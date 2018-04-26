Bebe Rexha – Ferrari: lyric video, testo e traduzione del nuovo brano

Lo scorso 13 aprile, la cantautrice americana Bebe Rexha ha rilasciato due nuove canzoni, nello specifico 2 Souls on Fire feat. Quavo e il brano in oggetto. Entrambi sono disponibili nelle principali piattaforme streaming. Cliccate sulla cover in alto per ascoltarli entrambi.
Dopo il grande successo di Meant To Be, la cantante rende disponibili due nuovi assaggi del debut album Expectations, out il prossimo 22 giugno. Il progetto farà seguito al doppio EP “All Your Fault: Pt. 1” e “All Your Fault: Pt. 2” (da cui è estratta la citata hit, che tuttavia dalle nostre parti non ha fatto grandi cose) rispettivamente rilasciati il 17 febbraio e l’11 agosto dello scorso anno.
In questa orecchiabile canzone, forse la più interessante tra le due, la Rexha omaggia la casa automobilistica fondata da Enzo Ferrari nel 1947, parlando di quanto veloci possano essere le nostre vite.
Per vedere il lyric video che accompagna questo brano cliccate sull’immagine, mentre a seguire potete leggere la traduzione in italiano.
Bebe Rexha – Ferrari traduzione testo (Download)
[Strofa 1]
Ogni giorno è confuso
A volte non capisco che giorno è
Non so che giorno sia
Tu sai che giorno è?
La vita sta passando
Perché sto inseguendo picchi vuoti
Ogni ciao significa solo addio
Ma questa volta sto cercando altro
[Verse 1]
Every day’s a blur
Sometimes I can’t tell what day it is
Don’t know what day it is
Can you tell me what day it is?
Life’s passing by
‘Cause I’m out chasing empty highs
Every hello just means goodbye
But I’m looking for more this time
[Pre-Ritornello]
Possiamo iniziare a rallentare?
Possiamo imparare a vivere già da ora?
Voglio solo sentire tutto il possibile
[Pre-Chorus]
Can we start to slow it down?
Can we learn to live right now?
I just want to feel it all
[Ritornello]
Sono una Ferrari sul Mulholland Drive
Sopra la città, le luci sono così belle da quassù
Sono una Ferrari e dopo che la festa è finita
Continuo, perdo l’attimo
Vivo nella corsia di sorpasso cominciando a sentirmi sola (sì)
[Chorus]
I’m a Ferrari pulled off on Mulholland Drive
Over the city, the lights are so pretty from up here
I’m a Ferrari and after the party is done
I keep on going, missing the moments
Living in the fast lane’s getting kinda lonely (yeah)
[Post-Ritornello]
Whoo, ooh, ooh-ooh
Whoo, ooh, ooh-ooh-ooh
Whoo, ooh, ooh-ooh
Vivo nella corsia di sorpasso cominciando a sentirmi sola
Whoo, ooh, ooh-ooh
Whoo, ooh, ooh-ooh-ooh
Whoo, ooh, ooh-ooh
Vivo nella corsia di sorpasso cominciando a sentirmi sola
[Post-Chorus]
Whoo, ooh, ooh-ooh
Whoo, ooh, ooh-ooh-ooh
Whoo, ooh, ooh-ooh
Living in the fast lane’s getting kinda lonely
Whoo, ooh, ooh-ooh
Whoo, ooh, ooh-ooh-ooh
Whoo, ooh, ooh-ooh
Living in the fast lane’s getting kinda lonely
[Strofa 2]
Ho un peso nel cuore
Perché batte ancora da solo
Potrei andare tra la folla
Ma sto ancora tornando a casa da sola
Non sto insinuando di non essere riconoscente per tutto
Sto andando troppo veloce per vedere
Tutte le cose buone davanti a me
[Verse 2]
Got a heavy heart
‘Cause it’s still beating on its own
Might be going out in the crowd
But I’m still coming home alone
Not trying to say I’m not grateful for everything
I’m just going too fast to see
All the good things in front of me
[Ritornello]
Sono una Ferrari sul Mulholland Drive
Sopra la città, le luci sono così belle da quassù
Sono una Ferrari e dopo che la festa è finita
Continuo, perdo l’attimo
Vivo nella corsia di sorpasso cominciando a sentirmi sola
[Chorus]
I’m a Ferrari pulled off on Mulholland Drive
Over the city, the lights are so pretty from up here
I’m a Ferrari and after the party is done
I keep on going, missing the moments
Living in the fast lane’s getting kinda lonely
[Post-Ritornello]
Whoo, ooh, ooh-ooh
Whoo, ooh, ooh-ooh-ooh
Whoo, ooh, ooh-ooh
Vivo nella corsia di sorpasso cominciando a sentirmi sola
Whoo, ooh, ooh-ooh
Whoo, ooh, ooh-ooh-ooh
Whoo, ooh, ooh-ooh
Vivo nella corsia di sorpasso cominciando a sentirmi sola
[Post-Chorus]
Whoo, ooh, ooh-ooh
Whoo, ooh, ooh-ooh-ooh
Whoo, ooh, ooh-ooh
Living in the fast lane’s getting kinda lonely
Whoo, ooh, ooh-ooh
Whoo, ooh, ooh-ooh-ooh
Whoo, ooh, ooh-ooh
Living in the fast lane’s getting kinda lonely
[Ritornello]
Sono una Ferrari sul Mulholland Drive
Sopra la città, le luci sono così belle da quassù
Sono una Ferrari e dopo che la festa è finita
Continuo, perdo l’attimo
Vivo nella corsia di sorpasso cominciando a sentirmi sola
[Chorus]
I’m a Ferrari pulled off on Mulholland Drive
Over the city, the lights are so pretty from up here
I’m a Ferrari and after the party is done
I keep on going, missing the moments
Living in the fast lane’s getting kinda lonely