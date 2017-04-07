Bea Miller: guarda il video di Burning Bridges (testo e traduzione)

Lo scorso 24 febbraio è stato rilasciato l’EP Chapter One: Blue, il secondo extended play della giovane cantautrice statunitense Bea Miller, che sarà seguito da altri due capitoli Chapter Two: Red e Chapter Three: Yellow.
Dopo il primo estratto Song Like You, è stato reso disponibile il video di Burning Bridges, un brano scritto dalla stessa Miller con la collaborazione di Trevor Brown, Warren Felder, Steph Jones e William Simmons. La produzione è stata invece affidata a Warren Felder, Trevorious e Zaire Koalo.
Si tratta di un orecchiabile pezzo, nel quale una disperata Bea canta l’immenso bisogno dell’uomo che ama, con il quale tuttavia non sta più insieme.
E’ sinteticamente questo il concept della canzone, accompagnata dal filmato che mostra la cantante a dir poco disperata ed amareggiata.
Per gustarvelo cliccate sull’immagine in basso, mentre a seguire potete leggere la mia traduzione in italiano e le parole in inglese.
Burning Bridges – Bea Miller – Traduzione (Digital Download)
[Verso 1]
Mi sento sola, mi manca il tuo corpo
Non ci siamo più sentiti, sei così distante
Speravo che mi avresti detto che ti dispiace
E sai che hai fatto un grosso errore
Chiudo gli occhi e cerco di dimenticarti
Ogni volta che lo faccio, vedo la tua faccia
Dopo tutto ciò che abbiamo passato
Perché vuoi rinunciare?
[Ritornello]
Non so perché resto qui a vederti bruciare (o “tagliare”) i nostri ponti abbassati
Non posso farci nulla se ho bisogno di te (bisogno di te)
Non posso farci nulla se ho bisogno di te (bisogno di te)
Ora sto affogando sotto l’acqua che si trovava sotto di me
Continuo a gridare che ho bisogno di te (bisogno di te)
(Non posso farci nulla se ho bisogno di te)
[Post-Ritornello]
Bruciare (o “tagliare”) i ponti, distruggerli
Bruciare i ponti, dargli fuoco, giù
[Verso 2]
Mi hai lasciato con un desiderio (o “con una voglia matta”) che non posso esaudire
Mi ha fatto pensare quello che avevo ieri
Dico a tutti che sto bene, ma sto ancora
Seduta qui, soffocando nel retrogusto
[Pre-Ritornello]
Senza di te non posso vivere, ci provo, ci provo
Ma sei fisso nella mia mente
[Ritornello]
Non so perché resto qui a vederti bruciare i nostri ponti abbassati
Non posso farci nulla se ho bisogno di te (bisogno di te)
Non posso farci nulla se ho bisogno di te (bisogno di te)
Ora sto affogando sotto l’acqua che si trovava sotto di me
Continuo a gridare che ho bisogno di te (bisogno di te)
(Non posso farci nulla se ho bisogno di te)
[Post-Ritornello]
Bruciare i ponti, distruggerli
Bruciare i ponti, dargli fuoco, giù
[Pre-Ritornello]
Non può stare lontano da te, provo, provo
Ma hai una presa sulla mia mente
[Ritornello]
Ora sto affogando sotto l’acqua che si trovava sotto di me
Continuo a gridare di aver bisogno di te (bisogno di te)
(Non posso farci nulla se ho bisogno di te)
[Post-Ritornello]
Bruciare i ponti, distruggerli
Bruciare i ponti, distruggerli
Bruciare i ponti, distruggerli
Bruciare i ponti, distruggerli
Bea Miller – Burning Bridges testo
[Verse 1]
I’ve been lonely, missing your body
You’ve been out of touch, you’re so far away
Wishing you would tell me you’re sorry
And you know you made a big mistake
Close my eyes and try to forget you
Every time I do, I just see your face
After all this shit that we’ve been through
Why are you so willing to walk away?
[Chorus]
I don’t know why I stick around to watch you burn our bridges down
I can’t help it that I need you (need you)
I can’t help it that I need you (need you)
Now I’m drowning underneath the water that was under me
I’m still screaming that I need you (need you)
(I can’t help it that I need you)
[Post-Chorus]
Burn the bridges, burn them down, down, down, down, down
Burn the bridges, burn them down, down, down, down, down, down
[Verse 2]
You left me with a craving I can’t fill
Got me wondering what I had yesterday
Tell everyone I’m fine, but I’m still
Sitting here, choking on the aftertaste
[Pre-Chorus]
Can’t stay away from you, I try, I try
But you got a grip on my mind
[Chorus]
I don’t know why I stick around to watch you burn our bridges down
I can’t help it that I need you (need you)
I can’t help it that I need you (need you)
Now I’m drowning underneath the water that was under me
I’m still screaming that I need you (need you)
(I can’t help it that I need you)
[Post-Chorus]
Burn the bridges, burn them down, down, down, down, down
Burn the bridges, burn them down, down, down, down, down, down
[Pre-Chorus]
Can’t stay away from you, I try, I try
But you got a grip on my mind
[Chorus]
Now I’m drowning underneath the water that was under me
I’m still screaming that I need you (need you)
(I can’t help it that I need you)
[Post-Chorus]
Burn the bridges, burn them down
Burn the bridges, burn them down
Burn the bridges, burn them down, down, down, down, down
Burn the bridges, burn them down, down, down, down, down, down