speso mezzo milione per un lampadario

Ora stai cercando di tagliarmi fuori come un interruttore della luce, sì

Cercando di rimanere e io vado

Dicendo che ti serve tempo per riflettere

Pensando che sto dormendo sulla parola di quattro lettere

Ma la parola di quattro lettere non dorme

Siamo su due strade diverse (o “prenderemo 2 strade diverse”)

Non stai facendo la stessa cosa

Devi andare, ma il modo in cui il sedere era scavi oro ogni giorno

[?] Sentire quello che dici

Ragazza sto cercando di darti spazio

[Ritornello 2: Adam Levine]

Piccola dimmi perché sei fredda al punto tale da raffreddare mie le ossa

Non ti riconosco più

Non capisco perché sei così fredda con me

In ogni tuo respiro

Capisco che sta succedendo qualcosa

Non capisco perché sei così fredda, sì

[Post-Ritornello: Adam Levine & Future]

Freddissima è ancora peggio

Woah yeah

Freddissima è ancora peggio

Woah yeah

Freddissima è ancora peggio

Non capisco perché sei così fredda, già

Freddissima è ancora peggio

Woah yeah

Freddissima è ancora peggio

Woah yeah

Freddissima è ancora peggio

Non capisco perché sei così fredda

Cold – Maroon 5 – Testo

[Chorus: Adam Levine]

Cold enough to chill my bones

It feels like I don’t know you anymore

I don’t understand why you’re so cold to me

With every breath you breathe

I see there’s something going on

I don’t understand why you’re so cold

[Verse 1: Adam Levine]

Are we taking time or a time out?

I can’t take the in between

Asking me for space here in my house

You know how to fuck with me

Acting like we’re not together

After everything that we’ve been through

Sleeping up under the covers

How am I so far away from you?

[Pre-Chorus: Adam Levine]

Distant when we’re kissing

Feel so different

Baby tell me how did you get so…

[Chorus: Adam Levine]

Cold enough to chill my bones

It feels like I don’t know you anymore

I don’t understand why you’re so cold to me

With every breath you breathe

I see there’s something going on

I don’t understand why you’re so cold, yeah

[Post-Chorus: Adam Levine]

Woah yeah

Woah yeah

I don’t understand why you’re so cold

[Verse 2: Adam Levine]

What you holdin’ on, holdin’ on for?

If you wanna leave just leave

Why you wanna bite your tongue for?

The silence is killing me

Acting like we’re not together

If you don’t want this, then what’s the use?

Sleeping up under the covers

How am I so far away from you?

[Pre-Chorus: Adam Levine]

Distant (oh) when we’re kissing (yeah)

Feel so different (yeah)

Baby tell me how did you get so…

[Chorus: Adam Levine]

Cold enough to chill my bones

It feels like I don’t know you anymore

I don’t understand why you’re so cold to me

With every breath you breathe

I see there’s something going on

I don’t understand why you’re so cold, yeah

[Post-Chorus: Adam Levine & Future]

Woah yeah

Woah yeah

I don’t understand why you’re so cold, yeah

So cold it’s colder

Woah yeah

So cold it’s colder

Woah yeah

So cold it’s colder

I don’t understand why you’re so cold

[Verse 3: Future]

Never thought that you were like this

I took the tag off of major prices

I just spent half a mill’ on a chandelier

Now you tryna cut me off like a light switch, yeah

Trying to stay, and I leave

Saying that you need some time to breath

Thinking that I’m sleeping on the four letter word

But the four letter word don’t sleep

We goin’ two separate ways

You ain’t been actin’ the same

You gotta go, but the way your ass used to be you gold dig every day

[?] hear what you say

Girl I tried to give you space

[Chorus 2: Adam Levine]

Baby tell me how did you get so cold enough to chill my bones

It feels like I don’t know you anymore

I don’t understand why you’re so cold to me

With every breath you breathe

I see there’s something going on

I don’t understand why you’re so cold

[Post-Chorus: Adam Levine & Future]

So cold it’s colder

Woah yeah

So cold it’s colder

Woah yeah

So cold it’s colder

I don’t understand why you’re so cold, yeah

So cold it’s colder

Woah yeah

So cold it’s colder

Woah yeah

So cold it’s colder

I don’t understand why you’re so cold

















