BURNS – Hands On Me feat. Maluma & Rae Sremmurd: traduzione testo e audio

Matthew James Burns, un arte Burns, è un DJ e produttore discografico britannico classe 1985, che in carriera ha prodotto brano per artisti come Pitbull, Little Mix, Britney Spears, Ellie Goulding e Louis Tomlinson.

In data 20 aprile 2018 l’artista ha rilasciato il nuovo bel singolo Hands On Me, impreziosito dalla collaborazione del cantautore e fenomeno reggaeton colombiano Maluma ed i Rae Sremmurd, duo hip hop statunitense composto da Slim Jxmmi e Swae Lee.

Scritta dagli interpreti, la canzone è molto gradevole e potrebbe divenire una hit, anche per via del mix di generi musicali diversi che la caratterizzano. Per ascoltarla cliccate sulla cover in basso, mentre a seguire potete leggere i testi.

Testo

[Intro: Maluma]

Baby, keep your hands on me

Know that I should leave, but I just can’t leave you

Know you feel my energy

If I took your heart, swear I didn’t mean to

[Verse 1: Maluma]

Yeah you got a man, but I don’t know that

It’s hard to control when you work that back, yeah

Why don’t we take one more sip just to hide the fact

That I’m ‘bout to take one missed call ‘fore it turns to trash

‘Fore it turns to trash, yeah

[Pre-Chorus: Maluma]

You throw your hips to the side, yeah

You got space and your man don’t know

You got your eyes on my eyes, yeah

We got plans that we’re keepin’ low

Don’t change on your mind (don’t change on your mind)

You got space, but your girls don’t know (they don’t know)

We got plans, but we keep them low (keep it low)

We move fast, then we take it slow





[Chorus: Maluma]

Baby, keep your hands on me

Know that I should leave, but I just can’t leave you

Know you feel my energy

If I took your heart, swear I didn’t mean to

Baby, keep your hands on me

Know that I should leave, but I just can’t leave you

Know you feel my energy

If I took your heart, swear I didn’t mean to

If I took your heart, swear I didn’t mean to

[Verse 2: Swae Lee]

Yeah, I cannot read your mind

Don’t think that I’m just talkin’ trash

I know you want me, surely

Night’s already passed, it’s getting early

Roll some weed, call on some girls

Only if the vibes are right

I want you all to myself

I’m tryna blow your mind (hey)

Threesome, her friends overheard me

I left the girl, now she wanna hurt me (hurt me)

Spendin’ my cash in a hurry

Killin’ me softly, she had no mercy

Baby, you’re drivin’ me mental

Actually bad when I get near you

I was in my own space

You were so distant, that’s what the tears do (yeah)

Don’t go behind my back (my back)

If there’s another, just fill me in (fill me in)

You’re so, so deep in

Here you go pourin’ your heart out again

[Pre-Chorus: Swae Lee]

You threw your hips to the side, yeah

You got spice and your man don’t know

You got your eyes on my eyes, yeah

We got plans, but we’ll keep them low

Don’t change on your mind (don’t change on your mind)

You got spice, but your girls don’t know (they don’t know)

We got plans, but we keep them low (keep it low)

We move fast, then we take it slow

[Chorus: Maluma, Swae Lee, Maluma & Swae Lee]

Baby, keep your hands on me

Know that I should leave, but I just can’t leave you

Know you feel my energy

If I took your heart, swear I didn’t mean to

Baby, keep your hands on me

Know that I should leave, but I just can’t leave you

I know you feel my energy

If I took your heart, swear I didn’t mean to

[Verse 3: Slim Jxmmi]

Jxm! Couldn’t afford to waste any time (time)

I know she want me, she showin’ signs (signs)

I’m livin’ off a natural high

One time, baby, slow whine (slow wine, yeah)

Slow wine

Got me infatuated, you’re so fine (hey)

Every time you step out, homicide

Make her mine, I gotta make her mine, yeah

Island girl like Rihanna (RiRi)

And she got potential, put that Birkin bag on her (Birkin)

Yeah, I let her lead and I follow (bad)

Yeah, and I’ma leave on a high note

[Bridge: Maluma]

Sigue movié-moviéndote pa’ mí

Que mientras más te acercas, más me gusta tu body (hey)

Sigue moviéndote pa’ mí

Que lo mejor ya viene luego en el after party

Te digo, girl

[Chorus: Maluma, Swae Lee, Maluma & Swae Lee]

Baby, keep your hands on me

Know that I should leave, but I just can’t leave you

Know you feel my energy

If I took your heart, swear I didn’t mean to

Baby, keep your hands on me

Know that I should leave, but I just can’t leave you

I know you feel my energy

If I took your heart, swear I didn’t mean to

[Outro: Maluma & Swae Lee]

If I took your heart, swear I didn’t mean to

Can’t leave you

If I took your heart, yeah, I didn’t mean to



