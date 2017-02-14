Maroon 5: ascolta il nuovo singolo “Cold” feat. Future + testo e traduzione

Si intitola Cold il nuovo singolo dei Maroon 5, un bel pezzo inciso con la collaborazione del rapper statunitense Nayvadius DeMun Wilburn, in arte Future, disponibile nei negozi digitali dal 14 febbraio 2017.
Dopo il grande successo Don’t Wanna Know feat. di Kendrick Lamar, la pop-rock band americana torna alla ribalta con questa canzone, scritta da Adam Levine, Future, Ilya Salmanzadeh, Benjamin Levin, Sam Farrar e Steve Mac, che l’ha anche prodotta insieme a Benny Blanco.
Cold è il secondo tassello della sesta era discografica che, anche se non è ufficiale, dovrebbe intitolarsi proprio Cold.
Niente male il nuovo brano del gruppo californiano, il cui titolo significa “freddo”, nella fattispecie “fredda”. Perché?
In Cold, Levine si rivolge alla donna che ama, la quale è tuttavia cambiata nei suoi confronti e lui si chiede il perché sia diventata così fredda, da cosa scaturisce questo suo comportamento, a parer suo incomprensibile.
E’ sinteticamente questo il concept della canzone, significato che potete approfondire leggendo la mia traduzione in italiano che trovate insieme al testo appena dopo la cover in basso.
Cliccando sulla copertina, potete ascoltare questo pezzo direttamente nel canale Youtube del gruppo.
Maroon 5 – Cold traduzione (Digital Download)
[Ritornello: Adam Levine]
Abbastanza fredda per raffreddare le mie ossa
Non ti riconosco più
Non capisco perché sei così fredda con me
In ogni tuo respiro
Capisco che sta succedendo qualcosa
Non capisco perché sei così fredda
[Verso 1: Adam Levine]
Stiamo prendendo una pausa o si tratta di una punizione?
Non posso prendere una via di mezzo
Mi chiedi spazio qui a casa mia
Tu sai come fregarmi
Ti comporti come se non stessimo insieme
Dopo tutto quello che abbiamo passato
Dormi sotto le coperte
Com’è possibile che io sia così lontano da te?
[Pre-Ritornello: Adam Levine]
Distante quando ci baciamo
Ti sento così diversa
Piccola, dimmi come hai fatto a diventare così …
[Ritornello: Adam Levine]
Abbastanza fredda per raffreddare le mie ossa
Non ti riconosco più
Non capisco perché sei così fredda con me
In ogni tuo respiro
Capisco che sta succedendo qualcosa
Non capisco perché sei così fredda, sì
[Post-Ritornello: Adam Levine]
Woah yeah
Woah yeah
Non capisco perché sei così fredda
[Verso 2: Adam Levine]
Cos’è che ti blocca?
Se vuoi andartene fallo pure
E’ per questo che non parli?
Il silenzio mi sta uccidendo
Ti comporti come se non stessimo insieme
Se non vuoi questo, allora a cosa serve?
Dormi sotto le coperte
Com’è possibile che io sia così lontano da te?
