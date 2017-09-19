Camelphat & Elderbrook e il singolo Cola: audio, testo, traduzione + versione Franky Rizardo Remix

I Camelphat sono un duo di dj e producers britannici (qui la loro pagina Facebook) con diverse prime posizioni su Beatport e Cola è il loro nuovo singolo, rilasciato il 16 giugno 2017 via Defected Records, anche nella versione Radio Edit, mentre dal successivo 1° settembre è disponibile il remix di Franky Rizardo.
Il loro è indubbiamente uno stile unico, che immagino li proietterà in una rapida ascesa nell’attuale scena dance mondiale.
Si tratta di un bel pezzo House, caratterizzato da mix di beat sofisticati; a completare la produzione della coppia, la cristallina voce dell’emergente Elderbrook (qui la sua pagina Facebook).
Per ascoltare la versione Radio Edit della canzone cliccate sulla cover in basso. Qui la versione estesa e la Franky Rizardo Remix.
A seguire la traduzione in italiano e le parole in inglese che compongono la track.
Cola – Camelphat & Elderbrook – Traduzione (Download – Versione estesa – Franky Rizardo Remix)
Si sta preparando per la notte ed
E’ diretta verso le luci
Ha una visione
Taglia, ancora viva
Guarda come cerca guai
Guarda come balla e
Sorseggia una Coca Cola
Non capisce la differenza e
Ecco cosa le aspetta e
Non vogliono farti entrare e
Lasci la borsa a terra e
Le chiedi cosa sta succedendo
Si sta facendo tardi adesso, ehi ora
Basta con gli argomenti
Sorseggia una Coca Cola
Non capisce ancora la differenza
Oh oh oh oh
Oh oh oh, oh oh oh
Oh oh oh, oh oh oh
Oh oh oh, oh oh oh (Non capisce ancora la differenza)
Oh oh oh, oh oh oh
Oh oh oh, oh oh oh
Oh oh oh, oh oh oh
Oh oh oh, oh oh oh (Non capisce ancora la differenza)
Oh oh oh, oh oh oh
Oh oh oh, oh oh oh
Oh oh oh, oh oh oh
Oh oh oh, oh oh oh (Non capisce ancora la differenza)
Ecco cosa le aspetta e
Non vogliono farti entrare e
Lasci la borsa a terra e
Le chiedi cosa sta succedendo
Si sta facendo tardi adesso, ehi ora
Basta con gli argomenti
Sorseggia una Coca Cola
Non capisce ancora la differenza
Ecco cosa le aspetta e
Non vogliono farti entrare e
Lasci la borsa a terra e
Le chiedi cosa sta succedendo
Si sta facendo tardi adesso, ehi ora
Basta con gli argomenti
Sorseggia una Coca Cola
Non capisce ancora la differenza
Oh oh oh oh
Oh oh oh, oh oh oh
Oh oh oh, oh oh oh
Oh oh oh, oh oh oh
Oh, oh
Si sta preparando per la notte ed
E’ diretta verso le luci
Ha una visione
Taglia, ancora viva
Guarda come cerca guai
Guarda come balla e
Sorseggia una Coca Cola
Non capisce la differenza e
Non capisce la differenza e
Oh oh oh oh
Oh oh oh, oh oh oh
Oh oh oh, oh oh oh
Oh oh oh, oh oh oh
Oh oh oh, oh oh oh
Oh oh oh, oh oh oh
Oh oh oh, oh oh oh
Oh oh oh, oh oh oh
Ecco cosa le aspetta e
Non vogliono farti entrare e
Lasci la borsa a terra e
Le chiedi cosa sta succedendo
Si sta facendo tardi adesso, ehi ora
Basta con gli argomenti
Sorseggia una Coca Cola
Non capisce ancora la differenza
Ecco cosa le aspetta e
Non vogliono farti entrare e
Lasci la borsa a terra e
Le chiedi cosa sta succedendo
Si sta facendo tardi adesso, ehi ora
Basta con gli argomenti
Sorseggia una Coca Cola
Non capisce ancora la differenza
Powered by NuoveCanzoni.com
Camelphat & Elderbrook – Cola testo
Got ready for the night and
She’s heading for the lights
She see’s the vision going
Cutting out, left alive
See how she looks for trouble
See how she dances and
She sips a Coca Cola
She can’t tell the difference and
That’s what you’re coming for and
They don’t want to let you in and
You drop your bag to the floor and
You ask her what’s happening
It’s getting late now, hey now
Enough of the arguments
She sips a Coca Cola
She can’t tell the difference yet
Oh, oh oh oh
Oh oh oh, oh oh oh
Oh oh oh, oh oh oh
Oh oh oh, oh oh oh (She can’t tell the difference yet)
Oh oh oh, oh oh oh
Oh oh oh, oh oh oh
Oh oh oh, oh oh oh
Oh oh oh, oh oh oh (She can’t tell the difference yet)
Oh oh oh, oh oh oh
Oh oh oh, oh oh oh
Oh oh oh, oh oh oh
Oh oh oh, oh oh oh (She can’t tell the difference yet)
That’s what you’re coming for and
They don’t want to let you in and
You drop your bag to the floor and
You ask her what’s happening
It’s getting late now, hey now
Enough of the arguments
She sips a Coca Cola
She can’t tell the difference yet
That’s what you’re coming for and
They don’t want to let you in and
You drop your bag to the floor and
You ask her what’s happening
It’s getting late now, hey now
Enough of the arguments
She sips a Coca Cola
She can’t tell the difference yet
Oh, oh oh oh
Oh oh oh, oh oh oh
Oh oh oh, oh oh oh
Oh oh oh, oh oh oh
Oh oh
Got ready for the night and
She’s heading for the lights
She see’s the vision going
Cutting out, left alive
See how she looks for trouble
See how she dances and
She sips a Coca Cola
She can’t tell the difference and
She can’t tell the difference and
Oh, oh oh oh
Oh oh oh, oh oh oh
Oh oh oh, oh oh oh
Oh oh oh, oh oh oh
Oh oh oh, oh oh oh
Oh oh oh, oh oh oh
Oh oh oh, oh oh oh
Oh oh oh, oh oh oh
That’s what you’re coming for and
They don’t want to let you in and
You drop your bag to the floor and
You ask her what’s happening
It’s getting late now, hey now
Enough of the arguments
She sips a Coca Cola
She can’t tell the difference yet
That’s what you’re coming for and
They don’t want to let you in and
You drop your bag to the floor and
You ask her what’s happening
It’s getting late now, hey now
Enough of the arguments
She sips a Coca Cola
She can’t tell the difference yet