BURNS – Hands On Me feat. Maluma & Rae Sremmurd: traduzione testo e audio

Matthew James Burns, un arte Burns, è un DJ e produttore discografico britannico classe 1985, che in carriera ha prodotto brano per artisti come Pitbull, Little Mix, Britney Spears, Ellie Goulding e Louis Tomlinson.
In data 20 aprile 2018 l’artista ha rilasciato il nuovo bel singolo Hands On Me, impreziosito dalla collaborazione del cantautore e fenomeno reggaeton colombiano Maluma ed i Rae Sremmurd, duo hip hop statunitense composto da Slim Jxmmi e Swae Lee.
Scritta dagli interpreti, la canzone è molto gradevole e potrebbe divenire una hit, anche per via del mix di generi musicali diversi che la caratterizzano. Per ascoltarla cliccate sulla cover in basso, mentre a seguire potete leggere i testi.
Traduzione (Download)
[Introduzione: Maluma]
Baby, tieni le mani su di me
Sappi che dovrei andarmene, ma non posso lasciarti
So che senti la mia energia
Se dovessi rubarti il cuore, giuro che non avrei voluto
[Strofa 1: Maluma]
Sì, hai un uomo, ma non lo so
È difficile controllare quando lavori, sì
Perché non ci facciamo un altro sorso solo per dimenticare la questione
Che sto cercando di prendere una chiamata persa prima che finisca nel cestino
“Prima finisca nel cestino, sì
[Pre-Ritornello: Maluma]
Muovi i fianchi ai lati, si
Hai spazio e il tuo uomo non lo sa
Hai messo gli gli occhi sui miei, si
Abbiamo bei progetti ma non diciamo niente a nessuno
Non cambiare idea (non cambiare idea)
Hai spazio ma le tue amiche non lo sanno (non lo sanno)
Abbiamo bei progetti ma li teniamoli nascosti (teniamoli nascosti)
Diamoci una mossa, poi ce la prenderemo comoda
[Ritornello: Maluma]
Baby, tieni le mani su di me
Sappi che dovrei andarmene, ma non posso lasciarti
So che senti la mia energia
Se dovessi rubarti il cuore, giuro che non era mia intenzione
Baby, tieni le mani su di me
Sappi che dovrei andarmene, ma non posso lasciarti
So che senti la mia energia
Se dovessi rubarti il cuore, giuro che non volevo
Se ti rubo il cuore, giuro che non avrei voluto
[Strofa 2: Swae Lee]
Sì, non posso leggerti in testa
Non pensare che io stia parlando male
So che mi vuoi, non ho dubbi
La notte è già passata, si sta facendo giorno
Rolla un po’ d’erba, invita un po’ ragazze
Solo se l’atmosfera è giusta
ti voglio tutta per me
Sto cercando di sbalordirti (ehi)
Una cosa a tre, le sue amiche mi hanno sentito
Ho lasciato la ragazza, ora vuole farmi del male (ferirmi)
Spendere in fretta i miei soldi
Uccidendomi lentamente, non aveva pietà
Baby, mi stai facendo diventare pazzo
Mi stai facendo veramente male quando mi avvicino a te
Ero nel mio spazio
Eri così distante, ecco cosa fanno le lacrime (sì)
Non nascondermi le cose (le cose)
Se ce n’è un altro, basta dirmelo (dirmelo)
Sei così, così distratta
Ecco qui, sfogati di nuovo
[Pre-Ritornello: Swae Lee]
Muovi i fianchi ai lati, si
Hai spazio e il tuo uomo non lo sa
Hai messo gli gli occhi sui miei, si
Abbiamo bei progetti ma non diciamo niente a nessuno
Non cambiare idea (non cambiare idea)
Hai spazio ma le tue amiche non lo sanno (non lo sanno)
Abbiamo bei progetti ma li teniamoli nascosti (teniamoli nascosti)
Diamoci una mossa, poi ce la prenderemo comoda
[Ritornello: Maluma, Swae Lee, Maluma & Swae Lee]
Baby, tieni le mani su di me
Sappi che dovrei andarmene, ma non posso lasciarti
So che senti la mia energia
Se dovessi rubarti il cuore, giuro che non era mia intenzione
Baby, tieni le mani su di me
Sappi che dovrei andarmene, ma non posso lasciarti
So che senti la mia energia
Se dovessi rubarti il cuore, giuro che non volevo
[Strofa 3: Slim Jxmmi]
JXM! Non posso permettermi di perdere tempo (tempo)
So che mi vuole, mostra i segni (segni)
Sto vivendo uno sballo naturale
Una volta, piccola, muovi il lato b lentamente (muovi il lato b lentamente, sì)
Muovi il lato b lentamente
Mi hai infatuato, sei così bella (hey)
Ogni volta che esci, fai venire un infarto a qualcuno
Farla mia, devo renderla mia, si
Ragazza isolana come Rihanna (RiRi)
E lei ha il potenziale, metto quella vorsa su di lei
Sì, ti lascio guidare e ti seguo (male)
Sì, mi congederò con un gran finale
[Ponte: Maluma]
Continua a muoverti per me
Più ti avvicini e più mi piace il tuo corpo (hey)
Continua a muoverti per me
Che il meglio arriva dopo la fine della festa
