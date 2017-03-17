Linkin Park, Battle Symphony è il nuovo singolo dal settimo album: video, testo e traduzione

Si intitola Battle Symphony il nuovo nonché secondo singolo dei Linkin Park estratto dal settimo studio album One More Light, che vedrà la luce il prossimo 19 maggio.
Dopo il successo di Heavy ft. Kiiara, la rock band americana ha pubblicato questo bel pezzo, scritto da Mike Shinoda, Brad Delson, Jon Green e prodotto da Delson.
Siete curiosi di ascoltare il secondo singolo ufficiale della settima era discografica dell’amato gruppo statunitense.
Per accedere al videoclip cliccate sull’immagine sottostante, mentre a seguire trovate la mia traduzione in italiano e le parole in inglese che compongono la nuova canzone.
Linkin Park – Battle Symphony traduzione (Download)
Ho una lunga strada da percorrere
E una buona memoria
Sto cercando una risposta
Sempre stata fuori dalla mia portata
Il sangue per terra
Le sirene suonano a ripetizione
Sto cercando il coraggio
Per fronteggiare i miei nemici
Quando abbassano le luci
Sento la sinfonia della mia battaglia
Tutto il mondo davanti a me
Se la mia armatura si rompe
La rimetterò in sesto fondendola
Sinfonia della battaglia
Per favore non abbandonarmi
E i miei occhi sono ben svegli
Per la mia battaglia sinfonica
Si dice che quello non fosse il mio posto
Dicono che dovrei ritirarmi
Che sto marciando al ritmo
Di una sconfitta solitaria
Ma il suono della tua voce
Fa capovolgere il dolore
Nessuna resa, nessuna illusione
E nel bene e nel male
Quando spengono le luci
Sento la sinfonia della mia battaglia
Tutto il mondo davanti a me
Se la mia armatura si rompe
La rimetterò in sesto fondendola
Sinfonia della battaglia
Per favore non abbandonarmi
E i miei occhi sono ben svegli
Se cado, vengo messo al tappeto
Mi riprendo e mi rimetto in piedi
Quando abbassano le luci
Sento la sinfonia della mia battaglia
Tutto il mondo davanti a me
Se la mia armatura si rompe
La rimetterò in sesto fondendola
Sinfonia della battaglia
Per favore non abbandonarmi
E i miei occhi sono ben svegli
Per la mia battaglia sinfonica
Battle Symphony – Linkin Park – Testo
I got a long way to go
And a long memory
I been searching for an answer
Always just out of reach
Blood on the floor
Sirens repeat
I been searching for the courage
To face my enemies
When they turn down the lights
I hear my battle symphony
All the world in front of me
If my armor breaks
I’ll fuse it back together
Battle symphony
Please just don’t give up on me
And my eyes are wide awake
For my battle symphony
They say that I don’t belong
Say that I should retreat
That I’m marching to the rhythm
Of a lonesome defeat
But the sound of your voice
Puts the pain in reverse
No surrender, no illusions
And for better or worse
When they turn down the lights
I hear my battle symphony
All the world in front of me
If my armor breaks
I’ll fuse it back together
Battle symphony
Please just don’t give up on me
And my eyes are wide awake
If I fall, get knocked down
Pick myself up off the ground
When they turn down the lights
I hear my battle symphony
All the world in front of me
If my armor breaks
I’ll fuse it back together
Battle symphony
Please just don’t give up on me
And my eyes are wide awake
For my battle symphony