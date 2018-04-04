Bon Jovi – Walls: guarda il video e leggi la traduzione del testo

Lo scorso 23 febbraio, i Bon Jovi hanno rilasciato la versione 2018 dell’ultima fatica discografica This House Is Not for Sale, originariamente pubblicata nel 2016, contenente la nuova canzone battezzata Walls.

Per la cronaca, nella riedizione dell’album, tornata per la seconda volta al primo posto della Billboard 200, è presente un secondo pezzo inedito che si intitola When We Were Us (ascoltalo su Spotify).

Il significativo brano in oggetto è stato scritto e prodotto dal frontman Jon Bon Jovi & John Shanks e come affermato il tastierista David Bryan, riguarda l’unificazione, non la separazione.

Walls rappresenta quello che sta succedendo ora nel mondo ed inoltre dentro noi si stanno alzando mura, che la rock band invita ad abbattere, mattone dopo mattone.

Il video ufficiale è disponibile dal 1° aprile ed è possibile vederlo direttamente nel canale Youtube del gruppo cliccando sull’immagine.

Testo

[Verse 1]

My mama told me

When I was younger

You better speak up

Don’t be a number

My daddy told me

When there was thunder

Go be the lightning

Don’t run for cover

[Pre-Chorus 1]

Who’s gonna help the helpless

Sometimes we’re all alone

These days we’re all just looking

For a place that we call home

[Chorus]

Now we can’t climb over

And you can’t go ‘round

Build them up

We’ll tear them down

Brick by brick

Gonna watch them fall

Build more bridges

And tear down walls

These walls

Are the mountains that we climb

These walls

Are the great divide

Brick by brick

Gonna watch them fall

Build more bridges

Tear down walls

[Verse 2]

The space between us

Is getting wider

We need the spark to

Light the fire

Show me the promise

Give me some feeling

There’s too much hurting

We need some healing

[Pre-Chorus 2]

Who’s gonna help the helpless

Sometimes we’re all alone

These days we’re one step closer

To that place that we call home

[Chorus]

Now we can’t climb over

And you can’t go ‘round

Build them up

We’ll tear them down

Brick by brick

Gonna watch them fall

Build more bridges

And tear down walls

These walls

Are the mountains that we climb

These walls

Are the great divide

Brick by brick

Gonna watch them fall

Build more bridges

Tear down these walls

[Bridge]

I remember when the world was smaller

And we both felt 10 feet taller

[Chorus]

Now we can’t climb over

And you can’t go ‘round

Build them up

We’ll tear them down

Brick by brick

Gonna watch them fall

Build more bridges

And tear down walls

These walls

Are the mountains that we climb

These walls

Are the great divide

Brick by brick

Gonna watch them fall

Build more bridges

Tear down these walls

(These walls)

(These walls)

(These walls)

Tear down these walls

(These walls)

(These walls)

(These walls)

Tear down walls



