Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line nel nuovo singolo “Meant to Be”: video e traduzione del testo

Meant to Be è il secondo singolo di Bebe Rexha estratto dall’EP All Your Fault: Pt. 2, terzo extended play della cantautrice statunitense di origine albanese, pubblicato lo scorso agosto.
Dopo “The Way I Are (Dance with Somebody)”, la cantante ha rilasciato questa canzone, in duetto con i Florida Georgia Line, duo country pop americano formato da Brian Kelley e Tyler Hubbard.
Il brano, in cui si parla di destino di coppia, è stato scritto dagli interpreti e prodotto da David Garcia.
Come detto, nella canzone si parla di destino: se da un lato il tipo dice alla ragazza che insieme a lei sta bene e che se è destino che diventino una coppia, così sarà, dall’altro abbiamo una rigida Bebe Rexha, reduce da un paio di delusioni affettive, che chiede al ragazzo di convincerla ad instaurare un rapporto.
E’ questo il concept del brano, accompagnato dal lyric video a cui è possibile accedere cliccando sull’immagine sottostante.
A seguire la traduzione in italiano e le parole in inglese che lo compongono.
Bebe Rexha – Meant to Be traduzione (Download)
[Strofa 1: Florida Georgia Line]
Baby, stenditi e rilassati
Appoggia i tuoi bei piedi stanchi sul mio cruscotto
Non serve andare da nessuna parte, godiamoci questo momento dove ci troviamo
[Pre-Ritornello 1: Florida Georgia Line]
Chissà, dove questa strada ci condurrà?
Non abbiamo nulla, a parte il tempo
Finché sei qui accanto a me, andrà tutto bene
[Ritornello: Florida Georgia Line]
Se è così che deve andare, andrà così, andrà così
Baby, lascia che le cose vadano come devono andare
Se deve andare così, andrà così, andrà così
Baby, lascia che le cose vadano come devono andare
Quindi non vuoi venire con me, venire con me?
Vediamo come andrà
Se è così che deve andare, andrà così, andrà così
Baby, se è destino
[Strofa 2: Bebe Rexha]
Non vorrei essere così tesa
Ma il mio cuore è stato ferito un paio di volte da altrettanti ragazzi, che non mi trattavano bene
Non mentirò, non ti mentirò
Perché sono stanca del finto amore, mostrami, di che pasta sei fatto
Ragazzo, convincimi
[Pre-Ritornello 2: Florida Georgia Line]
Oh aspetta, ragazza, non sai che sei bellissima?
E non è difficile non notarlo
[Ritornello: Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line]
Se è così che deve andare, andrà così, andrà così
Baby, lascia che le cose vadano come devono andare
Se deve andare così, andrà così, andrà così
Baby, lascia che le cose vadano come devono andare
Quindi non vuoi venire con me, venire con me?
Vediamo come andrà
Se è così che deve andare, andrà così, andrà così
Baby, se è destino
[Post-Ritornello: Bebe Rexha & Florida Linea Georgia]
Quindi forza, vieni con me, vieni con me
Vediamo come andrà
Quindi forza, vieni con me, vieni con me
Vediamo come andrà
Baby, se è destino
[Ponte: Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line & Entrambi]
Forse si
Forse no
Forse si
Forse no
[Ritornello: Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line]
Ma è così che deve andare, andrà così, andrà così
Baby, lascia che le cose vadano come devono andare (accettale, baby)
Se è così che deve andare, andrà così, andrà così (forza)
Baby, lascia che le cose vadano come devono andare (forza)
Quindi non vuoi venire con me, venire con me?
Vediamo come andrà
Se è così che deve andare, andrà così, andrà così
Baby, se è destino
[Conclusione: Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line & entrambi]
Se è così che deve andare, andrà così, andrà così
Baby, se è destino
Se è così che deve andare, andrà così, andrà così
Baby, se è destino
Meant to Be testo
[Verse 1: Florida Georgia Line]
Baby, lay on back and relax
Kick your pretty feet up on my dash
No need to go nowhere fast, let’s enjoy right here where we at
[Pre-Chorus 1: Florida Georgia Line]
Who knows, where this road is supposed to lead?
We got nothing, but time
As long as you’re right here next to me, everything’s gonna be alright
[Chorus: Florida Georgia Line]
If it’s meant to be, it’ll be, it’ll be
Baby, just let it be
If it’s meant to be, it’ll be, it’ll be
Baby, just let it be
So won’t you ride with me, ride with me?
See, where this thing goes
If it’s meant to be, it’ll be, it’ll be
Baby, if it’s meant to be
[Verse 2: Bebe Rexha]
I don’t mean to be so uptight
But my heart’s been hurt a couple times by a couple guys, that didn’t treat me right
I ain’t gon’ lie, ain’t gon’ lie
‘Cause I’m tired of the fake love, show me, what you’re made of
Boy, make me believe
[Pre-Chorus 2: Florida Georgia Line]
Oh hold up, girl, don’t you know you’re beautiful?
And it’s easy to see
[Chorus: Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line]
If it’s meant to be, it’ll be, it’ll be
Baby, just let it be
If it’s meant to be, it’ll be, it’ll be
Baby, just let it be
So won’t you ride with me, ride with me?
See, where this thing goes
If it’s meant to be, it’ll be, it’ll be
Baby, if it’s meant to be
[Post-Chorus: Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line]
So c’mon, ride with me, ride with me
See, where this thing goes
So c’mon, ride with me, ride with me
See, where this thing goes
Baby, if it’s meant to be
[Bridge: Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line & Both]
Maybe we do
Maybe we don’t
Maybe we will
Maybe we won’t
[Chorus: Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line]
But if it’s meant to be, it’ll be, it’ll be
Baby, just let it be (take it, baby)
If it’s meant to be, it’ll be, it’ll be (c’mon)
Baby, just let it be (let’s go)
So won’t you ride with me, ride with me?
See, where this thing goes
If it’s meant to be, it’ll be, it’ll be
Baby, if it’s meant to be
[Outro: Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line & Both]
If it’s meant to be, it’ll be, it’ll be
Baby, if it’s meant to be
If it’s meant to be, it’ll be, it’ll be
Baby, if it’s meant to be