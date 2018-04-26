Bebe Rexha – Ferrari: lyric video, testo e traduzione del nuovo brano





Lo scorso 13 aprile, la cantautrice americana Bebe Rexha ha rilasciato due nuove canzoni, nello specifico 2 Souls on Fire feat. Quavo e il brano in oggetto. Entrambi sono disponibili nelle principali piattaforme streaming. Cliccate sulla cover in alto per ascoltarli entrambi.

Dopo il grande successo di Meant To Be, la cantante rende disponibili due nuovi assaggi del debut album Expectations, out il prossimo 22 giugno. Il progetto farà seguito al doppio EP “All Your Fault: Pt. 1” e “All Your Fault: Pt. 2” (da cui è estratta la citata hit, che tuttavia dalle nostre parti non ha fatto grandi cose) rispettivamente rilasciati il 17 febbraio e l’11 agosto dello scorso anno.

In questa orecchiabile canzone, forse la più interessante tra le due, la Rexha omaggia la casa automobilistica fondata da Enzo Ferrari nel 1947, parlando di quanto veloci possano essere le nostre vite.

Per vedere il lyric video che accompagna questo brano cliccate sull’immagine, mentre a seguire potete leggere la traduzione in italiano.

Bebe Rexha – Ferrari traduzione testo (Download)

[Strofa 1]

Ogni giorno è confuso

A volte non capisco che giorno è

Non so che giorno sia

Tu sai che giorno è?

La vita sta passando

Perché sto inseguendo picchi vuoti

Ogni ciao significa solo addio

Ma questa volta sto cercando altro

[Verse 1]

Every day’s a blur

Sometimes I can’t tell what day it is

Don’t know what day it is

Can you tell me what day it is?

Life’s passing by

‘Cause I’m out chasing empty highs

Every hello just means goodbye

But I’m looking for more this time

[Pre-Ritornello]

Possiamo iniziare a rallentare?

Possiamo imparare a vivere già da ora?

Voglio solo sentire tutto il possibile

[Pre-Chorus]

Can we start to slow it down?

Can we learn to live right now?

I just want to feel it all

[Ritornello]

Sono una Ferrari sul Mulholland Drive

Sopra la città, le luci sono così belle da quassù

Sono una Ferrari e dopo che la festa è finita

Continuo, perdo l’attimo

Vivo nella corsia di sorpasso cominciando a sentirmi sola (sì)





[Chorus]

I’m a Ferrari pulled off on Mulholland Drive

Over the city, the lights are so pretty from up here

I’m a Ferrari and after the party is done

I keep on going, missing the moments

Living in the fast lane’s getting kinda lonely (yeah)

[Post-Ritornello]

Whoo, ooh, ooh-ooh

Whoo, ooh, ooh-ooh-ooh

Whoo, ooh, ooh-ooh

Vivo nella corsia di sorpasso cominciando a sentirmi sola

Whoo, ooh, ooh-ooh

Whoo, ooh, ooh-ooh-ooh

Whoo, ooh, ooh-ooh

Vivo nella corsia di sorpasso cominciando a sentirmi sola

[Post-Chorus]

Whoo, ooh, ooh-ooh

Whoo, ooh, ooh-ooh-ooh

Whoo, ooh, ooh-ooh

Living in the fast lane’s getting kinda lonely

Whoo, ooh, ooh-ooh

Whoo, ooh, ooh-ooh-ooh

Whoo, ooh, ooh-ooh

Living in the fast lane’s getting kinda lonely

[Strofa 2]

Ho un peso nel cuore

Perché batte ancora da solo

Potrei andare tra la folla

Ma sto ancora tornando a casa da sola

Non sto insinuando di non essere riconoscente per tutto

Sto andando troppo veloce per vedere

Tutte le cose buone davanti a me





[Verse 2]

Got a heavy heart

‘Cause it’s still beating on its own

Might be going out in the crowd

But I’m still coming home alone

Not trying to say I’m not grateful for everything

I’m just going too fast to see

All the good things in front of me

[Ritornello]

Sono una Ferrari sul Mulholland Drive

Sopra la città, le luci sono così belle da quassù

Sono una Ferrari e dopo che la festa è finita

Continuo, perdo l’attimo

Vivo nella corsia di sorpasso cominciando a sentirmi sola

[Chorus]

I’m a Ferrari pulled off on Mulholland Drive

Over the city, the lights are so pretty from up here

I’m a Ferrari and after the party is done

I keep on going, missing the moments

Living in the fast lane’s getting kinda lonely

[Post-Ritornello]

Whoo, ooh, ooh-ooh

Whoo, ooh, ooh-ooh-ooh

Whoo, ooh, ooh-ooh

Vivo nella corsia di sorpasso cominciando a sentirmi sola

Whoo, ooh, ooh-ooh

Whoo, ooh, ooh-ooh-ooh

Whoo, ooh, ooh-ooh

Vivo nella corsia di sorpasso cominciando a sentirmi sola

[Post-Chorus]

Whoo, ooh, ooh-ooh

Whoo, ooh, ooh-ooh-ooh

Whoo, ooh, ooh-ooh

Living in the fast lane’s getting kinda lonely

Whoo, ooh, ooh-ooh

Whoo, ooh, ooh-ooh-ooh

Whoo, ooh, ooh-ooh

Living in the fast lane’s getting kinda lonely

[Ritornello]

Sono una Ferrari sul Mulholland Drive

Sopra la città, le luci sono così belle da quassù

Sono una Ferrari e dopo che la festa è finita

Continuo, perdo l’attimo

Vivo nella corsia di sorpasso cominciando a sentirmi sola

[Chorus]

I’m a Ferrari pulled off on Mulholland Drive

Over the city, the lights are so pretty from up here

I’m a Ferrari and after the party is done

I keep on going, missing the moments

Living in the fast lane’s getting kinda lonely



