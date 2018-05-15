Charlie Puth – BOY: audio, testo e traduzione della nuova canzone

E’ indubbiamente una delle canzoni interessanti inserite in Voicenotes questa BOY, traccia numero otto dell’atteso disco pubblicato l’11 maggio 2018, a poco più di due anni dal primo progetto Nine Track Mind.

Ricordiamo che dall’album sono al momento stati estratti i singoli “Attention”, “How Long”, “Done for Me”, “Change” e la promozionale traccia d’apertura “The Way I Am”.

Sono abbastanza certo che questo pezzo, scritto e prodotto dal cantautore americano classe ’91, diverrà uno dei prossimi singoli.

Per ascoltarlo cliccate sull’immagine, dopo la quale accedete ai testi.

Testo

[Verse 1]

I got these girls tryna lock me down

And I always up and leave

But for the first time in a while

I wanna throw away the key

And I know you’ve been in

A couple more relationships than me

‘Cause you talk a different talk

And you kiss me differently

[Pre-Chorus]

Now I don’t know where to go

After you left me this way

After you love me so good

How are you gonna tell me you don’t wanna stay?





[Chorus]

You tell me I’m too young, but

I gave you what you wanted

Baby, how dare you treat me just like

Like a boy

You won’t wake up beside me

‘Cause I was born in the ’90s

Baby, how dare you treat me just like

Like a boy (don’t treat me like)

Boy (don’t treat me like)

Boy

[Verse 2]

You told me you needed a perfect guy

That’ll make your parents proud

Guess you still ain’t found him yet (why?)

‘Cause we’re still messin’ around (oh)

And now you watch me put in all this work

Just to say it won’t work out (work out)

You never took me seriously (took me seriously)

Now what the hell is that about?

[Pre-Chorus]

Now I don’t know where to go

(After you left me this)

After you left me this way

(After you love me so)

After you love me so good

How are you gonna tell me you don’t wanna stay?

[Chorus]

You tell me I’m too young, but (young, but)

I gave you what you wanted (wanted)

Baby, how dare you treat me just like

Like a boy

You won’t wake up beside me (beside me)

‘Cause I was born in the ’90s (in the ’90s)

Baby, how dare you treat me just like (just like)

Like a boy (don’t treat me like)

Boy (don’t treat me like)

Boy

Baby don’t you treat me like a boy

Boy (don’t treat me like)

Boy (don’t treat me like)

Boy

[Instrumental Bridge]

[Chorus]

You tell me I’m too young, but (young, but)

I gave you what you wanted (what you wanted)

Baby, how dare you treat me just like

Like a boy

You won’t wake up beside me (beside me)

‘Cause I was born in the ’90s (in the ’90s)

Baby, how dare you treat me just like

Like a boy (don’t treat me like)

Boy (don’t treat me like)

Boy

Baby don’t you treat me like a boy

Boy (don’t treat me like)

Boy (don’t treat me like)

Boy

[Outro]

Just like, like a boy

Just like, like a boy



