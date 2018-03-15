Charlie Puth – Done For Me feat. Kehlani: audio, testo e traduzione del nuovo brano

Il cantautore americano Charlie Puth ha rilasciato il nuovo singolo “Done For Me”, disponibile in streaming e digitale dal 15 marzo 2018. Il brano vede la collaborazione della 23enne cantautrice statunitense Kehlani.
Dopo “Attention”, “How Long” e “If You Leave Me Now”, è il momento del quarto assaggio da Voicenotes, suo secondo album in studio che vedrà la luce il prossimo 11 maggio.
La nuova canzone è stata scritta dagli interpreti e prodotta dallo stesso Puth e devo dire che abbastanza gradevole, anche se nulla di eclatante.
Dal punto di vista del significato, in “Done For Me” (fatto per me) un uomo e una donna fanno a gara a rinfacciare chi ha fatto di più nei confronti dell’altra metà. Lui crede che la sua ragazza voglia stare con qualcun altro, mentre lei respinge le accuse al mittente e gli ricorda cos’è stata disposta a fare per lui. “Tell me what you’ve done for me” ovvero “Dimmi cosa hai fatto per me”, è quello che viene ripetuto più volte da entrambi, convinti di aver dato senza aver ricevuto.
Done For Me traduzione (Download)
[Strofa 1: Charlie Puth]
A cosa stai pensando?
Pensi che staresti meglio con un altro? (no oh oh baby, no)
Dici che te ne vai
Beh, se vuoi andartene non c’è nessuno che te lo impedisce (no oh oh baby, no)
[Pre-Ritornello: Charlie Puth]
Non implorerò il tuo amore
Non dirò per favore
Non mi inginocchierò
Sai che ti ho dato tutto
Baby onestamente, baby onestamente
[Ritornello]
Mento per te piccola
Muoio per te piccola
Piango per te piccola
Ma dimmi cosa hai fatto per me
Per te piccola
E solo te piccola
Le cose che faccio piccola
Ma dimmi cosa hai fatto per me
[Strofa 2: Kehlani]
Non ho mai tradito
Ho cancellato tutti perché ti mettevano a disagio
(No oh, oh baby, no)
Queste accuse…
Non posso scusarmi per qualcosa che non ho fatto
(No oh, oh baby, no)
[Pre-Ritornello: Kehlani]
Non implorerò il tuo amore
Non dirò per favore (oh no, non dirò per favore)
Non mi inginocchierò
Sai che ti ho dato tutto
Baby onestamente, baby onestamente
[Ritornello]
Mento per te piccola
Muoio per te piccola
Piango per te piccola
Ma dimmi cosa hai fatto per me
Per te piccola
E solo te piccola
Le cose che faccio piccola
Ma dimmi cosa hai fatto per me
[Post-Ritornello]
(Dimmi cosa hai fatto per me)
Oh dimmi cosa hai fatto per me
(Dimmi cosa hai fatto per me)
Dimmi cosa hai fatto per me
[Ponte: Entrambi]
Ohh
Sai che ti ho dato tutto
Baby onestamente, baby onestamente
[Ritornello: Charlie Puth]
Mento per te piccola
Muoio per te piccola
Piango per te piccola
Ma dimmi cosa hai fatto per me
Per te piccola
E solo te piccola
Le cose che faccio piccola
Ma dimmi cosa hai fatto per me (dimmi cosa hai fatto per me)
[Ritornello: Charlie Puth & Kehlani]
Mento per te piccola
Muoio per te piccola
Piango per te piccola
Ma dimmi cosa hai fatto per me
Per te piccola
E solo te piccola
Le cose che faccio piccola
Ma dimmi cosa hai fatto per me
[Post-Ritornello]
(Dimmi cosa hai fatto per me)
Oh dimmi cosa hai fatto per me
(Dimmi cosa hai fatto per me)
Dimmi cosa hai fatto per me
Testo Done For Me
[Verse 1: Charlie Puth]
What you thinking?
You think that you could be better off with somebody new
(No oh, oh baby, no)
You say you’re leaving
Well if you wanna leave there ain’t nobody stopping you
(No oh, oh baby, no)
[Pre-Chorus: Charlie Puth]
I won’t beg for your love
Won’t say please
I won’t fall to the ground on my knees
You know I’ve given this everything
Baby honestly, baby honestly
[Chorus]
I lie for you baby
I die for you baby
Cry for you baby
But tell me what you’ve done for me
For you baby
And only you baby
The things I do baby
But tell me what you’ve done for me
[Verse 2: Kehlani]
I never cheated
Deleted everyone cause they made you uncomfortable
(No oh, oh baby, no)
These accusations
I can’t apologize for something that I didn’t do
(No oh, oh baby, no)
[Pre-Chorus: Kehlani]
I won’t beg for your love
Won’t say please (oh no, won’t say please)
I won’t fall to the ground on my knees
You know I’ve given this everything
Baby honestly, baby honestly
[Chorus]
I lie for you baby
I die for you baby
Cry for you baby
But tell me what you’ve done for me
For you baby
And only you baby
The things I do baby
But tell me what you’ve done for me
[Post-Chorus]
(Tell me what you’ve done for me)
Oh tell me what you’ve done for me
(Tell me what you’ve done for me)
Tell me what you’ve done for me
[Bridge: Both]
Ohh
You know I given this everything
Baby honestly, baby honestly
[Chorus: Charlie Puth]
I lie for you baby
I die for you baby
Cry for you baby
But tell me what you’ve done for me
For you baby
And only you baby
The things I do baby
But tell me what you’ve done for me (tell me what you’ve done for me)
[Chorus: Charlie Puth & Kehlani]
I lie for you baby
I die for you baby
Cry for you baby
But tell me what you’ve done for me
For you baby
And only you baby
The things I do baby
But tell me what you’ve done for me
[Post-Chorus]
(Tell me what you’ve done for me)
Oh tell me what you’ve done for me
(Tell me what you’ve done for me)
Tell me what you’ve done for me