Bullet For My Valentine – Over It: video, testo e traduzione del nuovo singolo

I Bullet For My Valentine sono tornati con il nuovo singolo “Over It”, disponibile in streaming e in digitale dal 2 aprile 2018.

Si tratta del primo estratto dal sesto album in studio della metal band britannica battezzato Gravity, il cui rilascio è fissato al prossimo 29 giugno, a poco meno di tre anni dall’ultima fatica discografica Venom.

Matthew Tuck, Michael Paget, Jamie Mathias e Jason Bowld, aka BFMV, vi presentano il primo assaggio della sesta era discografica, che è possibile ascoltare anche tramite il lyric video cliccando sull’immagine sottostante.

Testo Over It

[Verse 1]

After all this time

You still couldn’t recognize

That your problem lies within

In a vicious circle

Can you tell me why?

Why you’ve thrown it all away

Cos it makes no sense to me

Why you wouldn’t listen

[Chorus]

I know it hurts

I tried to help to ease your pain

I know these words

They won’t mean anything

I hope it hurts

You’ve only got yourself to blame

And I can’t take this anymore

I’m over it

So over it

[Verse 2]

Watching you decline

What were you expecting

I can’t save you from yourself

When you don’t want saving

It’s on your head

Don’t point the finger point the blame

Cos the warning signs were clear

You just wouldn’t listen

[Chorus]

I know it hurts

I tried to help to ease your pain

I know these words

They won’t mean anything

I hope it hurts

You’ve only got yourself to blame

And I can’t take this anymore

I’m over it

So over it

[Bridge]

Breathe in breathe out

I feel it coming round again

Breathe in breathe out

Don’t wanna ride your carousel

Breathe in breathe out

Don’t know how much more I can take

Breathe in breathe out

Just stop cos I’m about to break

[Chorus] [x2]

I know it hurts

Tried to help to ease your pain

I know these words

They won’t mean anything

I hope it hurts

You’ve only got yourself to blame

And I can’t take this anymore

I’m over it

So over it

[Outro]

I’m over it

So over it

I’m over it



