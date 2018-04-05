Blossoms – I Can’t Stand It: video ufficiale, testo e traduzione del brano

I Blossoms sono una rock band inglese nata nel 2013 e composta da Tom Ogden (cantante, chitarra), Charlie Salt (basso, sintetizzatore, seconda voce), Josh Dewhurst (chitarra solista, percussioni), Joe Donovan (batteria) e Myles Kellock (tastiere, sintetizzatore, seconda voce).

Per la prima volta parliamo di questo gruppo presentandovi il nuovo singolo “I Can’t Stand It”, primo estratto dal terzo album Cool Like You, che vedrà la luce a fine aprile. Il progetto è formato da undici inediti, mentre la versione deluxe sarà composta da un secondo CD contenente le versioni acustiche delle 11 tracks.

Nella canzone in oggetto, che a mio parere è molto interessante, si parla dell’insopportabile e disperato desiderio di cancellare dalla propria testa una persona di cui eri innamorato, che non fa ormai più parte della tua vita.

E’ in breve questo il significato del brano, che è possibile ascoltare nelle principali piattaforme streaming, mentre per vedere il video ufficiale cliccate sull’immagine, dopo la quale accedete ai testi.

Testo

[Verse 1]

There’s a passage in my mind

That pocket’s thoughts of you

And all the things that come with emotional ties

Though memories do fade

This heavy heart inside of me

Hates that I said all those things to you and

[Chorus]

I’d forget you if I could

I know I probably should be sleeping

Not thinking this through

But I can’t stand it

I can’t stand it

[Verse 2]

Fooling myself dry

You’re like no other

Booked myself for some amnesia to keep me in line

Why do I fall in love

With the least bit of attention

I need some direction, affection in time

[Chorus]

I’d forget you if I could

I know I probably should be sleeping

Not thinking this through

I can’t stand it

I can’t stand it

I can’t stand it

I can’t stand it

[Bridge]

While I was thinking of a plan

She sent the snow then took my hand

I shut you out, you changed my mind

The echoes from beside the scenes where you would cry

[Chorus]

I’d forget you if I could

I know I probably should be sleeping

Not thinking this through

But I can’t stand it

I can’t stand it

I can’t stand it

I can’t stand it

I can’t stand it

I can’t stand it

I can’t stand it

I can’t stand it



