I Bag Raiders e il singolo Shooting Stars, cult dei meme su Vine: video e traduzione del testo

Shooting Stars è un singolo dei Bag Raiders, duo australiano di musica elettronica formato da Jack Glass e Chris Stracey. Il brano è stato pubblicato nel 2009 come singolo estratto dall’EP Turbolove.

Nonostante non sia una canzone recente, viene trasmessa dalle emittenti radiofoniche nazionali da venerdì 24 marzo 2017.

Il motivo è semplice: è divenuto un vero e proprio tormentone grazie al web: Shooting Stars è infatti un vero cult dei meme su Vine (qui un video compilation di Meme, ma effettuando una rapida ricerca su Youtube, ne troverete tantissimi altri).

Cliccando sull’immagine sottostante, accedete al video ufficiale mentre di seguito potete leggere la mia traduzione in italiano e le parole in inglese che compongono questo bel pezzo, nel quale il protagonista dice di essersi innamorato di una stella cadente, intesa come metafora: egli ha dato tutto il suo amore a questa ragazza ma non riesce a tenere suo il passo, in quanto la vita di questa persona è piuttosto frenetica.

Shooting Stars – Bag Raiders – Traduzione (Download)

È tardi e sono sveglio
A fissare il muro
Apro mia finestra
La testa esce dalla porta

Nessuno in giro
E un bagliore richiama la mia attenzione
Alzo la testa
Accecato dal cielo

Sento un peso in testa
Seguito da un suono
Che si allontana velocemente
Cado al suolo

So che non è finita lì
Mi rialzo
Ora la vedo davanti a me
La inseguo in fondo alla strada (in fondo alla strada, in fondo alla strada, in fondo alla strada)

Do il mio amore a una stella cadente
Ma si muove così velocemente
Che non riesco a tenere il passo
La inseguo

Mi sono innamorato di una stella cadente
Ma lei si muove così velocemente
Quando cadrà
Sarò quindi lì ad aspettarla

Do il mio amore a una stella cadente
Ma si muove così velocemente
Che non riesco a tenere il passo
La inseguo

Mi sono innamorato di una stella cadente
Ma lei si muove così velocemente
Quando cadrà
Sarò quindi lì ad aspettarla

Do il mio amore a una stella cadente
Ma si muove così velocemente
Che non riesco a tenere il passo
La inseguo

Mi sono innamorato di una stella cadente
Ma lei si muove così velocemente
Quando cadrà
Sarò quindi lì ad aspettarla

Do il mio amore a una stella cadente
Ma si muove così velocemente
Che non riesco a tenere il passo
La inseguo

Mi sono innamorato di una stella cadente
Ma lei si muove così velocemente
Quando cadrà
Sarò quindi lì ad aspettarla

Bag Raiders – Shooting Stars testo

It’s late and I’m awake
Staring at the wall
Open up my window
Head falls out the door

No one else around
And a shimmer takes my eye
I lift my head
Blinded by the sky

Feel my weight in front
Following the sound
Moves away so fast
Falling to the ground

I know what is more to come
Jump back to my feet
Now I only see ahead of me
Chasing down the street (down the street, down the street, down the street)

Give my love to a shooting star
But she moves so fast
That I can’t keep up
I’m chasing

I’m in love with a shooting star
But she moves so fast
When she falls then
I’ll be waiting

Give my love to a shooting star
But she moves so fast
That I can’t keep up
I’m chasing

I’m in love with a shooting star
But she moves so fast
When she falls then
I’ll be waiting

Give my love to a shooting star
But she moves so fast
That I can’t keep up
I’m chasing

I’m in love with a shooting star
But she moves so fast
When she falls then
I’ll be waiting

Give my love to a shooting star
But she moves so fast
That I can’t keep up
I’m chasing

I’m in love with a shooting star
But she moves so fast
When she falls then
I’ll be waiting







