Calum Scott – What I Miss Most: video ufficiale e traduzione del testo

What I Miss Most è il nuovo singolo del cantautore britannico Calum Scott estratto dal debut album Only Human, uscito lo scorso 9 marzo.

Scritta con la collaborazione di James Alan Ghaleb, Corey Sanders e dallo svedese OZGO, che ha anche curato la produzione, la canzone parla della nostalgia della città natale dell’artista classe 1988: Kingston upon Hull.

Il video diretto da Ozzie Pullin, non poteva che essere un susseguirsi di ricordi. Nelle immagini vediamo un Calum in versione bambino e in versione ragazzo.

Per accedere al filmato cliccate sull’immagine, mentre a seguire potete leggere la traduzione in italiano e le parole in inglese che compongono questo pezzo.

Testo

[Verse 1]

It must have been a year since

I was thrown across an ocean far from home

Life is making no sense

Riding in between the highs and lows

[Pre-Chorus]

Woah, when I wake in the morning I, ooh

It’s the first on my mind





[Chorus]

Maybe what I miss most

It wasn’t made of steel and stone

And maybe what I miss most

It wasn’t born of skin and bone

Under the sun, up on the waves

Under three crowns when I’m far away

Maybe what I miss most

[Hook]

And maybe you’ll never know

And maybe you’ll never know

Maybe you’ll never know

[Verse 2]

Life beyond the window

I’m jealous of the way the black bird flies

Free among the people

Those quarter million stories pass me by

[Pre-Chorus]

Woah, lie awake in the moonlight, I ooh

It’s the last on my mind

[Chorus]

And maybe what I miss most

It wasn’t made of steel and stone

And maybe what I miss most

It wasn’t born of skin and bone

Under the sun, up on the waves

Under three crowns when I’m far away

Maybe what I miss most

[Hook]

And maybe you’ll never know

And maybe you’ll never know

And maybe you’ll never know

[Bridge]

I remember at the table

All those faces, where did they go?

I imagine how it looks like

When I’m not there

I remember, every summer

But now that years are, just a number

There’s no backwards

Time is faster with everything I’ve left behind, oh

[Chorus]

But maybe what I miss most

It wasn’t made of steel and stone

And maybe what I miss most

It wasn’t born of skin and bone

‘Cause under the sun, up on the waves

Under three crowns when I’m far away

Maybe what I miss most

[Hook]

And maybe you’ll never know

And maybe you’ll never know

And maybe you’ll never know