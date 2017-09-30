Bea Miller: guarda il video di Brand new eyes (From Wonder) + testo e traduzione







Wonder è un film del 2017 diretto da Stephen Chbosky, che verrà distribuito nelle sale cinematografiche statunitensi a partire dal 17 novembre 2017 ed in quelle italiane dal successivo 28 dicembre.

La commedia drammatica, adattamento cinematografico del romanzo omonimo scritto da R. J. Palacio e pubblicato nel 2012, vede protagonisti Jacob Tremblay, Julia Roberts e Owen Wilson.





Il primo singolo estratto dalla colonna sonora della pellicola, si intitola “Brand new eyes”, è stato rilasciato a fine luglio e viene interpretato dalla cantautrice statunitense classe 1999, Bea Miller. Cliccate sulla cover in basso per accedere al solo audio.

La canzone è stata scritta dalla stessa Bea ed è accompagnata dal video ufficiale disponibile dallo scorso 29 settembre. Nella clip vediamo sia la cantante che alcune scene tratte dal citato film.

Per accedere al filmato cliccate sull’immagine sottostante, dopo la quale trovate la traduzione in italiano e le parole in inglese che compongono questo pezzo.

Bea Miller – Brand new eyes traduzione (Download)

[Strofa 1]

Quando mi guardo

Vedo in me migliaia di prospettive

Ognuna di esse mi mostra

Un lato di me stessa che non riesco a capire (o “vedere”)

[Pre-Ritornello]

Adesso sono sveglia, sono libera dai dubbi

Non voglio guardare in basso

E se cadrò, mi sdraierò per terra

E guarderò le nuvole

[Ritornello]

È come se avessi nuovi occhi, e finalmente riesco a vedere

Quello che è sempre stato proprio qui davanti a me

E con questi nuovi occhi afferrerò ogni cosa

E finalmente vedrò… me stessa

[Post-Ritornello]

Finalmente vedo

Finalmente riesco a vedere

Finalmente vedo

Finalmente riesco a vedere

[Strofa 2]

Non potevo lasciare (o “avrei potuto lasciare”) che il mondo decidesse

Tutte le cose che posso o non posso fare

E se avessi preso tutte le cose

Che mi hanno distrutta e le avessi rese la mia verità

[Pre-Ritornello]

Adesso sono sveglia, sono libera dai dubbi

Non voglio guardare in basso

E se cadrò, mi sdraierò per terra

E guarderò le nuvole

[Ritornello]

È come se avessi nuovi occhi, e finalmente riesco a vedere

Quello che è sempre stato proprio qui davanti a me

E con questi nuovi occhi afferrerò ogni cosa

E finalmente vedrò… me stessa

[Post-Ritornello]

Finalmente vedo

Finalmente riesco a vedere

Finalmente vedo

Finalmente riesco a vedere

[Conclusione]

Oh oh oh

Oh oh oh

Brand new eyes – Bea Miller – Testo

[Verse 1]

When I’m looking at myself

I see a thousand perspectives of me

Everyone of them is showing me

A side of myself I can’t see

[Pre-Chorus]

I’m wide awake now, I’m free of the doubt

Don’t wanna look down

And if I fall out, I’ll lay on the ground

And look to the clouds

[Chorus]

It’s like I got brand new eyes, and I can finally see

What has always been right there in front of me

And with these brand new eyes I’ll take in everything

And I will finally see… me

[Post-Chorus]

I can finally see

I can finally see

I can finally see

I can finally see

[Verse 2]

Could’ve (or “Couldn’t”) let the world decide

All of the things that I can or can’t do

What if I had taken all the things

That broke me and made them my truth

[Pre-Chorus]

I’m wide awake now, I’m free of the doubt

Don’t wanna look down

And if I fall out, I’ll lay on the ground

And look to the clouds

[Chorus]

It’s like I got brand new eyes, and I can finally see

What has always been right there in front of me

And with these brand new eyes I’ll take in everything

And I will finally see… me

[Post-Chorus]

I can finally see

I can finally see

I can finally see

I can finally see

[Outro]

Oh-oh-oh

Oh-oh-oh

















