Blossoms – I Can’t Stand It: video ufficiale, testo e traduzione del brano

I Blossoms sono una rock band inglese nata nel 2013 e composta da Tom Ogden (cantante, chitarra), Charlie Salt (basso, sintetizzatore, seconda voce), Josh Dewhurst (chitarra solista, percussioni), Joe Donovan (batteria) e Myles Kellock (tastiere, sintetizzatore, seconda voce).
Per la prima volta parliamo di questo gruppo presentandovi il nuovo singolo “I Can’t Stand It”, primo estratto dal terzo album Cool Like You, che vedrà la luce a fine aprile. Il progetto è formato da undici inediti, mentre la versione deluxe sarà composta da un secondo CD contenente le versioni acustiche delle 11 tracks.
Nella canzone in oggetto, che a mio parere è molto interessante, si parla dell’insopportabile e disperato desiderio di cancellare dalla propria testa una persona di cui eri innamorato, che non fa ormai più parte della tua vita.
E’ in breve questo il significato del brano, che è possibile ascoltare nelle principali piattaforme streaming, mentre per vedere il video ufficiale cliccate sull’immagine, dopo la quale accedete ai testi.
I Can’t Stand It traduzione (Download)
[Strofa 1]
C’è un passaggio nella mia mente
Che custodisce il pensiero di te
E tutte le cose che vengono con i legami affettivi
Sebbene i ricordi svaniscano
Questo cuore pesante dentro di me
Odia il fatto che ti abbia detto tutte quelle cose e
[Ritornello]
E se potessi ti dimenticherei
So che probabilmente dovrei dormire
Non pensarci
Ma non posso sopportare questo
E’ insopportabile
[Strofa 2]
Illudendomi
Sei come nessun’altra
Ho prenotato un’amnesia che mi ha preso in giro (o “che mi tiene in riga”)
Perché mi innamoro
Con almeno un po’ di attenzioni
Ho bisogno di orientamento, di affetto duraturo
[Ritornello]
Se potessi ti dimenticherei
So che probabilmente dovrei dormire
Non pensarci
Non posso sopportare questo
E’ insopportabile
E’ insopportabile
E’ insopportabile
[Ponte]
Mentre stavo pensando a escogitare qualcosa
Ha mandato la neve e poi mi ha preso la mano
Ti ho tagliata fuori, mi hai fatto cambiare idea
Gli echi accanto alle scene dove piangeresti
[Ritornello]
E se potessi ti dimenticherei
So che probabilmente dovrei dormire
Non pensarci
Ma non posso sopportare questo
E’ insopportabile
E’ insopportabile
E’ insopportabile
E’ insopportabile
E’ insopportabile
E’ insopportabile
E’ insopportabile
Testo
[Verse 1]
There’s a passage in my mind
That pocket’s thoughts of you
And all the things that come with emotional ties
Though memories do fade
This heavy heart inside of me
Hates that I said all those things to you and
[Chorus]
I’d forget you if I could
I know I probably should be sleeping
Not thinking this through
But I can’t stand it
I can’t stand it
[Verse 2]
Fooling myself dry
You’re like no other
Booked myself for some amnesia to keep me in line
Why do I fall in love
With the least bit of attention
I need some direction, affection in time
[Chorus]
I’d forget you if I could
I know I probably should be sleeping
Not thinking this through
I can’t stand it
I can’t stand it
I can’t stand it
I can’t stand it
[Bridge]
While I was thinking of a plan
She sent the snow then took my hand
I shut you out, you changed my mind
The echoes from beside the scenes where you would cry
[Chorus]
I’d forget you if I could
I know I probably should be sleeping
Not thinking this through
But I can’t stand it
I can’t stand it
I can’t stand it
I can’t stand it
I can’t stand it
I can’t stand it
I can’t stand it
I can’t stand it