Calvin Harris: guarda il video di “Faking It” ft. Kehlani & Lil Yachty (con testo e traduzione)







Faking It è il quinto singolo estratto da Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1, quinto album in studio di Calvin Harris, uscito lo scorso 30 giugno.

Dopo “Slide”, “Heatstroke”, “Rollin”, “Feels” e “Hard to Love”, è il momento di questa produzione del dj e producer scozzese, che vede la collaborazione della cantautrice americana Kehlani e del rapper Lil Yachty, autore anche del testo insieme a Jessie Reyez e lo stesso Harris.





Nona e penultima traccia del disco, Faking It è anche disponibile nella versione Radio Edit (ascoltala su Spotify) ed è accompagnata dal video ufficiale disponibile dal 23 ottobre.

Per accedere al filmato cliccate sull’immagine sottostante, dopo la quale potete leggere la traduzione in italiano e le parole in inglese che compongono questo pezzo.

Calvin Harris – Faking It traduzione (Download – Radio Edit)

[Strofa 1: Kehlani]

Prego il Signore, ma ho l’impressione che sia diventato sordo

Ora che conto su di te ma non mi resta più niente

Hey, voevo chiamarti, dirti che mi dispiace

Stessa vecchia fot*uta storia che tutti cantano

[Pre-Ritornello: Kehlani]

E dico che sto bene, ma credo di essere una bugiarda

Dici che stai bene, ma ho visto che ti è piaciuto

Le 2 del mattino e sono stanca, so che è questo il momento che ti piace

So che è questo il momento in cui mi manchi, so che è questo il momento in cui piangi

[Ritornello: Kehlani]

Perché, perché perché stai controllando se ci hai messo una pietra sopra?

Perché, perché dici di “mollare” se ci tieni ancora?

Sei solo un po’ più bravo a fingere rispetto a me, baby

Sei solo un po’ più bravo a fingere rispetto a me, baby

Perché, perché perché stai controllando se ci hai messo una pietra sopra?

Perché, perché dici di “mollare” se ci tieni ancora?

Sei solo un po’ più bravo a fingere rispetto a me, baby

Sei solo un po’ più bravo a fingere rispetto a me, baby

[Strofa 2: Kehlani]

Oggi agli occhi di tutti sono solo una stron*za

(Andate affan*ulo)

Non ho bisogno di nessuno, sto bene a piangere da sola

(Fo**iti anche tu)

Andare avanti è una seccatura, perché sai che ti adoro ancora

Un amore non corrisposto è solo un inferno degli innamorati

[Pre-Ritornello: Kehlani]

E dico che sto bene, ma credo di essere una bugiarda

Dici che stai bene, ma ho visto che ti è piaciuto

Le 2 del mattino e sono stanca, so che è questo il momento che ti piace

So che è questo il momento in cui mi manchi, so che è questo il momento in cui piangi

[Ritornello: Kehlani]

Perché, perché perché stai controllando se ci hai messo una pietra sopra?

Perché, perché dici di “mollare” se ci tieni ancora?

Sei solo un po’ più bravo a fingere rispetto a me, baby

Sei solo un po’ più bravo a fingere rispetto a me, baby

Perché, perché perché stai controllando se ci hai messo una pietra sopra?

Perché, perché dici di “mollare” se ci tieni ancora?

Sei solo un po’ più bravo a fingere rispetto a me, baby

Sei solo un po’ più bravo a fingere rispetto a me, baby

[Verso 3: Lil Yachty]

(Lil Boat, Lil Boat, Lil Boat, Lil Boat, Lil Boat)

Non mi comporterò come se non ti amassi baby

Perché in fondo, ragazza, so che è così (vero)

Ha setacciato tutto il mondo non bene

Ma non riesco a trovare una ragazza che vive vicino come te (no!)

Ho fatto milioni di dollari

Ma sono ancora solo finché non tornerò a casa da te (yah!)

Ricordo tutte le volte in cui avevamo parcheggiato vicino casa tua

E ridevamo sulla tua via

Non puoi andare davanti

Sei una diva spietata nuovecanzoni.com (yaah!)

Ho dovuto chiedere consigli a mia madre

È una maestra di cuori spezzati (oh, yah!)

