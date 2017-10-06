Charlie Puth e il nuovo singolo How Long: audio, testo e traduzione







Il prossimo 19 gennaio, vedrà la luce il secondo album in studio del cantautore americano Charlie Puth che si intitola Voicenotes (disponibile in pre-order nel formato digitale), attesissimo progetto che arriverà a due anni di distanza da Nine Track Mind.

Così dopo il primo fortunato singolo Attention (2 volte Platino nella penisola), la pop star statunitense ha rilasciato How Long, secondo tassello della seconda era discografica.





Questo bel pezzo è stato scritto e prodotto dall’interprete, che parla di fedeltà, anzi infedeltà: la sua partner sospetta di essere stata tradita e gli chiede se l’abbia fatto veramente; anche se è vero, Charlie le dice che è successo solo una volta e che non succederà mai più.

E’ questo il concept della canzone, che è possibile ascoltare direttamente nel canale Youtube del cantante classe 1991 cliccando sulla cover in basso.

A seguire la traduzione in italiano e le parole in inglese che compongono la traccia, che immagino, si rivelerà l’ennesimo successo di questo talentuoso artista, che difficilmente sbaglia un colpo.

Charlie Puth – How Long traduzione (Download)

[Introduzione]

Tutto apposto

Ooh, sì

[Strofa 1]

Lo ammetto, ho sbagliato

Cos’altro posso dire, ragazza?

Non potresti spezzarmi la testa e non il cuore?

Sono stato ubriaco, ero andato, il che non significa che sia giusto ma

Ti prometto che non c’erano sentimenti di mezzo, mmm

[Pre-Ritornello]

Lei mi disse: “Ragazzo, dimmi la verità

L’hai fatto o no?” Sì

Ha detto “Risparmia le tue scuse

Baby, ho bisogno di sapere”

[Ritornello]

Da quanto va avanti questa storia?

Tu sei stato losco con me

Mentre mi stai chiamando baby

Da quanto va avanti questa storia?

Ti comporti in modo così losco (losco)

Ultimamente me lo sento, baby

[Refrain]

Ooo-oh, sì

Ooo-oh, ancora

Oooh-ooh-oh

[Strofa 2]

Lo ammetto, è colpa mia

Ma devi credermi

Quando dico che è successo solo una volta, hmm

Ci ho provato e riprovato, ma non succederà più

Tu sei l’unica che voglio amare, oh, sì

[Pre-Ritornello]

Lei mi disse: “Ragazzo, dimmi la verità (la verità)

L’hai fatto o no?” (è vero o no?)

Disse “Risparmia le tue scuse (scuse, yeah)

Baby, ho bisogno di sapere”

[Ritornello]

Da quanto va avanti questa storia?

Tu sei stato losco con me (con me)

Mentre mi stai chiamando baby (baby)

Da quanto va avanti questa storia?

Ti comporti in modo così losco (losco)

Ultimamente me lo sento, baby (baby)

[Refrain]

Ooo-oh, sì

Ooo-oh, ancora

Oooh-ooh-oh

Da quanto va avanti questa storia, baby?

Ooo-oh, sì

Ooo-oh, devi dirmelo adesso

Oooh-ooh-oh

La la, la la

[Ponte]

Disse: “Ragazzo, dimmi sinceramente

Era reale o solo per mostrare? “Sì

Ha detto “Salva le tue scuse

Baby, ho bisogno di sapere”

Link sponsorizzati









[Conclusione]

Da quanto va avanti questa storia?

Tu sei stato losco con me (con me)

Mentre mi stai chiamando baby (baby)

Da quanto va avanti questa storia?

Ti comporti in modo così losco (losco)

Ultimamente me lo sento, baby

(Ooo-oh, yeah)

Da quanto va avanti questa storia?

(Ooh, nuovecanzoni.com ancora)

Tu sei stato losco con me

(Oooh-ooh-oh)

Da quanto va avanti questa storia, baby? Oh

(Ooo-oh)

Da quanto va avanti questa storia?

(Ooh, ancora)

(Devi dirmelo adesso)

(Oooh-ooh-oh)

Ti comporti in maniera così losca (losca)

Ultimamente me lo sento, baby

Powered by NuoveCanzoni.com

How Long testo

[Intro]

Alright

Ooh, yeah

[Verse 1]

I’ll admit, I was wrong

What else can I say, girl?

Can’t you break my head and not my heart?

I was drunk, I was gone, that don’t make it right but

I promise there were no feelings involved, mmm

[Pre-Chorus]

She said “Boy, tell me honestly

Was it real or just for show?” Yeah

She said “Save your apologies

Baby, I just gotta know”

[Chorus]

How long has this been goin’ on?

You’ve been creepin’ ‘round on me

While you’re callin’ me baby

How long has this been goin’ on?

You’ve been actin’ so shady (shady)

I’ve been feelin’ it lately, baby

[Refrain]

Ooo-oh, yeah

Ooo-oh, encore

Oooh-ooh-oh

[Verse 2]

I’ll admit, it’s my fault

But you gotta believe me

When I say it only happened once, hmm

I tried and I tried, but you’ll never see that

You’re the only I wanna love, oh, yeah

[Pre-Chorus]

She said “Boy, tell me honestly (honestly)

Was it real or just for show?” (real or just for show)

She said “Save your apologies (apologies, yeah)

Baby, I just gotta know”

[Chorus]

How long has this been goin’ on?

You’ve been creepin’ ‘round on me (on me)

While you’re callin’ me baby (baby)

How long has this been goin’ on?

You’ve been actin’ so shady (shady)

I’ve been feelin’ it lately, baby (baby)

[Refrain]

Ooo-oh, yeah

Ooo-oh, encore

Oooh-ooh-oh

How long has this been going on, baby?

Ooo-oh, yeah

Ooo-oh, you gotta go tell me now

Oooh-ooh-oh

La la, la la

[Bridge]

She said “Boy, tell me honestly

Was it real or just for show?” Yeah

She said “Save your apologies

Baby, I just gotta know”

[Outro]

How long has this been going on? (on, on)

You’ve been creepin’ ‘round on me (on me)

While you’re callin’ me baby (baby)

How long has this been goin’ on?

You’ve been actin’ so shady (shady)

I’ve been feelin’ it lately, baby

(Ooo-oh, yeah)

How long has this been goin’ on?

(Ooh, encore)

You’ve been creepin’ ‘round on me

(Oooh-ooh-oh)

How long has it been goin’ on, baby? Oh

(Ooo-oh)

How long has this been goin’ on?

(Ooh, encore)

(You gotta go tell me now)

(Oooh-ooh-oh)

You’ve been actin’ so shady (shady)

I’ve been feelin’ it lately, baby

















LASCIA UN COMMENTO ALL' ARTICOLO

commenti complessivi