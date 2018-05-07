Christina Aguilera – Accelerate: guarda il video del nuovo singolo con Ty Dolla $ign & 2 Chains (con testo e traduzione)

La cantautrice statunitense Christina Aguilera è finalmente tornata con il nuovo singolo Accelerate, pubblicato il 3 maggio come primo estratto dall’ottavo album in studio “Liberation”, che vedrà la luce il prossimo 15 giugno, a quasi sei anni dall’ultima fatica discografica Lotus (2012). Il progetto è disponibile in pre-order nel CD ed in download digitale.
Nel brano, che vede la collaborazione dei due rapper statunitensi Ty Dolla $ign e 2 Chains, la bella Aguilera mantiene i soliti elementi R&B, combinandoli sperimentalmente all’hip-hop.
I due rapper non sono tuttavia presenti nel video ufficiale diretto da Zooey Grossman, che vede l’ormai 37enne Christina Aguilera, più sexy, esplosiva e provocante che mai.
Per vedere il filmato cliccate sull’immagine, mentre a seguire potete leggere la traduzione in italiano e le parole in inglese che compongono questo nuovo pezzo.
Traduzione (Download)
[Introduzione:]
Nascondilo finché non lo sentiamo, poi lo sentiamo, finché non lo combattiamo, sì
Tienilo finché non ci serve, non lasciarlo mai, non lo volevi, si
[Strofa 1: Christina Aguilera e (Ty Dolla $ign)]
New York, mondiale (L.A., mondiale)
Ragazzo, questa è la mia città (Ragazza, è la mia zona)
Appena arrivata all’hotel (Hotel, hotel)
Tutti i miei giorni qui con me (Ah, sì)
Abbiamo la grana, il potere, andiamo alla grande stasera
La passeremo come vogliamo, perché questa
Questa vita
[Pre-Ritornello: Christina Aguilera e (Ty Dolla $ign)]
Baby, va tutto bene (Baby, va tutto bene)
Baby, va bene (piccola, va bene)
Faremo scintille più tardi (Ya Ya Ya Ya)
Non preoccuparti del domani
Sarò con le mie amiche, potrai trovarmi lì
Prova a fregarci, inizieremo una rivolta qui dentro
[Ritornello: Christina Aguilera e Ty Dolla $ign]
Accelera, forza, aumenta la velocità
Resistenza, il pieno, ecco cosa mi serve
Un’altra dose, verrai a casa con me
Fanc*lo tutte queste droghe, fanc*lo tutti questi locali
Cos’ho che non va? (Oh, ya ya)
[Strofa 2: Christina Aguilera e (Ty Dolla $ign)]
Tutte le donne boss (in città, sì)
Vai a prendere la tua Mercedes (skrt skrt, skrt skrt)
Non importa basta che arrivi (arrivo)
Non permettergli di farti impazzire (ah-ha)
Prendi quella grana, il potere, vai alla grande stasera
Puoi averla come vuoi, è tutto, vai stasera
[Pre-Ritornello: Christina Aguilera e (Ty Dolla $ign)]
Baby, va tutto bene (Baby, va tutto bene)
Baby, va bene (piccola, va bene)
Faremo scintille più tardi
Non preoccuparti per domani (Nah, nah, nah, nah)
Sarò con le mie amiche, potrai trovarmi lì (Trovami)
Prova a fregarci, inizieremo una rivolta qui dentro
[Ritornello: Christina Aguilera, Ty Dolla $ign & (2 Chainz)]
Accelera, forza, aumenta la velocità
Resistenza, il pieno, ecco cosa mi serve
Un’altra dose, verrai a casa con me (Sì)
Fanc*lo tutte queste droghe, fanc*lo tutti questi locali (2 Chainz)
Cos’ho che non va?
[Strofa 3: 2 Chainz, (con Christina Aguilera)]
Destra, sinistra, lascia il microfono, prova, Trap Check
Desiderio sessuale, NASCAR, schiantalo come il Nasdaq
Più di quanto puoi aspettarti, tutto tranne
Gelosia e invidia, passeremo oltre
Joint strong, pass that, ooh, ragazza, cattiva, cattiva
Dove, dove sono i soldi? Non dimenticare l’hashtag
Bello, bello, così fiero, risolveremo, memoria muscolare
Prendere i soldi, la mia abilità, fino alla fine, 2000, infinito
L’ho messo dentro, ora che mi stai sentendo (sentendo)
Guarda come la faccio nera (faccio nera), lasciando la concessionaria (sì)
Non hai internet? (non hai sentito?)
Ho appena lasciato il Benedict (uh), ho i loro benefici (uh)
È stato deliberato, colpevole fino a prova contraria
[Ponte: Christina Aguilera e Ty Dolla $ign]
Nascondilo finché non lo sentiamo, poi lo sentiamo, finché non lo combattiamo, sì
Tienilo finché non ci serve, non lasciarlo mai, non lo volevi, si
Fanc*lo tutte queste droghe, fanc*lo tutti questi locali
Cosa c’è di sbagliato in me?
