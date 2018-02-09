Calvin Harris & PartyNextDoor nel nuovo singolo Nuh Ready Nuh Ready: video, testo e traduzione







Il celebre dj e produttore britannico Calvin Harris, vi presenta il primo singolo del 2018 battezzato Nuh Ready Nuh Ready, disponibile dallo scorso 8 febbraio.

Per l’occasione, il producer ha ingaggiato come vocal Jahron Anthony Brathwaite, aka PartyNextDoor, cantante e rapper canadese classe 1993, che insieme a Harris ha anche scritto il testo.









L’artista alternative R&B aveva già avuto modo di collaborare con Calvin in “Cash Out” feat. ScHoolboy Q, PartyNextDoor & D.R.A.M. (2017).

Nella nuova canzone, il rapper dice di non esser pronto per avere relazioni serie e figli…

Il video ufficiale è disponibile da oggi ed è possibile vederlo cliccando sull’immagine sottostante.

Calvin Harris ft. PartyNextDoor – Nuh Ready Nuh Ready testo (Download)

[Chorus]

Mi and di mandem

We haffi run from half of di gyal dem

So sweet, so sweet

Don’t want mi children and ting’

Mi nuh ready fi all dem tings

So sweet, you’re so sweet, yeah

Yeah, mi nuh ready fi all dem things yet

So sweet, so sweet, yeah

Yeah, I’m not ready fi all dem tings yet

I’m not ready fi all dem tings yet

[Verse 1]

She call me kid, kid, kid

My mama kiss her kid

She say mi tooth-tooth sweet

She say mi too-too sweet

Don’t make me feel like I love you

Just ‘cause I thought you was special

Won’t make me feel like I love you

Baby, girl, I won’t settle

I had dreams of fuckin’ the baddest bitch

Last night I awoke up and I fucked the baddest bitch

I thought I would be ready when I seen her

When I was in the disco

I gotta keep it honest

Keep it real with you

[Chorus]

Mi and di mandem

We haffi run from half of di gyal dem

So sweet, so sweet

Don’t want mi children and tings

Mi nuh ready fi all dem tings

So sweet, you’re so sweet

Mi nuh ready fi all dem tings yet

So sweet, so sweet

Mi and di mandem

We haffi run from half of di gyal dem

So sweet, you’re so sweet

Don’t want mi children and tings

Mi nuh ready fi all dem tings

So sweet, you’re so sweet

Mi nuh ready fi all dem tings

So sweet, so sweet

[Verse 2]

I strapped up ‘cause they mapped up

‘Cause I need to know where you are

Can’t keep following these signs

‘Cause you’re lookin’ for a sign, and I can’t give you one

Start to feel like it’s mad love

That’s givin’ your attraction, to me

Yeah, I just want you, nobody else, baby

I don’t wanna get too far

It’s just you that I want

Link sponsorizzati









[Chorus]

When it’s mi and di mandem

We haffi run from half of di gyal dem

So sweet, so sweet

Don’t want mi children and tings

Mi nuh ready fi all dem tings

So sweet, you’re so sweet

Mi nuh ready fi all dem tings yet

So sweet, so sweet

Mi and di mandem

We haffi run from half of di gyal dem

So sweet, so sweet

Don’t want mi children and tings

Mi nuh ready fi all dem tings

So sweet, you’re so sweet

Mi nuh ready fi all dem tings





Nuh Ready Nuh Ready traduzione

[Ritornello]

Io e i miei amici

Dobbiamo correre da quella ragazza

Così dolce, così dolce

Non voglio figli e relazioni serie

Non sono pronto per questo

Così dolce, sei così dolce, si

Sì, non mi sento pronto per questo

Così dolce, così dolce, sì

Sì, non sono ancora pronto per questo

Non sono ancora pronto per questo

[Strofa 1]

Lei mi da del ragazzino, ragazzino, ragazzino,

Mia madre bacia il suo bambino

Dice che sono dolce

Dice che sono dolcissimo

Non farmi credere di amarti

Solo perché pensavo che tu fossi speciale

Non mi farai credere di amarti

Baby, ragazza, non mi accontenterò

Sognavo di fot*ere la più stron*a

Stanotte mi sono svegliato e ho sco*ato la miglior tro*a

Pensavo di essere pronto quando l’ho vista

Quando mi trovavo in discoteca

Sinceramente

Faccio sul serio con te

[Ritornello]

Io e i miei amici

Dobbiamo correre da quella ragazza

Così dolce, sei così dolce

Non voglio figli e bambini

Non sono pronto per questo

Così dolce, sei così dolce

Non sono pronto per questo

Così dolce, sei così dolce

Io e i miei amici

Dobbiamo correre da quella ragazza

Così dolce, sei così dolce

Non voglio figli e bambini

Non sono pronto per questo

Così dolce, sei così dolce

Non sono pronto per questo

Così dolce, così dolce

[Strofa 2]

Mi sono legato perché hanno mappato

Perché devo sapere dove sei

Non posso continuare a seguire questi segnali

Perché stai cercando un segnale, e non posso dartelo

Inizi a sentirti come se fosse un amore folle

Questo è il risultato della tua attrazione nei miei confronti

Si, voglio solo te, nessun’altra, piccola

Non chiedo altro

Sei solo tu che voglio

[Ritornello]

Quando io e i miei amici

Siamo corsi da quella ragazza

Così dolce, così dolce

Non voglio figli e bambini

Mi mancano tutti i requisiti

Così dolce, sei così dolce

Non sono pronto per questo

Così dolce, così dolce

Io e i miei amici

Siamo corsi da quella ragazza

Così dolce, così dolce

Non voglio figli e bambini

Mi mancano tutti i requisiti

Così dolce, sei così dolce

Non sono pronto per questo

Powered by NuoveCanzoni.com









LASCIA UN COMMENTO ALL' ARTICOLO

commenti complessivi