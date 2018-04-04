Bon Jovi – Walls: guarda il video e leggi la traduzione del testo

Lo scorso 23 febbraio, i Bon Jovi hanno rilasciato la versione 2018 dell’ultima fatica discografica This House Is Not for Sale, originariamente pubblicata nel 2016, contenente la nuova canzone battezzata Walls.
Per la cronaca, nella riedizione dell’album, tornata per la seconda volta al primo posto della Billboard 200, è presente un secondo pezzo inedito che si intitola When We Were Us (ascoltalo su Spotify).
Il significativo brano in oggetto è stato scritto e prodotto dal frontman Jon Bon Jovi & John Shanks e come affermato il tastierista David Bryan, riguarda l’unificazione, non la separazione.
Walls rappresenta quello che sta succedendo ora nel mondo ed inoltre dentro noi si stanno alzando mura, che la rock band invita ad abbattere, mattone dopo mattone.
Il video ufficiale è disponibile dal 1° aprile ed è possibile vederlo direttamente nel canale Youtube del gruppo cliccando sull’immagine.
Walls traduzione (Download – Audio)
[Strofa 1]
Mia mamma mi disse
Quand’ero piccolo
Farai meglio a parlare
Non essere un numero
Mio padre mi disse
Quando c’erano i tuoni
Sii il fulmine
Non correre per metterti al riparo
[Pre-Ritornello 1]
Chi aiuterà gli indifesi
A volte tutti siamo soli
In questi giorni tutti stiamo cercando
Un posto da chiamare casa
[Ritornello]
Ora non possiamo scavalcare
E non puoi nemmeno fare il giro
Costruiscile
Noi le butteremo già
Mattone su mattone
Le vedremo cadere
Costruiremo più ponti
E abbatteremo le barriere
Queste mura
Sono le montagne che dobbiamo scalare
Queste mura
Sono la linea di divisione
Mattone su mattone
Le vedremo cadere
Costruiremo più ponti
Abbatteremo le barriere
[Strofa 2]
Lo spazio tra di noi
Si sta espandendo
Abbiamo bisogno della scintilla per
Accendere il fuoco
Mostrami impegno
Dammi un po’ di sentimento
Ci sono troppe ferite
Abbiamo bisogno di cure
[Pre-Ritornello 2]
Chi aiuterà gli indifesi
A volte tutti siamo soli
Ultimamente siamo un passo più vicini
A quel posto che chiamiamo casa
[Ritornello]
Ora non possiamo scavalcare
E non puoi nemmeno fare il giro
Costruiscile
Noi le butteremo già
Mattone su mattone
Le vedremo cadere
Costruiremo più ponti
E abbatteremo le barriere
Queste mura
Sono le montagne che dobbiamo scalare
Queste mura
Sono la linea di divisione
Mattone su mattone
Le vedremo cadere
Costruiremo più ponti
Demoliremo queste mura
[Ponte]
Ricordo quando il mondo era più piccolo
Ed entrambi ci sentivamo dieci piedi più alti
[Ritornello]
Ora non possiamo scavalcare
E non puoi nemmeno fare il giro
Costruiscile
Noi le butteremo già
Mattone su mattone
Le vedremo cadere
Costruiremo più ponti
E abbatteremo le barriere
Queste mura
Sono le montagne che dobbiamo scalare
Queste mura
Sono la linea di divisione
Mattone su mattone
Le vedremo cadere
Costruiremo più ponti
Demoliremo queste mura
(Queste mura)
(Queste mura)
(Queste mura)
Abbatteremo questi muri
(Queste mura)
(Queste mura)
(Queste mura)
Abbatteremo le barriere
Testo
[Verse 1]
My mama told me
When I was younger
You better speak up
Don’t be a number
My daddy told me
When there was thunder
Go be the lightning
Don’t run for cover
[Pre-Chorus 1]
Who’s gonna help the helpless
Sometimes we’re all alone
These days we’re all just looking
For a place that we call home
[Chorus]
Now we can’t climb over
And you can’t go ‘round
Build them up
We’ll tear them down
Brick by brick
Gonna watch them fall
Build more bridges
And tear down walls
These walls
Are the mountains that we climb
These walls
Are the great divide
Brick by brick
Gonna watch them fall
Build more bridges
Tear down walls
[Verse 2]
The space between us
Is getting wider
We need the spark to
Light the fire
Show me the promise
Give me some feeling
There’s too much hurting
We need some healing
[Pre-Chorus 2]
Who’s gonna help the helpless
Sometimes we’re all alone
These days we’re one step closer
To that place that we call home
[Chorus]
Now we can’t climb over
And you can’t go ‘round
Build them up
We’ll tear them down
Brick by brick
Gonna watch them fall
Build more bridges
And tear down walls
These walls
Are the mountains that we climb
These walls
Are the great divide
Brick by brick
Gonna watch them fall
Build more bridges
Tear down these walls
[Bridge]
I remember when the world was smaller
And we both felt 10 feet taller
[Chorus]
Now we can’t climb over
And you can’t go ‘round
Build them up
We’ll tear them down
Brick by brick
Gonna watch them fall
Build more bridges
And tear down walls
These walls
Are the mountains that we climb
These walls
Are the great divide
Brick by brick
Gonna watch them fall
Build more bridges
Tear down these walls
(These walls)
(These walls)
(These walls)
Tear down these walls
(These walls)
(These walls)
(These walls)
Tear down walls