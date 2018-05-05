Charlie Puth – The Way I Am: video, e traduzione testo della traccia d’apertura di Voicenotes

A poco più di una settimana dal rilascio dell’atteso secondo album in studio Voicenotes, il cantautore Charlie Puth ha reso disponibile la traccia d’apertura The Way I Am, forse la più personale del progetto che fino al 3 maggio, giorno in cui è uscito questo brano, era stato anticipato da “Attention“, “How Long“, “Done for Me” e “Change“.
Appena qualche settimana fa, il cantautore statunitense aveva dichiarato in occasione di un’intervista rilasciata a Beats 1, che il brano in oggetto, scritto con la collaborazione di Jacob Kasher, avrebbe potuto infastidire qualcuno, in quanto tramite The Way I Am, Charlie canta la sua personalità, assai differente da quella massa.
Egli si sente un pesce fuor d’acqua perché è timido, insicuro e ansioso, caratteristiche che normalmente fanno a botte con chi riesce a divenire un cantante e autore di successo, a chi riesce ad entrare nell’olimpo del mondo della musica. Quello che vorrebbe veramente è il calore umano, l’affetto, che al giorno d’oggi latita sempre di più.
E’ questo il significato della nuova canzone, accompagnata dal lyric video che potete vedere su Youtube cliccando sull’immagine, dopo la quale trovate i testi.
Traduzione (Download)
[Strofa 1]
Forse sono un po’ ansioso
Forse sono un po’ timido
Perché tutti cercano di essere famosi
E sto solo cercando di trovare un posto in cui nascondermi
Tutto quello che voglio fare è solo abbracciare qualcuno, uh
Ma nessuno vuole mai conoscere qualcuno
Non so neanche come spiegarlo
Non credo nemmeno che ci proverò
[Pre-Ritornello]
E va bene così
Mi prometto che un giorno
Hey!
[Ritornello]
Dirò a tutti
Dirò a tutti che potreste odiarmi o amarmi
Ma sono fatto così
Dirò a tutti
Dirò a tutti
Dirò a tutti che potreste odiarmi o amarmi
Sono fatto così, sono fatto così
Sono fatto così, sono fatto così
[Strofa 2]
Forse sono un po’ nervoso
Forse non esco più (oh)
Mi sento come se davvero, non meritassi questo (meritassi questo)
La vita non è per niente come prima (non è per niente prima)
Perché tutto quello che voglio fare è solo abbracciare qualcuno
Ma nessuno vuole mai conoscere qualcuno
Se guardi oltre le apparenze (apparenze)
Baby, sono un po’ insicuro
[Pre-Ritornello]
E va bene così (baby, ora, va bene così)
Mi prometto che un giorno
Hey!
[Ritornello]
Dirò a tutti
Dirò a tutti che potreste odiarmi o amarmi
Ma sono fatto così
Dirò a tutti
Dirò a tutti
Dirò a tutti che potreste odiarmi o amarmi
Sono fatto così, sono fatto così
Sono fatto così, sono fatto così
[Post-Ritornello]
Dirò a tutti (sono fatto così)
Dirò a tutti che potreste odiarmi o amarmi
(sono fatto così, sono fatto così)
Ma sono fatto così
[Ponte]
Sono, sono
Sì, è questo che volevi
Oh, questo è quello che volevi
Io sono, sono, sono
Sì, è questo che volevi
Oh, è qui che volevi arrivare fin dall’inizio
Tutti cercano di essere famosi
E sto solo cercando di trovare un posto in cui nascondermi
Hey!
[Ritornello]
Dirò a tutti
Dirò a tutti che potreste odiarmi o amarmi
Ma sono fatto così
Dirò a tutti
Dirò a tutti che potreste odiarmi o amarmi
Ma sono fatto così
Sono fatto così, sono fatto così
(Forse sono un po’ ansioso, un po’ spaventato)
Sono fatto così, sono fatto così
(Perché tutti cercano di essere famosi)
[Post-Ritornello]
Dirò a tutti
(sono fatto cos)
Dirò a tutti che potreste odiarmi o amarmi
(Sono fatto così)
Ma sono fatto così
Testo
[Verse 1]
Maybe Imma get a little anxious
Maybe I’ma get a little shy
Cuz everybody’s trying to be famous
And I’m just trying to find a place to hide
All I wanna do is just hold somebody, uh
But no one ever wants to get to know somebody
I don’t even know how to explain this
I don’t even think I’m gonna try
[Pre-Chorus]
And that’s ok
I promise myself one day
Hey!
[Chorus]
Imma tell ‘em all
Imma tell ‘em all that you could either hate me or love me
But that’s just the way I am
Imma tell ‘em all
Imma tell ‘em all
Imma tell ‘em all that you could either hate me or love me
That’s just the way I am, that’s just the way I am
That’s just the way I am, that’s just the way I am
[Verse 2]
Maybe Imma get a little nervous
Maybe I don’t go out anymore (oh)
Feelin’ like I really don’t deserve this (-serve this)
Life ain’t nothing like it was before (ain’t nothing like before)
Cuz all I wanna do is just hold somebody
But no one ever wants to get to know somebody
If you go and look under the surface (surface)
Baby, I’m a little insecure
[Pre-Chorus]
And that’s okay (baby, now, that’s okay)
I promised myself one day
Hey!
[Chorus]
Imma tell ‘em all
Imma tell ‘em all that you could either hate me or love me
But that’s just the way I am
Imma tell ‘em all
Imma tell ‘em all that you could either hate me or love me
But that’s just the way I am
That’s just the way I am, that’s just the way I am
That’s just the way I am, that’s just the way I am
[Post-Chorus]
Imma tell ‘em all (that’s just the way I am)
Imma tell ‘em all that you could either hate me or love me
(that’s just the way I am, that’s just the way I am)
But that’s just the way I am
[Bridge]
Am, am
Yeah, this is what you wanted
Oh, this is what you wanted
I am, am, am
Yeah, this is what you wanted
Oh, this is what you wanted all along
Everybody’s trying to be famous
And I’m just trying to find a place to hide
Hey!
[Chorus]
Imma tell ‘em all
Imma tell ‘em all that you could either hate me or love me
But that’s just the way I am
Imma tell ‘em all
Imma tell ‘em all that you could either hate me or love me
But that’s just the way I am
That’s just the way I am, that’s just the way I am
(Maybe Imma get a little anxious, maybe Imma get a little scared)
That’s just the way I am, that’s just the way I am
(‘Cause everybody’s trying to be famous)
[Post-Chorus]
I’ma tell ‘em all
(that’s just the way I am)
I’ma tell ‘em all that you could either hate me or love me
(that’s just the way I am)
But that’s just the way I am