CHVRCHES – Never Say Die: ascolta il nuovo brano e leggi il testo





Il 29 marzo i CHVRCHES hanno rilasciato Never Say Die, terzo singolo estratto dal terzo album in studio Love is Dead, atteso per fine maggio.

Dopo Get Out e My Enemy, la synthpop band scozzese formata da Iain Cook, Martin Doherty e Lauren Mayberry, ha reso disponibile questa bella canzone, scritta dal trio con la collaborazione di Greg Kurstin, che l’ha anche prodotta.

Sono sicuro che ascoltanto questo orecchiabile pezzo, il terzo tassello della terza era discografica, i supporters (e non solo) non resteranno delusi.

Per accedere all’audio cliccate sull’immagine, dopo la quale trovate le parole che compongono questo pezzo.

Testo Never Say Die (Download)

[Verse 1]

Wasn’t it gonna be fun and wasn’t it gonna be new?

Wasn’t it gonna be different and wasn’t it gonna be true?

Didn’t you say that? Didn’t you say that?

Didn’t you say that? Didn’t you say that?

[Verse 2]

Weren’t you gonna be sorry and weren’t you gonna be pure?

Weren’t we gonna be honest and weren’t we gonna be more?

Didn’t you say that? Didn’t you say that?

Didn’t you say that? Didn’t you say that?





[Pre-Chorus]

All you want is to play at playing god

But I’m falling in, I’m falling out

All you need is to play at playing god

And I’m falling in, I’m falling out

[Chorus]

Never, never, never, ever

Never, ever, ever say die

(Didn’t you say that? Didn’t you say that?)

Never, never, never, ever

Never, ever, ever say die

(Didn’t you say that? Didn’t you say that?)

Never, never, never, ever

Never, ever, ever stop

(Didn’t you say that? Didn’t you say that?)

Never, never, never, ever

Never, ever, ever say die

(Didn’t you say that? Didn’t you say that?)

[Verse 3]

Weren’t you trying forgiveness and weren’t you trying to stay?

Weren’t you trying to look up and weren’t you trying to pray?

Didn’t you say that? Didn’t you say that?

Didn’t you say that? Didn’t you say that?

[Pre-Chorus]

All you want is to play at playing god

But I’m falling in, I’m falling out

All you need is to play at playing god

And I’m falling in, I’m falling out

[Chorus]

Never, never, never, ever

Never, ever, ever say die

(Didn’t you say that? Didn’t you say that?)

Never, never, never, ever

Never, ever, ever say die

(Didn’t you say that? Didn’t you say that?)

Never, never, never, ever

Never, ever, ever stop

(Didn’t you say that? Didn’t you say that?)

Never, never, never, ever

Never, ever, ever say die

(Didn’t you say that? Didn’t you say that?)

[Interlude]

[Outro]

(Didn’t you say that? Didn’t you say that?)

(Didn’t you say that? Didn’t you say that?)

(Didn’t you say that? Didn’t you say that?)

(Didn’t you say that? Didn’t you say that?)