Ricordo quella volta ub cui ti ho messo quel salamino in faccia

Ti ha reso un mostro

Ora penso a te ogni volta che mangio pizza, ohh

Link sponsorizzati









[Ritornello: Kehlani]

Perché, perché perché stai controllando se ci hai messo una pietra sopra?

Perché, perché dici di “mollare” se ci tieni ancora?

Sei solo un po’ più bravo a fingere rispetto a me, baby

Sei solo un po’ più bravo a fingere rispetto a me, baby

Perché, perché perché stai controllando se ci hai messo una pietra sopra?

Perché, perché dici di “mollare” se ci tieni ancora?

Sei solo un po’ più bravo a fingere rispetto a me, baby

Sei solo un po’ più bravo a fingere rispetto a me, baby

[Post-Ritornello: Kehlani]

Perché mi stringi?

Perché mi stringi?

[Conclusione: Lil Yachty]

Oh, lei ha spaccato con quella roba

Ha spaccato di brutto (o “la stava uccidendo”), è stata dura, fratello

Non pensavo che avrebbe potuto farlo ma ha spaccato

Vai Lani, vai Lani

Powered by NuoveCanzoni.com

Faking It testo

[Verse 1: Kehlani]

Pray to God, but I’m feeling like he’s going deaf

Now when I lean on you and I got nothing left

Hey, I’ve been wanting to call ya, tell you that I’m sorry

Same old fucking story everybody sing

[Pre-Chorus: Kehlani]

And I say I’m okay, but I guess I’m a liar

You say you’re okay, but I saw that you liked it

2 AM and faded, I know that’s when you like it

Know that’s when you miss me, know that’s when you crying

[Chorus: Kehlani]

Why you, why you, why you checking if you’re over it?

Why you, why you say “Let go” if you’re still holding it?

Just a little bit better at faking it than me, baby

Just a little bit better at faking it than me, baby

Why you, why you, why you checking if you’re over it?

Why you, why you say “Let go” if you’re still holding it?

Just a little bit better at faking it than me, baby

Just a little bit better at faking it than me, baby

[Verse 2: Kehlani]

Nowadays, I’m just a bitch to everybody else

(Fuck you and you)

I don’t need no shoulders, I’m good crying by myself

(Fuck you, too)

Moving on’s a chore, ‘cause you know I still adore ya

An unrequited love is just a lover’s hell

[Pre-Chorus: Kehlani]

And I say I’m okay, but I guess I’m a liar

You say you’re okay, but I saw that you liked it

2 AM and faded, I know that’s when you like it

Know that’s when you miss me, know that’s when you crying

[Chorus: Kehlani]

Why you, why you, why you checking if you’re over it?

Why you, why you say “Let go” if you’re still holding it?

Just a little bit better at faking it than me, baby

Just a little bit better at faking it than me, baby

Why you, why you, why you checking if you’re over it?

Why you, why you say “Let go” if you’re still holding it?

Just a little bit better at faking it than me, baby

Just a little bit better at faking it than me, baby

[Verse 3: Lil Yachty]

(Lil Boat, Lil Boat, Lil Boat, Lil Boat, Lil Boat)

I’m not gonna act like I don’t love ya baby

‘Cause deep in my mind, girl, I know I do (true)

Tried to search all through the world not well

But I can’t find a girl that lives close like you (no!)

I done made millions of dollars

But I’m still alone until I come home back to you (yah!)

I remember all of the times we were parked by your house

And laughed out on your avenue

Whoa, you can’t front

You’re a stone cold diva (yaah!)

I had to get counseling from my mom

She’s a heartbreak teacher (oh, yah!)

Remember that time I put those pepperonis on your face

Made you a creature

Now I think about you every single time I eat pizza, ohh

[Chorus: Kehlani]

Why you, why you, why you checking if you’re over it?

Why you, why you say “Let go” if you’re still holding it?

Just a little bit better at faking it than me, baby

Just a little bit better at faking it than me, baby

Why you, why you, why you checking if you’re over it?

Why you, why you say “Let go” if you’re still holding it?

Just a little bit better at faking it than me, baby

Just a little bit better at faking it than me, baby

[Post-Chorus: Kehlani]

Why you holding me?

Why you holding me?

[Outro: Lil Yachty]

Oh, she killed that shit

She was killing it, that was hard, bruh

I didn’t know she could get that high but she killed that

Go Lani, go Lani

















LASCIA UN COMMENTO ALL' ARTICOLO

commenti complessivi