Bea Miller: guarda il video di Burning Bridges (testo e traduzione)







Lo scorso 24 febbraio è stato rilasciato l’EP Chapter One: Blue, il secondo extended play della giovane cantautrice statunitense Bea Miller, che sarà seguito da altri due capitoli Chapter Two: Red e Chapter Three: Yellow.

Dopo il primo estratto Song Like You, è stato reso disponibile il video di Burning Bridges, un brano scritto dalla stessa Miller con la collaborazione di Trevor Brown, Warren Felder, Steph Jones e William Simmons. La produzione è stata invece affidata a Warren Felder, Trevorious e Zaire Koalo.





Si tratta di un orecchiabile pezzo, nel quale una disperata Bea canta l’immenso bisogno dell’uomo che ama, con il quale tuttavia non sta più insieme.

E’ sinteticamente questo il concept della canzone, accompagnata dal filmato che mostra la cantante a dir poco disperata ed amareggiata.

Burning Bridges – Bea Miller – Traduzione (Digital Download)

[Verso 1]

Mi sento sola, mi manca il tuo corpo

Non ci siamo più sentiti, sei così distante

Speravo che mi avresti detto che ti dispiace

E sai che hai fatto un grosso errore

Chiudo gli occhi e cerco di dimenticarti

Ogni volta che lo faccio, vedo la tua faccia

Dopo tutto ciò che abbiamo passato

Perché vuoi rinunciare?

[Ritornello]

Non so perché resto qui a vederti bruciare (o “tagliare”) i nostri ponti abbassati

Non posso farci nulla se ho bisogno di te (bisogno di te)

Non posso farci nulla se ho bisogno di te (bisogno di te)

Ora sto affogando sotto l’acqua che si trovava sotto di me

Continuo a gridare che ho bisogno di te (bisogno di te)

(Non posso farci nulla se ho bisogno di te)

[Post-Ritornello]

Bruciare (o “tagliare”) i ponti, distruggerli

Bruciare i ponti, dargli fuoco, giù

[Verso 2]

Mi hai lasciato con un desiderio (o “con una voglia matta”) che non posso esaudire

Mi ha fatto pensare quello che avevo ieri

Dico a tutti che sto bene, ma sto ancora

Seduta qui, soffocando nel retrogusto

[Pre-Ritornello]

Senza di te non posso vivere, ci provo, ci provo

Ma sei fisso nella mia mente

[Ritornello]

Non so perché resto qui a vederti bruciare i nostri ponti abbassati

Non posso farci nulla se ho bisogno di te (bisogno di te)

Non posso farci nulla se ho bisogno di te (bisogno di te)

Ora sto affogando sotto l’acqua che si trovava sotto di me

Continuo a gridare che ho bisogno di te (bisogno di te)

(Non posso farci nulla se ho bisogno di te)

[Post-Ritornello]

Bruciare i ponti, distruggerli

Bruciare i ponti, dargli fuoco, giù

[Pre-Ritornello]

Non può stare lontano da te, provo, provo

Ma hai una presa sulla mia mente

[Ritornello]

Ora sto affogando sotto l’acqua che si trovava sotto di me

Continuo a gridare di aver bisogno di te (bisogno di te)

(Non posso farci nulla se ho bisogno di te)

[Post-Ritornello]

Bruciare i ponti, distruggerli

Bruciare i ponti, distruggerli

Bruciare i ponti, distruggerli

Bruciare i ponti, distruggerli

Bea Miller – Burning Bridges testo

[Verse 1]

I’ve been lonely, missing your body

You’ve been out of touch, you’re so far away

Wishing you would tell me you’re sorry

And you know you made a big mistake

Close my eyes and try to forget you

Every time I do, I just see your face

After all this shit that we’ve been through

Why are you so willing to walk away?

[Chorus]

I don’t know why I stick around to watch you burn our bridges down

I can’t help it that I need you (need you)

I can’t help it that I need you (need you)

Now I’m drowning underneath the water that was under me

I’m still screaming that I need you (need you)

(I can’t help it that I need you)

[Post-Chorus]

Burn the bridges, burn them down, down, down, down, down

Burn the bridges, burn them down, down, down, down, down, down

[Verse 2]

You left me with a craving I can’t fill

Got me wondering what I had yesterday

Tell everyone I’m fine, but I’m still

Sitting here, choking on the aftertaste

[Pre-Chorus]

Can’t stay away from you, I try, I try

But you got a grip on my mind

[Chorus]

I don’t know why I stick around to watch you burn our bridges down

I can’t help it that I need you (need you)

I can’t help it that I need you (need you)

Now I’m drowning underneath the water that was under me

I’m still screaming that I need you (need you)

(I can’t help it that I need you)

[Post-Chorus]

Burn the bridges, burn them down, down, down, down, down

Burn the bridges, burn them down, down, down, down, down, down

[Pre-Chorus]

Can’t stay away from you, I try, I try

But you got a grip on my mind

[Chorus]

Now I’m drowning underneath the water that was under me

I’m still screaming that I need you (need you)

(I can’t help it that I need you)

[Post-Chorus]

Burn the bridges, burn them down

Burn the bridges, burn them down

Burn the bridges, burn them down, down, down, down, down

Burn the bridges, burn them down, down, down, down, down, down

















