Bullet For My Valentine – Over It: video, testo e traduzione del nuovo singolo

I Bullet For My Valentine sono tornati con il nuovo singolo “Over It”, disponibile in streaming e in digitale dal 2 aprile 2018.
Si tratta del primo estratto dal sesto album in studio della metal band britannica battezzato Gravity, il cui rilascio è fissato al prossimo 29 giugno, a poco meno di tre anni dall’ultima fatica discografica Venom.
Matthew Tuck, Michael Paget, Jamie Mathias e Jason Bowld, aka BFMV, vi presentano il primo assaggio della sesta era discografica, che è possibile ascoltare anche tramite il lyric video cliccando sull’immagine sottostante.
Over It traduzione (Download)
[Strofa 1]
Dopo tutto questo tempo
Non sei ancora riuscito a capire
Che il tuo problema si trova all’interno
In un circolo vizioso
Puoi dirmi perché?
Perché hai mandato tutto all’aria
Perché per me non ha senso
Perché non mi hai voluto ascoltare
[Ritornello]
So che fa male
Ho provato ad alleviare il tuo dolore
So che queste parole
Non significano nulla
Spero che faccia male
La colpa è solo tua
E non posso più sopportare questa cosa
Non ne posso più
Sono così stanco
[Strofa 2]
Vedo che non sei d’accordo
Che ti aspettavi
Non posso salvarti da te stesso
Quando non vuoi essere salvato
È solo colpa tua
Non puntare il dito verso la colpa
Perché i segnali d’allarme erano chiari
Non hai voluto ascoltarmi
[Ritornello]
So che fa male
Ho provato ad alleviare il tuo dolore
So che queste parole
Non significano nulla
Spero che faccia male
La colpa è solo tua
E non posso più sopportare questa cosa
Non ne posso più
Sono così stanco
[Ponte]
Inspiro ed espiro
Lo sento tornare di nuovo
Inspiro ed espiro
Non voglio andare nella tua giostra
Inspiro ed espiro
Non so quanto ancora posso sopportare
Inspiro ed espiro
Smettila perché sto per cedere
[Ritornello] [x2]
So che fa male
Ho provato ad alleviare il tuo dolore
So che queste parole
Non significano nulla
Spero che faccia male
La colpa è solo tua
E non posso più sopportare questa cosa
Non ne posso più
Sono così stanco
[Conclusione]
Non ne posso più
Sono così stanco
Non ne posso più
Testo Over It
[Verse 1]
After all this time
You still couldn’t recognize
That your problem lies within
In a vicious circle
Can you tell me why?
Why you’ve thrown it all away
Cos it makes no sense to me
Why you wouldn’t listen
[Chorus]
I know it hurts
I tried to help to ease your pain
I know these words
They won’t mean anything
I hope it hurts
You’ve only got yourself to blame
And I can’t take this anymore
I’m over it
So over it
[Verse 2]
Watching you decline
What were you expecting
I can’t save you from yourself
When you don’t want saving
It’s on your head
Don’t point the finger point the blame
Cos the warning signs were clear
You just wouldn’t listen
[Chorus]
I know it hurts
I tried to help to ease your pain
I know these words
They won’t mean anything
I hope it hurts
You’ve only got yourself to blame
And I can’t take this anymore
I’m over it
So over it
[Bridge]
Breathe in breathe out
I feel it coming round again
Breathe in breathe out
Don’t wanna ride your carousel
Breathe in breathe out
Don’t know how much more I can take
Breathe in breathe out
Just stop cos I’m about to break
[Chorus] [x2]
I know it hurts
Tried to help to ease your pain
I know these words
They won’t mean anything
I hope it hurts
You’ve only got yourself to blame
And I can’t take this anymore
I’m over it
So over it
[Outro]
I’m over it
So over it
I’m over it