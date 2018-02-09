Calvin Harris & PartyNextDoor nel nuovo singolo Nuh Ready Nuh Ready: video, testo e traduzione

Il celebre dj e produttore britannico Calvin Harris, vi presenta il primo singolo del 2018 battezzato Nuh Ready Nuh Ready, disponibile dallo scorso 8 febbraio.
Per l’occasione, il producer ha ingaggiato come vocal Jahron Anthony Brathwaite, aka PartyNextDoor, cantante e rapper canadese classe 1993, che insieme a Harris ha anche scritto il testo.
L’artista alternative R&B aveva già avuto modo di collaborare con Calvin in “Cash Out” feat. ScHoolboy Q, PartyNextDoor & D.R.A.M. (2017).
Nella nuova canzone, il rapper dice di non esser pronto per avere relazioni serie e figli…
Il video ufficiale è disponibile da oggi ed è possibile vederlo cliccando sull’immagine sottostante.
Calvin Harris ft. PartyNextDoor – Nuh Ready Nuh Ready testo (Download)
[Chorus]
Mi and di mandem
We haffi run from half of di gyal dem
So sweet, so sweet
Don’t want mi children and ting’
Mi nuh ready fi all dem tings
So sweet, you’re so sweet, yeah
Yeah, mi nuh ready fi all dem things yet
So sweet, so sweet, yeah
Yeah, I’m not ready fi all dem tings yet
I’m not ready fi all dem tings yet
[Verse 1]
She call me kid, kid, kid
My mama kiss her kid
She say mi tooth-tooth sweet
She say mi too-too sweet
Don’t make me feel like I love you
Just ‘cause I thought you was special
Won’t make me feel like I love you
Baby, girl, I won’t settle
I had dreams of fuckin’ the baddest bitch
Last night I awoke up and I fucked the baddest bitch
I thought I would be ready when I seen her
When I was in the disco
I gotta keep it honest
Keep it real with you
[Chorus]
Mi and di mandem
We haffi run from half of di gyal dem
So sweet, so sweet
Don’t want mi children and tings
Mi nuh ready fi all dem tings
So sweet, you’re so sweet
Mi nuh ready fi all dem tings yet
So sweet, so sweet
Mi and di mandem
We haffi run from half of di gyal dem
So sweet, you’re so sweet
Don’t want mi children and tings
Mi nuh ready fi all dem tings
So sweet, you’re so sweet
Mi nuh ready fi all dem tings
So sweet, so sweet
[Verse 2]
I strapped up ‘cause they mapped up
‘Cause I need to know where you are
Can’t keep following these signs
‘Cause you’re lookin’ for a sign, and I can’t give you one
Start to feel like it’s mad love
That’s givin’ your attraction, to me
Yeah, I just want you, nobody else, baby
I don’t wanna get too far
It’s just you that I want
[Chorus]
When it’s mi and di mandem
We haffi run from half of di gyal dem
So sweet, so sweet
Don’t want mi children and tings
Mi nuh ready fi all dem tings
So sweet, you’re so sweet
Mi nuh ready fi all dem tings yet
So sweet, so sweet
Mi and di mandem
We haffi run from half of di gyal dem
So sweet, so sweet
Don’t want mi children and tings
Mi nuh ready fi all dem tings
So sweet, you’re so sweet
Mi nuh ready fi all dem tings
Nuh Ready Nuh Ready traduzione
[Ritornello]
Io e i miei amici
Dobbiamo correre da quella ragazza
Così dolce, così dolce
Non voglio figli e relazioni serie
Non sono pronto per questo
Così dolce, sei così dolce, si
Sì, non mi sento pronto per questo
Così dolce, così dolce, sì
Sì, non sono ancora pronto per questo
Non sono ancora pronto per questo
[Strofa 1]
Lei mi da del ragazzino, ragazzino, ragazzino,
Mia madre bacia il suo bambino
Dice che sono dolce
Dice che sono dolcissimo
Non farmi credere di amarti
Solo perché pensavo che tu fossi speciale
Non mi farai credere di amarti
Baby, ragazza, non mi accontenterò
Sognavo di fot*ere la più stron*a
Stanotte mi sono svegliato e ho sco*ato la miglior tro*a
Pensavo di essere pronto quando l’ho vista
Quando mi trovavo in discoteca
Sinceramente
Faccio sul serio con te
[Ritornello]
Io e i miei amici
Dobbiamo correre da quella ragazza
Così dolce, sei così dolce
Non voglio figli e bambini
Non sono pronto per questo
Così dolce, sei così dolce
Non sono pronto per questo
Così dolce, sei così dolce
Io e i miei amici
Dobbiamo correre da quella ragazza
Così dolce, sei così dolce
Non voglio figli e bambini
Non sono pronto per questo
Così dolce, sei così dolce
Non sono pronto per questo
Così dolce, così dolce
[Strofa 2]
Mi sono legato perché hanno mappato
Perché devo sapere dove sei
Non posso continuare a seguire questi segnali
Perché stai cercando un segnale, e non posso dartelo
Inizi a sentirti come se fosse un amore folle
Questo è il risultato della tua attrazione nei miei confronti
Si, voglio solo te, nessun’altra, piccola
Non chiedo altro
Sei solo tu che voglio
[Ritornello]
Quando io e i miei amici
Siamo corsi da quella ragazza
Così dolce, così dolce
Non voglio figli e bambini
Mi mancano tutti i requisiti
Così dolce, sei così dolce
Non sono pronto per questo
Così dolce, così dolce
Io e i miei amici
Siamo corsi da quella ragazza
Così dolce, così dolce
Non voglio figli e bambini
Mi mancano tutti i requisiti
Così dolce, sei così dolce
Non sono pronto per questo