[Chorus: Christina Aguilera, Ty Dolla $ign & Both]
Accelerare, dai, prendi la tua velocità
(Prendi la tua velocità, piccola)
Resistenza, riempimi, è quello di cui ho bisogno (Oh, sì)
Un altro colpo, tu torni a casa con me
Fanculo tutte queste droghe, fanculo tutti questi club
Cos’ho che non va?
[Conclusione: Christina Aguilera e Ty Dolla $ign]
Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh, woo
Ooh-ooh, yeah, ah, yeah
Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh, ah, yeah
Ooh-ooh, oh yeah
Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh
Ooh-ooh
Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh
Ooh-ooh
Yeah, yeah
Ooh
Testo
[Intro: Christina Aguilera]
Hide it ‘til we feel it, then we feel it, ‘til we fight it, yeah
Hold it ‘til we need it, never leave it, didn’t want it, yeah
[Verse 1: Christina Aguilera & (Ty Dolla $ign)]
New York, worldwide (L.A., worldwide)
Boy, this my city (Girl, that’s my hood)
Just pulled up to the hotel (Hotel, hotel)
All my day ones here with me (Ah, yeah)
We got moola, power, we on fire tonight
Gonna get it how we want it, ‘cause we ‘bout it
‘Bout that life
[Pre-Chorus: Christina Aguilera & (Ty Dolla $ign)]
Baby, it’s alright (Baby, it’s alright)
Baby, it’s OK (Baby, it’s OK)
Spark round later (Ya Ya Ya Ya)
Don’t worry ‘bout tomorrow
I’ll be with my ladies you can find me there
Try to play us, we gon’ start a riot up in here
[Chorus: Christina Aguilera & Ty Dolla $ign]
Accelerate, c’mon babe, pick up your speed
Stamina, fill me up, that’s what I need
Another shot, you comin’ home with me
Fuck all these drugs, fuck all these clubs
What’s wrong with me? (Oh, ya ya)
[Verse 2: Christina Aguilera & (Ty Dolla $ign)]
All my boss ladies (In the city, yeah)
Go get your Mercedes (skrt skrt, skrt skrt)
No matter long as you get there (Get there)
Just don’t let it drive you crazy (ah-ha)
Get that moola, power, you on fire tonight
You can get it how you want it, that’s it, go tonight
[Pre-Chorus: Christina Aguilera & (Ty Dolla $ign)]
Baby, it’s alright, (Baby, it’s alright)
Baby, it’s OK, (Baby, it’s OK)
Spark round later
Don’t worry ‘bout tomorrow (Nah, nah, nah, nah)
I’ll be with my ladies, you can find me there (Find me)
Try to play us, we gon’ start a riot up in here
[Chorus: Christina Aguilera, Ty Dolla $ign & (2 Chainz)]
Accelerate, c’mon babe, pick up your speed
Stamina, fill me up, that’s what I need
Another shot, you comin’ home with me (Yeah)
Fuck all these drugs, fuck all these clubs (2 Chainz)
What’s wrong with me?
[Verse 3: 2 Chainz, with Christina Aguilera]
Right, left, mic left, mic check, trap check
Sex drive, NASCAR, crash it like the Nasdaq
More than you can expect, everything except
Jealousy and envy, we gon’ move on past that
Joint strong, pass that, ooh, girl, bad, bad
Where the, where the cash at? Don’t forget the hashtag
Pretty, pretty, so saditty, work it out, muscle memory
Get the money, my ability, until the end, 2000, infinity
I put it in, now that you’re feelin’ me (feelin’ me)
Look how I’m killin’ it (killin’ it), leavin’ the dealership (yeah)
You ain’t got internet? (you ain’t heard?)
Just left the Benedict (uh), I got them benefits (uh)
Did it deliberate, guilty till proven innocent
[Bridge: Christina Aguilera & Ty Dolla $ign]
Hide it ‘til we feel it, then we feel it, ‘til we fight it, yeah
Hold it ‘til we need it, never leave it, didn’t want it, yeah
Fuck all these drugs, fuck all these clubs
What’s wrong with me?
[Chorus: Christina Aguilera, Ty Dolla $ign & Both]
Accelerate, c’mon babe, pick up your speed
(Pick up your speed, babe)
Stamina, fill me up, that’s what I need (Oh, yeah)
Another shot, you comin’ home with me
Fuck all these drugs, fuck all these clubs
What’s wrong with me?
[Outro: Christina Aguilera & Ty Dolla $ign]
Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh, woo
Ooh-ooh, yeah, ah, yeah
Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh, ah, yeah
Ooh-ooh, oh yeah
Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh
Ooh-ooh
Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh
Ooh-ooh
Yeah, yeah
Ooh