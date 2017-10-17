Cheat Codes – ascolta il nuovo singolo Feels Great ft. Fetty Wap: video, testo e traduzione







Si intitola Feels Great il nuovo singolo dei Cheat Codes, interessante produzione pubblicata il 13 ottobre 2017.

Il trio di deejay e producers californiano formato da Trevor Dahl, Kevin Ford e Matthew Russell, ha per l’occasione ingaggiato il rapper e cantante statunitense Fetty Wap, come vocal del nuovo brano, che insieme ai Cheat Codes ha anche firmato il testo, con la collaborazione di CVBZ.





Per quel che concerne il significato, la canzone è un susseguirsi di ricordi, bei tempi in cui si era giovani e spensierati, come ad esempio quando si andava a scuola e spesse volte la si marinava.

Feels Great è accompagnata dal lyric video a cui potete accedere cliccando sull’immagine sottostante.

A seguire la traduzione in italiano e le parole in inglese che compongono questo pezzo.

Cheat Codes – Feels Great traduzione (Download)

[Strofa 1]

Crescere nell’età dell’oro

Lanciare pietre alla tua finestra

“Baciami una volta e volerò via”

Ma io non sono più così

Beh, non m’importa se vendo l’anima

Per ottenere una canzone alla radio

“Carte di credito e prestiti studenteschi”

È così al passo coi tempi

[Ritornello]

Ricordi la sensazione che si provava ad essere giovane?

Ti ricordi?

Potremmo essere chiunque

Ora mi manca il panorama dal pavimento della tua camera

Settembre è arrivato troppo presto

Ricordi la sensazione che si provava ad essere giovane?

E’ una figata, stron*etto, sì

E’ stupenda, stron*etto, sì

E’ bellissima, stron*etto, sì

[Strofa 2]

Ricordo quando marinavamo la scuola per fumare e rilassarci

Era solo palestra e pranzo

Pensavamo che fosse reale

Ero anche stato rimandato in matematica, non mi importava

Sì, solo per stare vicino a te ne è valsa la pena

Mi sono ritirato, ma dicevi comunque che sono perfetto

Mi ricordo che al ballo studentesco eri perfetto

Ricordo quando hai preso parte al giorno del diploma

Non ho mai avuto la possibilità di dire

Che ricordo tutto il tempo che abbiamo passato insieme

E ricordo che eri nuovecanzoni.com davvero mio amico

E ricordo che eri davvero mio amico

E ricordo quando tutti guardavano e ridevano

Ora è incredibile come siano tutti sul tuo culo

[Ponte]

E’ una ficata, stron*etto, sì baby si

E’ stupenda, stron*etto, sì

E’ bellissima, stron*etto, sì

E’ una figata, stron*etto, sì

[Ritornello]

Ricordi la sensazione che si provava ad essere giovane?

Ti ricordi?

Potremmo essere chiunque

Ora mi manca il panorama dal pavimento della tua camera

Settembre è arrivato troppo presto

Ricordi la sensazione che si provava ad essere giovane?

E’ una figata, stron*etto, sì

E’ stupenda, stron*etto, sì

E’ bellissima, stron*etto, sì

Feels Great testo

[Verse 1]

Growing up in the golden age

Throwing rocks at your window pane

“Kiss me once and I’ll float away”

But that ain’t me anymore

Well I don’t mind if I sell my soul

To get a song on the radio

“Credit cards and my student loans”

That’s so millennial

[Chorus]

Do you remember how it feels to be young?

Do you remember?

We could be anyone

Now I miss the view from the floor of your room

September came way too soon

Do you remember how it feels to be young?

It feels great, mothafucka, yeah

It feels great, mothafucka, yeah

It feels great, mothafucka, yeah

[Verse 2]

Remember cutting class we would smoke and chill

It was only gym and lunch

We thought it was real

I was even failing math, I ain’t even care

Yeah just to be around you made it worth it

I dropped out, but you still said I’m perfect

I remember at the prom you was perfect

I remember you were walking on graduation day

I never got the chance to say

That I remember all the time that we spent

And I remember you were really my friend

And I remember you were really my friend

And I remember when they all looked and laughed

Now it’s crazy how they all on yo ass

[Bridge]

It feels great, mothafucka, yeah baby yeah

It feels great, mothafucka, yeah

It feels great, mothafucka, yeah

It feels great, mothafucka, yeah

[Chorus]

Do you remember how it feels to be young?

Do you remember?

We could be anyone

Now I miss the view from the floor of your room

September came way too soon

Do you remember how it feels to be young?

It feels great, mothafucka, yeah

It feels great, mothafucka, yeah

It feels great, mothafucka, yeah

















