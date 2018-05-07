Christina Aguilera – Accelerate: guarda il video del nuovo singolo con Ty Dolla $ign & 2 Chains (con testo e traduzione)

La cantautrice statunitense Christina Aguilera è finalmente tornata con il nuovo singolo Accelerate, pubblicato il 3 maggio come primo estratto dall’ottavo album in studio “Liberation”, che vedrà la luce il prossimo 15 giugno, a quasi sei anni dall’ultima fatica discografica Lotus (2012). Il progetto è disponibile in pre-order nel CD ed in download digitale.

Nel brano, che vede la collaborazione dei due rapper statunitensi Ty Dolla $ign e 2 Chains, la bella Aguilera mantiene i soliti elementi R&B, combinandoli sperimentalmente all’hip-hop.

I due rapper non sono tuttavia presenti nel video ufficiale diretto da Zooey Grossman, che vede l’ormai 37enne Christina Aguilera, più sexy, esplosiva e provocante che mai.

Per vedere il filmato cliccate sull’immagine, mentre a seguire potete leggere la traduzione in italiano e le parole in inglese che compongono questo nuovo pezzo.

Testo

[Intro: Christina Aguilera]

Hide it ‘til we feel it, then we feel it, ‘til we fight it, yeah

Hold it ‘til we need it, never leave it, didn’t want it, yeah

[Verse 1: Christina Aguilera & (Ty Dolla $ign)]

New York, worldwide (L.A., worldwide)

Boy, this my city (Girl, that’s my hood)

Just pulled up to the hotel (Hotel, hotel)

All my day ones here with me (Ah, yeah)

We got moola, power, we on fire tonight

Gonna get it how we want it, ‘cause we ‘bout it

‘Bout that life





[Pre-Chorus: Christina Aguilera & (Ty Dolla $ign)]

Baby, it’s alright (Baby, it’s alright)

Baby, it’s OK (Baby, it’s OK)

Spark round later (Ya Ya Ya Ya)

Don’t worry ‘bout tomorrow

I’ll be with my ladies you can find me there

Try to play us, we gon’ start a riot up in here

[Chorus: Christina Aguilera & Ty Dolla $ign]

Accelerate, c’mon babe, pick up your speed

Stamina, fill me up, that’s what I need

Another shot, you comin’ home with me

Fuck all these drugs, fuck all these clubs

What’s wrong with me? (Oh, ya ya)

[Verse 2: Christina Aguilera & (Ty Dolla $ign)]

All my boss ladies (In the city, yeah)

Go get your Mercedes (skrt skrt, skrt skrt)

No matter long as you get there (Get there)

Just don’t let it drive you crazy (ah-ha)

Get that moola, power, you on fire tonight

You can get it how you want it, that’s it, go tonight

[Pre-Chorus: Christina Aguilera & (Ty Dolla $ign)]

Baby, it’s alright, (Baby, it’s alright)

Baby, it’s OK, (Baby, it’s OK)

Spark round later

Don’t worry ‘bout tomorrow (Nah, nah, nah, nah)

I’ll be with my ladies, you can find me there (Find me)

Try to play us, we gon’ start a riot up in here

[Chorus: Christina Aguilera, Ty Dolla $ign & (2 Chainz)]

Accelerate, c’mon babe, pick up your speed

Stamina, fill me up, that’s what I need

Another shot, you comin’ home with me (Yeah)

Fuck all these drugs, fuck all these clubs (2 Chainz)

What’s wrong with me?

[Verse 3: 2 Chainz, with Christina Aguilera]

Right, left, mic left, mic check, trap check

Sex drive, NASCAR, crash it like the Nasdaq

More than you can expect, everything except

Jealousy and envy, we gon’ move on past that

Joint strong, pass that, ooh, girl, bad, bad

Where the, where the cash at? Don’t forget the hashtag

Pretty, pretty, so saditty, work it out, muscle memory

Get the money, my ability, until the end, 2000, infinity

I put it in, now that you’re feelin’ me (feelin’ me)

Look how I’m killin’ it (killin’ it), leavin’ the dealership (yeah)

You ain’t got internet? (you ain’t heard?)

Just left the Benedict (uh), I got them benefits (uh)

Did it deliberate, guilty till proven innocent

[Bridge: Christina Aguilera & Ty Dolla $ign]

Hide it ‘til we feel it, then we feel it, ‘til we fight it, yeah

Hold it ‘til we need it, never leave it, didn’t want it, yeah

Fuck all these drugs, fuck all these clubs

What’s wrong with me?

[Chorus: Christina Aguilera, Ty Dolla $ign & Both]

Accelerate, c’mon babe, pick up your speed

(Pick up your speed, babe)

Stamina, fill me up, that’s what I need (Oh, yeah)

Another shot, you comin’ home with me

Fuck all these drugs, fuck all these clubs

What’s wrong with me?

[Outro: Christina Aguilera & Ty Dolla $ign]

Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh, woo

Ooh-ooh, yeah, ah, yeah

Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh, ah, yeah

Ooh-ooh, oh yeah

Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh

Ooh-ooh

Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh

Ooh-ooh

Yeah, yeah

Ooh



