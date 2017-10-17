Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line nel nuovo singolo “Meant to Be”: video e traduzione del testo







Meant to Be è il secondo singolo di Bebe Rexha estratto dall’EP All Your Fault: Pt. 2, terzo extended play della cantautrice statunitense di origine albanese, pubblicato lo scorso agosto.

Dopo “The Way I Are (Dance with Somebody)”, la cantante ha rilasciato questa canzone, in duetto con i Florida Georgia Line, duo country pop americano formato da Brian Kelley e Tyler Hubbard.





Il brano, in cui si parla di destino di coppia, è stato scritto dagli interpreti e prodotto da David Garcia.

Come detto, nella canzone si parla di destino: se da un lato il tipo dice alla ragazza che insieme a lei sta bene e che se è destino che diventino una coppia, così sarà, dall’altro abbiamo una rigida Bebe Rexha, reduce da un paio di delusioni affettive, che chiede al ragazzo di convincerla ad instaurare un rapporto.

E’ questo il concept del brano, accompagnato dal lyric video a cui è possibile accedere cliccando sull’immagine sottostante.

A seguire la traduzione in italiano e le parole in inglese che lo compongono.

Bebe Rexha – Meant to Be traduzione (Download)

[Strofa 1: Florida Georgia Line]

Baby, stenditi e rilassati

Appoggia i tuoi bei piedi stanchi sul mio cruscotto

Non serve andare da nessuna parte, godiamoci questo momento dove ci troviamo

[Pre-Ritornello 1: Florida Georgia Line]

Chissà, dove questa strada ci condurrà?

Non abbiamo nulla, a parte il tempo

Finché sei qui accanto a me, andrà tutto bene

[Ritornello: Florida Georgia Line]

Se è così che deve andare, andrà così, andrà così

Baby, lascia che le cose vadano come devono andare

Se deve andare così, andrà così, andrà così

Baby, lascia che le cose vadano come devono andare

Quindi non vuoi venire con me, venire con me?

Vediamo come andrà

Se è così che deve andare, andrà così, andrà così

Baby, se è destino

[Strofa 2: Bebe Rexha]

Non vorrei essere così tesa

Ma il mio cuore è stato ferito un paio di volte da altrettanti ragazzi, che non mi trattavano bene

Non mentirò, non ti mentirò

Perché sono stanca del finto amore, mostrami, di che pasta sei fatto

Ragazzo, convincimi

[Pre-Ritornello 2: Florida Georgia Line]

Oh aspetta, ragazza, non sai che sei bellissima?

E non è difficile non notarlo

[Ritornello: Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line]

Se è così che deve andare, andrà così, andrà così

Baby, lascia che le cose vadano come devono andare

Se deve andare così, andrà così, andrà così

Baby, lascia che le cose vadano come devono andare

Quindi non vuoi venire con me, venire con me?

Vediamo come nuovecanzoni.com andrà

Se è così che deve andare, andrà così, andrà così

Baby, se è destino

[Post-Ritornello: Bebe Rexha & Florida Linea Georgia]

Quindi forza, vieni con me, vieni con me

Vediamo come andrà

Quindi forza, vieni con me, vieni con me

Vediamo come andrà

Baby, se è destino

[Ponte: Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line & Entrambi]

Forse si

Forse no

Forse si

Forse no

[Ritornello: Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line]

Ma è così che deve andare, andrà così, andrà così

Baby, lascia che le cose vadano come devono andare (accettale, baby)

Se è così che deve andare, andrà così, andrà così (forza)

Baby, lascia che le cose vadano come devono andare (forza)

Quindi non vuoi venire con me, venire con me?

Vediamo come andrà

Se è così che deve andare, andrà così, andrà così

Baby, se è destino

[Conclusione: Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line & entrambi]

Se è così che deve andare, andrà così, andrà così

Baby, se è destino

Se è così che deve andare, andrà così, andrà così

Baby, se è destino

Meant to Be testo

[Verse 1: Florida Georgia Line]

Baby, lay on back and relax

Kick your pretty feet up on my dash

No need to go​ nowhere fast, let’s enjoy right here where we at

[Pre-Chorus 1: Florida Georgia Line]

Who knows, where this road is supposed to lead?

We got nothing, but time

As long as you’re right here next to me, everything’s gonna be alright

[Chorus: Florida Georgia Line]

If it’s meant to be, it’ll be, it’ll be

Baby, just let it be

If it’s meant to be, it’ll be, it’ll be

Baby, just let it be

So won’t you ride with me, ride with me?

See, where this thing goes

If it’s meant to be, it’ll be, it’ll be

Baby, if it’s meant to be

[Verse 2: Bebe Rexha]

I don’t mean to be so uptight

But my heart’s been hurt a couple times by a couple guys, that didn’t treat me right

I ain’t gon’ lie, ain’t gon’ lie

‘Cause I’m tired of the fake love, show me, what you’re made of

Boy, make me believe

[Pre-Chorus 2: Florida Georgia Line]

Oh hold up, girl, don’t you know you’re beautiful?

And it’s easy to see

[Chorus: Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line]

If it’s meant to be, it’ll be, it’ll be

Baby, just let it be

If it’s meant to be, it’ll be, it’ll be

Baby, just let it be

So won’t you ride with me, ride with me?

See, where this thing goes

If it’s meant to be, it’ll be, it’ll be

Baby, if it’s meant to be

[Post-Chorus: Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line]

So c’mon, ride with me, ride with me

See, where this thing goes

So c’mon, ride with me, ride with me

See, where this thing goes

Baby, if it’s meant to be

[Bridge: Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line & Both]

Maybe we do

Maybe we don’t

Maybe we will

Maybe we won’t

[Chorus: Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line]

But if it’s meant to be, it’ll be, it’ll be

Baby, just let it be (take it, baby)

If it’s meant to be, it’ll be, it’ll be (c’mon)

Baby, just let it be (let’s go)

So won’t you ride with me, ride with me?

See, where this thing goes

If it’s meant to be, it’ll be, it’ll be

Baby, if it’s meant to be

[Outro: Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line & Both]

If it’s meant to be, it’ll be, it’ll be

Baby, if it’s meant to be

If it’s meant to be, it’ll be, it’ll be

Baby, if it’s meant to be

















