Charlie Puth e il nuovo singolo How Long: audio, testo e traduzione

Il prossimo 19 gennaio, vedrà la luce il secondo album in studio del cantautore americano Charlie Puth che si intitola Voicenotes (disponibile in pre-order nel formato digitale), attesissimo progetto che arriverà a due anni di distanza da Nine Track Mind.
Così dopo il primo fortunato singolo Attention (2 volte Platino nella penisola), la pop star statunitense ha rilasciato How Long, secondo tassello della seconda era discografica.
Questo bel pezzo è stato scritto e prodotto dall’interprete, che parla di fedeltà, anzi infedeltà: la sua partner sospetta di essere stata tradita e gli chiede se l’abbia fatto veramente; anche se è vero, Charlie le dice che è successo solo una volta e che non succederà mai più.
E’ questo il concept della canzone, che è possibile ascoltare direttamente nel canale Youtube del cantante classe 1991 cliccando sulla cover in basso.
A seguire la traduzione in italiano e le parole in inglese che compongono la traccia, che immagino, si rivelerà l’ennesimo successo di questo talentuoso artista, che difficilmente sbaglia un colpo.
Charlie Puth – How Long traduzione (Download)
[Introduzione]
Tutto apposto
Ooh, sì
[Strofa 1]
Lo ammetto, ho sbagliato
Cos’altro posso dire, ragazza?
Non potresti spezzarmi la testa e non il cuore?
Sono stato ubriaco, ero andato, il che non significa che sia giusto ma
Ti prometto che non c’erano sentimenti di mezzo, mmm
[Pre-Ritornello]
Lei mi disse: “Ragazzo, dimmi la verità
L’hai fatto o no?” Sì
Ha detto “Risparmia le tue scuse
Baby, ho bisogno di sapere”
[Ritornello]
Da quanto va avanti questa storia?
Tu sei stato losco con me
Mentre mi stai chiamando baby
Da quanto va avanti questa storia?
Ti comporti in modo così losco (losco)
Ultimamente me lo sento, baby
[Refrain]
Ooo-oh, sì
Ooo-oh, ancora
Oooh-ooh-oh
[Strofa 2]
Lo ammetto, è colpa mia
Ma devi credermi
Quando dico che è successo solo una volta, hmm
Ci ho provato e riprovato, ma non succederà più
Tu sei l’unica che voglio amare, oh, sì
[Pre-Ritornello]
Lei mi disse: “Ragazzo, dimmi la verità (la verità)
L’hai fatto o no?” (è vero o no?)
Disse “Risparmia le tue scuse (scuse, yeah)
Baby, ho bisogno di sapere”
[Ritornello]
Da quanto va avanti questa storia?
Tu sei stato losco con me (con me)
Mentre mi stai chiamando baby (baby)
Da quanto va avanti questa storia?
Ti comporti in modo così losco (losco)
Ultimamente me lo sento, baby (baby)
[Refrain]
Ooo-oh, sì
Ooo-oh, ancora
Oooh-ooh-oh
Da quanto va avanti questa storia, baby?
Ooo-oh, sì
Ooo-oh, devi dirmelo adesso
Oooh-ooh-oh
La la, la la
[Ponte]
Disse: “Ragazzo, dimmi sinceramente
Era reale o solo per mostrare? “Sì
Ha detto “Salva le tue scuse
Baby, ho bisogno di sapere”
[Conclusione]
Da quanto va avanti questa storia?
Tu sei stato losco con me (con me)
Mentre mi stai chiamando baby (baby)
Da quanto va avanti questa storia?
Ti comporti in modo così losco (losco)
Ultimamente me lo sento, baby
(Ooo-oh, yeah)
Da quanto va avanti questa storia?
(Ooh, ancora)
Tu sei stato losco con me
(Oooh-ooh-oh)
Da quanto va avanti questa storia, baby? Oh
(Ooo-oh)
Da quanto va avanti questa storia?
(Ooh, ancora)
(Devi dirmelo adesso)
(Oooh-ooh-oh)
Ti comporti in maniera così losca (losca)
Ultimamente me lo sento, baby
How Long testo
[Intro]
Alright
Ooh, yeah
[Verse 1]
I’ll admit, I was wrong
What else can I say, girl?
Can’t you break my head and not my heart?
I was drunk, I was gone, that don’t make it right but
I promise there were no feelings involved, mmm
[Pre-Chorus]
She said “Boy, tell me honestly
Was it real or just for show?” Yeah
She said “Save your apologies
Baby, I just gotta know”
[Chorus]
How long has this been goin’ on?
You’ve been creepin’ ‘round on me
While you’re callin’ me baby
How long has this been goin’ on?
You’ve been actin’ so shady (shady)
I’ve been feelin’ it lately, baby
[Refrain]
Ooo-oh, yeah
Ooo-oh, encore
Oooh-ooh-oh
[Verse 2]
I’ll admit, it’s my fault
But you gotta believe me
When I say it only happened once, hmm
I tried and I tried, but you’ll never see that
You’re the only I wanna love, oh, yeah
[Pre-Chorus]
She said “Boy, tell me honestly (honestly)
Was it real or just for show?” (real or just for show)
She said “Save your apologies (apologies, yeah)
Baby, I just gotta know”
[Chorus]
How long has this been goin’ on?
You’ve been creepin’ ‘round on me (on me)
While you’re callin’ me baby (baby)
How long has this been goin’ on?
You’ve been actin’ so shady (shady)
I’ve been feelin’ it lately, baby (baby)
[Refrain]
Ooo-oh, yeah
Ooo-oh, encore
Oooh-ooh-oh
How long has this been going on, baby?
Ooo-oh, yeah
Ooo-oh, you gotta go tell me now
Oooh-ooh-oh
La la, la la
[Bridge]
She said “Boy, tell me honestly
Was it real or just for show?” Yeah
She said “Save your apologies
Baby, I just gotta know”
[Outro]
How long has this been going on? (on, on)
You’ve been creepin’ ‘round on me (on me)
While you’re callin’ me baby (baby)
How long has this been goin’ on?
You’ve been actin’ so shady (shady)
I’ve been feelin’ it lately, baby
(Ooo-oh, yeah)
How long has this been goin’ on?
(Ooh, encore)
You’ve been creepin’ ‘round on me
(Oooh-ooh-oh)
How long has it been goin’ on, baby? Oh
(Ooo-oh)
How long has this been goin’ on?
(Ooh, encore)
(You gotta go tell me now)
(Oooh-ooh-oh)
You’ve been actin’ so shady (shady)
I’ve been feelin’ it lately, baby