Te lo dico io, ragazza
[Ritornello: Maluma, Swae Lee, Maluma & Swae Lee]
Baby, tieni le mani su di me
Sappi che dovrei andarmene, ma non posso lasciarti
So che senti la mia energia
Se dovessi rubarti il cuore, giuro che non era mia intenzione
Baby, tieni le mani su di me
Sappi che dovrei andarmene, ma non posso lasciarti
So che senti la mia energia
Se dovessi rubarti il cuore, giuro che non volevo
[Conclusione: Maluma & Swae Lee]
Se dovessi rubarti il cuore, giuro che non era mia intenzione
Non posso lasciarti
Se ti rubassi il cuore, si, non volevo
Testo
[Intro: Maluma]
Baby, keep your hands on me
Know that I should leave, but I just can’t leave you
Know you feel my energy
If I took your heart, swear I didn’t mean to
[Verse 1: Maluma]
Yeah you got a man, but I don’t know that
It’s hard to control when you work that back, yeah
Why don’t we take one more sip just to hide the fact
That I’m ‘bout to take one missed call ‘fore it turns to trash
‘Fore it turns to trash, yeah
[Pre-Chorus: Maluma]
You throw your hips to the side, yeah
You got space and your man don’t know
You got your eyes on my eyes, yeah
We got plans that we’re keepin’ low
Don’t change on your mind (don’t change on your mind)
You got space, but your girls don’t know (they don’t know)
We got plans, but we keep them low (keep it low)
We move fast, then we take it slow
[Chorus: Maluma]
Baby, keep your hands on me
Know that I should leave, but I just can’t leave you
Know you feel my energy
If I took your heart, swear I didn’t mean to
Baby, keep your hands on me
Know that I should leave, but I just can’t leave you
Know you feel my energy
If I took your heart, swear I didn’t mean to
If I took your heart, swear I didn’t mean to
[Verse 2: Swae Lee]
Yeah, I cannot read your mind
Don’t think that I’m just talkin’ trash
I know you want me, surely
Night’s already passed, it’s getting early
Roll some weed, call on some girls
Only if the vibes are right
I want you all to myself
I’m tryna blow your mind (hey)
Threesome, her friends overheard me
I left the girl, now she wanna hurt me (hurt me)
Spendin’ my cash in a hurry
Killin’ me softly, she had no mercy
Baby, you’re drivin’ me mental
Actually bad when I get near you
I was in my own space
You were so distant, that’s what the tears do (yeah)
Don’t go behind my back (my back)
If there’s another, just fill me in (fill me in)
You’re so, so deep in
Here you go pourin’ your heart out again
[Pre-Chorus: Swae Lee]
You threw your hips to the side, yeah
You got spice and your man don’t know
You got your eyes on my eyes, yeah
We got plans, but we’ll keep them low
Don’t change on your mind (don’t change on your mind)
You got spice, but your girls don’t know (they don’t know)
We got plans, but we keep them low (keep it low)
We move fast, then we take it slow
[Chorus: Maluma, Swae Lee, Maluma & Swae Lee]
Baby, keep your hands on me
Know that I should leave, but I just can’t leave you
Know you feel my energy
If I took your heart, swear I didn’t mean to
Baby, keep your hands on me
Know that I should leave, but I just can’t leave you
I know you feel my energy
If I took your heart, swear I didn’t mean to
[Verse 3: Slim Jxmmi]
Jxm! Couldn’t afford to waste any time (time)
I know she want me, she showin’ signs (signs)
I’m livin’ off a natural high
One time, baby, slow whine (slow wine, yeah)
Slow wine
Got me infatuated, you’re so fine (hey)
Every time you step out, homicide
Make her mine, I gotta make her mine, yeah
Island girl like Rihanna (RiRi)
And she got potential, put that Birkin bag on her (Birkin)
Yeah, I let her lead and I follow (bad)
Yeah, and I’ma leave on a high note
[Bridge: Maluma]
Sigue movié-moviéndote pa’ mí
Que mientras más te acercas, más me gusta tu body (hey)
Sigue moviéndote pa’ mí
Que lo mejor ya viene luego en el after party
Te digo, girl
[Chorus: Maluma, Swae Lee, Maluma & Swae Lee]
Baby, keep your hands on me
Know that I should leave, but I just can’t leave you
Know you feel my energy
If I took your heart, swear I didn’t mean to
Baby, keep your hands on me
Know that I should leave, but I just can’t leave you
I know you feel my energy
If I took your heart, swear I didn’t mean to
[Outro: Maluma & Swae Lee]
If I took your heart, swear I didn’t mean to
Can’t leave you
If I took your heart, yeah, I didn’t mean to