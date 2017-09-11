Bob Sinclar feat. Akon nel nuovo singolo ‘Til The Sun Rise Up: video, testo e traduzione

Si intitola ‘Til The Sun Rise Up il nuovo singolo di Bob Sinclar, disponibile nei digital store e in streaming dall’8 settembre 2017.
Il dj e produttore francese, uno dei più famosi a livello internazionale, è tornato con questo scoppiettante pezzo, un’interessante produzione impreziosita dalla voce del cantautore statunitense Akon,.
I due artisti hanno unito le forze in questo brano fresco e solare, che sono certo piacerà a molti di voi che ci state leggendo.
Sono molto orgoglioso di questa nuova canzone perché l’ho fatta con uno dei miei cantanti preferiti, che ha aggiunto alla strumentale un’atmosfera fantastica.
Sinclar è anche presente nel video ufficiale, ma la vera protagonista è una bellissima ragazza non meglio specificata.
Per gustarvi il filmato cliccate sull’immagine sottostante, mentre a seguire potete leggere le parole in inglese e quelle tradotte in italiano.
Bob Sinclar – Til The Sun Rise Up testo (Download)
[Intro]
Oh-oh-oh
Oh-oh, oh-oh, oh
[Verse 1]
When the love runs out
Tryna keep somebody around
When the love runs out
And you need somebody right now
[Pre-Chorus]
You need to party, make us all rise up
Then walk away from things that’s keeping you down
Yeah, you need to party ‘til the sun rise up
Another day for you to change things around
[Chorus]
Every day you’ll sunshine
Every day you’ll sunshine
Gotta play sometimes
Every day, and not one time
Every day you’ll sunshine
Every day you’ll sunshine
Gotta play sometimes
Every day, and not one time
Every day you’ll sunshine, sunshine, sunshine
[Post-Chorus]
Every day you’ll…
Every day you’ll…
Every day you’ll…
‘Til the sun rise up
Every day you’ll…
‘Til the sun rise up
Every day you’ll…
[Verse 2]
You deserve attention when you walk into the room
Your smile lights me up like sunlight for the moon
Don’t let no one tell you that you’re not beautiful
‘Cause true beauty’s by the side of you
[Pre-Chorus]
You need to party, make us all rise up
Then walk away from things that’s keeping you down
Yeah, you need to party ‘til the sun rise up
Another day for you to change things around
[Chorus]
Every day you’ll sunshine
Every day you’ll sunshine (‘til the sun rise up)
Sometimes
Every day, and not one time
Every day you’ll sunshine
Every day you’ll sunshine (‘til the sun rise up)
Gotta play sometimes
Every day, not one time
Every day you’ll sunshine
Every day you’ll sunshine
Gotta play sometimes
Every day, not one time
Every day you’ll sunshine, sunshine, sunshine
[Post-Chorus]
Every day you’ll…
Every day you’ll…
‘Til the sun rise up
Every day you’ll…
‘Til the sun rise up
Every day you’ll…
[Outro]
You need to party, make us all rise up
Then walk away from things that’s keeping you down
Yeah, you need to party ‘til the sun rise up
Another day for you to change things around
Til The Sun Rise Up traduzione – Bob Sinclar ft. Akon
[Introduzione]
Oh oh oh
Oh-oh, oh-oh, oh
[Strofa 1]
Quando l’amore finisce
Cerchi qualcuno da tenere vicino
Quando l’amore finisce
E hai bisogno di qualcuno subito
[Pre-Ritornello]
Hai bisogno di divertirti, [make us all rise up?]
Quindi ti allontani dalle cose che ti fanno stare giù
Sì, hai bisogno di far festa finché non sorge il sole
Un altro giorno per cambiare le cose
[Ritornello]
Ogni giorno potrai goderti il sole
Ogni giorno potrai goderti il sole
A volte devi giocare
Ogni giorno e non una volta
Ogni giorno potrai goderti il sole
Ogni giorno potrai goderti il sole
A volte devi giocare
Ogni giorno e non una volta
Ogni giorno potrai goderti il sole, il sole, il sole
[Post-Ritornello]
Ogni giorno potrai…
Ogni giorno potrai…
Ogni giorno potrai…
Finché non sorge il sole
Ogni giorno potrai…
Finché non sorge il sole
Ogni giorno potrai…
[Strofa 2]
Tu meriti attenzione quando entri in camera
Il tuo sorriso mi illumina come la luce del sole illumina la luna
Non permettere a nessuno di dirti che non sei bello
PErché la vera bellezza dalla tua parte
[Pre-Ritornello]
Hai bisogno di divertirti, [make us all rise up?]
Quindi ti allontani dalle cose che ti fanno stare giù
Sì, hai bisogno di far festa finché non sorge il sole
Un altro giorno per cambiare le cose
[Ritornello]
Ogni giorno potrai goderti il sole
Ogni giorno potrai goderti il sole (finché non sorge il sole)
A volte
Ogni giorno e non una volta
Ogni giorno potrai goderti il sole
Ogni giorno potrai goderti il sole (finché non sorge il sole)
A volte devi giocare
Ogni giorno, non una volta
Ogni giorno potrai goderti il sole
Ogni giorno potrai goderti il sole
A volte devi giocare
Ogni giorno, non una volta
Ogni giorno potrai goderti il sole, il sole, il sole
[Post-Ritornello]
Ogni giorno potrai…
Ogni giorno potrai…
Finché non sorge il sole
Ogni giorno potrai…
Finché non sorge il sole
Ogni giorno potrai…
[Conclusione]
Hai bisogno di divertirti, [make us all rise up?]
Quindi ti allontani dalle cose che ti fanno stare giù
Sì, hai bisogno di far festa finché non sorge il sole
Un altro giorno per cambiare le cose
Powered by NuoveCanzoni.com