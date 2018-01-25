Carrie Underwood & Ludacris in “The Champion”: informazioni, video, testo e traduzione







Si intitola The Champion il nuovo singolo della cantautrice americana Carrie Underwood, rilasciato il 12 gennaio 2018.

Questa The Champion è stata prodotta da Jim Jonsin e firmata da Brett James, Chris DeStefano, Carrie Underwood & Ludacris, che è anche fetured artist. I due sono alla loro prima collaborazione.









La nuova grintosa e meravigliosa canzone, è una sorta di potente inno motivazionale e non è un caso che sia stata incisa per NBC che la utilizzerà negli spot pubblicitari in onda durante il Super Bowl 2018 che si svolgerà domenica 4 febbraio e durante le trasmissioni dei Giochi Olimpici Invernali 2018 che si svolgeranno nella contea di Pyeongchang, nella Corea del Sud, da venerdì 9 febbraio fino a domenica 25 febbraio. Ma non solo, la traccia sarà anche l’inno d’apertura del “Super Bowl LII“.

Il video ufficiale sarà mostrato in esclusiva durante l’apertura del citato evento sportivo, monto sentito negli States.

A mio parere questa canzone è veramente bella e la protagonista quasi assoluta è Carrie, in quanto il rapper interviene solo nella terza strofa e nella parte finale. Il suo intervento è più che azzeccato, in quanto il suo rap altro non va che arricchire un pezzo già bello di per se.

Cliccando sull’immagine sottostante, accedete al lyric video. A seguire, alla traduzione in italiano e al testo.

The Champion traduzione – Carrie Underwood feat. Ludacris (Download)

[Strofa 1: Carrie Underwood]

Sarò l’ultima rimasta in piedi

Due mani in alto, sono una campionessa

Mi guarderai quando sarà finita

Vivo per combattere, sono un soldato, si

Sono una pugile come Rocky

Metto il piatto sulla schiena come Ali

Sì, sono la migliore, sono la più forte

Ho fatto la gavetta, non posso perdere, mi appartieni, ay

[Pre-Ritornello 1: Carrie Underwood]

Ho lavorato tutta la mia vita

E ora è “vincere o morire”

[Ritornello: Carrie Underwood]

Sono invincibile, indistruttibile

Inarrestabile, incrollalibe

Mi atterrano, mi rialzo

Sono la campionessa, dovrai conoscere il mio nome

Ora non puoi farmi male, il dolore non lo sento

Sono fatta per questo, sì, sono nata per vincere

Sono la campionessa

[Strofa 2: Carrie Underwood]

Quando scriveranno la mia storia

Diranno che l’ho fatto per la gloria

Ma non credere che l’abbia fatto per la fama, sì

L’ho fatto per amore per lo sport, sì

E questa è la mia occasione che mi prendo

Tutti loro vecchi record, li abbatterò

Tutti voi mi vedrete in TV

Continuerete a scommettere su di me, ay

[Pre-Ritornello 2: Carrie Underwood]

Ho aspettato tutta la mia vita

Per vedere il mio nome scritto con le luci

[Ritornello: Carrie Underwood]

Sono invincibile, indistruttibile

Inarrestabile, incrollabile

Mi atterrano, mi rialzo

Sono la campionessa, dovrai conoscere il mio nome

Ora non puoi farmi male, il dolore non lo sento

Sono fatta per questo, sì, sono nata per vincere

Sono la campionessa, oh

[Strofa 3: Ludacris]

Campione nato, Luda

La C è per il coraggio che possiedo attraverso il dramma (o “pathos”)

La H è per il dolore, ma è tutta per onore

La A è per la mia attitudine nel lavorare sulla pazienza

I soldi vanno e vengono, quindi la M è per la motivazione

Devi rimanere costante, la P sta a perseverare

La I sta per integrità (o “onestà-moralità”), carriera innovativa

La O è ottimismo, incessante

E la N è necessaria, perché non mi arrenderà mai

Vedi, mi chiedono come ho fatto, l’ho fatto solo col cuore

Demolire la concorrenza, l’ho fatto dall’inizio

Dicono che ogni campione è tutto sui suoi principi

Carrie

[Ritornello: Carrie Underwood]

Sono invincibile, indistruttibile

Inarrestabile, incrollalibe

Mi atterrano, mi rialzo

Sono la campionessa, dovrai conoscere il mio nome

Ora non puoi farmi male, il dolore non lo sento

Sono fatta per questo, sì, sono nata per vincere

Sono la campionessa

[Outro: Ludacris e Carrie Underwood]

Sono il campione, sì, supero tutti i rivali

E’ tutta una questione di chi lo desidera maggiormente

Io sono la campionessa

Combattiamo per ciò in cui crediamo

Ecco di cosa sono fatti i campioni

Sono la campionessa (Sì, campione)

Carrie Underwood – The Champion testo

[Verse 1: Carrie Underwood]

I’ll be the last one standing

Two hands in the air, I’m a champion

You’ll be looking up at me when it’s over

I live for the battle, I’m a soldier, yeah

I’m a fighter like Rocky

Put your flat on your back like Ali

Yeah, I’m the greatest I’m stronger

Paid my dues, can’t lose, I’m own ya, ay

[Pre-Chorus 1: Carrie Underwood]

I’ve been working my whole life

And now it’s do or die

[Chorus: Carrie Underwood]

I am invincible, unbreakable

Unstoppable, unshakeable

They knock me down, I get up again

I am the champion, you’re gonna know my name

You can’t hurt me now, I can’t feel the pain

I was made for this, yeah, I was born to win

I am the champion

[Verse 2: Carrie Underwood]

When they write my story

They’re gonna say that I did it for the glory

But don’t think that I did it for the fame, yeah

I did it for the love of the game, yeah

And this is my chance I’m taking

All them old records, I’m breaking

All you people watching on the TV

You go ahead and put your bets on me, ay

[Pre-Chorus 2: Carrie Underwood]

I’ve been waiting my whole life

To see my name in lights

[Chorus: Carrie Underwood]

I am invincible, unbreakable

Unstoppable, unshakeable

They knock me down, I get up again

I am the champion, you’re gonna know my name

You can’t hurt me now, I can’t feel the pain

I was made for this, yeah, I was born to win

I am the champion, oh

[Verse 3: Ludacris]

Born champion, Luda

The C is for the courage I possess through the drama

H is for the hurt, but it’s all for the honor

A is for my attitude working through the patience

Money comes and goes, so the M is for motivation

Gotta stay consistent, the P is to persevere

The I is for integrity, innovative career

The O is optimistic, open and never shut

And the N is necessary ‘cause I’m never giving up

See, they ask me how I did it, I just did it from the heart

Crushing the competition, been doing it from the start

They say that every champion is all about his principles

Carrie

[Chorus: Carrie Underwood]

I am invincible, unbreakable

Unstoppable, unshakeable

They knock me down, I get up again

I am the champion, you’re gonna know my name

You can’t hurt me now, I can’t feel the pain

I was made for this, yeah, I was born to win

I am the champion

[Outro: Ludacris & Carrie Underwood]

I’m the champion, yeah, surpassed all rivals

It’s all about who wants it the most

I am the champion

Fight for what we believe in

That’s what champions are made of

I am the champion (Yeah, champion)













