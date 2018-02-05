Cashmere Cat, Major Lazer & Tory Lanez nel nuovo singolo “Miss You”: audio, video, testo e traduzione

Miss You è un singolo collaborativo tra Cashmere Cat, i Major Lazer e Tory Lanez, pubblicato il 16 gennaio 2018.
Il produttore norvegese, il trio composto da Diplo, Jillionaire & Walshy Fire ed il rapper e cantante canadese, hanno unito le forze in questo piacevole pezzo, che i supporters non possono non apprezzare.
Miss You segna la prima collaborazione tra Cashmere ed i Major Lazer, mentre Lanez non è estraneo alla discografica del produttore norvegese, avendo già avuto modo di collaborare in “Trust Nobody” con Selena Gomez (2016) e in “Throw Myself A Party”. Senza dimenticare che Cat ha anche prodotto l’album d’esordio di Tory Lanez “I Told You”.
Cashmere Cat, Major Lazer & Tory Lanez – Miss You testo e traduzione (Download)
[Verse 1:]
Took time to get you
Took time to let you know
Tried to forget you
You’re unforgettable
You
[Pre-Chorus:]
24 hours in a day
I think about you more than 24 times
Tryna not think about you
But you’ve been on my mind
I got nothing for you but time
‘Cause you always end up by my side
Through loving you, I needed time
I needed time, and now I’m like
[Chorus:]
Can I hit it like that?
Like this, like that?
Uh-huh, you know
Can I kiss it like that?
Like this, like that?
Remember that
Heaven, it feels like that
I won’t lie to you, no, no
Can I hit it like that?
I’ve been waiting
[Hook:]
For you, you, you
Oh you, you, you
Oh you, you, you
Oh you
I’ve been waiting on and on and
[Verse 2:]
Took time to find you
You left to go away
Must I remind you, feelings don’t go astray, no
[Outro:]
Oh yes, it’s true, true, true, true
I can be different for you, you, you, you
Show me the things I gotta do, do, do, do
I will be different for you, you, you, you
You, woah
Traduzione
[Strofa 1:]
C’è voluto tempo per convincerti
C’è voluto tempo per farti capire
Ho cercato di dimenticarti
Sei indimenticabile
Tu
[Pre-Ritornello:]
24 ore in un giorno
Ti penso più di 24 volte
Cerco di non pensarti
Ma ti penso lo stesso
Non ho niente per te a parte il tempo
Perché finisci sempre dalla mia parte
Per amarti, avevo bisogno di tempo
Mi serviva tempo, e ora sono tipo
[Ritornello:]
Posso colpirla così?
Così, così?
Uh-huh, lo sai
Posso baciarla così?
Così, così?
Ricorda che
Il cielo, sembra così
Non ti mentirò, no, no
Posso colpirla così?
Ho aspettato
[Gancio:]
Per te, te, te
Oh te, te, te
Oh te, te, te
Oh te
Ho aspettato di continuo
[Strofa 2:]
C’è voluto tempo per trovarti
Te ne sei andata
Devo ricordarti che i sentimenti non vanno fuori strada, no
[Conclusione:]
Oh sì, è vero, vero, vero, vero
Posso essere diverso (o “posso cambiare”) per te, te, te, te
Mostrami le cose che devo fare, fare, fare, fare
Sarò diverso (o “cambierò”) per te, te, te, te
Tu, woah
