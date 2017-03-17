Linkin Park, Battle Symphony è il nuovo singolo dal settimo album: video, testo e traduzione







Si intitola Battle Symphony il nuovo nonché secondo singolo dei Linkin Park estratto dal settimo studio album One More Light, che vedrà la luce il prossimo 19 maggio.

Dopo il successo di Heavy ft. Kiiara, la rock band americana ha pubblicato questo bel pezzo, scritto da Mike Shinoda, Brad Delson, Jon Green e prodotto da Delson.





Siete curiosi di ascoltare il secondo singolo ufficiale della settima era discografica dell’amato gruppo statunitense.

Per accedere al videoclip cliccate sull’immagine sottostante, mentre a seguire trovate la mia traduzione in italiano e le parole in inglese che compongono la nuova canzone.

Linkin Park – Battle Symphony traduzione (Download)

Ho una lunga strada da percorrere

E una buona memoria

Sto cercando una risposta

Sempre stata fuori dalla mia portata

Il sangue per terra

Le sirene suonano a ripetizione

Sto cercando il coraggio

Per fronteggiare i miei nemici

Quando abbassano le luci

Sento la sinfonia della mia battaglia

Tutto il mondo davanti a me

Se la mia armatura si rompe

La rimetterò in sesto fondendola

Sinfonia della battaglia

Per favore non abbandonarmi

E i miei occhi sono ben svegli

Per la mia battaglia sinfonica

Si dice che quello non fosse il mio posto

Dicono che dovrei ritirarmi

Che sto marciando al ritmo

Di una sconfitta solitaria

Ma il suono della tua voce

Fa capovolgere il dolore

Nessuna resa, nessuna illusione

E nel bene e nel male

Quando spengono le luci

Sento la sinfonia della mia battaglia

Tutto il mondo davanti a me

Se la mia armatura si rompe

La rimetterò in sesto fondendola

Sinfonia della battaglia

Per favore non abbandonarmi

E i miei occhi sono ben svegli

Se cado, vengo messo al tappeto

Mi riprendo e mi rimetto in piedi

Quando abbassano le luci

Sento la sinfonia della mia battaglia

Tutto il mondo davanti a me

Se la mia armatura si rompe

La rimetterò in sesto fondendola

Sinfonia della battaglia

Per favore non abbandonarmi

E i miei occhi sono ben svegli

Per la mia battaglia sinfonica

Battle Symphony – Linkin Park – Testo

I got a long way to go

And a long memory

I been searching for an answer

Always just out of reach

Blood on the floor

Sirens repeat

I been searching for the courage

To face my enemies

When they turn down the lights

I hear my battle symphony

All the world in front of me

If my armor breaks

I’ll fuse it back together

Battle symphony

Please just don’t give up on me

And my eyes are wide awake

For my battle symphony

They say that I don’t belong

Say that I should retreat

That I’m marching to the rhythm

Of a lonesome defeat

But the sound of your voice

Puts the pain in reverse

No surrender, no illusions

And for better or worse

When they turn down the lights

I hear my battle symphony

All the world in front of me

If my armor breaks

I’ll fuse it back together

Battle symphony

Please just don’t give up on me

And my eyes are wide awake

If I fall, get knocked down

Pick myself up off the ground

When they turn down the lights

I hear my battle symphony

All the world in front of me

If my armor breaks

I’ll fuse it back together

Battle symphony

Please just don’t give up on me

And my eyes are wide awake

For my battle symphony

















