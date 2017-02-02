Imagine Dragons: ascolta il nuovo singolo Believer (testo e traduzione)

Dopo aver inciso un paio di canzoni per le colonne sonore dei films Passengers e Me Before You, gli Imagine Dragons sono tornati con il nuovo singolo battezzato Believer, un bel pezzo uscito nei negozi digitali e nelle piattaforme streaming il 1° febbraio 2017.
Il brano dovrebbe essere il primo tassello della terza era discografica della rock band di Las Vegas, che farà seguito a Smoke and Mirrors pubblicato il 17 febbraio 2015.
Believer è stata firmata dagli attuali quattro componenti del gruppo, ovvero Dan Reynolds, Wayne Sermon, Ben McKee e Daniel Platzman.
Siete curiosi di ascoltare l’inedito? Potete farlo direttamente nel canale Youtube ufficiale della band cliccando sulla cover in basso.
Di seguito trovate la mia traduzione in italiano ed il testo in inglese che compone questo pezzo.
Imagine Dragons – Believer traduzione (Digital Download)
[Verso 1]
Per prima cosa
Dirò tutto quello che mi per la testa
Sono arrabbiato e stanco del modo in cui le cose sono andate, oh-ooh
Del modo in cui le cose sono andate, oh-ooh
Seconda cosa, la seconda
Non mi dici cosa credi io possa essere
Sono quello alla vela, sono il padrone (o “maestro”) del mio mare, oh-ooh
Il padrone del mio mare, oh-ooh
[Pre-Ritornello 1]
Ero un disastro fin da piccolo
Portavo il mio broncio tra le masse
Scrivendo le mie poesie per pochi intimi
Che mi seguivano, mi servivano, mi hanno scosso, ascoltato
Cantando il dolore che veniva dal cuore
Hanno colto il messaggio che viene dalle mie vene
Parlando del mio cervellotico insegnamento
Vedendo la bellezza nonostante il …
[Ritornello]
Dolore!
Mi hai fatto, mi hai fatto ricredere, ricredere
Dolore!
Mi hai distrutto, mi hai rafforzato, ricredere, ricredere
Dolore!
Ho lasciato volare i proiettili, oh li ho lasciati piovere
La mia fortuna, il mio amore, il mio percorso, viene dal …
Dolore!
Mi hai fatto, mi hai fatto ricredere, ricredere
[Verso 2]
Terza cosa, la terza
Manderò una preghiera a quelli lassù
Tutto l’odio che hai sentito ha trasformato il tuo spirito in una colomba, oh-ooh
Il tuo spirito lassù, oh-ooh
[Pre-Ritornello 2]
Stavo soffocando tra la folla
Vivendo con la testa tra le nuvole
In caduta come ceneri al suolo
Sperando che i miei sentimenti, affogassero
Ma non l’hanno mai fatto, sono sempre esistiti, vanno e vengono
Repressi, limitati
Finché non cedono e piovono al suolo
Piovono come il …
[Ritornello]
Dolore!
Mi hai fatto, mi hai fatto ricredere, ricredere
Dolore!
Mi hai distrutto, mi hai rafforzato, ricredere, ricredere
Dolore!
Ho lasciato volare i proiettili, oh li ho lasciati piovere
La mia fortuna, il mio amore, il mio percorso, viene dal …
Dolore!
Mi hai fatto, mi hai fatto ricredere, ricredere
[Ponte]
Ultime cose, le ultime
Per grazia del fuoco e delle fiamme
Tu sei il volto del futuro, il sangue nelle mie vene, oh-ooh
Il sangue nelle mie vene, oh-ooh
Ma non l’hanno mai fatto, sono sempre esistiti, vanno e vengono
Repressi, limitati
Finché non cedono e piovono al suolo
Piovono giù come il …
[Ritornello]
Dolore!
Mi hai fatto, mi hai fatto ricredere, ricredere
Dolore!
Mi hai distrutto, mi hai rafforzato, ricredere, ricredere
Dolore!
Ho lasciato volare i proiettili, oh li ho lasciati piovere
La mia fortuna, il mio amore, il mio percorso, viene dal …
Dolore!
Mi hai fatto, mi hai fatto ricredere, ricredere
Believer – Imagine Dragons – Testo
[Verse 1]
First things first
I’ma say all the words inside my head
I’m fired up and tired of the way that things have been, oh-ooh
The way that things have been, oh-ooh
Second thing second
Don’t you tell me what you think that I can be
I’m the one at the sail, I’m the master of my sea, oh-ooh
The master of my sea, oh-ooh
[Pre-Chorus]
I was broken from a young age
Taking my sulking to the masses
Write down my poems for the few
That looked at me took to me, shook to me, feeling me
Singing from heart ache from the pain
Take up my message from the veins
Speaking my lesson from the brain
Seeing the beauty through the…
[Chorus]
Pain!
You made me a, you made me a believer, believer
Pain!
You break me down, you build me up, believer, believer
Pain!
I let the bullets fly, oh let them rain
My luke, my love, my drive, it came from…
Pain!
You made me a, you made me a believer, believer
[Verse 2]
Third things third
Send a prayer to the ones up above
All the hate that you’ve heard has turned your spirit to a dove, oh-ooh
Your spirit up above, oh-ooh
[Pre-Chorus 2]
I was choking in the crowd
Living my brain up in the cloud
Falling like ashes to the ground
Hoping my feelings, they would drown
But they never did, ever lived, ebbing and flowing
Inhibited, limited
Till it broke open and it rained down
It rained down, like…
[Chorus]
Pain!
You made me a, you made me a believer, believer
Pain!
You break me down, you built me up, believer, believer
Pain!
I let the bullets fly, oh let them rain
My luke, my love, my drive, it came from…
Pain!
You made me a, you made me a believer, believer
[Bridge]
Last things last
By the grace of the fire and the flames
You’re the face of the future, the blood in my veins, oh-ooh
The blood in my veins, oh-ooh
But they never did, ever lived, ebbing and flowing
Inhibited, limited
Till it broke open and it rained down
It rained down, like…
[Chorus]
Pain!
You made me a, you made me a believer, believer
Pain!
You break me down, you built me up, believer, believer
Pain!
I let the bullets fly, oh let them rain
My luke, my love, my drive, if came from…
Pain!
You made me a, you made me a believer, believer.