Charlie Puth – BOY: audio, testo e traduzione della nuova canzone

E’ indubbiamente una delle canzoni interessanti inserite in Voicenotes questa BOY, traccia numero otto dell’atteso disco pubblicato l’11 maggio 2018, a poco più di due anni dal primo progetto Nine Track Mind.
Ricordiamo che dall’album sono al momento stati estratti i singoli “Attention”, “How Long”, “Done for Me”, “Change” e la promozionale traccia d’apertura “The Way I Am”.
Sono abbastanza certo che questo pezzo, scritto e prodotto dal cantautore americano classe ’91, diverrà uno dei prossimi singoli.
Per ascoltarlo cliccate sull’immagine, dopo la quale accedete ai testi.
[Strofa 1]
Ho queste ragazze che cercano di mettermi sottochiave
E mi alzo e me ne vado sempre
Ma per la prima volta dopo tanto tempo
Voglio buttare via la chiave
E so che stai passando
Un paio di relazioni più di me
Perché parli diversamente
E mi baci in maniera diversa
[Pre-Ritornello]
Ora non so dove andare
Dopo che mi hai lasciato in questo modo
Dopo che mi hai amato così tanto
In che modo mi dirai che non vuoi restare?
[Ritornello]
Mi dici che sono troppo giovane, ma
Ti ho dato quello che volevi
Tesoro, come ti permetti a trattarmi
Come un ragazzo
Non ti sveglierai accanto a me
Perché sono nato negli anni ’90
Baby, come ti permetti a trattarmi
Come un ragazzo (non trattarmi come)
Ragazzo (non trattarmi come)
Ragazzo
[Strofa 2]
Mi hai detto che avevi bisogno di un ragazzo perfetto
Che avrebbe reso orgogliosi i tuoi genitori
Immagino che tu non l’abbia trovato ancora (perché?)
Perchè stiamo perdendo tempo (oh)
E ora mi guardi fare tutto questo lavoro
Solo per dire che funzionerà (funzionerà)
Non mi hai mai preso sul serio
Che diamine sta succedendo?
[Pre-Ritornello]
Ora non so dove andare
(Dopo che mi hai lasciato in questo)
Ora non so dove andare
Dopo che mi hai amato così
Ora non so dove andare
Dopo che mi hai lasciato in questo modo
Dopo che mi hai amato così tanto
In che modo mi dirai che non vuoi restare?
[Ritornello]
Mi dici che sono troppo giovane, ma (giovane, ma)
Ti ho dato quello che volevi (volevi)
Baby, come ti permetti di trattarmi
Come un ragazzo
Non ti sveglierai accanto a me
Perché sono nato negli anni ’90 (negli anni ’90)
Baby, come ti permetti di trattarmi
Come un ragazzo (non trattarmi come)
Ragazzo (non trattarmi come)
Ragazzo
Baby, non trattarmi come un ragazzo
Ragazzo (non trattarmi come)
Ragazzo (non trattarmi come)
Ragazzo
[Ponte strumentale]
[Ritornello]
Mi dici che sono troppo giovane, ma (giovane, ma)
Ti ho dato quello che volevi (quello che volevi)
Baby, come ti permetti di trattarmi
Come un ragazzo
Non ti sveglierai accanto a me
Perché sono nato negli anni ’90 (negli anni ’90)
Baby, come ti permetti di trattarmi
Come un ragazzo (non trattarmi come)
Ragazzo (non trattarmi come)
Ragazzo
Baby, non trattarmi come un ragazzo
Ragazzo (non trattarmi come)
Ragazzo (non trattarmi come)
ragazzo
[Conclusione]
Proprio come, come un ragazzo
Proprio come, come un ragazzo
Testo
[Verse 1]
I got these girls tryna lock me down
And I always up and leave
But for the first time in a while
I wanna throw away the key
And I know you’ve been in
A couple more relationships than me
‘Cause you talk a different talk
And you kiss me differently
[Pre-Chorus]
Now I don’t know where to go
After you left me this way
After you love me so good
How are you gonna tell me you don’t wanna stay?
[Chorus]
You tell me I’m too young, but
I gave you what you wanted
Baby, how dare you treat me just like
Like a boy
You won’t wake up beside me
‘Cause I was born in the ’90s
Baby, how dare you treat me just like
Like a boy (don’t treat me like)
Boy (don’t treat me like)
Boy
[Verse 2]
You told me you needed a perfect guy
That’ll make your parents proud
Guess you still ain’t found him yet (why?)
‘Cause we’re still messin’ around (oh)
And now you watch me put in all this work
Just to say it won’t work out (work out)
You never took me seriously (took me seriously)
Now what the hell is that about?
[Pre-Chorus]
Now I don’t know where to go
(After you left me this)
After you left me this way
(After you love me so)
After you love me so good
How are you gonna tell me you don’t wanna stay?
[Chorus]
You tell me I’m too young, but (young, but)
I gave you what you wanted (wanted)
Baby, how dare you treat me just like
Like a boy
You won’t wake up beside me (beside me)
‘Cause I was born in the ’90s (in the ’90s)
Baby, how dare you treat me just like (just like)
Like a boy (don’t treat me like)
Boy (don’t treat me like)
Boy
Baby don’t you treat me like a boy
Boy (don’t treat me like)
Boy (don’t treat me like)
Boy
[Instrumental Bridge]
[Chorus]
You tell me I’m too young, but (young, but)
I gave you what you wanted (what you wanted)
Baby, how dare you treat me just like
Like a boy
You won’t wake up beside me (beside me)
‘Cause I was born in the ’90s (in the ’90s)
Baby, how dare you treat me just like
Like a boy (don’t treat me like)
Boy (don’t treat me like)
Boy
Baby don’t you treat me like a boy
Boy (don’t treat me like)
Boy (don’t treat me like)
Boy
[Outro]
Just like, like a boy
Just like, like a boy