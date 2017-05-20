Camila Cabello: guarda il video di Crying in the Club che unisce una seconda nuova canzone “I Have Questions” (testo e traduzione)







Come ormai ben saprete, Camila Cabello ha lasciato le Fifth Harmony. Così dopo qualche featuring è pronta all’avventura da solista e Crying in the Club è il primo singolo estratto dal futuro debut album battezzato “The Hurting. The Healing. The Loving”, attesissimo disco considerato come “una sorta di viaggio dalle tenebre alla luce”, che includerà anche la track “I Have Questions”. Nel progetto potrebbero anche esserci altri pezzi già registrati dalla cantautrice cubana naturalizzata statunitense: sto parlando di “It’s Only Natural”, “Havana” e “A Good Reason to Go”.

L’orecchiabile singolo d’esordio in oggetto, è stato pubblicato il 19 maggio 2017 e porta la firma dell’interprete con la collaborazione di Cashmere Cat, Stephen Kipner, Pamela Sheyne, Nathan Perez, David Frank, Benny Blanco e Sia Furler, mentre la produzione è opera di Happy Perez, Benny Blanco, Matt Beckley e Cashmere Cat.





Cliccate sulla cover in basso per ascoltarlo su Spotify.

Per quel che concerne il significato, in Crying in the Club la cantante sembra rivolgersi ad un’amica-amico per consolarla-o, ma in realtà credo si rivolga a se stessa: psicologicamente non sta proprio bene ed esprime tutte le sue insicurezze ed i suoi timori, come quello di restare sola, così la bella Camila si consola e si fa forza, dicendo a se stessa di non piangere almeno in discoteca, uno di quei posti dove solitamente ci si diverte, di non pensare ai problemi e di lasciarsi trascinare dal ritmo della musica, che trasformerà le sue lacrime in gioia.

E’ sinteticamente questo il concept della canzone, almeno questa è la mia intepretazione.

Il brano è accompagnato dal video ufficiale, la cui prima parte altro non è che la citata I Have Questions (sotto trovate anche il testo di questo pezzo), secondo brano nella scaletta del progetto discografico, che la cantante ha iniziato a scrivere un anno fa, mentre si trovava nel bagno di un hotel. Quello era un periodo in cui la Cabello era distrutta, uno di quei momenti in cui provava “quel tipo di dolore di cui è scomodo parlare”.

Il filmato è stato diretto da Emil Nava ed è possibile vederlo su Youtube cliccando sull’immagine sottostante.

Camila Cabello – Crying in the Club traduzione (Download)

[Verso 1]

Pensi che morirai senza di lui

Sai che è una bugia che dici a te stesso

Hai paura di restare per sempre da sola

Non è la verità, non è vero, non è vero, no

[Pre-Ritornello]

Quindi abbracciami stasera

Lasciati tirare su dalla musica

Come se non fossi mai stato così eccitato

Aprimi il tuo cuore

Lascia che la musica ti tiri su

Come se non fossi mai stato così libero

Finché non sentirai il sorgere del sole

Lascia che la musica scaldi il tuo corpo

Come il calore di mille fiamme

Il calore di mille fiamme

[Ritornello]

Non piangere in discoteca (Hey, hey)

Lascia che il ritmo trasporti le tue lacrime mentre cadono baby

Non piangere in discoteca (Hey, hey)

Con un po’ di fede, le tue lacrime si tramuteranno in estasi

Non piangere in discoteca

Non lo farò, non lo farò, io

Non piangere in discoteca

Non lo farò, non lo farò, io

Non piangere in discoteca

[Verso 2]

Potresti pensare che senza di lei morirai

Ma che è una bugia che dici a te stesso

Temi che non incontrerai mai un’altra così pura

Non è la verità, non è vero, non è vero, no

[Pre-Ritornello]

Quindi abbracciami stasera

Lasciati tirare su dalla musica

Come se non fossi mai stato così eccitato

Aprimi il tuo cuore

Lascia che la musica ti tiri su

Come se non fossi mai stato così libero

Finché non sentirai il sorgere del sole

Lascia che la musica scaldi il tuo corpo

Come il calore di mille fiamme

Il calore di mille fiamme

[Ritornello]

Non piangere in discoteca (Hey, hey)

Lascia che il ritmo trasporti le tue lacrime mentre cadono baby

Non piangere in discoteca (Hey, hey)

Con un po’ di fede, le tue lacrime si tramuteranno in estasi

Non piangere in discoteca

Non lo farò, non lo farò, io

Non piangere in discoteca

Non lo farò, non lo farò, io

Non piangere in discoteca

[Ponte]

