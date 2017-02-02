Imagine Dragons: ascolta il nuovo singolo Believer (testo e traduzione)







Dopo aver inciso un paio di canzoni per le colonne sonore dei films Passengers e Me Before You, gli Imagine Dragons sono tornati con il nuovo singolo battezzato Believer, un bel pezzo uscito nei negozi digitali e nelle piattaforme streaming il 1° febbraio 2017.

Il brano dovrebbe essere il primo tassello della terza era discografica della rock band di Las Vegas, che farà seguito a Smoke and Mirrors pubblicato il 17 febbraio 2015.

Believer è stata firmata dagli attuali quattro componenti del gruppo, ovvero Dan Reynolds, Wayne Sermon, Ben McKee e Daniel Platzman.

Siete curiosi di ascoltare l’inedito? Potete farlo direttamente nel canale Youtube ufficiale della band cliccando sulla cover in basso.

Di seguito trovate la mia traduzione in italiano ed il testo in inglese che compone questo pezzo.

Imagine Dragons – Believer traduzione (Digital Download)

[Verso 1]

Per prima cosa

Dirò tutto quello che mi per la testa

Sono arrabbiato e stanco del modo in cui le cose sono andate, oh-ooh

Del modo in cui le cose sono andate, oh-ooh

Seconda cosa, la seconda

Non mi dici cosa credi io possa essere

Sono quello alla vela, sono il padrone (o “maestro”) del mio mare, oh-ooh

Il padrone del mio mare, oh-ooh

[Pre-Ritornello 1]

Ero un disastro fin da piccolo

Portavo il mio broncio tra le masse

Scrivendo le mie poesie per pochi intimi

Che mi seguivano, mi servivano, mi hanno scosso, ascoltato

Cantando il dolore che veniva dal cuore

Hanno colto il messaggio che viene dalle mie vene

Parlando del mio cervellotico insegnamento

Vedendo la bellezza nonostante il …

[Ritornello]

Dolore!

Mi hai fatto, mi hai fatto ricredere, ricredere

Dolore!

Mi hai distrutto, mi hai rafforzato, ricredere, ricredere

Dolore!

Ho lasciato volare i proiettili, oh li ho lasciati piovere

La mia fortuna, il mio amore, il mio percorso, viene dal …

Dolore!

Mi hai fatto, mi hai fatto ricredere, ricredere

[Verso 2]

Terza cosa, la terza

Manderò una preghiera a quelli lassù

Tutto l’odio che hai sentito ha trasformato il tuo spirito in una colomba, oh-ooh

Il tuo spirito lassù, oh-ooh

[Pre-Ritornello 2]

Stavo soffocando tra la folla

Vivendo con la testa tra le nuvole

In caduta come ceneri al suolo

Sperando che i miei sentimenti, affogassero

Ma non l’hanno mai fatto, sono sempre esistiti, vanno e vengono

Repressi, limitati

Finché non cedono e piovono al suolo

Piovono come il …

[Ritornello]

Dolore!

Mi hai fatto, mi hai fatto ricredere, ricredere

Dolore!

Mi hai distrutto, mi hai rafforzato, ricredere, ricredere

Dolore!

Ho lasciato volare i proiettili, oh li ho lasciati piovere

La mia fortuna, il mio amore, il mio percorso, viene dal …

Dolore!

Mi hai fatto, mi hai fatto ricredere, ricredere

[Ponte]

Ultime cose, le ultime

Per grazia del fuoco e delle fiamme

Tu sei il volto del futuro, il sangue nelle mie vene, oh-ooh

Il sangue nelle mie vene, oh-ooh

Ma non l’hanno mai fatto, sono sempre esistiti, vanno e vengono

Repressi, limitati

Finché non cedono e piovono al suolo

Piovono giù come il …

[Ritornello]

Dolore!

Mi hai fatto, mi hai fatto ricredere, ricredere

Dolore!

Mi hai distrutto, mi hai rafforzato, ricredere, ricredere

Dolore!

Ho lasciato volare i proiettili, oh li ho lasciati piovere

La mia fortuna, il mio amore, il mio percorso, viene dal …

Dolore!

Mi hai fatto, mi hai fatto ricredere, ricredere

Believer – Imagine Dragons – Testo

[Verse 1]

First things first

I’ma say all the words inside my head

I’m fired up and tired of the way that things have been, oh-ooh

The way that things have been, oh-ooh

Second thing second

Don’t you tell me what you think that I can be

I’m the one at the sail, I’m the master of my sea, oh-ooh

The master of my sea, oh-ooh

[Pre-Chorus]

I was broken from a young age

Taking my sulking to the masses

Write down my poems for the few

That looked at me took to me, shook to me, feeling me

Singing from heart ache from the pain

Take up my message from the veins

Speaking my lesson from the brain

Seeing the beauty through the…

[Chorus]

Pain!

You made me a, you made me a believer, believer

Pain!

You break me down, you build me up, believer, believer

Pain!

I let the bullets fly, oh let them rain

My luke, my love, my drive, it came from…

Pain!

You made me a, you made me a believer, believer

[Verse 2]

Third things third

Send a prayer to the ones up above

All the hate that you’ve heard has turned your spirit to a dove, oh-ooh

Your spirit up above, oh-ooh

[Pre-Chorus 2]

I was choking in the crowd

Living my brain up in the cloud

Falling like ashes to the ground

Hoping my feelings, they would drown

But they never did, ever lived, ebbing and flowing

Inhibited, limited

Till it broke open and it rained down

It rained down, like…

[Chorus]

Pain!

You made me a, you made me a believer, believer

Pain!

You break me down, you built me up, believer, believer

Pain!

I let the bullets fly, oh let them rain

My luke, my love, my drive, it came from…

Pain!

You made me a, you made me a believer, believer

[Bridge]

Last things last

By the grace of the fire and the flames

You’re the face of the future, the blood in my veins, oh-ooh

The blood in my veins, oh-ooh

But they never did, ever lived, ebbing and flowing

Inhibited, limited

Till it broke open and it rained down

It rained down, like…

[Chorus]

Pain!

You made me a, you made me a believer, believer

Pain!

You break me down, you built me up, believer, believer

Pain!

I let the bullets fly, oh let them rain

My luke, my love, my drive, if came from…

Pain!

You made me a, you made me a believer, believer.

















