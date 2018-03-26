Charlie Puth – Change feat. James Taylor: audio, testo e traduzione del nuovo brano

Change è un nuovo brano del cantautore statunitense Charlie Puth, che anticipa il rilascio del secondo album in studio Voicenotes, che vedrà la luce l’11 maggio 2018.

Il brano vede la collaborazione del cantautore e chitarrista americano James Taylor, che insieme a Puth ha anche scritto il testo.

“Questa è la canzone più importante che abbia mai scritto” ha detto Charlie Puth, spiegando che questo pezzo riguarda un po’ tutti noi, che siamo tutti uguali e dovremmo aiutarci reciprocamente. Secondo il cantante “Il giorno in cui capiremo che siamo tutti uguali, il mondo cambierà divenendo decisamente migliore” quindi è necessario fare questo cambiamento.

Dopo Attention, How Long, If You Leave Me Now (feat. Boyz II Men) e Done For Me (feat. Kehlani), è il momento di ascoltare la quinta delle tredici canzoni che compongono il secondo progetto discografico, cliccando sull’immagine sottostante.

Testo Change

[Intro: Charlie Puth]

Why are we looking down

On our sisters and brothers?

Isn’t love, all that we got?

Don’t we know everyone’s

Got a father and mother?

The day we know we’re all the same

Together we can make that change

[Verse 1: James Taylor, Both]

Look around there are too many of us crying

Not enough love to go around

What a waste of a day

A good one dying

But I know that the world will change

The day we know we’re all the same

[Chorus: Charlie Puth]

Why can’t we just get along?

If loving one another’s wrong

Then how are we supposed to

Get close to each other?

We gotta make that change, yeah

Why can’t we just get along?

[Verse 2: James Taylor, Charlie Puth, Both]

What a waste it would be to deny somebody

Of a chance to be theirselves

What a waste it would be if we hurt for nothing?

But I know that the world can change

The day we know we’re all the same

[Chorus: Charlie Puth]

Why can’t we just get along?

If loving one another’s wrong

Then how are we supposed to

Get close to each other?

We gotta make that change, yeah

[Bridge: Charlie Puth]

I know we could break apart

We don’t have to go that way

Not today

[Chorus: Charlie Puth]

Why can’t we just get along?

If loving one another’s wrong

Then how are we supposed to

Get close to yeah

Why can’t we just get along?

If loving one another’s wrong

Then how are we supposed to

Get close to each other?

We gotta make that change, yeah

[Outro: Charlie Puth]

The change, yeah



