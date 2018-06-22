Cheat Codes & Little Mix – Only You: video, testo e traduzione del nuovo singolo





I Cheat Codes hanno scelto le Little Mix come vocals del nuovo singolo Only You, un bel brano disponibile nei negozi e nelle piattaforme streaming dal 22 giugno 2018.

Il trio di deejay e producer statunitensi composto da Trevor Dahl, Kevin Ford e Matthew Russell, torna alla ribalta con questa canzone, interpretata da Jesy Nelson, Jade Thirlwall, Leigh-Anne Pinnock e Perrie Edwards, artisticamente conosciute come Little Mix.

Sono certo che il brano, non deluderà i numerosissimi supporters di questi artisti. E’ possibile ascoltarlo anche tramite il lyric video a cui è possibile accedere cliccando sull’immagine, dopo la quale potete leggere i testi.

Only You testo e traduzione – Cheat Codes & Little Mix

[Verse 1: Perrie]

Dancing with your silhouette in the places that we met

Oooh, tryna find you in the moon

Paris never feels the same, when the streets all call your name

Oooh, so I hide in crowded rooms

[Strofa 1: Perrie]

Ballando con la tua sagoma nei posti in cui ci siamo conosciuti

Oooh, cercando di trovarti sulla luna

Parigi non sembra la stessa, quando tutte le strade chiamano il tuo nome

Oooh, così mi nascondo in sale affollate

[Pre-Chorus: Leigh-Anne]

And I’ll follow right down the river

Where the ocean meets the sky

To you, to you

[Pre-Ritornello: Leigh-Anne]

E andrò subito lungo il fiume

Dove l’oceano incontra il cielo

Per te, per te





[Chorus: Jade]

Once upon a time we had it all

And somewhere down the line we went and lost it

One brick at a time we watched it fall

I’m broken here tonight and darling, no-one else can fix me

Only you, only you

And no one else can fix me, only you

Only you, only you

And no one else can fix me, only you, oh

Only you

[Ritornello: Jade]

Una volta avevamo tutto

E siamo andati da qualche parte nel futuro e l’abbiamo perso

Un mattone alla volta lo guardavamo cadere

Sono distrutta stasera e tesoro, nessun altro può farmi stare meglio

Solo tu, solo tu

E nessun altro può farmi stare meglio, solo tu

Solo tu, solo tu

E nessun altro farmi stare meglio, solo tu, oh

Solo tu

[Verse 2: Jesy & Trevor Dahl]

Did I let go of your hand for a castle made of sand

Oooh, that fell into the blue

I went following the sun to be alone with everyone

Oooh, looking ‘round a crowded room





[Strofa 2: Jesy e Trevor Dahl]

Ho lasciato la tua mano per un castello di sabbia

Ooh, che è caduto nel blu

Ho seguito il sole per stare da sola con tutti

Ooh, guardando intorno a me una sala affollata

[Pre-Chorus: Leigh-Anne & Trevor Dahl]

And I’ll follow right down the river

Where the ocean meets the sky

To you, to you

[Pre-Ritornello: Leigh-Anne e Trevor Dahl]

E andrò subito lungo il fiume

Dove l’oceano incontra il cielo

Per te, per te

[Chorus]

Once upon a time we had it all (we had it all) (Mmm)

And somewhere down the line we went and lost it (we went and lost it)

One brick at a time we watched it fall (fall)

I’m broken here tonight and darling no one else can fix me

Only you, only you (yeah)

And no one else can fix me, only you (no one like you)

Only you, (nobody else), only you (oh)

And no one else can fix me, only you, (oh)

Only you

(Falling, falling, falling, yeah)

Only you, (only you), only you, (only you)

And no one else can fix me, only you (only you)

Only you, (only you), only you, (only you)

And no one else can fix me, only you

[Ritornello:]

Una volta avevamo tutto (avevamo tutto) (Mmm)

E siamo andati da qualche parte nel futuro e l’abbiamo perso (siamo andati e lo abbiamo perso)

Un mattone alla volta lo guardavamo cadere (cadere)

Sono distrutta stasera e tesoro, nessun altro può farmi stare meglio

Solo tu, solo tu (sì)

E nessun altro può farmi stare meglio, solo tu (nessuno come te)

Solo tu, (nessun altro), solo tu (oh)

E nessun altro può farmi stare meglio, solo tu, (oh)

Solo tu

(Cadere, cadere, cadere, sì)

Solo tu, (solo tu), solo tu, (solo tu)

E nessun altro può farmi stare meglio, solo tu (solo tu)

Solo tu, (solo tu), solo tu, (solo tu)

E nessun altro può farmi stare meglio, solo tu







