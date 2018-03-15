Charlie Puth – Done For Me feat. Kehlani: audio, testo e traduzione del nuovo brano

Il cantautore americano Charlie Puth ha rilasciato il nuovo singolo “Done For Me”, disponibile in streaming e digitale dal 15 marzo 2018. Il brano vede la collaborazione della 23enne cantautrice statunitense Kehlani.

Dopo “Attention”, “How Long” e “If You Leave Me Now”, è il momento del quarto assaggio da Voicenotes, suo secondo album in studio che vedrà la luce il prossimo 11 maggio.

Link Sponsorizzati









La nuova canzone è stata scritta dagli interpreti e prodotta dallo stesso Puth e devo dire che abbastanza gradevole, anche se nulla di eclatante.

Dal punto di vista del significato, in “Done For Me” (fatto per me) un uomo e una donna fanno a gara a rinfacciare chi ha fatto di più nei confronti dell’altra metà. Lui crede che la sua ragazza voglia stare con qualcun altro, mentre lei respinge le accuse al mittente e gli ricorda cos’è stata disposta a fare per lui. “Tell me what you’ve done for me” ovvero “Dimmi cosa hai fatto per me”, è quello che viene ripetuto più volte da entrambi, convinti di aver dato senza aver ricevuto.

Cliccando sulla cover in basso, accedete all’audio su Youtube, mentre a seguire ai testi che compongono questo pezzo.

Done For Me traduzione (Download)

[Strofa 1: Charlie Puth]

A cosa stai pensando?

Pensi che staresti meglio con un altro? (no oh oh baby, no)

Dici che te ne vai

Beh, se vuoi andartene non c’è nessuno che te lo impedisce (no oh oh baby, no)

[Pre-Ritornello: Charlie Puth]

Non implorerò il tuo amore

Non dirò per favore

Non mi inginocchierò

Sai che ti ho dato tutto

Baby onestamente, baby onestamente

[Ritornello]

Mento per te piccola

Muoio per te piccola

Piango per te piccola

Ma dimmi cosa hai fatto per me

Per te piccola

E solo te piccola

Le cose che faccio piccola

Ma dimmi cosa hai fatto per me

[Strofa 2: Kehlani]

Non ho mai tradito

Ho cancellato tutti perché ti mettevano a disagio

(No oh, oh baby, no)

Queste accuse…

Non posso scusarmi per qualcosa che non ho fatto

(No oh, oh baby, no)







[Pre-Ritornello: Kehlani]

Non implorerò il tuo amore

Non dirò per favore (oh no, non dirò per favore)

Non mi inginocchierò

Sai che ti ho dato tutto

Baby onestamente, baby onestamente

[Ritornello]

Mento per te piccola

Muoio per te piccola

Piango per te piccola

Ma dimmi cosa hai fatto per me

Per te piccola

E solo te piccola

Le cose che faccio piccola

Ma dimmi cosa hai fatto per me





[Post-Ritornello]

(Dimmi cosa hai fatto per me)

Oh dimmi cosa hai fatto per me

(Dimmi cosa hai fatto per me)

Dimmi cosa hai fatto per me

[Ponte: Entrambi]

Ohh

Sai che ti ho dato tutto

Baby onestamente, baby onestamente

[Ritornello: Charlie Puth]

Mento per te piccola

Muoio per te piccola

Piango per te piccola

Ma dimmi cosa hai fatto per me

Per te piccola

E solo te piccola

Le cose che faccio piccola

Ma dimmi cosa hai fatto per me (dimmi cosa hai fatto per me)

[Ritornello: Charlie Puth & Kehlani]

Mento per te piccola

Muoio per te piccola

Piango per te piccola

Ma dimmi cosa hai fatto per me

Per te piccola

E solo te piccola

Le cose che faccio piccola

Ma dimmi cosa hai fatto per me

[Post-Ritornello]

(Dimmi cosa hai fatto per me)

Oh dimmi cosa hai fatto per me

(Dimmi cosa hai fatto per me)

Dimmi cosa hai fatto per me