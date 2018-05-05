Charlie Puth – The Way I Am: video, e traduzione testo della traccia d’apertura di Voicenotes

A poco più di una settimana dal rilascio dell’atteso secondo album in studio Voicenotes, il cantautore Charlie Puth ha reso disponibile la traccia d’apertura The Way I Am, forse la più personale del progetto che fino al 3 maggio, giorno in cui è uscito questo brano, era stato anticipato da “Attention“, “How Long“, “Done for Me” e “Change“.

Appena qualche settimana fa, il cantautore statunitense aveva dichiarato in occasione di un’intervista rilasciata a Beats 1, che il brano in oggetto, scritto con la collaborazione di Jacob Kasher, avrebbe potuto infastidire qualcuno, in quanto tramite The Way I Am, Charlie canta la sua personalità, assai differente da quella massa.

Egli si sente un pesce fuor d’acqua perché è timido, insicuro e ansioso, caratteristiche che normalmente fanno a botte con chi riesce a divenire un cantante e autore di successo, a chi riesce ad entrare nell’olimpo del mondo della musica. Quello che vorrebbe veramente è il calore umano, l’affetto, che al giorno d’oggi latita sempre di più.

E’ questo il significato della nuova canzone, accompagnata dal lyric video che potete vedere su Youtube cliccando sull’immagine, dopo la quale trovate i testi.

Testo

[Verse 1]

Maybe Imma get a little anxious

Maybe I’ma get a little shy

Cuz everybody’s trying to be famous

And I’m just trying to find a place to hide

All I wanna do is just hold somebody, uh

But no one ever wants to get to know somebody

I don’t even know how to explain this

I don’t even think I’m gonna try

[Pre-Chorus]

And that’s ok

I promise myself one day

Hey!





[Chorus]

Imma tell ‘em all

Imma tell ‘em all that you could either hate me or love me

But that’s just the way I am

Imma tell ‘em all

Imma tell ‘em all

Imma tell ‘em all that you could either hate me or love me

That’s just the way I am, that’s just the way I am

That’s just the way I am, that’s just the way I am

[Verse 2]

Maybe Imma get a little nervous

Maybe I don’t go out anymore (oh)

Feelin’ like I really don’t deserve this (-serve this)

Life ain’t nothing like it was before (ain’t nothing like before)

Cuz all I wanna do is just hold somebody

But no one ever wants to get to know somebody

If you go and look under the surface (surface)

Baby, I’m a little insecure

[Pre-Chorus]

And that’s okay (baby, now, that’s okay)

I promised myself one day

Hey!

[Chorus]

Imma tell ‘em all

Imma tell ‘em all that you could either hate me or love me

But that’s just the way I am

Imma tell ‘em all

Imma tell ‘em all that you could either hate me or love me

But that’s just the way I am

That’s just the way I am, that’s just the way I am

That’s just the way I am, that’s just the way I am

[Post-Chorus]

Imma tell ‘em all (that’s just the way I am)

Imma tell ‘em all that you could either hate me or love me

(that’s just the way I am, that’s just the way I am)

But that’s just the way I am

[Bridge]

Am, am

Yeah, this is what you wanted

Oh, this is what you wanted

I am, am, am

Yeah, this is what you wanted

Oh, this is what you wanted all along

Everybody’s trying to be famous

And I’m just trying to find a place to hide

Hey!

[Chorus]

Imma tell ‘em all

Imma tell ‘em all that you could either hate me or love me

But that’s just the way I am

Imma tell ‘em all

Imma tell ‘em all that you could either hate me or love me

But that’s just the way I am

That’s just the way I am, that’s just the way I am

(Maybe Imma get a little anxious, maybe Imma get a little scared)

That’s just the way I am, that’s just the way I am

(‘Cause everybody’s trying to be famous)

[Post-Chorus]

I’ma tell ‘em all

(that’s just the way I am)

I’ma tell ‘em all that you could either hate me or love me

(that’s just the way I am)

But that’s just the way I am



