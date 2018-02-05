Cashmere Cat, Major Lazer & Tory Lanez nel nuovo singolo “Miss You”: audio, video, testo e traduzione







Miss You è un singolo collaborativo tra Cashmere Cat, i Major Lazer e Tory Lanez, pubblicato il 16 gennaio 2018.

Il produttore norvegese, il trio composto da Diplo, Jillionaire & Walshy Fire ed il rapper e cantante canadese, hanno unito le forze in questo piacevole pezzo, che i supporters non possono non apprezzare.









Miss You segna la prima collaborazione tra Cashmere ed i Major Lazer, mentre Lanez non è estraneo alla discografica del produttore norvegese, avendo già avuto modo di collaborare in “Trust Nobody” con Selena Gomez (2016) e in “Throw Myself A Party”. Senza dimenticare che Cat ha anche prodotto l’album d’esordio di Tory Lanez “I Told You”.

Cliccando sull’immagine sottostante accedete al lyric video mentre cliccando sul seguente link potete gustarvi il più recente Vertical Video.

A seguire il testo e la relativa traduzione in italiano.

Cashmere Cat, Major Lazer & Tory Lanez – Miss You testo e traduzione (Download)

[Autori: Jr. Blender, Benjamin Liam Keating, Benjamin Josehp Levin, Cashmere Cat, Diplo, Ed Sheeran, Tory Lanez & Palmistry]

[Verse 1:]

Took time to get you

Took time to let you know

Tried to forget you

You’re unforgettable

You

[Pre-Chorus:]

24 hours in a day

I think about you more than 24 times

Tryna not think about you

But you’ve been on my mind

I got nothing for you but time

‘Cause you always end up by my side

Through loving you, I needed time

I needed time, and now I’m like

[Chorus:]

Can I hit it like that?

Like this, like that?

Uh-huh, you know

Can I kiss it like that?

Like this, like that?

Remember that

Heaven, it feels like that

I won’t lie to you, no, no

Can I hit it like that?

I’ve been waiting

[Hook:]

For you, you, you

Oh you, you, you

Oh you, you, you

Oh you

I’ve been waiting on and on and

[Verse 2:]

Took time to find you

You left to go away

Must I remind you, feelings don’t go astray, no

[Pre-Chorus:]

[Chorus:]

[Hook:]

[Outro:]

Oh yes, it’s true, true, true, true

I can be different for you, you, you, you

Show me the things I gotta do, do, do, do

I will be different for you, you, you, you

You, woah





Traduzione

[Strofa 1:]

C’è voluto tempo per convincerti

C’è voluto tempo per farti capire

Ho cercato di dimenticarti

Sei indimenticabile

Tu

[Pre-Ritornello:]

24 ore in un giorno

Ti penso più di 24 volte

Cerco di non pensarti

Ma ti penso lo stesso

Non ho niente per te a parte il tempo

Perché finisci sempre dalla mia parte

Per amarti, avevo bisogno di tempo

Mi serviva tempo, e ora sono tipo

[Ritornello:]

Posso colpirla così?

Così, così?

Uh-huh, lo sai

Posso baciarla così?

Così, così?

Ricorda che

Il cielo, sembra così

Non ti mentirò, no, no

Posso colpirla così?

Ho aspettato

[Gancio:]

Per te, te, te

Oh te, te, te

Oh te, te, te

Oh te

Ho aspettato di continuo

[Strofa 2:]

C’è voluto tempo per trovarti

Te ne sei andata

Devo ricordarti che i sentimenti non vanno fuori strada, no

[Pre-Ritornello:]

[Ritornello:]

[Gancio:]

[Conclusione:]

Oh sì, è vero, vero, vero, vero

Posso essere diverso (o “posso cambiare”) per te, te, te, te

Mostrami le cose che devo fare, fare, fare, fare

Sarò diverso (o “cambierò”) per te, te, te, te

Tu, woah

