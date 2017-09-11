Bob Sinclar feat. Akon nel nuovo singolo ‘Til The Sun Rise Up: video, testo e traduzione







Si intitola ‘Til The Sun Rise Up il nuovo singolo di Bob Sinclar, disponibile nei digital store e in streaming dall’8 settembre 2017.

Il dj e produttore francese, uno dei più famosi a livello internazionale, è tornato con questo scoppiettante pezzo, un’interessante produzione impreziosita dalla voce del cantautore statunitense Akon,.





I due artisti hanno unito le forze in questo brano fresco e solare, che sono certo piacerà a molti di voi che ci state leggendo.

Sono molto orgoglioso di questa nuova canzone perché l’ho fatta con uno dei miei cantanti preferiti, che ha aggiunto alla strumentale un’atmosfera fantastica.

Sinclar è anche presente nel video ufficiale, ma la vera protagonista è una bellissima ragazza non meglio specificata.

Per gustarvi il filmato cliccate sull’immagine sottostante, mentre a seguire potete leggere le parole in inglese e quelle tradotte in italiano.

Bob Sinclar – Til The Sun Rise Up testo (Download)

[Intro]

Oh-oh-oh

Oh-oh, oh-oh, oh

[Verse 1]

When the love runs out

Tryna keep somebody around

When the love runs out

And you need somebody right now

[Pre-Chorus]

You need to party, make us all rise up

Then walk away from things that’s keeping you down

Yeah, you need to party ‘til the sun rise up

Another day for you to change things around

[Chorus]

Every day you’ll sunshine

Every day you’ll sunshine

Gotta play sometimes

Every day, and not one time

Every day you’ll sunshine

Every day you’ll sunshine

Gotta play sometimes

Every day, and not one time

Every day you’ll sunshine, sunshine, sunshine

[Post-Chorus]

Every day you’ll…

Every day you’ll…

Every day you’ll…

‘Til the sun rise up

Every day you’ll…

‘Til the sun rise up

Every day you’ll…

[Verse 2]

You deserve attention when you walk into the room

Your smile lights me up like sunlight for the moon

Don’t let no one tell you that you’re not beautiful

‘Cause true beauty’s by the side of you

[Pre-Chorus]

You need to party, make us all rise up

Then walk away from things that’s keeping you down

Yeah, you need to party ‘til the sun rise up

Another day for you to change things around

[Chorus]

Every day you’ll sunshine

Every day you’ll sunshine (‘til the sun rise up)

Sometimes

Every day, and not one time

Every day you’ll sunshine

Every day you’ll sunshine (‘til the sun rise up)

Gotta play sometimes

Every day, not one time

Every day you’ll sunshine

Every day you’ll sunshine

Gotta play sometimes

Every day, not one time

Every day you’ll sunshine, sunshine, sunshine

[Post-Chorus]

Every day you’ll…

Every day you’ll…

‘Til the sun rise up

Every day you’ll…

‘Til the sun rise up

Every day you’ll…

[Outro]

You need to party, make us all rise up

Then walk away from things that’s keeping you down

Yeah, you need to party ‘til the sun rise up

Another day for you to change things around





Til The Sun Rise Up traduzione – Bob Sinclar ft. Akon

[Introduzione]

Oh oh oh

Oh-oh, oh-oh, oh

[Strofa 1]

Quando l’amore finisce

Cerchi qualcuno da tenere vicino

Quando l’amore finisce

E hai bisogno di qualcuno subito

[Pre-Ritornello]

Hai bisogno di divertirti, [make us all rise up?]

Quindi ti allontani dalle cose che ti fanno stare giù

Sì, hai bisogno di far festa finché non sorge il sole

Un altro giorno per cambiare le cose

[Ritornello]

Ogni giorno potrai goderti il sole

Ogni giorno potrai goderti il sole

A volte devi giocare

Ogni giorno e non una volta

Ogni giorno potrai goderti il sole

Ogni giorno potrai goderti il sole

A volte devi giocare

Ogni giorno e non una volta

Ogni giorno potrai goderti il sole, il sole, il sole

[Post-Ritornello]

Ogni giorno potrai…

Ogni giorno potrai…

Ogni giorno potrai…

Finché non sorge il sole

Ogni giorno potrai…

Finché non sorge il sole

Ogni giorno potrai…

[Strofa 2]

Tu meriti attenzione quando entri in camera

Il tuo sorriso mi illumina come la luce del sole illumina la luna

Non permettere a nessuno di dirti che non sei bello

PErché la vera bellezza dalla tua parte

[Pre-Ritornello]

Hai bisogno di divertirti, [make us all rise up?]

Quindi ti allontani dalle cose che ti fanno stare giù

Sì, hai bisogno di far festa finché non sorge il sole

Un altro giorno per cambiare le cose

[Ritornello]

Ogni giorno potrai goderti il sole

Ogni giorno potrai goderti il sole (finché non sorge il sole)

A volte

Ogni giorno e non una volta

Ogni giorno potrai goderti il sole

Ogni giorno potrai goderti il sole (finché non sorge il sole)

A volte devi giocare

Ogni giorno, non una volta

Ogni giorno potrai goderti il sole

Ogni giorno potrai goderti il sole

A volte devi giocare

Ogni giorno, non una volta

Ogni giorno potrai goderti il sole, il sole, il sole

[Post-Ritornello]

Ogni giorno potrai…

Ogni giorno potrai…

Finché non sorge il sole

Ogni giorno potrai…

Finché non sorge il sole

Ogni giorno potrai…

[Conclusione]

Hai bisogno di divertirti, [make us all rise up?]

Quindi ti allontani dalle cose che ti fanno stare giù

Sì, hai bisogno di far festa finché non sorge il sole

Un altro giorno per cambiare le cose

