Charlie Puth – Change feat. James Taylor: audio, testo e traduzione del nuovo brano

Change è un nuovo brano del cantautore statunitense Charlie Puth, che anticipa il rilascio del secondo album in studio Voicenotes, che vedrà la luce l’11 maggio 2018.
Il brano vede la collaborazione del cantautore e chitarrista americano James Taylor, che insieme a Puth ha anche scritto il testo.
“Questa è la canzone più importante che abbia mai scritto” ha detto Charlie Puth, spiegando che questo pezzo riguarda un po’ tutti noi, che siamo tutti uguali e dovremmo aiutarci reciprocamente. Secondo il cantante “Il giorno in cui capiremo che siamo tutti uguali, il mondo cambierà divenendo decisamente migliore” quindi è necessario fare questo cambiamento.
Dopo Attention, How Long, If You Leave Me Now (feat. Boyz II Men) e Done For Me (feat. Kehlani), è il momento di ascoltare la quinta delle tredici canzoni che compongono il secondo progetto discografico, cliccando sull’immagine sottostante.
Change traduzione (Download)
[Introduzione: Charlie Puth]
Perché guardiamo dall’alto
I nostri fratelli e sorelle?
Non è amore, tutto quel che abbiamo?
Non sappiamo che tutti
Hanno un padre e una madre?
Il giorno in cui capiremo che siamo tutti uguali
Insieme potremo fare questo cambiamento
[Strofa 1: James Taylor, entrambi]
Guardati intorno, troppi di noi stanno piangendo
Non c’è abbastanza amore per tutti
Che perdita di tempo
Brava gente morente
Ma io so che il mondo cambierà
Il giorno in cui capiremo che siamo tutti uguali
[Ritornello: Charlie Puth]
Perché non possiamo semplicemente andare d’accordo?
Se amarci a vicenda è sbagliato
Allora come riusciremo ad
Avvicinarci l’un l’altro?
Dobbiamo fare questo cambiamento, si
Perché non possiamo andare d’accordo?
[Strofa 2: James Taylor, Charlie Puth, entrambi]
Che spreco sarebbe privare qualcuno
Di una possibilità di essere se stessi
Che spreco sarebbe se facessimo del male per nulla?
Ma so che il mondo può cambiare
Il giorno in cui capiremo che siamo tutti uguali
[Ritornello: Charlie Puth]
Perché non possiamo semplicemente andare d’accordo?
Se amarci a vicenda è sbagliato
Allora come riusciremo ad
Avvicinarci reciprocamente?
Dobbiamo fare questo cambiamento, si
[Ponte: Charlie Puth]
So che potremmo dividerci
Non dobbiamo prendere quella direzione
Non oggi
[Ritornello: Charlie Puth]
Perché non possiamo semplicemente andare d’accordo?
Se amarci a vicenda è sbagliato
Allora come riusciremo ad
Avvicinarci… yeah
Perché non possiamo andare d’accordo?
Se amarci a vicenda è sbagliato
Allora come riusciremo ad
Avvicinarci reciprocamente?
Dobbiamo fare questo cambiamento, si
[Conclusione: Charlie Puth]
Il cambiamento, sì
Testo Change
[Intro: Charlie Puth]
Why are we looking down
On our sisters and brothers?
Isn’t love, all that we got?
Don’t we know everyone’s
Got a father and mother?
The day we know we’re all the same
Together we can make that change
[Verse 1: James Taylor, Both]
Look around there are too many of us crying
Not enough love to go around
What a waste of a day
A good one dying
But I know that the world will change
The day we know we’re all the same
[Chorus: Charlie Puth]
Why can’t we just get along?
If loving one another’s wrong
Then how are we supposed to
Get close to each other?
We gotta make that change, yeah
Why can’t we just get along?
[Verse 2: James Taylor, Charlie Puth, Both]
What a waste it would be to deny somebody
Of a chance to be theirselves
What a waste it would be if we hurt for nothing?
But I know that the world can change
The day we know we’re all the same
[Chorus: Charlie Puth]
Why can’t we just get along?
If loving one another’s wrong
Then how are we supposed to
Get close to each other?
We gotta make that change, yeah
[Bridge: Charlie Puth]
I know we could break apart
We don’t have to go that way
Not today
[Chorus: Charlie Puth]
Why can’t we just get along?
If loving one another’s wrong
Then how are we supposed to
Get close to yeah
Why can’t we just get along?
If loving one another’s wrong
Then how are we supposed to
Get close to each other?
We gotta make that change, yeah
[Outro: Charlie Puth]
The change, yeah