[Pre-Ritornello: Adam Levine]
Distante (oh) quando ci baciamo (già)
Ti sento così diversa (già)
Piccola, dimmi come hai fatto a diventare così …
[Ritornello: Adam Levine]
Abbastanza fredda per raffreddare le mie ossa
Non ti riconosco più
Non capisco perché sei così fredda con me
In ogni tuo respiro
Capisco che sta succedendo qualcosa
Non capisco perché sei così fredda, sì
[Post-Ritornello: Adam Levine & Future]
Woah yeah
Woah yeah
Non capisco perché sei così fredda, sì
Freddissima è ancora peggio
Woah yeah
Freddissima è ancora peggio
Woah yeah
Freddissima è ancora peggio
Non capisco perché sei così fredda
[Verso 3: Future] (questa parte è da correggere)
Non avrei mai pensato che tu fossi così
Ho preso l’etichetta più costosa
Ho appena speso mezzo milione per un lampadario
Ora stai cercando di tagliarmi fuori come un interruttore della luce, sì
Cercando di rimanere e io vado
Dicendo che ti serve tempo per riflettere
Pensando che sto dormendo sulla parola di quattro lettere
Ma la parola di quattro lettere non dorme
Siamo su due strade diverse (o “prenderemo 2 strade diverse”)
Non stai facendo la stessa cosa
Devi andare, ma il modo in cui il sedere era scavi oro ogni giorno
[?] Sentire quello che dici
Ragazza sto cercando di darti spazio
[Ritornello 2: Adam Levine]
Piccola dimmi perché sei fredda al punto tale da raffreddare mie le ossa
Non ti riconosco più
Non capisco perché sei così fredda con me
In ogni tuo respiro
Capisco che sta succedendo qualcosa
Non capisco perché sei così fredda, sì
[Post-Ritornello: Adam Levine & Future]
Freddissima è ancora peggio
Woah yeah
Freddissima è ancora peggio
Woah yeah
Freddissima è ancora peggio
Non capisco perché sei così fredda, già
Freddissima è ancora peggio
Woah yeah
Freddissima è ancora peggio
Woah yeah
Freddissima è ancora peggio
Non capisco perché sei così fredda
Cold – Maroon 5 – Testo
[Chorus: Adam Levine]
Cold enough to chill my bones
It feels like I don’t know you anymore
I don’t understand why you’re so cold to me
With every breath you breathe
I see there’s something going on
I don’t understand why you’re so cold
[Verse 1: Adam Levine]
Are we taking time or a time out?
I can’t take the in between
Asking me for space here in my house
You know how to fuck with me
Acting like we’re not together
After everything that we’ve been through
Sleeping up under the covers
How am I so far away from you?
[Pre-Chorus: Adam Levine]
Distant when we’re kissing
Feel so different
Baby tell me how did you get so…
[Chorus: Adam Levine]
Cold enough to chill my bones
It feels like I don’t know you anymore
I don’t understand why you’re so cold to me
With every breath you breathe
I see there’s something going on
I don’t understand why you’re so cold, yeah
[Post-Chorus: Adam Levine]
Woah yeah
Woah yeah
I don’t understand why you’re so cold
[Verse 2: Adam Levine]
What you holdin’ on, holdin’ on for?
If you wanna leave just leave
Why you wanna bite your tongue for?
The silence is killing me
Acting like we’re not together
If you don’t want this, then what’s the use?
Sleeping up under the covers
How am I so far away from you?
[Pre-Chorus: Adam Levine]
Distant (oh) when we’re kissing (yeah)
Feel so different (yeah)
Baby tell me how did you get so…
[Chorus: Adam Levine]
Cold enough to chill my bones
It feels like I don’t know you anymore
I don’t understand why you’re so cold to me
With every breath you breathe
I see there’s something going on
I don’t understand why you’re so cold, yeah
[Post-Chorus: Adam Levine & Future]
Woah yeah
Woah yeah
I don’t understand why you’re so cold, yeah
So cold it’s colder
Woah yeah
So cold it’s colder
Woah yeah
So cold it’s colder
I don’t understand why you’re so cold
[Verse 3: Future]
Never thought that you were like this
I took the tag off of major prices
I just spent half a mill’ on a chandelier
Now you tryna cut me off like a light switch, yeah
Trying to stay, and I leave
Saying that you need some time to breath
Thinking that I’m sleeping on the four letter word
But the four letter word don’t sleep
We goin’ two separate ways
You ain’t been actin’ the same
You gotta go, but the way your ass used to be you gold dig every day
[?] hear what you say
Girl I tried to give you space
[Chorus 2: Adam Levine]
Baby tell me how did you get so cold enough to chill my bones
It feels like I don’t know you anymore
I don’t understand why you’re so cold to me
With every breath you breathe
I see there’s something going on
I don’t understand why you’re so cold
[Post-Chorus: Adam Levine & Future]
So cold it’s colder
Woah yeah
So cold it’s colder
Woah yeah
So cold it’s colder
I don’t understand why you’re so cold, yeah
So cold it’s colder
Woah yeah
So cold it’s colder
Woah yeah
So cold it’s colder
I don’t understand why you’re so cold