Carrie Underwood & Ludacris in “The Champion”: informazioni, video, testo e traduzione

Si intitola The Champion il nuovo singolo della cantautrice americana Carrie Underwood, rilasciato il 12 gennaio 2018.
Questa The Champion è stata prodotta da Jim Jonsin e firmata da Brett James, Chris DeStefano, Carrie Underwood & Ludacris, che è anche fetured artist. I due sono alla loro prima collaborazione.
La nuova grintosa e meravigliosa canzone, è una sorta di potente inno motivazionale e non è un caso che sia stata incisa per NBC che la utilizzerà negli spot pubblicitari in onda durante il Super Bowl 2018 che si svolgerà domenica 4 febbraio e durante le trasmissioni dei Giochi Olimpici Invernali 2018 che si svolgeranno nella contea di Pyeongchang, nella Corea del Sud, da venerdì 9 febbraio fino a domenica 25 febbraio. Ma non solo, la traccia sarà anche l’inno d’apertura del “Super Bowl LII“.
Il video ufficiale sarà mostrato in esclusiva durante l’apertura del citato evento sportivo, monto sentito negli States.
A mio parere questa canzone è veramente bella e la protagonista quasi assoluta è Carrie, in quanto il rapper interviene solo nella terza strofa e nella parte finale. Il suo intervento è più che azzeccato, in quanto il suo rap altro non va che arricchire un pezzo già bello di per se.
Cliccando sull’immagine sottostante, accedete al lyric video. A seguire, alla traduzione in italiano e al testo.
The Champion traduzione – Carrie Underwood feat. Ludacris
[Strofa 1: Carrie Underwood]
Sarò l’ultima rimasta in piedi
Due mani in alto, sono una campionessa
Mi guarderai quando sarà finita
Vivo per combattere, sono un soldato, si
Sono una pugile come Rocky
Metto il piatto sulla schiena come Ali
Sì, sono la migliore, sono la più forte
Ho fatto la gavetta, non posso perdere, mi appartieni, ay
[Pre-Ritornello 1: Carrie Underwood]
Ho lavorato tutta la mia vita
E ora è “vincere o morire”
[Ritornello: Carrie Underwood]
Sono invincibile, indistruttibile
Inarrestabile, incrollalibe
Mi atterrano, mi rialzo
Sono la campionessa, dovrai conoscere il mio nome
Ora non puoi farmi male, il dolore non lo sento
Sono fatta per questo, sì, sono nata per vincere
Sono la campionessa
[Strofa 2: Carrie Underwood]
Quando scriveranno la mia storia
Diranno che l’ho fatto per la gloria
Ma non credere che l’abbia fatto per la fama, sì
L’ho fatto per amore per lo sport, sì
E questa è la mia occasione che mi prendo
Tutti loro vecchi record, li abbatterò
Tutti voi mi vedrete in TV
Continuerete a scommettere su di me, ay
[Pre-Ritornello 2: Carrie Underwood]
Ho aspettato tutta la mia vita
Per vedere il mio nome scritto con le luci
[Ritornello: Carrie Underwood]
Sono invincibile, indistruttibile
Inarrestabile, incrollabile
Mi atterrano, mi rialzo
Sono la campionessa, dovrai conoscere il mio nome
Ora non puoi farmi male, il dolore non lo sento
Sono fatta per questo, sì, sono nata per vincere
Sono la campionessa, oh
[Strofa 3: Ludacris]
Campione nato, Luda
La C è per il coraggio che possiedo attraverso il dramma (o “pathos”)
La H è per il dolore, ma è tutta per onore
La A è per la mia attitudine nel lavorare sulla pazienza
I soldi vanno e vengono, quindi la M è per la motivazione
Devi rimanere costante, la P sta a perseverare
La I sta per integrità (o “onestà-moralità”), carriera innovativa
La O è ottimismo, incessante
E la N è necessaria, perché non mi arrenderà mai
Vedi, mi chiedono come ho fatto, l’ho fatto solo col cuore
Demolire la concorrenza, l’ho fatto dall’inizio
Dicono che ogni campione è tutto sui suoi principi
Carrie
[Ritornello: Carrie Underwood]
Sono invincibile, indistruttibile
Inarrestabile, incrollalibe
Mi atterrano, mi rialzo
Sono la campionessa, dovrai conoscere il mio nome
Ora non puoi farmi male, il dolore non lo sento
Sono fatta per questo, sì, sono nata per vincere
Sono la campionessa
[Outro: Ludacris e Carrie Underwood]
Sono il campione, sì, supero tutti i rivali
E’ tutta una questione di chi lo desidera maggiormente
Io sono la campionessa
Combattiamo per ciò in cui crediamo
Ecco di cosa sono fatti i campioni
Sono la campionessa (Sì, campione)
Carrie Underwood – The Champion testo
[Verse 1: Carrie Underwood]
I’ll be the last one standing
Two hands in the air, I’m a champion
You’ll be looking up at me when it’s over
I live for the battle, I’m a soldier, yeah
I’m a fighter like Rocky
Put your flat on your back like Ali
Yeah, I’m the greatest I’m stronger
Paid my dues, can’t lose, I’m own ya, ay
[Pre-Chorus 1: Carrie Underwood]
I’ve been working my whole life
And now it’s do or die
[Chorus: Carrie Underwood]
I am invincible, unbreakable
Unstoppable, unshakeable
They knock me down, I get up again
I am the champion, you’re gonna know my name
You can’t hurt me now, I can’t feel the pain
I was made for this, yeah, I was born to win
I am the champion
[Verse 2: Carrie Underwood]
When they write my story
They’re gonna say that I did it for the glory
But don’t think that I did it for the fame, yeah
I did it for the love of the game, yeah
And this is my chance I’m taking
All them old records, I’m breaking
All you people watching on the TV
You go ahead and put your bets on me, ay
[Pre-Chorus 2: Carrie Underwood]
I’ve been waiting my whole life
To see my name in lights
[Chorus: Carrie Underwood]
I am invincible, unbreakable
Unstoppable, unshakeable
They knock me down, I get up again
I am the champion, you’re gonna know my name
You can’t hurt me now, I can’t feel the pain
I was made for this, yeah, I was born to win
I am the champion, oh
[Verse 3: Ludacris]
Born champion, Luda
The C is for the courage I possess through the drama
H is for the hurt, but it’s all for the honor
A is for my attitude working through the patience
Money comes and goes, so the M is for motivation
Gotta stay consistent, the P is to persevere
The I is for integrity, innovative career
The O is optimistic, open and never shut
And the N is necessary ‘cause I’m never giving up
See, they ask me how I did it, I just did it from the heart
Crushing the competition, been doing it from the start
They say that every champion is all about his principles
Carrie
[Chorus: Carrie Underwood]
I am invincible, unbreakable
Unstoppable, unshakeable
They knock me down, I get up again
I am the champion, you’re gonna know my name
You can’t hurt me now, I can’t feel the pain
I was made for this, yeah, I was born to win
I am the champion
[Outro: Ludacris & Carrie Underwood]
I’m the champion, yeah, surpassed all rivals
It’s all about who wants it the most
I am the champion
Fight for what we believe in
That’s what champions are made of
I am the champion (Yeah, champion)