Pensi che tu muori senza di lui

Sai, è una bugia che ti dici

Hai paura, che tu stai da solo per sempre

Non è vero, non è vero, non è vero, no

Ho detto non è no (non è no)

Non è piangere

Non è piangere nel club, non piangere

Ho detto non è no (non è no)

Non è piangere

Non è piangere nel club, non piangere

[Ritornello]

Non piangere in discoteca (Hey, hey)

Lascia che il ritmo trasporti le tue lacrime mentre cadono baby

Non piangere in discoteca (Hey, hey)

Con un po’ di fede, le tue lacrime si tramuteranno in estasi

Non piangere in discoteca

Non lo farò, non lo farò, io

Non piangere in discoteca

Non lo farò, non lo farò, io

Non piangere in discoteca

(Non è piangere, non piangere, non piangere, no)

Non lo farò, non lo farò, io

Non piangere in discoteca

(Non è piangere, non piangere, non piangere, no)

Non lo farò, non lo farò, io

Non piangere in discoteca

Crying in the Club – Camila Cabello – Testo

[Verse 1]

You think, that you’ll die without him

You know, that’s a lie that you tell yourself

You fear, that you lay alone forever now

It ain’t true, ain’t true, ain’t true, no

[Pre-Chorus]

So put your arms around me tonight

Let the music lift you up

Like you’ve never been so high

Open up your heart to me

Let the music lift you up

Like you’ve never been this free

‘Til you feel the sunrise

Let the music warm your body

Like the heat of a thousand fires

The heat of a thousand fires

[Chorus]

Ain’t no crying in the club (Hey, hey)

Let the beat carry, your tears as they fall baby

Ain’t no crying in the club (Hey, hey)

With a little faith, your tears turn to ecstasy

Ain’t no crying in the club

I won’t, I won’t, I-

Ain’t no crying in the club

I won’t, I won’t, I-

Ain’t no crying in the club

[Verse 2]

You may think, that you’ll die without her

But you know, that’s a lie that you told yourself

You fear, that you’ll never meet another so pure

It ain’t true, ain’t true, ain’t true, no

[Pre-Chorus]

So put your arms around me tonight

Let the music lift you up

Like you’ve never been so high

Open up your heart to me

Let the music lift you up

Like you’ve never been this free

‘Til you feel the sunrise

Let the music warm your body

Like the heat of a thousand fires

The heat of a thousand fires

[Chorus]

Ain’t no crying in the club (Hey, hey)

Let the beat carry, your tears as they fall baby

Ain’t no crying in the club (Hey, hey)

With a little faith, your tears turn to ecstasy

Ain’t no crying in the club

I won’t, I won’t, I-

Ain’t no crying in the club

I won’t, I won’t, I-

Ain’t no crying in the club

[Bridge]

You think, that you’ll die without him

You know, that’s a lie that you tell yourself

You fear, that you lay alone forever now

It ain’t true, ain’t true, ain’t true, no

I said ain’t no (Ain’t no)

Ain’t no crying

Ain’t no crying in the club, no crying

I said ain’t no (Ain’t no)

Ain’t no crying

Ain’t no crying in the club, no crying

[Chorus]

Ain’t no crying in the club (Hey, hey)

Let the beat carry, your tears as they fall baby

Ain’t no crying in the club (Hey, hey)

With a little faith, your tears turn to ecstasy

Ain’t no crying in the club

I won’t, I won’t, I-

Ain’t no crying in the club

I won’t, I won’t, I-

Ain’t no crying in the club

(Ain’t no crying, no crying, no crying, no)

I won’t, I won’t, I-

Ain’t no crying in the club

(Ain’t no crying, no crying, no crying, no)

I won’t, I won’t, I-

Ain’t no crying in the club

Il testo di I Have Questions

[Verse 1]

Why did you leave me here to burn?

I’m way too young to be this hurt

I feel doomed in hotel rooms

Staring straight up at the wall

Counting wounds and I am trying to numb them all

Do you care, do you care?

Why don’t you care?

I gave you all of me

My blood, my sweat, my heart, and my tears

Why don’t you care, why don’t you care?

I was there, I was there, when no one was

Now you’re gone and I’m here

[Chorus]

I have questions for you

Number one, tell me who you think you are

You got some nerve trying to tear my faith apart (I have questions for you)

Number two, why would you try to play me for a fool?

I should have never ever ever trusted you (I have questions)

Number three, why weren’t you, who you swore that you would be?

I have questions, I got questions haunting me

[Outro]

I have questions for you, I have questions for you

I have questions, I have questions for you

















