I Bag Raiders e il singolo Shooting Stars, cult dei meme su Vine: video e traduzione del testo







Shooting Stars è un singolo dei Bag Raiders, duo australiano di musica elettronica formato da Jack Glass e Chris Stracey. Il brano è stato pubblicato nel 2009 come singolo estratto dall’EP Turbolove.

Nonostante non sia una canzone recente, viene trasmessa dalle emittenti radiofoniche nazionali da venerdì 24 marzo 2017.

Il motivo è semplice: è divenuto un vero e proprio tormentone grazie al web: Shooting Stars è infatti un vero cult dei meme su Vine (qui un video compilation di Meme, ma effettuando una rapida ricerca su Youtube, ne troverete tantissimi altri).

Cliccando sull’immagine sottostante, accedete al video ufficiale mentre di seguito potete leggere la mia traduzione in italiano e le parole in inglese che compongono questo bel pezzo, nel quale il protagonista dice di essersi innamorato di una stella cadente, intesa come metafora: egli ha dato tutto il suo amore a questa ragazza ma non riesce a tenere suo il passo, in quanto la vita di questa persona è piuttosto frenetica.

Shooting Stars – Bag Raiders – Traduzione (Download)

È tardi e sono sveglio

A fissare il muro

Apro mia finestra

La testa esce dalla porta

Nessuno in giro

E un bagliore richiama la mia attenzione

Alzo la testa

Accecato dal cielo

Sento un peso in testa

Seguito da un suono

Che si allontana velocemente

Cado al suolo

So che non è finita lì

Mi rialzo

Ora la vedo davanti a me

La inseguo in fondo alla strada (in fondo alla strada, in fondo alla strada, in fondo alla strada)

Do il mio amore a una stella cadente

Ma si muove così velocemente

Che non riesco a tenere il passo

La inseguo

Mi sono innamorato di una stella cadente

Ma lei si muove così velocemente

Quando cadrà

Sarò quindi lì ad aspettarla

Link sponsorizzati









Do il mio amore a una stella cadente

Ma si muove così velocemente

Che non riesco a tenere il passo

La inseguo

Mi sono innamorato di una stella cadente

Ma lei si muove così velocemente

Quando cadrà

Sarò quindi lì ad aspettarla

Do il mio amore a una stella cadente

Ma si muove così velocemente

Che non riesco a tenere il passo

La inseguo

Mi sono innamorato di una stella cadente

Ma lei si muove così velocemente

Quando cadrà

Sarò quindi lì ad aspettarla

Do il mio amore a una stella cadente

Ma si muove così velocemente

Che non riesco a tenere il passo

La inseguo

Mi sono innamorato di una stella cadente

Ma lei si muove così velocemente

Quando cadrà

Sarò quindi lì ad aspettarla

Bag Raiders – Shooting Stars testo

It’s late and I’m awake

Staring at the wall

Open up my window

Head falls out the door

No one else around

And a shimmer takes my eye

I lift my head

Blinded by the sky

Feel my weight in front

Following the sound

Moves away so fast

Falling to the ground

I know what is more to come

Jump back to my feet

Now I only see ahead of me

Chasing down the street (down the street, down the street, down the street)

Give my love to a shooting star

But she moves so fast

That I can’t keep up

I’m chasing

I’m in love with a shooting star

But she moves so fast

When she falls then

I’ll be waiting

Give my love to a shooting star

But she moves so fast

That I can’t keep up

I’m chasing

I’m in love with a shooting star

But she moves so fast

When she falls then

I’ll be waiting

Give my love to a shooting star

But she moves so fast

That I can’t keep up

I’m chasing

I’m in love with a shooting star

But she moves so fast

When she falls then

I’ll be waiting

Give my love to a shooting star

But she moves so fast

That I can’t keep up

I’m chasing

I’m in love with a shooting star

But she moves so fast

When she falls then

I’ll be waiting

















LASCIA UN COMMENTO ALL'ARTICOLO

commenti complessivi